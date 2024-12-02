Let's Go To Japan

In Episode 222 we give our hot take review on Let's Go To Japan covering the mechanisms, the production, and our overall feelings of the game. We also discuss some games that have been on our table including Looot, Frozen Frontiers, and The Lord of the Rings: Duel for Middle Earth. Timestamps: 00:00 Introduction 01:06 Let's Go To Japan Description 02:58 Gameplay and Mechanisms 19:10 Production and Theme 29:11 Final Thoughts 33:41 Looot 39:41 Frozen Frontiers 49:11 The Lord of the Rings: Duel for Middle Earth If you enjoy the show, please consider supporting us at https://www.patreon.com/boardgamehottakes Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/boardgamehottakes.bsky.social Join our Facebook Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/boardgamehottakes Join our Board Game Arena Community: https://boardgamearena.com/group?id=11417205