Three Black Halflings | A Dungeons & Dragons Podcast

City Of the Black Rose: Herald of Shadows - Episode 3 "The Calm Before the Thorns" Part 1

A gruelling day of sleuthing has left our heroes battered and shell-shocked. Now they begin the difficult work of unravelling the twisted rose bush of mysteries that has sprung up around them. And all the while, the thorns grow longer. The cards have been drawn. Doom approaches...Starring:Jasper William Cartwright as Duncan Dullahan (he/him)Dhampir Tabaxi Pugelist - Hand Of DreadCandace the Magnificent as Hecatae 'Heck' Hopewell (they/she)Shadar Kai Elf Shadow Sorcerer Jonathan Charles as Officer Bilwop Wunkle (he/him)Forest Gnome Swarmkeeper RangerOlivia 'Liv' Kennedy as Angela Crawford (she/her)Human armorer artificerJeremy Cobb as your not-so-neighbourhood Dungeon MasterFeaturing special guest Em Carlson as ScratchSponsored by Heroforge Minis - visit www.heroforge.com for up to 20% off through the month of NovemberSeries art by Kyle Crompton and Val BabayantsPost-production by Daniel RamosProduced by 12 Sided StudiosAND EVEN MORE BIG NEWS3 Black Halflings has partnered with Roll and Play Press to bring you...City of the Black Rose: A Dark Metropolis Campaign SettingThat's right! Our very first official campaign setting module, set in non-other than Mavros! And it's launching soon on Kickstarter!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Head on over to the pre-launch page now to be the first to be notified when it launches early in 2025.