In this episode of Life Well Stitched, our Host, Mary Meier-Evans and Lauren DeVous, a.k.a. Sequin LaLa, discuss all things needlepoint. With a peek at what Lauren's up to in the teaching world!



Click here to see which Curious Cowgirl Needlepoint Canvases are currently available!



Mentioned in This Episode:

Sign of the Arrow

The Classic Stitch

Le Fil Studio

The Needlepoint Clubhouse

The Gingham Stitchery

The Plum Stitchery

Saville Needleworks

@ thewhimsicalstitch

Sequin Lala on Substack

Sequinlala.com



What We Are Currently Stitching

The Liz Goodrick Dillon Nativity

Melissa Prince Octopus



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Our Favorite Conversation Starter: Table Topics

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