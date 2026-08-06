Punching Up: A Nintendo Podcast

This week, Gene joins Brad and Micah to discuss Switch 2 battery revisions, PlayStation moving away from physical games, whether Nintendo will follow suit, and the recent Xbox layoffs. Timestamps: Please keep in mind that our timestamps are approximate, and will often be slightly off due to dynamic ad placement. 0:00 - Intro34:52 - Switch 2 Battery Revisions and End of Switch40:16 - Yoshi and Pokémon Toy48:25 - PlayStation Moving Away from Physical Games1:33:43 - What We're Playing2:04:20 - Xbox Layoffs and What It Means for Nintendo2:43:52 - Closing Questions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

This week the Punching Up crew discuss the Switch 2 OLED leaks, Octopath Traveler 2 coming to Switch 2, Kingdom Hearts IV at D23 and more! Timestamps: Please keep in mind that our timestamps are approximate, and will often be slightly off due to dynamic ad placement. 0:00 - Intro23:46 - Mario 40th Anniversary Pin Set25:48 - Octopath Traveller 1 and 2 coming to Switch 230:48 - New Pikmin Merch at Hot Topic37:49 - Kingdom Hearts Panel at D2352:44 - Switch 2 OLED Model Coming Soon?59:11 - What We’re Playing1:42:46 - New Games Added to NSO1:44:43 - Compulsion Games Looking for Partners1:52:33 - Closing Questions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

This week the Punching Up crew discusses the upcoming Network test for The Duskbloods, more Fallout games getting announced, Nintendo in court, and more! Timestamps: Please keep in mind that our timestamps are approximate, and will often be slightly off due to dynamic ad placement. 0:00 - Intro30:23 - The Duskbloods Network Test32:29 - New Fallout Games Announced54:25 - Stellar Blade Rated Coming Soon to Switch 256:02 - What We’re Playing1:20:43 - Nintendo Says It Has No Legal Duty to Pass Its Tariff Refunds on to Customers1:26:58 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta1:28:09 - Splatoon Raiders Reviews Are Here!1:29:43 - Closing Questions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

This week the Punching Up crew discusses the new Zelda figures from Hasbro, Facial recognition for Pokémon Cards, Link's actor on Breath of the Wild and more! Timestamps: Please keep in mind that our timestamps are approximate, and will often be slightly off due to dynamic ad placement.0:00 - Intro21:15 - Hasbro Zelda Figures/Donkey Kong LEGO39:43 - Facial Recognition for Pokémon Cards50:16 - What We’re Playing1:23:17 - Capcom Wants Resident Evil to Be a Yearly Franchise1:31:25 - Double Fine Layoffs1:37:34 - Pokémon Pokopia DLC Launching Soon1:41:26 - Link Actor on Breath of the Wild1:46:27 - Closing Questions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

This week the Punching Up crew discuss the Fire Emblem: Fortunes Weave Direct, Super Mario Sunshine Coming to NSO, Splatoon Raiders and more! Timestamps: Please keep in mind that our timestamps are approximate, and will often be slightly off due to dynamic ad placement. 0:00 - Intro0:17:50 - EA Announces Completion of Acquisition by PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners0:25:52 - Fire Emblem Direct0:40:48 - Pokemon Teams up with Krispy Kreme0:46:32 - What We’re Playing1:31:27 - Super Mario Sunshine Coming to NSO1:40:17 - Cancelled Virtual Boy Games now on NSO1:43:35 - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 could come to Switch 2, but it’ll be a challenge.1:51:09 - Crazy Taxi: World Tour Trailer1:55:18 - Closing Questions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Punching Up: A Nintendo Podcast

About Punching Up: A Nintendo Podcast

About Punching Up: A Nintendo Podcast

Punching Up is a weekly show all about Nintendo, co-hosted by Dustin Furman, Gene Park, Dagan Moriarty, and Mama Micah. The goal of Punching Up is to discuss the latest news and games from Nintendo, as well as dive deep into the prestigious catalog of games from the past, all while keeping it fun and entertaining. The show is highly interactive, with plenty of questions and comments from the audience. New episodes are released every other Friday. To get early access to each episode, support the show on Patreon at patreon.com/laststandmedia For advertising opportunities please email PodcastPartnerships@Studio71us.com We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4 Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy