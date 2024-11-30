Powered by RND
A weekly podcast tracking the transition from fossil fuel transportation to electric and the surrounding clean ecosystems. Hosted by Electrek’s Frederic Lambert...
  • Tesla sale incentives intensify, new California EV credit?, Rivian's new factory, and more
    In the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla increasing its sale incentives, a potential new EV credit in California, Rivian's new factory gets funded, and more. Today’s episode is sponsored by Huffy Bicycles, a household name in micromobility. For a limited time, use promo code "ELECTREKGM" at checkout for 30% off the purchase of an Electric Green Machine drifting Trike, and be sure to explore all of Huffy's Black Friday Deals at Huffy.com. Today’s episode is sponsored by Buzz Bicycles, an omnichannel eBike brand that prioritizes excellent value for its growing base of eBike enthusiasts. For a limited time, use promo code "ELECTREK200" at checkout for $200 off the purchase of a Buzz Centris Folding eBike, and be sure to explore all of the company's Black Friday Deals at Buzzbicycles.com. The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in. After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcasts Spotify Overcast Pocket Casts Castro RSS We now have a Patreon if you want to help us avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming. Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast: Tesla now offers lease buyouts – after saying it would keep cars as robotaxis Tesla boosts referral reward to $2,000 discounts on new EVs, even Cybertruck Curious Tesla vehicles under covers raises some questions Tesla releases API pricing, dev says would cost $60 million per year to run his 3rd-party app Tesla adds longer cables and more to Superchargers as non-Tesla EVs complicate things Elon Musk fires back on excluding Tesla from California’s new EV incentive he wants to kill Rivian Adventure Network open to other cars soon, will be ‘awesome’ says CEO Rivian secures $6.6 billion loan for new plant – but with one major caveat Porsche will keep gas-powered and hybrid vehicles alive as EV sales slow BYD confirms next-gen Blade EV battery is coming soon, promising even more range Leaked email signals BYD’s plan to heat up EV price war Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET): https://www.youtube.com/live/OkI3LviRMsg
    52:33
  • GMC Sierra EV Denali first drive, Hyundai Ioniq 9 unveiling, Jaguar rebranding, and more
    In the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss our GMC Sierra EV Denali first drive, Hyundai Ioniq 9 unveiling, Jaguar's rebranding, and more. Sponsored by ALSET Auto: North America’s leader in paint protection and restyling; offering colored wraps, paint protection, window tint, ceramic coatings and more, exclusively on EVs. The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in. After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcasts Spotify Overcast Pocket Casts Castro RSS We now have a Patreon if you want to help us avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming. Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast: Tesla slashes Model Y lease price as it attempts record deliveries Elon Musk hints at Tesla making bigger electric cars, but don’t hold your breath Tesla jumped the gun, Nissan drivers will have to wait a bit for Supercharger access 2025 GMC Sierra EV Denali first look: more (460!) miles and power Audi unleashes the 2025 RS e-tron GT: a record-breaking electric beast Hyundai debuts Ioniq 9 with swivel seats to turn your 3-row SUV into a lounge Kia debuts the 2026 EV9 GT for when your 7 friends need to get there real fast US-built 2025 Kia EV6 debuts with more battery, NACS port, and a fake gear shift Check out Jaguar’s new look for its +$100,000 ultra-luxury EV lineup Ram’s first electric pickup is delayed: Here’s when it will now arrive Hyundai recalls more than 145,000 EVs Northvolt files for bankruptcy, CEO quits Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET): https://www.youtube.com/live/R9wuoe9LmLU
    1:14:43
  • Trump moves to kill $7,500 tax credit, deep Tesla discounts, Cadillac Vistiq, and more
    In the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Trump moving to kill the $7,500 tax credit, deep Tesla and Ford discounts, the new Cadillac Vistiq, and more. Today’s episode is sponsored by LiTime, a prominent brand with 15 years of experience in renewable energy storage, specifically focusing on renewable LiFePO4 Lithium batteries. Now through December 15, LiTime is offering up to 60% off its products during its Black Friday Sale.Learn more here. The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in. After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcasts Spotify Overcast Pocket Casts Castro RSS We now have a Patreon if you want to help us avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming. Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast: Tesla supports killing $7,500 EV tax credit – going directly against its mission Tesla adds 3 months of free Supercharging and Full Self-Driving to its end-of-year deals Tesla (TSLA) turns back to free Supercharging, big discounts in Europe to boost sales Ford is offering big EV discounts to close out the year Tesla announces 500 kW charging as it finally delivers V4 Supercharger cabinets Tesla recalls over 2,000 Cybertrucks to replace inverter that cause loss of power Tesla celebrates milestone of 1,000 Powerwalls in a day after claiming twice as many Meet the new Cadillac Vistiq, a luxury three-row electric SUV with over 300 miles range Polestar’s new luxury electric SUV just got cheaper with up to 350 miles range Rivian (RIVN) and Volkswagen officially launch their new EV business partnership Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET): https://www.youtube.com/live/iYp-Sk2j6jk
    55:52
  • Trump victory's impact on EV market, TSLA surges, new Ioniq 5, and more
    In the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss how Trump's victory will impact the EV market, TSLA surging, the new Ioniq 5 being a great deal, and more. Sponsored by ALSET Auto: North America’s leader in paint protection and restyling; offering colored wraps, paint protection, window tint, ceramic coatings and more, exclusively on EVs. The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in. After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcasts Spotify Overcast Pocket Casts Castro RSS We now have a Patreon if you want to help us avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming. Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast: Tesla (TSLA) valuation surges to equal next 10 biggest automakers over Trump/Musk relationship Tesla launches Cybertruck leases stating at $999 to boost demand Rivian (RIVN) hits a road bump in third-quarter earnings, but things are looking up from here Lucid (LCID) has funding for ‘well into 2026’ after Gravity SUV launch, record Q3 Hyundai’s upgraded 2025 IONIQ 5 starts at under $44,000 with more range and an NACS port Volvo confirms its best-selling EX30 electric SUV will arrive in the US before the end of 2024 LG Energy Solution to provide Rivian 4695 cylindrical batteries produced in the US for the R2 Used electric car deals are coming as lease returns expected to surge Aptera co-CEO hints at a return to crowdfunding as $60M raise with US Capital Global falters Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET): https://www.youtube.com/live/QjYyfCm3K7E
    1:02:42
  • Tesla self-driving roadmap, Lucid Gravity, F150 Lightning production pause, and more
    In the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss an update to Tesla's self-driving roadmap, Lucid Gravity orders, F150 Lightning production pause, and more Sponsored by ALSET Auto: North America’s leader in paint protection and restyling; offering colored wraps, paint protection, window tint, ceramic coatings and more, exclusively on EVs. The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in. After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps: Apple Podcasts Spotify Overcast Pocket Casts Castro RSS We now have a Patreon if you want to help us avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming. Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast: Tesla gives update on self-driving roadmap, v13 slips, more promises Tesla self-driving test driver: ‘you’re running on adrenaline the entire eight-hour shift’ Tesla launches new Powerwall 3 expansion units that slash installation times Tesla releases rare blog post and it’s an interesting one: Standardizing Auto Connectivity Lucid Gravity orders set to begin next week with two trims, one priced below $80,000 Ford is shutting down F-150 Lightning production for nearly two months: Here’s why Polestar EVs are now able to use the Tesla Supercharger network Polestar (PSNY) hits major milestone delivering its first US-made Polestar 3 electric SUV\ Volkswagen warns mass layoffs, historic plant closures are coming Aptera completes low-speed drive in its first production-intent solar electric vehicle [Video] Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET): https://www.youtube.com/live/XePwRZ9sw8Q
    1:18:33

