Did The U.S Just Dump $6.5 BILLION Bitcoin?! The Truth Revealed!
🔴 LIVE: U.S Greenlight to Sell $6.5BN Bitcoin, Pro-Bitcoin Canadian Election Frontrunner, Fidelity's BOMBSHELL Bitcoin Report and More!
Join us for today’s Simply Sessions as we dive into the most groundbreaking developments shaping Bitcoin’s future:
• U.S Government Dumps $6.5Bn Bitcoin: Rumours circulate that the U.S. government quietly dumps Silk Road Bitcoin, 12 days before Trump’s inauguration. Are they about to sell or have they already? Either way, we may get cheaper sats for a bit longer!
• Canada’s Political Shift: Justin Trudeau resigns, paving the way for pro-Bitcoin conservatives. Could this mean a Bitcoin-friendly Canada led by Pierre Poilievre?
• Strategic Bitcoin Reserves: Bhutan's Bitcoin strategy is making waves as Michael Sealer called them "pioneers".
• Marc Zuckerberg & Free Speech: Facebook’s founder and Dana White make waves with recent Facebook announcements regarding moderators and free speech on Meta's Platforms.
• Fidelity’s BOMBshell Report: A stunning analysis on Bitcoin’s future adoption trends, with massive implications for both retail and institutional investors.
• Bitcoin is a Political Movement: MSNBC guest says, “If you think MAGA is a strong political movement, just wait until you see bitcoiners”
• Coinbase User Sentenced: A $124 million Bitcoin fortune is surrendered following a tax fraud case. What lessons can Bitcoiners learn from this?
• Standard Chartered Ramps Up Crypto Activities: After securing its license Standard Chartered launches its crypto services in Europe.
• Matt Odell Predicts Bitcoin at $2M: Looking at previous patterns Odell suggests a $2M BTC this cycle! We analyze the bullish sentiment driving these forecasts.
All this and more as Bitcoin charges ahead toward new highs. Don’t miss this packed episode—subscribe, hit the bell, and stay ahead in Bitcoin news! See you there!
—------------------------------
FOLLOW Simply Bitcoin & BTC Sessions on other channels:
Simply Bitcoin on Youtube: youtube.com/@simplybitcoin
Simply Bitcoin on X: x.com/simplybitcointv
Nico on X: x.com/bitvolt
BTC Sessions on X: x.com/BTCsessions
—------------------------------
💪 SUPPORT THE SHOW:
BITCOIN WELL My favorite self custody bitcoin platform in Canada and USA!
They offer KYC free accounts, 1% spread, no on-chain fees and tons of other incredible features.
Check them out at bitcoinwell.com/btcsessions
https://bitcoinwell.com/btcsessions
COINKITE offers the BEST Bitcoin hardware on the market. Use this link to get 5% off anything in their store:
https://store.coinkite.com/promo/BTCSessions
HODLHODL is a NON-CUSTODIAL, ANONYMOUS solution to stack sats peer to peer! Buy and sell Bitcoin while maintaining privacy. Sign up and try it out today!
https://hodlhodl.com/join/BTCSESSION
Speedwallet - your one wallet to send, receive, shop & earn. Simple, fast and convenient! Download now, use code BTCSESSIONS10 via this link & get 5,000 SATs on your first transaction.
https://speedbtcwallet.onelink.me/cGph/ssbtcsession
Bitcoin Keeper - No account creation required, use your own node, create multisig wallets, use inheritance document templates for smooth inheritance planning.Use the code BTCSESSIONS30 to avail a 30% discount on your first subscription. Learn More: https://bitcoinkeeper.app/
DEBIFI is a non-custodial Bitcoin backed lending platform with institutional grade liquidity providers and no rehypothecation of your funds. Find them at:
https://debifi.com/
#bitcoin #crypto #btc #money