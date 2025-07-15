Work + Life Harmony | Time Management, Organization and Planning for Overwhelmed Women

White Space On Your Calendar But No Time For Yourself? Here's Why!

You're doing everything "right" with your calendar. You've left white space, you're not booking every minute from sunup to sundown, and you're following all the expert advice about avoiding overcommitment. So why do you still feel like you never have any time for yourself?If this sounds painfully familiar, you're not alone. The truth is, most women are unknowingly lumping four completely different types of time into their "white space," and it's sabotaging any chance of actually having guilt-free downtime. Today, I'm breaking down exactly what's happening and how to fix it so your white space can finally work the way it's supposed to.In This Episode, I'll Cover:The 4 hidden time categories secretly living in your white spaceWhy buffer time isn't actually free time (and how to plan for it properly)How to protect your personal time from being hijacked by productivity modeThe "uncertainty budget" concept that prevents last-minute chaosSimple planning strategies that create real, guilt-free downtime