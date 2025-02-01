9to5Mac Overtime 039: The story of Nomad w/ co-founder and CEO Noah Dentzel
Nomad co-founder and CEO Noah Dentzel joins us to discuss the company's early beginnings, the product development process, success, and learning experiences.
Show links
About Nomad
Nomad's original Kickstarter campaign
Noah Dentzel
9to5Mac Overtime 038: Hands-on with iOS 18.3
Jeff and Fernando talk Even Realities G1 Smart Glasses, iOS 18.3 release, the TikTok situation, Samsung S25 hands-on, and iPhone 17 Air possibilities.
Even Realities G1 Smart Glasses
iOS 18.3 released
iPadOS 18.3 what's new?
iOS 18.3 - Apple testing new features
iOS 18.3 RC changes and features
TikTok ban
Samsung S25 hands-on
iPhone 17 Air
9to5Mac Overtime 037: CES 2025 Impressions
Fernando and Jeff talk CES 2025, waxing poetic about the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, turning your iPhone into a GameBoy, and the LG UltraFine 6K Display.
CES 2025 Recap
DJI Osmo Pocket 3
GameBaby
MCON iPhone Controller
Satechi Passport holder w/ FindMy
Satechi Mac mini hub
Mini Mac Pro
LG UltraFine 6K Display
Bee AI microphone
9to5Mac Overtime 036: Our favorite products of 2024
Apple's M4 Mac mini is worth the hype; even the base model exceeds expectations. In this episode of 9to5Mac Overtime, Fernando and Jeff discuss their experience with Apple's cheapest Mac.
What's the best iPad to buy? Jeff talks with Fernando about his iPad buying guide, the iPad Pro's place in modern computing, and a hands-on experience with Snap's new Spectacles. Plus, Jeff waxes poetic about the Apple Studio Display.
