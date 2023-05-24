Think Like A Game Designer Think Like A Game Designer
Justin Gary
Think Like a Game Designer #50: Soren Johnson (Part 2)
Think Like a Game Designer: Shards of Infinity Kickstarter Special
Think Like a Game Designer #49: Soren Johnson (Part 1)
Think Like a Game Designer #48: Jon Barry
Think Like a Game Designer #47: Gary Arant
About Think Like A Game Designer
In Think Like a Game Designer, award-winning designer and Stone Blade Entertainment CEO Justin Gary speaks with world class game designers to deconstruct the step-by-step process for creating games and working in the gaming industry. In each episode, we distill the process of creativity into actionable advice that anyone can use all while giving listeners an opportunity to learn more about their favorite games and designers.
