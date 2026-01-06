Open app
Sent and Bent
Sent and Bent
Sent and Bent

Grind Hard Plumbing Co
Comedy
Sent and Bent
Latest episode

67 episodes

  • Sent and Bent

    Our New Year's Resolutions, Making Movies and Wildest Adventures - Sent and Bent #61

    1/06/2026 | 1h 8 mins.

    Today we kick the year off talking about what each of us is expecting for 2026. We chat resolutions, goals, channel plans, making more movies, builds and adventures.

  • Sent and Bent

    Dream Cars, Farms and Chris' Storytime - Sent and Bent #60

    12/30/2025 | 1h 24 mins.

    Today we talk about Chris' weird childhood. We go deep into his story and learn about his dream car and his farm

  • Sent and Bent

    Buying a Snowcat in a Haunted Town and People Thinking we're AI - Sent and Bent #59

    12/23/2025 | 1h 1 mins.

    Today we talk about our latest project and how people think our trike is AI

  • Sent and Bent

    Ethan's Power Station Deep Dive and Snow Sports Fails - Sent and Bent #58

    12/16/2025 | 1h 22 mins.

    Today we're chatting about the specifics of Ethan's backyard power station and we discuss why snowmobiling is so hard

  • Sent and Bent

    Our Shop Goose and Childhood Injuries - Sent and Bent #57

    12/09/2025 | 1h

About Sent and Bent

Grind Hard Plumbing Co talks behind the scenes, building crazy contraptions and all sorts of absurd personal stories
Comedy

