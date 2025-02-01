Powered by RND
PodcastsTechnology9to5Mac Overtime
Listen to 9to5Mac Overtime in the App
Listen to 9to5Mac Overtime in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

9to5Mac Overtime

Podcast 9to5Mac Overtime
9to5Mac
A video-first podcast exploring interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin and Fernando Silva.
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 39
  • 9to5Mac Overtime 039: The story of Nomad w/ co-founder and CEO Noah Dentzel
    Nomad co-founder and CEO Noah Dentzel joins us to discuss the company's early beginnings, the product development process, success, and learning experiences. 9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin. Subscribe to Overtime via Apple Podcasts and our YouTube channel for more. Show links About Nomad Nomad's original Kickstarter campaign Hosts Fernando Silva Jeff Benjamin Noah Dentzel Subscribe 9to5Mac Overtime on Apple Podcasts 9to5Mac on YouTube 9to5Mac on YouTube membership with bonus perks
    --------  
    49:59
  • 9to5Mac Overtime 038: Hands-on with iOS 18.3
    Jeff and Fernando talk Even Realities G1 Smart Glasses, iOS 18.3 release, the TikTok situation, Samsung S25 hands-on, and iPhone 17 Air possibilities. 9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin. Subscribe to Overtime via Apple Podcasts and our YouTube channel for more. Show links Even Realities G1 Smart Glasses iOS 18.3 released iPadOS 18.3 what's new? iOS 18.3 - Apple testing new features iOS 18.3 RC changes and features TikTok ban Samsung S25 hands-on iPhone 17 Air Hosts Fernando Silva Jeff Benjamin Subscribe 9to5Mac Overtime on Apple Podcasts 9to5Mac on YouTube 9to5Mac on YouTube membership with bonus perks
    --------  
    31:18
  • 9to5Mac Overtime 037: CES 2025 Impressions
    Fernando and Jeff talk CES 2025, waxing poetic about the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, turning your iPhone into a GameBoy, and the LG UltraFine 6K Display. 9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin. Subscribe to Overtime via Apple Podcasts and our YouTube channel for more. Show links CES 2025 Recap DJI Osmo Pocket 3 GameBaby MCON iPhone Controller Satechi Passport holder w/ FindMy Satechi Mac mini hub Mini Mac Pro LG UltraFine 6K Display Bee AI microphone Hosts Fernando Silva Jeff Benjamin Subscribe 9to5Mac Overtime on Apple Podcasts 9to5Mac on YouTube 9to5Mac on YouTube membership with bonus perks
    --------  
    32:43
  • 9to5Mac Overtime 036: Our favorite products of 2024
    Apple's M4 Mac mini is worth the hype; even the base model exceeds expectations. In this episode of 9to5Mac Overtime, Fernando and Jeff discuss their experience with Apple's cheapest Mac. 9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin. Subscribe to Overtime via Apple Podcasts and our YouTube channel for more. Hosts Fernando Silva Jeff Benjamin Subscribe 9to5Mac Overtime on Apple Podcasts 9to5Mac on YouTube 9to5Mac on YouTube membership with bonus perks
    --------  
    1:06:01
  • 9to5Mac Overtime 035: Fernando’s iPad buying guide
    What's the best iPad to buy? Jeff talks with Fernando about his iPad buying guide, the iPad Pro's place in modern computing, and a hands-on experience with Snap's new Spectacles. Plus, Jeff waxes poetic about the Apple Studio Display. 9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin. Subscribe to Overtime via Apple Podcasts and our YouTube channel for more. Hosts Fernando Silva Jeff Benjamin Subscribe 9to5Mac Overtime on Apple Podcasts 9to5Mac on YouTube 9to5Mac on YouTube membership with bonus perks
    --------  
    35:27

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About 9to5Mac Overtime

A video-first podcast exploring interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin and Fernando Silva.
Podcast website

Listen to 9to5Mac Overtime, Shell Game and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

9to5Mac Overtime: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/4/2025 - 11:36:37 AM