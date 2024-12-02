In Episode 225 we continue the journey through our experience at BGGCon in Dallas that we started on last week's episode.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
02:39 Let's Go To Japan
06:08 Lancaster
15:18 Dune Imperium Uprising 3v3
32:01 Enemy Anemone
34:17 BGHT Meetup (Flip 7 and That's Not a Hat)
42:53 Capital Lux II
45:35 Flip 7
48:00 Glory to Rome
54:56 Listener Shoutout
57:28
BGGCon 2024 Recap Part 1
In Episode 224 we recount our experience at BGGCon in Dallas.
Since this was Chris and Adam's first big game convention we discuss expectations, apprehensions, and excitement leading up to it and then we cover our first couple days of gaming and shenanigans.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
05:50 BGGCon 2024 - Expectations, Apprehensions, and Excitement
10:45 Eclipse: Second Dawn for the Galaxy: Seekers and Outcasts Expansions
17:20 Things in Rings
25:12 Underwater Cities (Fail!)
27:23 Everdell: Farshore
36:35 Robot Quest: Arena
40:54 Mosaic: A Story of Civilization
50:37 Surfosaurus: MAX
54:10 Le Havre
1:00:47 SCOUT
Hot Topic - Player Counts
In Episode 223 we discuss player counts. Which genres and games are best at each player count and which player counts we like the best.
We also discuss a poll on listener's average player counts at game night.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
01:03 Poll: How big is your average player count on game night?
05:50 Feature Discussion - Player Counts
Let's Go To Japan
In Episode 222 we give our hot take review on Let's Go To Japan covering the mechanisms, the production, and our overall feelings of the game.
We also discuss some games that have been on our table including Looot, Frozen Frontiers, and The Lord of the Rings: Duel for Middle Earth.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
01:06 Let's Go To Japan Description
02:58 Gameplay and Mechanisms
19:10 Production and Theme
29:11 Final Thoughts
33:41 Looot
39:41 Frozen Frontiers
49:11 The Lord of the Rings: Duel for Middle Earth
Top 3 Games with Voting
In Episode 221 we take a look at several games that have voting mechanisms or a theme based around voting.
We also discuss some games that have been on our tables including Stamp Swap, Flamecraft, and Frozen Frontier.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introduction
05:07 Top 3 Games with Voting
05:12 Werewords
10:19 Godspeed
15:06 Balderdash
18:27 Votes for Women
22:11 Blood on the Clocktower
27:11 The King's Dilemma
30:17 Lancaster
34:57 Twilight Imperium: 4th Edition
40:27 Hegemony: Lead Your Class to Victory
44:42 Stamp Swap
56:35 Flamecraft
1:05:26 Frozen Frontier
1:11:33 Listener Shoutout
