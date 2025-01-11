BREAKING: IRS Changes Tax and Accounting Rules for Bitcoin! ep464

🔴 LIVE: Change in BTC Rules, Switzerland and U.S Strategic Reserve Updates and $450K Predictions! Welcome to the first Simply Sessions of the New Year! 🎉 2025 is starting off with some groundbreaking Bitcoin news you won’t want to miss. Here’s what’s coming up in today’s episode: • Switzerland’s Bold Bitcoin Move: Switzerland is exploring the possibility of adding Bitcoin to its constitution as a strategic reserve asset. Could this set the stage for global Bitcoin adoption by nation-states? 🇨🇭 • Happy New Year from Christine Lagarde: The ECB chief is back with a bold statement to kick off 2025. What does her tweet signal about the ECB’s stance as Bitcoin reaches new heights? 🎉 • VanEck CEO Predicts $450K Bitcoin: VanEck’s CEO has made waves, forecasting Bitcoin’s price soaring to $450,000. Tune in to find out when by and whether this is realistic, or just bold optimism!🚀 • Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Updates: Sen. Cynthia Lummis gives us all exciting updates about the likelihood of a U.S Bitcoin Strategic Reserver (SBR) and reasons for why she is still optimistic about momentum despite the Fed’s recent comments. 🌍 • Vivek Launches MicroStrategy ETF: Vivek Ramaswamy partners with MicroStrategy to launch the first-ever Bitcoin Bond ETF. What does this mean for Bitcoin adoption in institutional finance? 📈 • IRS Delays Bitcoin Reporting Rules Until 2026: The IRS has pushed back its Bitcoin cost-basis reporting requirements, giving Bitcoiners a three-year reprieve. What does this mean for adoption and tax reporting? 🕒 This is just the tip of the iceberg! Don’t miss this packed episode filled with critical updates, bold predictions, and a look at how 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Bitcoin. Hit the Subscribe button, ring the bell, and join us LIVE as we break it all down. Let’s kick off the year right—see you there! 🚀 —------------------------------ FOLLOW Simply Bitcoin & BTC Sessions on other channels: Simply Bitcoin on Youtube: youtube.com/@simplybitcoin Simply Bitcoin on X: x.com/simplybitcointv Nico on X: x.com/bitvolt BTC Sessions on X: x.com/BTCsessions —------------------------------ 💪 SUPPORT THE SHOW: BITCOIN WELL My favorite self custody bitcoin platform in Canada and USA! They offer KYC free accounts, 1% spread, no on-chain fees and tons of other incredible features. Check them out at bitcoinwell.com/btcsessions https://bitcoinwell.com/btcsessions COINKITE offers the BEST Bitcoin hardware on the market. Use this link to get 5% off anything in their store: https://store.coinkite.com/promo/BTCSessions HODLHODL is a NON-CUSTODIAL, ANONYMOUS solution to stack sats peer to peer! Buy and sell Bitcoin while maintaining privacy. Sign up and try it out today! https://hodlhodl.com/join/BTCSESSION Speedwallet - your one wallet to send, receive, shop & earn. Simple, fast and convenient! Download now, use code BTCSESSIONS10 via this link & get 5,000 SATs on your first transaction. https://speedbtcwallet.onelink.me/cGph/ssbtcsession Bitcoin Keeper - No account creation required, use your own node, create multisig wallets, use inheritance document templates for smooth inheritance planning.Use the code BTCSESSIONS30 to avail a 30% discount on your first subscription. Learn More: https://bitcoinkeeper.app/ DEBIFI is a non-custodial Bitcoin backed lending platform with institutional grade liquidity providers and no rehypothecation of your funds. Find them at: https://debifi.com/ #bitcoin #crypto #btc #money