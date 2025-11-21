Wavelengths with Brendon Bigley

A Tale of Three Handhelds

Welcome back to the show, folks. I recorded this one early as I'll be traveling to see family for most of the week, so apologies for not including any Animal Crossing news here! The short version: I'm excited about it! What I did talk about was suddenly being inundated with three handhelds at once: The Miyoo Mini Flip, the MCON, and the AYN Thor. All three are hotly anticipated devices I had planned on reviewing separately, but now all three are in an attention-feud with one another. I talk a little bit about what all three devices represent and how I'm thinking about them going into my review process.