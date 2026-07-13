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Life Well Stitched
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Life Well Stitched

Mary Meier-Evans and Elizabeth Ann Meier
CraftsLeisure
Life Well Stitched
Latest episode

57 episodes

  • Life Well Stitched

    Our Favorite Interviews So Far

    07/13/2026 | 22 mins.
    In this episode of Life Well Stitched, our Hosts, Mary Meier-Evans and EA Meier remind the audience about all the great interviews they've conducted, in Season 1 and Season 2! 

    Click here to see which Curious Cowgirl Needlepoint Canvases are currently available!

    Mentioned in This Episode:
    Shop OwnersAlyssa Hertzig, Owner of Rita's Needlepoint in NYC
    Marianne Lynn, Owner of Saville Needleworks in Dallas

    Canvas DesignersMadeleine Elizabeth Designs
    Patricia Sone

    Stitch ExpertsEllen McDonald
    Katherine Roberts
    Lauren DeVous aka Sequin Lala

    Product DevelopersThreadlines Magazine
    Natalie Rich

    Retreat OrganizersCinema Stitch Club's Lila Banowetz
    Needlepoint Palooza's Stefanie Chase

    What Are We Currently Stitching:
    CMC Stitches Cowboy Cat
    Julia Warwick Design Grand Central Zodiac Signs

    Click here to join our email list!

    Our Favorite Conversation Starter:  Table Topics
    *We are an Amazon Affiliate, and will make a small commission from any purchases.  Thank you!
  • Life Well Stitched

    It's Time to Celebrate Christmas in July!

    07/06/2026 | 22 mins.
    In this episode of Life Well Stitched, our Hosts, Mary Meier-Evans and EA Meier Celebrate Christmas in July, with new needlepoint canvas designs dropping each week!  

    Click here to see which Curious Cowgirl Needlepoint Canvases are currently available!

    Mentioned in This Episode:
    Curious Cowgirl Vintage Christmas Designs

    Click here to join our email list!

    Our Favorite Conversation Starter:  Table Topics
    *We are an Amazon Affiliate, and will make a small commission from any purchases.  Thank you!
  • Life Well Stitched

    Not Everything Works: Design Ideas We Have Abandoned

    06/29/2026 | 28 mins.
    In this episode of Life Well Stitched, our Hosts, Mary Meier-Evans and EA Meier discuss several ideas for needlepoint canvas designs that simply didn't work out.  

    Click here to see which Curious Cowgirl Needlepoint Canvases are currently available!

    Mentioned in This Episode:
    Rita's 
    The Plum Stitchery

    What We Are Currently Stitching
    CMC Stitches Cat Canvases
    KCN Designers 12 Pumpkins Canvas
    Curious Cowgirl Something Blue Canvas

    Click here to join our email list!

    Our Favorite Conversation Starter:  Table Topics
    *We are an Amazon Affiliate, and will make a small commission from any purchases.  Thank you!
  • Life Well Stitched

    An Interview with Lauren DeVous

    06/22/2026 | 46 mins.
    In this episode of Life Well Stitched, our Host, Mary Meier-Evans and Lauren DeVous, a.k.a. Sequin LaLa, discuss all things needlepoint.  With a peek at what Lauren's up to in the teaching world!

    Click here to see which Curious Cowgirl Needlepoint Canvases are currently available!

    Mentioned in This Episode:
    Sign of the Arrow
    The Classic Stitch
    Le Fil Studio
    The Needlepoint Clubhouse
    The Gingham Stitchery
    The Plum Stitchery
    Saville Needleworks
    @ thewhimsicalstitch
    Sequin Lala on Substack
    Sequinlala.com

    What We Are Currently Stitching
    The Liz Goodrick Dillon Nativity
    Melissa Prince Octopus

    Click here to join our email list!

    Our Favorite Conversation Starter:  Table Topics
    *We are an Amazon Affiliate, and will make a small commission from any purchases.  Thank you!
  • Life Well Stitched

    Celebrating America

    06/15/2026 | 27 mins.
    In this episode of Life Well Stitched, our Hosts, Mary Meier-Evans and EA Meier celebrate a re-stock of two fun patriotic canvases, and discuss what they love about America on the eve of America 250.  

    Click here to see which Curious Cowgirl Needlepoint Canvases are currently available!

    Mentioned in This Episode:
    The Curious Cowgirl Patriotic Canvases
    The Needlepoint Clubhouse
    Creative Stitches and Gifts
    The Hat Shop NYC

    What We Are Currently Stitching
    Sandra Gilmore American I Love You Canvas
    The Meredith Collection Old World Santa

    Click here to join our email list!

    Our Favorite Conversation Starter:  Table Topics
    *We are an Amazon Affiliate, and will make a small commission from any purchases.  Thank you!
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About Life Well Stitched
“Life Well Stitched” is a heartfelt podcast where we meet over thread and canvas. Hosted by a mother-daughter duo, each episode explores the quiet resilience found in the art of needlepoint while delving into the real-life challenges women face—friendships, family, life, and growing a small women-owned business. With stories stitched together by love, laughter, and honesty, this is more than a craft podcast—it's a comforting antidote to the chaos of life, one stitch at a time.
Podcast website
CraftsLeisure

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