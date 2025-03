Limited Level-Ups is a Magic: The Gathering podcast that aims to get you better at limited Magic. Tune in each week as Alex (Chord_O_Calls) delivers a deep div...

After a week of drafts, we dive into the best cards, decks, and strats in Aetherdrift draft!

This format is tough! If you need some tips on how to stop 1-3ing your drafts, I got you covered!

After a week of soft forcing Esper decks, I share my findings of what makes these decks tick, underrated cards, and ways to beat the green decks!

Limited Level-Ups #201: Everything You Need to Know About Drafting Esper in Aetherdrift!

Andrea Mengucci joins me as we talk about his two 3-0 drafts at Pro Tour Aetherdrift!

The format is almost over, so here late some final tips for winning more in Aetherdrift!

Limited Level-Ups is a Magic: The Gathering podcast that aims to get you better at limited Magic. Tune in each week as Alex (Chord_O_Calls) delivers a deep dive level-up on a specific topic related to drafting and sealed