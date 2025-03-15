Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsLeisureLimited Level-Ups
Listen to Limited Level-Ups in the App
Listen to Limited Level-Ups in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Limited Level-Ups

Podcast Limited Level-Ups
Alex Nikolic
Limited Level-Ups is a Magic: The Gathering podcast that aims to get you better at limited Magic. Tune in each week as Alex (Chord_O_Calls) delivers a deep div...
LeisureGames

Available Episodes

5 of 255
  • Limited Level-Ups #203: My Final Thoughts on Aetherdrift Limited!
    The format is almost over, so here late some final tips for winning more in Aetherdrift! LLU Aetherdrift tierlist: https://www.17lands.com/tier_list/b0f9dbffd24843d5b8b693f30bc8b1e9  Limited Level-Ups Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/limitedlevelups Limited Level-Ups Discord: bit.ly/jointhedischord Limited Level-Ups Podcast:https://limitedlevelups.libsyn.com/ Alex's Coaching Email: [email protected] UntappedGG Affiliate Link (download today! It helps the channel) : https://mtga.untapped.gg/companion?utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=chordocalls
    --------  
    39:18
  • Limited Level-Ups #202: How Andrea Mengucci Dominated Pro Tour Aetherdrift Drafts!
    Andrea Mengucci joins me as we talk about his two 3-0 drafts at Pro Tour Aetherdrift! Andrea's Article: https://ultimateguard.com/en/blog/how-i-6-0-draft-at-protour-chicago-magic-the-gathering-andrea-mengucci Limited Level-Ups Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/limitedlevelups Limited Level-Ups Discord: bit.ly/jointhedischord Limited Level-Ups Podcast:https://limitedlevelups.libsyn.com/ Alex's Coaching Email: [email protected] 
    --------  
    51:11
  • Limited Level-Ups #201: Everything You Need to Know About Drafting Esper in Aetherdrift!
    After a week of soft forcing Esper decks, I share my findings of what makes these decks tick, underrated cards, and ways to beat the green decks!  LLU Aetherdrift tierlist: https://www.17lands.com/tier_list/b0f9dbffd24843d5b8b693f30bc8b1e9 Limited Level-Ups Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/limitedlevelups Limited Level-Ups Discord: bit.ly/jointhedischord Limited Level-Ups Podcast:https://limitedlevelups.libsyn.com/ Alex's Coaching Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    41:30
  • Limited Level-Ups #200: 5 Tips for Success In Aetherdrift!
    This format is tough! If you need some tips on how to stop 1-3ing your drafts, I got you covered! Alex's Aetherdrift tierlist: https://www.17lands.com/tier_list/4cea645cd96d44bda53eda2c1f080e2a Limited Level-Ups Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/limitedlevelups Limited Level-Ups Discord: bit.ly/jointhedischord Limited Level-Ups Podcast:https://limitedlevelups.libsyn.com/ Alex's Coaching Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    26:24
  • Limited Level-Ups #199: Aetherdrift State of the Format Address!
    After a week of drafts, we dive into the best cards, decks, and strats in Aetherdrift draft! Alex's Aetherdrift tierlist: https://www.17lands.com/tier_list/4cea645cd96d44bda53eda2c1f080e2a Limited Level-Ups Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/limitedlevelups Limited Level-Ups Discord: bit.ly/jointhedischord Limited Level-Ups Podcast:https://limitedlevelups.libsyn.com/ Alex's Coaching Email: [email protected]
    --------  
    56:33

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Limited Level-Ups

Limited Level-Ups is a Magic: The Gathering podcast that aims to get you better at limited Magic. Tune in each week as Alex (Chord_O_Calls) delivers a deep dive level-up on a specific topic related to drafting and sealed
Podcast website

Listen to Limited Level-Ups, The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/17/2025 - 12:57:30 AM