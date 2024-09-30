Three Black Halflings | A Dungeons & Dragons Podcast

City Of the Black Rose: Herald of Shadows - Episode 3 "The Calm Before the Thorns" Part 1
A gruelling day of sleuthing has left our heroes battered and shell-shocked. Now they begin the difficult work of unravelling the twisted rose bush of mysteries that has sprung up around them. And all the while, the thorns grow longer. The cards have been drawn. Doom approaches...Starring:Jasper William Cartwright as Duncan Dullahan (he/him)Dhampir Tabaxi Pugelist - Hand Of DreadCandace the Magnificent as Hecatae 'Heck' Hopewell (they/she)Shadar Kai Elf Shadow Sorcerer Jonathan Charles as Officer Bilwop Wunkle (he/him)Forest Gnome Swarmkeeper RangerOlivia 'Liv' Kennedy as Angela Crawford (she/her)Human armorer artificerJeremy Cobb as your not-so-neighbourhood Dungeon MasterFeaturing special guest Em Carlson as Scratch
2:24:20
City of The Black Rose: Herald of Shadows - Episode 2 "The Drifting Prophet", Part 2
The case continues to find Dr Harold Jennings's murderer. Duncan is leading this new group down into the Agora, which can only be described as 'a hive of villainy'. Aside from corruptions and degradation, what else will they find down here? And what trouble with the group find themselves in? Here's a hint... it involves initiative. Starring:Jasper William Cartwright as Duncan Dullahan (he/him)Dhampir Tabaxi Pugelist - Hand Of DreadCandace the Magnificent as Hecatae 'Heck' Hopewell (they/she)Shadar Kai Elf Shadow Sorcerer Jonathan Charles as Officer Bilwop Wunkle (he/him)Forest Gnome Swarmkeeper RangerJeremy Cobb as your not-so-neighbourhood Dungeon Master
1:32:13
City of The Black Rose: Herald of Shadows - Episode 2 "The Drifting Prophet", Part 1
Blood is thicker than water, but nothing is thicker than a conspiracy... The hunt for the Doctor Harold Jennings' murder continues. But Hecate and Bilwop aren't alone! Reprising his role as the one and only Duncan Dullahan, Jasper William Cartwright re-joins our table! Along with one very special guest, who Duncan has most definitely affected... and not in a good way. Not in a good way at all. Starring:Jasper William Cartwright as Duncan Dullahan (he/him)Dhampir Tabaxi Pugelist - Hand Of DreadCandace the Magnificent as Hecatae 'Heck' Hopewell (they/she)Shadar Kai Elf Shadow Sorcerer Jonathan Charles as Officer Bilwop Wunkle (he/him)Forest Gnome Swarmkeeper RangerJeremy Cobb as your not-so-neighbourhood Dungeon Masterand featuring special guests:Abubakar Salim as Billy FredricksonJess Jewell as Miss Ruiz
1:58:05
City of The Black Rose: Herald of Shadows - Episode 1 “The Monkey’s Claw” Part 2
[CONTENT WARNING: suspense, death graphic violence, body horror, gore, stalking, character death, classism]An unlikely friendship blossoms between two denizens of the crime ridden city of Mavros - an undertaker and a constable - as they try to solve the gruesome murder of one Dr. Harold Jennings… if they live long enough to find the killer, that is…Starring:Candace the Magnificent as Hecatae 'Heck' Hopewell (they/she)Shadar Kai Elf Shadow Sorcerer Jonathan Charles as Officer Bilwop Wunkle (he/him)Forest Gnome Swarmkeeper RangerJeremy Cobb as your not-so-neighbourhood Dungeon Masterand featuring special guests:Brennan Lee Mulligan as Doctor Harold JenningsCaldwell Tanner as Infernal Residue Service RepresentativeGrace Kelly Miller as Creepy Singing Child
1:14:35
City Of the Black Rose: Herald Of Shadows - Episode 1 "The Monkey's Claw" - Part 1
[CONTENT WARNING: suspense, death graphic violence, body horror, gore, stalking, character death, classism]Doom grows in the heart of Mavros, The City of the Black Rose, its roots creeping through the city's mean, mist-choked streets. As the danger mounts, a gruesome murder draws a pair of unlikely heroes into a world of mysteries and horrors beyond their imagining...Starring:Candace the Magnificent as Hecatae 'Heck' Hopewell (they/she)Shadar Kai Elf Shadow Sorcerer Jonathan Charles as Officer Bilwop Wunkle (he/him)Forest Gnome Swarmkeeper RangerJeremy Cobb as your not-so-neighbourhood Dungeon Masterand featuring special guests:Brennan Lee Mulligan as Doctor Harold JenningsCaldwell Tanner as Infernal Residue Service Representative
Sponsored by Heroforge Minis - visit www.heroforge.com for up to 20% off through the month of NovemberSeries art by Kyle Crompton and Val BabayantsPost-production by Daniel RamosProduced by 12 Sided Studios3 Black Halflings has partnered with Roll and Play Press to bring you...City of the Black Rose: A Dark Metropolis Campaign SettingThat's right! Our very first official campaign setting module, set in non-other than Mavros! And it's launching soon on Kickstarter!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Head on over to the pre-launch page now to be the first to be notified when it launches early in 2025.Follow the halflings! Jasper William Cartwright: @JW_Cartwright, Jeremy Cobb: @JeremyCobb1 Liv Kennedy: @doesdarkmagicFind all of our links here: https://linktr.ee/tbhalflings You can now buy merchandise here! as featured on Critical RoleConnect with us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @3blackhalflings, on our Discord, or emailSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About Three Black Halflings | A Dungeons & Dragons Podcast
Roll for Melanin... It’s a Nat 20!Three Black Halflings is a podcast by Jasper William Cartwright, Olivia Kennedy (but everybody calls her Liv), and Jeremy Cobb: three nerdy friends with strong opinions and even stronger Charisma scores. Join them in their quest to explore diversity in the incredible worlds of D&D and pop culture while doling out DM tips, thought-provoking conversations, a band of guests and good times!Connect with us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @tbhalflings or email [email protected] you enjoy this podcast please help us out by leaving a review and sharing with your fellow adventurers.