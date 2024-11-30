Tesla sale incentives intensify, new California EV credit?, Rivian's new factory, and more
In the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla increasing its sale incentives, a potential new EV credit in California, Rivian's new factory gets funded, and more.
Today’s episode is sponsored by Huffy Bicycles, a household name in micromobility. For a limited time, use promo code "ELECTREKGM" at checkout for 30% off the purchase of an Electric Green Machine drifting Trike, and be sure to explore all of Huffy's Black Friday Deals at Huffy.com.
Today’s episode is sponsored by Buzz Bicycles, an omnichannel eBike brand that prioritizes excellent value for its growing base of eBike enthusiasts. For a limited time, use promo code "ELECTREK200" at checkout for $200 off the purchase of a Buzz Centris Folding eBike, and be sure to explore all of the company's Black Friday Deals at Buzzbicycles.com.
Tesla now offers lease buyouts – after saying it would keep cars as robotaxis
Tesla boosts referral reward to $2,000 discounts on new EVs, even Cybertruck
Curious Tesla vehicles under covers raises some questions
Tesla releases API pricing, dev says would cost $60 million per year to run his 3rd-party app
Tesla adds longer cables and more to Superchargers as non-Tesla EVs complicate things
Elon Musk fires back on excluding Tesla from California’s new EV incentive he wants to kill
Rivian Adventure Network open to other cars soon, will be ‘awesome’ says CEO
Rivian secures $6.6 billion loan for new plant – but with one major caveat
Porsche will keep gas-powered and hybrid vehicles alive as EV sales slow
BYD confirms next-gen Blade EV battery is coming soon, promising even more range
Leaked email signals BYD’s plan to heat up EV price war
52:33
GMC Sierra EV Denali first drive, Hyundai Ioniq 9 unveiling, Jaguar rebranding, and more
In the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss our GMC Sierra EV Denali first drive, Hyundai Ioniq 9 unveiling, Jaguar's rebranding, and more.
Sponsored by ALSET Auto: North America’s leader in paint protection and restyling; offering colored wraps, paint protection, window tint, ceramic coatings and more, exclusively on EVs.
Tesla slashes Model Y lease price as it attempts record deliveries
Elon Musk hints at Tesla making bigger electric cars, but don’t hold your breath
Tesla jumped the gun, Nissan drivers will have to wait a bit for Supercharger access
2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali first look: more (460!) miles and power
Audi unleashes the 2025 RS e-tron GT: a record-breaking electric beast
Hyundai debuts Ioniq 9 with swivel seats to turn your 3-row SUV into a lounge
Kia debuts the 2026 EV9 GT for when your 7 friends need to get there real fast
US-built 2025 Kia EV6 debuts with more battery, NACS port, and a fake gear shift
Check out Jaguar’s new look for its +$100,000 ultra-luxury EV lineup
Ram’s first electric pickup is delayed: Here’s when it will now arrive
Hyundai recalls more than 145,000 EVs
Northvolt files for bankruptcy, CEO quits
1:14:43
Trump moves to kill $7,500 tax credit, deep Tesla discounts, Cadillac Vistiq, and more
In the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Trump moving to kill the $7,500 tax credit, deep Tesla and Ford discounts, the new Cadillac Vistiq, and more.
Today’s episode is sponsored by LiTime, a prominent brand with 15 years of experience in renewable energy storage, specifically focusing on renewable LiFePO4 Lithium batteries. Now through December 15, LiTime is offering up to 60% off its products during its Black Friday Sale.Learn more here.
Tesla supports killing $7,500 EV tax credit – going directly against its mission
Tesla adds 3 months of free Supercharging and Full Self-Driving to its end-of-year deals
Tesla (TSLA) turns back to free Supercharging, big discounts in Europe to boost sales
Ford is offering big EV discounts to close out the year
Tesla announces 500 kW charging as it finally delivers V4 Supercharger cabinets
Tesla recalls over 2,000 Cybertrucks to replace inverter that cause loss of power
Tesla celebrates milestone of 1,000 Powerwalls in a day after claiming twice as many
Meet the new Cadillac Vistiq, a luxury three-row electric SUV with over 300 miles range
Polestar’s new luxury electric SUV just got cheaper with up to 350 miles range
Rivian (RIVN) and Volkswagen officially launch their new EV business partnership
55:52
Trump victory's impact on EV market, TSLA surges, new Ioniq 5, and more
In the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss how Trump's victory will impact the EV market, TSLA surging, the new Ioniq 5 being a great deal, and more.
Sponsored by ALSET Auto: North America’s leader in paint protection and restyling; offering colored wraps, paint protection, window tint, ceramic coatings and more, exclusively on EVs.
Tesla (TSLA) valuation surges to equal next 10 biggest automakers over Trump/Musk relationship
Tesla launches Cybertruck leases stating at $999 to boost demand
Rivian (RIVN) hits a road bump in third-quarter earnings, but things are looking up from here
Lucid (LCID) has funding for ‘well into 2026’ after Gravity SUV launch, record Q3
Hyundai’s upgraded 2025 IONIQ 5 starts at under $44,000 with more range and an NACS port
Volvo confirms its best-selling EX30 electric SUV will arrive in the US before the end of 2024
LG Energy Solution to provide Rivian 4695 cylindrical batteries produced in the US for the R2
Used electric car deals are coming as lease returns expected to surge
Aptera co-CEO hints at a return to crowdfunding as $60M raise with US Capital Global falters
1:02:42
Tesla self-driving roadmap, Lucid Gravity, F150 Lightning production pause, and more
In the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss an update to Tesla's self-driving roadmap, Lucid Gravity orders, F150 Lightning production pause, and more
Sponsored by ALSET Auto: North America’s leader in paint protection and restyling; offering colored wraps, paint protection, window tint, ceramic coatings and more, exclusively on EVs.
Tesla gives update on self-driving roadmap, v13 slips, more promises
Tesla self-driving test driver: ‘you’re running on adrenaline the entire eight-hour shift’
Tesla launches new Powerwall 3 expansion units that slash installation times
Tesla releases rare blog post and it’s an interesting one: Standardizing Auto Connectivity
Lucid Gravity orders set to begin next week with two trims, one priced below $80,000
Ford is shutting down F-150 Lightning production for nearly two months: Here’s why
Polestar EVs are now able to use the Tesla Supercharger network
Polestar (PSNY) hits major milestone delivering its first US-made Polestar 3 electric SUV\
Volkswagen warns mass layoffs, historic plant closures are coming
Aptera completes low-speed drive in its first production-intent solar electric vehicle [Video]
