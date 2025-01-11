Powered by RND
BTC Sessions

Podcast BTC Sessions
Ben Perrin
Get your dose of Bitcoin with weekly news roundups and "Why Are We Bullish" panel shows featuring Bitcoiners from around the world!
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 470
  • Could Bitcoin Save Us From Wildfires?! Feat Bitcoin Shooter, Sue Ennis and Tom Honzik
    FOLLOW TODAY'S PANELISTS: https://x.com/BitcoinShooter https://x.com/bigsuey https://x.com/tom_honzik
    --------  
    1:24:22
  • Did The U.S Just Dump $6.5 BILLION Bitcoin?! The Truth Revealed!
    🔴 LIVE: U.S Greenlight to Sell $6.5BN Bitcoin, Pro-Bitcoin Canadian Election Frontrunner, Fidelity's BOMBSHELL Bitcoin Report and More! Join us for today's Simply Sessions as we dive into the most groundbreaking developments shaping Bitcoin's future: • U.S Government Dumps $6.5Bn Bitcoin: Rumours circulate that the U.S. government quietly dumps Silk Road Bitcoin, 12 days before Trump's inauguration. Are they about to sell or have they already? Either way, we may get cheaper sats for a bit longer! • Canada's Political Shift: Justin Trudeau resigns, paving the way for pro-Bitcoin conservatives. Could this mean a Bitcoin-friendly Canada led by Pierre Poilievre? • Strategic Bitcoin Reserves: Bhutan's Bitcoin strategy is making waves as Michael Sealer called them "pioneers". • Marc Zuckerberg & Free Speech: Facebook's founder and Dana White make waves with recent Facebook announcements regarding moderators and free speech on Meta's Platforms. • Fidelity's BOMBshell Report: A stunning analysis on Bitcoin's future adoption trends, with massive implications for both retail and institutional investors. • Bitcoin is a Political Movement: MSNBC guest says, "If you think MAGA is a strong political movement, just wait until you see bitcoiners" • Coinbase User Sentenced: A $124 million Bitcoin fortune is surrendered following a tax fraud case. What lessons can Bitcoiners learn from this? • Standard Chartered Ramps Up Crypto Activities: After securing its license Standard Chartered launches its crypto services in Europe. • Matt Odell Predicts Bitcoin at $2M: Looking at previous patterns Odell suggests a $2M BTC this cycle! We analyze the bullish sentiment driving these forecasts. All this and more as Bitcoin charges ahead toward new highs.
    --------  
    1:01:42
  • Experts SPILL The Truth About BITCOIN'S Future! ep465
    FOLLOW TODAY'S PANELISTS: https://x.com/bitcoindayio https://x.com/mattyicesensei https://x.com/DannyCondon1989
    --------  
    1:38:33
  • BREAKING: IRS Changes Tax and Accounting Rules for Bitcoin! ep464
    🔴 LIVE: Change in BTC Rules, Switzerland and U.S Strategic Reserve Updates and $450K Predictions! Welcome to the first Simply Sessions of the New Year! 🎉 2025 is starting off with some groundbreaking Bitcoin news you won't want to miss. Here's what's coming up in today's episode: • Switzerland's Bold Bitcoin Move: Switzerland is exploring the possibility of adding Bitcoin to its constitution as a strategic reserve asset. Could this set the stage for global Bitcoin adoption by nation-states? 🇨🇭 • Happy New Year from Christine Lagarde: The ECB chief is back with a bold statement to kick off 2025. What does her tweet signal about the ECB's stance as Bitcoin reaches new heights? 🎉 • VanEck CEO Predicts $450K Bitcoin: VanEck's CEO has made waves, forecasting Bitcoin's price soaring to $450,000. Tune in to find out when by and whether this is realistic, or just bold optimism!🚀 • Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Updates: Sen. Cynthia Lummis gives us all exciting updates about the likelihood of a U.S Bitcoin Strategic Reserver (SBR) and reasons for why she is still optimistic about momentum despite the Fed's recent comments. 🌍 • Vivek Launches MicroStrategy ETF: Vivek Ramaswamy partners with MicroStrategy to launch the first-ever Bitcoin Bond ETF. What does this mean for Bitcoin adoption in institutional finance? 📈 • IRS Delays Bitcoin Reporting Rules Until 2026: The IRS has pushed back its Bitcoin cost-basis reporting requirements, giving Bitcoiners a three-year reprieve. What does this mean for adoption and tax reporting? 🕒 This is just the tip of the iceberg!
    --------  
    1:01:56
  • What We Learned from the TOP Bitcoin Events of 2024 ep463
    FOLLOW TODAY'S PANELISTS: https://x.com/theBTCmentor https://x.com/OptimistFields https://x.com/BITVOLT
    --------  
    1:53:45

About BTC Sessions

