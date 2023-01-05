Host Dan Turchin, PeopleReign CEO, explores how AI is changing the workplace. He interviews thought leaders and technologists from industry and academia who sha... More
Guillermo Corea, Managing Director at SHRM, discusses HRTech and how AI is helping employees
Guillermo Corea is the Managing Director of the SHRM Workplace Innovation Lab and Venture Capital initiatives. He joined SHRM in 2015. He and his team are focused on finding and cultivating technologies that will impact the future of work. Guillermo’s team organizes the SHRM Better Workplaces Challenge Cup and Workplace Tech Accelerator plus they lead the organization’s impact investing program. Guillermo is a vocal leader in the HRTech community. This was a fun one because we got to record in person at SHRMTech 2023 in San Francisco. Only our fifth live recording in more than 190 episodes!Listen and learn...How HR teams should drive workplace innovation Which Shark Tank shark is judging the Better Workplaces Challenge CupHow SHRM Labs connects tech entrepreneurs with HR leaders Why the CHRO is the most strategic exec in the C-suite How the pandemic and an aging employee population are creating opportunities for HRTech The technology Guillermo says will change work most in the next decade How to confront the problem of biased algorithms making HR decisions Why the HR blockchain will replace background check vendors The HRTech company Guillermo is ready to fund! References in this episode...Reza Nazeman, former CIO of SAP Concur, on AI and the Future of WorkKamal Ahluwalia, Eightfold President, on AI and the Future of WorkJason Corsello, VA at Acadia Ventures, on AI and the Future of WorkSHRM Labs
5/1/2023
34:52
Daniel Marcous, founder and CTO of April and former CTO of Waze, discusses the future of AI to do your taxes
Daniel Marcous comes to fintech from an unconventional background. Before co-founding April he was the CTO for the Waze product at Google, the social traffic app originally called FreeMap Israel that was acquired by Google in 2013 for $1.3B. Daniel started his career as a data scientist in the Israeli Defense Force and actively gives back to the Israeli Data Science community through involvement with DataHack, DataLearn, and KaggleIL.Listen and learn...What Daniel learned at Google and Waze about scaling AIWhy an Israeli data scientist left Google to start a company automating tax filing for AmericansWhy doing taxes is like finding the best route on a mapWhy continuous tax planning is the future of personal financeHow to manage consumer data responsibly... and still use it to train AI modelsWhy the U.S. tax code is so complicatedWhy ChatGPT will never do your taxesWhen AI will replace CPAsDaniel's favorite cocktailReferences in this episode...Why you shouldn't trust search results from LLMsThe April blogDaniel's gallery of home-made cocktailsArvind Jain, Glean CEO, on AI and the Future of Work
4/24/2023
36:59
Artem Korem, co-founder and CPO at Sembly AI, discusses how AI for voice transcription is fixing the meeting problem
Artem Koren, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Sembly AI, started the company in January 2019 to bring the power of AI to online meetings. Artem and his team developed an app that listens in on virtual meetings and does all the note-taking for you including recommending action items and suggesting the most important topics. These are hard AI problems to solve and Sembly’s success is an indication they’re off to a great start.Before Sembly, Artem was an executive and co-founder at companies including Neusana and Visual Trading Systems and he spent time as a manager in big company land at Ernst & Young.Listen and learn...Why Artem and his co-founder decided to fix the problem of broken meetings Why the evolution of online meetings… is like the evolution of airplanes Why we’ll soon send AI agents to attend meetings on our behalf When meetings are required… and how to make them more efficient How neural nets are solving traditional voice transcription problems related to accents and background noise How to solve the problem of automatically determining who said what in a conversation How Sembly uses generative AI to summarize meetings What are the risks of having AI decide what tasks to assign to meeting participants How to prevent sensitive information from being passed to large language models as training data References in this episode... Safety and ethics are being compromised in the rush to get new generative AI products to marketKrish Ramineni from Fireflies on AI and the Future of WorkRich White from Fathom on AI and the Future of WorkSembly AI
4/17/2023
35:27
Bradley Metrock, CEO of Project Voice and VC, discusses the future of generative AI and voice assistants
Today’s guest is one of the most recognized investors and thought leaders in the conversational AI community. Bradley Metrock is the CEO of Project Voice, author of the popular Substack newsletter This Week in Voice with more than 30,000 subscribers, and a General Partner at Project Voice Capital Partners. Congrats to Bradley and the team on their recent announcement of their new rolling fund. Bradley’s a proud citizen of the Volunteer State of Tennessee. Fair warning: you may be ready to move to Chattanooga after today’s conversation. Oh, and he’s also an ironman in the world of podcasting having just launched season eight of This Week in Voice, a podcast he launched in 2017. We’re on about episode 180 of this podcast going back to 2019 so I admire Bradley’s stamina.Listen and learn… Where there’s opportunity for entrepreneurs to innovate in conversational AI How conversational AI is changing quick serve restaurants, contact centers, banking, and hospitality How Bradley evaluates new pitches at Project Voice Capital Partners How Bradley defines voice technology in his market map Is voice the new app… or perhaps the “original app” Why generative AI is so disruptive Should we be concerned about voice assistants like Siri and Alexa listening in on our conversations What jobs will AI create over the next decade Bradley sells the great state of Tennessee to entrepreneurs establishing roots outside a coastal state References in this episode... Dr. Lance Eliot describes the risk of sharing your data with ChatGPTApplied Brain Research, a Project Voice Capital Partners investment Bradley’s voice technology market map The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights Project Voice 2023
4/10/2023
37:51
Ken Wenger, automation safety expert and author of "A Layperson's Guide to AI," discusses generative AI and how neural nets work
Ken Wenger is the author of the forthcoming book Is the Algorithm Plotting Against Us?: A Layperson’s Guide to the Concepts, Math, and Pitfalls of AI. I’ve been reading it and it is excellent. Ken is a deep thinker and a great writer. He’s also the senior director of research and innovation at CoreAVI and chief technology officer at Squint AI. His work focuses on the intersection of artificial intelligence and determinism, enabling neural networks to execute in safety critical systems. Kenneth has co-authored two articles in the scholarly journal Machine Learning with Applications and several white papers for different publications, including Embedded Computing Design. He also holds several patents under CoreAVI’s auspices.Listen and learn...How neural nets emulate the brain to make decisionsWhy we have to be careful when using the term "intelligence" to describe "AI" systemsWhen Ken trusts machines to make decisions... and when he doesn't Why LLMs like ChatGPT "hallucinate"How generative AI replicates human biasWhy Ken feels "if we haven't addressed ethical issues we're not ready to deploy AI solutions"What AI explainability is and why it's importantReferences in this episode...Ken's book: "Is the Algorithm Plotting Against Us: A Layperson's Guide to AI"Krishna Gade, Fiddler CEO, on AI and the Future of WorkCoreAVISquint AISurprising results from the Pew Research Center's survey about attitudes toward generative AI
Host Dan Turchin, PeopleReign CEO, explores how AI is changing the workplace. He interviews thought leaders and technologists from industry and academia who share their experiences and insights about artificial intelligence and what it means to be human in the era of AI-driven automation.