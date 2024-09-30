Episode 906: What you should know about iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence, M4 Macs, and more

Apple is set to release iOS 18.1 next week, and with it comes Apple Intelligence, Apple’s much-hyped set of AI features. In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about what we can expect from iOS 18.1 and how it will affect how you use your iPhone. We may also see new M4 Macs.