Scoop & Scale: An Equine Podcast (Mostly) About Nutrition

Ep. 64: Feeding Fat to Horses: Different Types and What to Know
12/08/2025 | 1h 10 mins.
Fat is one of the most misunderstood parts of a horse’s diet, yet it can be a powerful tool for weight gain, health, and performance. In this episode, we break down the most common fat sources for horses, how they differ, and when you should (or shouldn’t) use them. From rice bran and flax to oils, seeds, and supplements, we cut through the confusion so you can make informed feeding decisions.You’ll learn:The fundamental differences between different kinds of fatHow omega-3 and omega-6 fats impact health and inflammationWhich fat sources offer the best balancePros and cons of rice bran, flax, chia, canola, coconut, hemp, and moreWhy some horses benefit from EPA/DHA sources like fish oilHow to choose the right fat based on your horse’s needsA clear, practical guide to feeding fat the right way. Let’s dive in.Link to the article from Kentucky Equine Research discussed in the show https://ker.com/published/type-of-polyunsaturated-fatty-acid-supplementation-affects-red-blood-cell-fatty-acid-composition-in-exercised-thoroughbreds/?highlight=omega%203%20 For 10% of Kentucky Equine Research supplements click here https://shop.ker.com/scoop or the use discount code SCOOP at check outDo you have questions about feeding your horse? Contact us at [email protected] Thanks for riding along with us!
Ep. 63: Our Favorite Things 2025 - Gifts for Horse Lovers
11/24/2025 | 1h 39 mins.
It’s officially Thanksgiving week which means Black Friday deals, holiday chaos, and the perfect time for our annual Favorite Things Episode! Whether you’re powering through barn chores, traveling to see family, or braving the holiday madness, this episode is here to keep you company. Jill and Clair are sharing their 2025 favorite equine and barn-life essentials—from tack cleaning must-haves and barn organization tools to cozy clothing and practical gear that actually makes life with horses easier.Looking for gift ideas for your barn friends? Want to treat yourself to something that sparks a little joy? There’s truly something for everyone. Tune in and discover a few new favorites to brighten your winter season! No sponsorships, no commissions, no affiliations - just products we genuinely love and use. Rompf Evelyn breech Duluth Trading Women's Flexpedition Lined Straight Leg Pants Epona Tacknology Sponge Extend-A-ReachPromo code: scoopandscale2020% off entire orderMinimum purchase of $50.00Can’t combine with other discountsActive from Nov 24 to Dec 1 (1 week)Hemlock Lifeguard Hat Chamois Butt'r Flexzilla Garden Hose Arma Air Motion Brushing BootsPromo code: SCOOP15 for 15% off order Valid until December 8th, 2025Carr & Day & Martin Canter Mane & Tail and Dreamcoat SmartMesh Ultimate Fly Sheet Flexineb Emily Cole Illustrations Calendar Harbor Freight HAUL-MASTER Magnetic Trailer Alignment Kit Do you have questions about feeding your horse? Contact us at [email protected] Thanks for riding along with us!
Ep. 62: Rooted in Science: Feeding Beet Pulp to Horses
11/10/2025 | 55 mins.
Beet pulp, is it a super feed or a risky choice? Used in rations for decades, beet pulp has recently become controversial and a polarizing topic in the horse world. We break down what beet pulp really is, how it fits into a balanced diet, and what the science says.In this episode, you’ll learn:-What beet pulp actually is and why it’s low in sugar despite its name-Why it’s called a “super fiber” and how it supports gut health-Whether you should soak beet pulp -How much beet pulp is safe to feed and what horses can benefit from beet pulp-How beet pulp impacts calcium–phosphorus ratios and whether it causes “big head disease”-Whether you should be concerned about aluminum and glyphosate levelsBeet pulp doesn’t have to be confusing or controversial. Tune in as we separate fact from fiction and bring clarity to this long-debated feed ingredient.Do you have questions about feeding your horse? Contact us at [email protected] Thanks for riding along with us!
Ep. 61: Winter Horse Blanketing: Should You Do It? What the Science Says
10/27/2025 | 1h 15 mins.
Blanket season is here and so are the annual blanketing opinion wars! From “my horse never wears one” to “my pony has a full winter wardrobe,” every horse owner has an opinion. But what does the science actually say about blanketing horses?In this episode of The Scoop & Scale Podcast, we are joined by Dr. Michelle DeBoer from Equine, PhD to uncover the facts behind horse blanketing, coat growth, and thermoregulation.Dr. DeBoer’s research reveals surprising truths about how horses handle cold, when blanketing truly helps, and why no one-size-fits-all rule exists. You’ll learn:What really triggers a horse’s winter coat to growHow breed, body condition, and climate affect coat thicknessWhether blanketing can actually prevent coat growthWhy wind and rain matter more than temperature aloneHow blanketing impacts hay intake and weight managementWhen blankets help… and when they might hurtTune in to get practical guidance to help you make smarter blanketing decisions this winter.https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0168159116302192 Reference: “Horses can learn to use symbols to communicate their preferences,” Applied Animal Behaviour Science, November 2016 Do you have questions about feeding your horse? Contact us at [email protected] Thanks for riding along with us!
Ep. 60: Chew on This: Equine Teeth, Dentistry & Nutrition (Part 2)
10/13/2025 | 46 mins.
We are back with Kai Yun Lai, a certified equine dental professional, to further explore the powerful connection between your horse’s teeth, their diet, and digestion. In this episode:Why chewing and particle size matter for nutrient absorptionHow dental issues show up in manure & behaviorWhy poor dental health can cause weight lossHow your horse's dental health is linked to colic, and choke riskNutrition’s role in dental health, how the different things you feed and how you feed them impact your horse's teethWhether your horse is dropping weight, resisting the bit, just not thriving, or you want to understand the full impact of your feeding decisions on dental health, this episode examines the links between nutrition and dental health. To learn more about or to contact Kai Yun Lai click HEREDo you have questions about feeding your horse? Contact us at [email protected] Thanks for riding along with us!
Scoop & Scale: An Equine Podcast (Mostly) About Nutrition