Stablecoin Regulation: What the GENIUS Bill Means for Payments
On Ep. 17 of Tokenized, Simon Taylor, Head of Content & Strategy @ Sardine, and Cuy Sheffield, Head of Crypto @ Visa, are joined by John Nahas, Chief Business Officer @ Ava Labs to discuss stablecoin regulation and what the GENIUS bill means for payments.Timestamps:01:33 Avalanche & institutions04:03 GENIUS stablecoin bill13:09 Where should institutions get started in stablecoins?22:23 Biggest opportunities for FI's in the RWA space26:15 Who are the customers now for RWA?32:26 Coinbase acquire on-chain advertising platform Spindl40:21 Regulatory clarity in Europe
48:33
What does $TRUMP and memecoins Mean for Finance?
On Ep. 16 of Tokenized, Simon Taylor, Head of Content & Strategy @ Sardine, and Cuy Sheffield, Head of Crypto @ Visa, are joined by Sinclair Toffa, Founder & CEO @ Mural Pay to discuss what $TRUMP and memecoins means for the future of finance.Timestamps:01:15 Donald Trump launches memecoin17:55 Financial industry & crypto payments adoption29:04 Circle expands $USDC rewards program with Nubank35:12 Circle acquires Hashnote & brings $USDC to the Canton Network40:31 Could we see global neobanks in the B2B space built on the stablecoin rail?
45:14
Crypto's Agentic Revolution
On Ep. 15 of Tokenized, Simon Taylor, Head of Content & Strategy @ Sardine, and Cuy Sheffield, Head of Crypto @ Visa, are joined by Anthony Woolley, CEO @ Ownera and Daniel Lynch, Metamask Card Strategy @ Consensys to discuss the agentic revolution that's happening in crypto.Timestamps:01:31 ai16z AI research partnership with Stanford08:52 AI agents13:28 Private market space19:14 Stablecoins vs yield unlock29:36 Institution vs consumer products35:14 BVNK raised $50M in series B round39:15 Payments41:38 Stablecoins solutions & adoption
52:06
2025 Predictions: Stablecoins, RWAs and Bank Blockchains
On Ep. 14 of Tokenized, Simon Taylor, Head of Content & Strategy @ Sardine, and Cuy Sheffield, Head of Crypto @ Visa, are joined by Yuval Rooz, CEO @ Digital Asset to discuss their top predictions for 2025.Timestamps:01:43 Yuval Rooz prediction 1: Regulation04:39 Yuval Rooz prediction 2: Collateral mobility10:53 Yuval Rooz prediction 3: Use case growth22:32 Digital Asset agenda for 202525:33 Cuy Sheffield prediction 1: Stablecoin linked cards29:34 Cuy Sheffield prediction 2: Bank issued & non-dollar denominated stablecoins34:47 Cuy Sheffield prediction 3: Intersection of crypto & AI
41:19
The Stablecoin Wars. Who Wins?
On Ep. 13 of Tokenized, Simon Taylor, Head of Content & Strategy @ Sardine, and Cuy Sheffield, Head of Crypto @ Visa, are joined by Austin Campbell, MD @ Zero Knowledge Consulting and Ed Woodford, CEO @ Zero Hash to discuss Circle partnering with Binance for USDC, credibility optics, market narrative shifts and thoughts on PSPs.Timestamps:01:27 Circle partner with Binance for USDC07:04 Credibility optics16:48 Ripple secure NYDFS approval for stablecoin RLUSD24:28 Have Ripple made a comeback?34:42 Market narrative shifts43:42 Nuvei launch comprehensive blockchain payment solution48:40 Thoughts on PSPs
