Punching Up: A Nintendo Podcast

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is Finally Here

Welcome to Punching Up, a brand new Nintendo podcast from Last Stand Media! I (Dustin) am so excited to be doing this new show with an awesome lineup of co-hosts, including Gene Park, Dagan Moriarty, and Mama Micah! In our inaugural episode, we lay out what this show is all about, along with how it stays true to the Last Stand Media style while charting its own path. So, once all of the celebratory opening is done, we dive right into it. The Switch is dominating, having now become the third-best-selling home console of all time. However, with that success, there are rumors of what's on the horizon. Additionally, Nintendo is doing a totally new type of event for the US with Nintendo Live, taking place in the fall in Seattle. Finally, we dive into the game on everyone's mind right now, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This title has set the world on fire, dominating the conversation both online and off. It's an exciting time to be a Nintendo fan, and that's why we knew we had to do this show. So, join us on this new adventure! We hope you love it. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices