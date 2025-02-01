9to5Mac Overtime 035: Fernando’s iPad buying guide

What's the best iPad to buy? Jeff talks with Fernando about his iPad buying guide, the iPad Pro's place in modern computing, and a hands-on experience with Snap's new Spectacles. Plus, Jeff waxes poetic about the Apple Studio Display. 9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin. Subscribe to Overtime via Apple Podcasts and our YouTube channel for more. Hosts Fernando Silva Jeff Benjamin Subscribe 9to5Mac Overtime on Apple Podcasts 9to5Mac on YouTube 9to5Mac on YouTube membership with bonus perks