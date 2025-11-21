Welcome back to Wavelengths! This week's main topic is about the nominees for 2025's TGAs, how weird they are, and how weird my feelings about the award show have become over the years. I also talk a bit about my own GOTY prep, some games I've been playing recently, and my thoughts a week out from the reveal of the Steam Machine.Additional reading: https://www.theguardian.com/games/2025/nov/11/future-class-gamings-oscars-game-awards---Join the Patreon: https://patreon.com/wavelengths---Feel free to follow me elsewhere!Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/bb.wavelengths.onlineMastodon: https://mastodon.social/@brendonbigleyBlog: https://wavelengths.online---Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4Hmt3yHTovQmEcqzhZdl8TApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wavelengths-with-brendon-bigley/id1677660078Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/x6p7ni3rAnd more: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/itswavelengths---⏆
51:42
The Steam Machine's Greatest Strength is SteamOS
The Steam Machine's Greatest Strength is SteamOS

Valve announced three products this week: A new controller, a new VR headset, and a new gaming console. This week's episode of Wavelengths is all about the interplay between these three devices and the thing that not only literally links them all together, but makes Valve's decade-long push towards making the PC gaming experience more approachable even work in the first place.
49:08
Stephen Hilger on the State of Video Game Discourse
Stephen Hilger on the State of Video Game Discourse

Hello and welcome back to Wavelengths! This week my guest is Stephen Hilger — my co-host on Into the Aether, a great artist and writer, and creator of the YouTube channel Memory Card Manuscript. I brought Stephen on to discuss a question sent in by a listener about the current hyper-polarization of video game discourse, from how to navigate algorithm-led spaces to not letting the media consume define your authentic being.It's a far-reaching conversation, and I hope it's as interesting, thought provoking, and engaging for you as it was for me. Find Stephen on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/stephenhilger.bsky.socialAnd YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@memorycardmanuscript
1:25:26
A Tale of Three Handhelds
Welcome back to the show, folks. I recorded this one early as I'll be traveling to see family for most of the week, so apologies for not including any Animal Crossing news here! The short version: I'm excited about it! What I did talk about was suddenly being inundated with three handhelds at once: The Miyoo Mini Flip, the MCON, and the AYN Thor. All three are hotly anticipated devices I had planned on reviewing separately, but now all three are in an attention-feud with one another. I talk a little bit about what all three devices represent and how I'm thinking about them going into my review process.
1:00:14
A Cool Thirty Percent
A Cool Thirty Percent

Welcome back to the show! Unfortunately Xbox can't stop dominating the news cycle, so I dug a bit into their next, priecier console and apparently-strategic lack of exclusive games. Afterwards I felt like I needed to dig back into my feeling about Pokemon Legends Z-A having played a lot more since giving some first impressions last week.Xbox's 30 Percent Mandate: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-10-23/microsoft-pushes-xbox-studios-to-hit-higher-profit-marginsPost Games: https://pod.link/1815131711

Chapters:
0:00 - Welcome back to Wavelengths
1:05 - Zero Days Since Last Talked About Xbox
19:55 - Nintendo Switch 2 Games
29:05 - Even More About Pokemon Legends Z-A