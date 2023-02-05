Live From The Open with The Dean- Kerr Reservoir Buggs Island
The Dean of The Bass University is at Kerr Reservoir Buggs Island for the Bass Open and were checking in live with him to get a status on whats going on at the lake. Water levels are in flux and thats changing how the fish are responding to things. Listen in to hear how the Dean thinks this tournament will be won.
5/2/2023
40:59
Mike Iaconelli- Sophisticated Practice Strategies for Bass Fishing
On this segment of bass u live we welcome back el capitan Mike Iaconelli into the house. We are diving in deep on his new pre practice strategy he has employed for the 2023 season on the elite series. And it's working. Listen along to hear how he is breaking down water this year more effectively then ever before.
5/2/2023
50:15
Catching The Biggest Bass Of All Time with Ken Duke
We welcome back our friend of the show Ken Duke to the Bass U Live Podcast. Were talking about the biggest bass of all time! As always Ken brings some interesting takes to the show on the giant fish stories.
4/26/2023
1:36:11
Classic Recap with Gussy and Schmitt
On todays episode of Bass U Live we have the bassmaster classic champion on as well as the runner up. Jeff Gustafson was able to take the win using a strength of his and Bryan Schmitt came within just one pound of edging him out on a super unique pattern of his own! Listen in to hear how it all went down.
3/29/2023
1:39:13
Bassmaster Classic Preview Show with Brandon Coulter
It's classic week and we have local Knoxville angler and BPT pro Brandon Coulter on with us to break down how it's going to shake out. We each take our pics and talk about why we think they will win!