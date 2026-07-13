In this episode of Life Well Stitched, our Hosts, Mary Meier-Evans and EA Meier remind the audience about all the great interviews they've conducted, in Season 1 and Season 2!
Click here to see which Curious Cowgirl Needlepoint Canvases are currently available!
Mentioned in This Episode:
Shop OwnersAlyssa Hertzig, Owner of Rita's Needlepoint in NYC
Marianne Lynn, Owner of Saville Needleworks in Dallas
Canvas DesignersMadeleine Elizabeth Designs
Patricia Sone
Stitch ExpertsEllen McDonald
Katherine Roberts
Lauren DeVous aka Sequin Lala
Product DevelopersThreadlines Magazine
Natalie Rich
Retreat OrganizersCinema Stitch Club's Lila Banowetz
Needlepoint Palooza's Stefanie Chase
What Are We Currently Stitching:
CMC Stitches Cowboy Cat
Julia Warwick Design Grand Central Zodiac Signs
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Our Favorite Conversation Starter: Table Topics
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