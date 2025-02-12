The Stablecoin Wars. Who Wins?

On Ep. 13 of Tokenized, Simon Taylor, Head of Content & Strategy @ Sardine, and Cuy Sheffield, Head of Crypto @ Visa, are joined by Austin Campbell, MD @ Zero Knowledge Consulting and Ed Woodford, CEO @ Zero Hash to discuss Circle partnering with Binance for USDC, credibility optics, market narrative shifts and thoughts on PSPs.Timestamps:01:27 Circle partner with Binance for USDC07:04 Credibility optics16:48 Ripple secure NYDFS approval for stablecoin RLUSD24:28 Have Ripple made a comeback?34:42 Market narrative shifts43:42 Nuvei launch comprehensive blockchain payment solution48:40 Thoughts on PSPsThis episode is brought to you by VisaA world leader in digital payments, Visa is bridging the gap between traditional financial institutions and innovative blockchain networks, helping players in the payments ecosystem navigate the ever-evolving world of tokenized fiat currencies with confidence and ease. Learn more at visa.com/cryptoVisa’s Tokenized Asset Platform (VTAP) uses smart contracts and cryptography to help banks bring fiat currencies onchain. VTAP allows financial institutions to issue fiat-backed tokens, improving financial efficiency and enabling programmable finance. Express interest in VTAP at globalclient.visa.com/vtapThis podcast is also supported by Digital Asset.Digital Asset is excited to launch the Canton Network, a proven, trusted, and scaleable service that provides interoperability between institutional-grade tokenization platforms. The Global Synchronizer is now live, managed by Linux and institutions are actively using Canton Coin to manage the governance. No, the banks haven’t launched a token in the classic sense, this is much more interesting. They’ve done it to make all token networks interoperable. Find out more at canton.network