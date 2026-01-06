Our New Year's Resolutions, Making Movies and Wildest Adventures - Sent and Bent #61
1/06/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
Today we kick the year off talking about what each of us is expecting for 2026. We chat resolutions, goals, channel plans, making more movies, builds and adventures.
Dream Cars, Farms and Chris' Storytime - Sent and Bent #60
12/30/2025 | 1h 24 mins.
Today we talk about Chris' weird childhood. We go deep into his story and learn about his dream car and his farm
Buying a Snowcat in a Haunted Town and People Thinking we're AI - Sent and Bent #59
12/23/2025 | 1h 1 mins.
Today we talk about our latest project and how people think our trike is AI
Ethan's Power Station Deep Dive and Snow Sports Fails - Sent and Bent #58
12/16/2025 | 1h 22 mins.
Today we're chatting about the specifics of Ethan's backyard power station and we discuss why snowmobiling is so hard
Our Shop Goose and Childhood Injuries - Sent and Bent #57
12/09/2025 | 1h
