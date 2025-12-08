Scoop & Scale: An Equine Podcast (Mostly) About Nutrition

Fat is one of the most misunderstood parts of a horse’s diet, yet it can be a powerful tool for weight gain, health, and performance. In this episode, we break down the most common fat sources for horses, how they differ, and when you should (or shouldn’t) use them. From rice bran and flax to oils, seeds, and supplements, we cut through the confusion so you can make informed feeding decisions.You’ll learn:The fundamental differences between different kinds of fatHow omega-3 and omega-6 fats impact health and inflammationWhich fat sources offer the best balancePros and cons of rice bran, flax, chia, canola, coconut, hemp, and moreWhy some horses benefit from EPA/DHA sources like fish oilHow to choose the right fat based on your horse’s needsA clear, practical guide to feeding fat the right way. Let’s dive in.Link to the article from Kentucky Equine Research discussed in the show https://ker.com/published/type-of-polyunsaturated-fatty-acid-supplementation-affects-red-blood-cell-fatty-acid-composition-in-exercised-thoroughbreds/?highlight=omega%203%20 For 10% of Kentucky Equine Research supplements click here https://shop.ker.com/scoop or the use discount code SCOOP at check outDo you have questions about feeding your horse? Contact us at [email protected] Thanks for riding along with us!