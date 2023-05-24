Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Think Like A Game Designer

Podcast Think Like A Game Designer
Think Like A Game Designer

Justin Gary
In Think Like a Game Designer, award-winning designer and Stone Blade Entertainment CEO Justin Gary speaks with world class game designers to deconstruct the st...
ArtsDesignLeisureVideo Games
Available Episodes

5 of 55
  • Think Like a Game Designer #50: Soren Johnson (Part 2)
    7/24/2023
  • Think Like a Game Designer: Shards of Infinity Kickstarter Special
    7/11/2023
  • Think Like a Game Designer #49: Soren Johnson (Part 1)
    6/12/2023
  • Think Like a Game Designer #48: Jon Barry
    5/24/2023
  • Think Like a Game Designer #47: Gary Arant
    5/8/2023

About Think Like A Game Designer

In Think Like a Game Designer, award-winning designer and Stone Blade Entertainment CEO Justin Gary speaks with world class game designers to deconstruct the step-by-step process for creating games and working in the gaming industry. In each episode, we distill the process of creativity into actionable advice that anyone can use all while giving listeners an opportunity to learn more about their favorite games and designers.
