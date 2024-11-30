Tesla sale incentives intensify, new California EV credit?, Rivian's new factory, and more

In the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week's episode, we discuss Tesla increasing its sale incentives, a potential new EV credit in California, Rivian's new factory gets funded, and more.

Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:

Tesla now offers lease buyouts – after saying it would keep cars as robotaxis
Tesla boosts referral reward to $2,000 discounts on new EVs, even Cybertruck
Curious Tesla vehicles under covers raises some questions
Tesla releases API pricing, dev says would cost $60 million per year to run his 3rd-party app
Tesla adds longer cables and more to Superchargers as non-Tesla EVs complicate things
Elon Musk fires back on excluding Tesla from California's new EV incentive he wants to kill
Rivian Adventure Network open to other cars soon, will be 'awesome' says CEO
Rivian secures $6.6 billion loan for new plant – but with one major caveat
Porsche will keep gas-powered and hybrid vehicles alive as EV sales slow
BYD confirms next-gen Blade EV battery is coming soon, promising even more range
Leaked email signals BYD's plan to heat up EV price war