Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsLeisureBoard Game Hot Takes
Listen to Board Game Hot Takes in the App
Listen to Board Game Hot Takes in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Board Game Hot Takes

Podcast Board Game Hot Takes
Board Game Hot Takes
We tell you how a board game experience felt - just minutes after we finish playing. Three unique points of view. No non-game nonsense.
More
LeisureGames

Available Episodes

5 of 226
  • BGGCon 2024 Recap Part 2
    In Episode 225 we continue the journey through our experience at BGGCon in Dallas that we started on last week's episode. Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 02:39 Let's Go To Japan 06:08 Lancaster 15:18 Dune Imperium Uprising 3v3 32:01 Enemy Anemone 34:17 BGHT Meetup (Flip 7 and That's Not a Hat) 42:53 Capital Lux II 45:35 Flip 7 48:00 Glory to Rome 54:56 Listener Shoutout If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us at https://www.patreon.com/boardgamehottakes Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/boardgamehottakes.bsky.social Join our Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/boardgamehottakes Join our Board Game Arena Community: https://boardgamearena.com/group?id=11417205 Join our Discord server at: https://discord.gg/vMtAYQWURd
    --------  
    57:28
  • BGGCon 2024 Recap Part 1
    In Episode 224 we recount our experience at BGGCon in Dallas. Since this was Chris and Adam's first big game convention we discuss expectations, apprehensions, and excitement leading up to it and then we cover our first couple days of gaming and shenanigans. Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 05:50 BGGCon 2024 - Expectations, Apprehensions, and Excitement 10:45 Eclipse: Second Dawn for the Galaxy: Seekers and Outcasts Expansions 17:20 Things in Rings 25:12 Underwater Cities (Fail!) 27:23 Everdell: Farshore 36:35 Robot Quest: Arena 40:54 Mosaic: A Story of Civilization 50:37 Surfosaurus: MAX 54:10 Le Havre 1:00:47 SCOUT If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us at https://www.patreon.com/boardgamehottakes Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/boardgamehottakes.bsky.social Join our Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/boardgamehottakes Join our Board Game Arena Community: https://boardgamearena.com/group?id=11417205
    --------  
    1:04:09
  • Hot Topic - Player Counts
    In Episode 223 we discuss player counts. Which genres and games are best at each player count and which player counts we like the best. We also discuss a poll on listener's average player counts at game night. Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 01:03 Poll: How big is your average player count on game night? 05:50 Feature Discussion - Player Counts If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us at https://www.patreon.com/boardgamehottakes Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/boardgamehottakes.bsky.social Join our Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/boardgamehottakes Join our Board Game Arena Community: https://boardgamearena.com/group?id=11417205
    --------  
    41:59
  • Let's Go To Japan
    In Episode 222 we give our hot take review on Let's Go To Japan covering the mechanisms, the production, and our overall feelings of the game. We also discuss some games that have been on our table including Looot, Frozen Frontiers, and The Lord of the Rings: Duel for Middle Earth. Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 01:06 Let's Go To Japan Description 02:58 Gameplay and Mechanisms 19:10 Production and Theme 29:11 Final Thoughts 33:41 Looot 39:41 Frozen Frontiers 49:11 The Lord of the Rings: Duel for Middle Earth If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us at https://www.patreon.com/boardgamehottakes Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/boardgamehottakes.bsky.social Join our Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/boardgamehottakes Join our Board Game Arena Community: https://boardgamearena.com/group?id=11417205
    --------  
    1:03:50
  • Top 3 Games with Voting
    In Episode 221 we take a look at several games that have voting mechanisms or a theme based around voting. We also discuss some games that have been on our tables including Stamp Swap, Flamecraft, and Frozen Frontier. Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 05:07 Top 3 Games with Voting 05:12 Werewords 10:19 Godspeed 15:06 Balderdash 18:27 Votes for Women 22:11 Blood on the Clocktower 27:11 The King's Dilemma 30:17 Lancaster 34:57 Twilight Imperium: 4th Edition 40:27 Hegemony: Lead Your Class to Victory 44:42 Stamp Swap 56:35 Flamecraft 1:05:26 Frozen Frontier 1:11:33 Listener Shoutout If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us at https://www.patreon.com/boardgamehottakes Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/boardgamehottakes.bsky.social Join our Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/boardgamehottakes Join our Board Game Arena Community: https://boardgamearena.com/group?id=11417205
    --------  
    1:13:22

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Board Game Hot Takes

We tell you how a board game experience felt - just minutes after we finish playing. Three unique points of view. No non-game nonsense.
Podcast website

Listen to Board Game Hot Takes, 天真不天真 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 2:51:08 AM