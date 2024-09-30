Powered by RND
Macworld is the world's leading source for information about Apple and the Apple ecosystem. 882887 www,macworld.com email: [email protected] X: @macworld ...
  • Episode 909: M4 iMac, M4 MacBook Pro, M4 Mac mini reviews
    Apple’s new M4 Macs started shipping last Friday, and we have the new Mac mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro in-house. Why are these some of the more exciting Macs to hit the market? Find out on this episode of the Macworld Podcast!
    40:28
  • Episode 908: The living legacy of the Mac User Group and MacinTech
    The internet didn’t become a widely accessible resource for years after the Mac was born, So where did people go to get Mac support? In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we explore the history of Mac User Groups and their influence on the Mac community.
    45:36
  • Episode 907: M4 iMac, M4 MacBook Pro, M4 Mac mini now available
    This week is full of treats from Apple! We’ve got a new iMac, new MacBook Pros, and a new Mac mini, all sporting the new M4 chip! We talk about the new products and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast! And we promise, no tricks!
    41:18
  • Episode 906: What you should know about iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence, M4 Macs, and more
    Apple is set to release iOS 18.1 next week, and with it comes Apple Intelligence, Apple’s much-hyped set of AI features. In this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about what we can expect from iOS 18.1 and how it will affect how you use your iPhone. We may also see new M4 Macs.
    34:46
  • Episode 905: New iPad mini, Apple’s new release schedule, and more
    Apple released a new iPad mini this week! We talk about Apple’s new tablet and how Apple’s new approach to product releases may influence your decision to buy one or not.
    34:42

Macworld is the world's leading source for information about Apple and the Apple ecosystem. 882887 www,macworld.com email: [email protected] X: @macworld Threads: @macworld_hq Facebook: Macworld
