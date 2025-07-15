Work + Life Harmony | Time Management, Organization and Planning for Overwhelmed Women

When you're navigating grief, job loss, divorce, or any major life disruption, the last thing you need is pressure to maintain your normal productivity levels. Yet so many women beat themselves up because they "just can't get it all done anymore" during these difficult seasons. The truth is, you're not supposed to be getting it all done right now, and it's time to completely rewrite the rules of how you manage your time during grief and major life changes.Society subtly tries to time-box our grief with limited bereavement policies and expectations to "bounce back" after a week or two. But grief doesn't work on anyone else's timeline, and your planning system needs to flex with your reality, not fight against it. In this episode, I share the simple three-step approach I used during my own season of profound grief, plus practical strategies for honoring your energy levels while letting go of perfectionist expectations.In This Episode, I'll Cover:Why you're not supposed to "get it all done" during griefThe three-step weekly planning process for difficult seasonsHow to assess commitments honestly without guiltWhy you can't go back to your "old normal" (and why that's okay)Practical ways to lower the bar and ask for help________________________________💻 Free Training Overwhelmed? Frazzled? Tired of your calendar controlling you? You’re in the right place. Sign up for my free, on-demand training and learn how to take control of your time—no matter what life throws at you. 👉 https://www.megansumrell.com/freetraining ________________________________ 📱 Get The Pink Bee App Access planning tools, trainings, and support all in one place. 👉 https://www.onelink.to/qxdcwu ________________________________Thanks for tuning in!Megan 🐝www.megansumrell.comwww.instagram.com/megansumrellwww.youtube.com/@the_pink_beewww.facebook.com/megansumrell
19:19
19:19
How One Summer Day Saves Me Hours During the Holidays
Picture this: it's a random Tuesday in July, Christmas music is blasting, and you're spending the entire day baking holiday cookies with your kids. Sounds crazy? This simple tradition has become one of my most effective holiday stress-busting strategies. If December always feels like a chaotic scramble of baking, crafting, and endless to-dos, you're going to love this completely unserious approach to a very serious problem.What started as a way to bring back the joy in holiday traditions has transformed into a strategic planning method that saves me hours during the busy holiday season. By doing holiday prep work when I actually have time and mental space, I've turned stressful December obligations back into the fun family activities they were meant to be. This isn't just about cookies. It's about thinking strategically and giving your future self the gift of a more relaxed holiday season.In This Episode, I'll Cover:Why December traditions become overwhelming (and how to fix it)How to choose which holiday activities work best for summer prepStrategic freezing and storage tips for holiday bakingThe planning mindset that prevents reactive holiday scramblingHow this approach breaks up summer monotony while solving December stress
10:05
10:05
Why Your Teen Struggles to Stay on Top of School
Picture this: It's Sunday night, you're winding down from dinner, and your teen casually mentions they need supplies for a project due tomorrow. Sound familiar?If you've been frustrated watching your capable kid struggle to stay on top of their school schedule, here's some relief: it's not because they're lazy or procrastinating. The transition from elementary school's single-teacher environment to juggling seven different teachers is like going from having one boss to managing seven different jobs with seven different communication styles - and no one teaches them how to handle this massive shift.Add in extracurriculars, family time, and basic teenage needs for downtime, and it's no wonder our kids feel overwhelmed. The good news? There's a planning approach specifically designed for students that actually works.In This Episode, I'll Cover:Why the transition to multiple teachers creates planning chaos for studentsThe two major mistakes most student planners makeHow to reduce friction at home around homework and deadlinesThe four essential planning levels every student needs to masterA new solution specifically designed for overwhelmed students and familiesMentioned In The Episode:TOP Student Planner: https://www.megansumrell.com/student
22:05
22:05
White Space On Your Calendar But No Time For Yourself? Here's Why!
You're doing everything "right" with your calendar. You've left white space, you're not booking every minute from sunup to sundown, and you're following all the expert advice about avoiding overcommitment. So why do you still feel like you never have any time for yourself?If this sounds painfully familiar, you're not alone. The truth is, most women are unknowingly lumping four completely different types of time into their "white space," and it's sabotaging any chance of actually having guilt-free downtime. Today, I'm breaking down exactly what's happening and how to fix it so your white space can finally work the way it's supposed to.In This Episode, I'll Cover:The 4 hidden time categories secretly living in your white spaceWhy buffer time isn't actually free time (and how to plan for it properly)How to protect your personal time from being hijacked by productivity modeThe "uncertainty budget" concept that prevents last-minute chaosSimple planning strategies that create real, guilt-free downtime
18:20
18:20
The Love and Fit Test to Stop People Pleasing with Michelle Gauthier
If you've ever said yes to something you didn't want to do just to avoid disappointing someone, this episode is for you.I'm joined by Michelle Gauthier, a life coach and host of the Overwhelmed Working Woman podcast, for a real conversation about people pleasing. We talk about why it's so hard to say no, how it shows up in ways you might not even notice, and what to do when you're tired of stretching yourself too thin.Michelle shares her Love and Fit Test, a simple two-question tool you can use anytime to check in with yourself before committing to something. If you're ready to protect your time and energy without the guilt, this is the mindset shift you've been looking for.In This Episode, We Talk About:What people pleasing really looks likeThe two-question Love and Fit Test you can use right awayHow to say no without overexplainingWhy shorter responses are often more respectfulWhat starts to change when you make choices that actually fit your lifeConnect with Michelle Gauthier:Website: www.michellegauthier.comInstagram: @michellegauthiercoachingOverwhelmed Working Woman Podcast: www.michellegauthier.com/podcast
About Work + Life Harmony | Time Management, Organization and Planning for Overwhelmed Women
Are you feeling like you're constantly juggling a million tasks, trying to keep up with the demands of work, family, and personal life? Does it seem like there just aren't enough hours in the day to get everything done? Welcome to the Work + Life Harmony Podcast, your go-to resource for practical tips and strategies to help you navigate the challenges of modern life with grace and efficiency and darn I say it, enjoyment. Join me, Megan Sumrell, each week as I dive deep into the world of time management, organization, and productivity specifically tailored for women like you. Whether you're a busy professional, a dedicated homemaker, or an ambitious entrepreneur, this podcast is your ultimate guide to finding harmony in the midst of life's chaos.Through insightful interviews, real-life stories, and actionable advice, we'll explore how women from all walks of life are not just balancing their myriad responsibilities, but thriving in the process. Because let's face it: in today's fast-paced world, balance isn't always attainable. Instead, I'm focused on helping you achieve harmony – a state where you can prioritize what matters most without feeling overwhelmed or burnt out.You'll discover how to reclaim control of your schedule, streamline your workflow, and make time for the things that bring you joy and fulfillment. No more sacrificing your own well-being or neglecting your passions – it's time to take charge of your time and skyrocket your productivity.So if you're ready to say goodbye to the overwhelm and hello to a life filled with purpose, tune in to the Work + Life Harmony Podcast. Get ready to walk away feeling empowered and equipped to manage your time, get organized, and skyrocket your productivity!