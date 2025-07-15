Lone Wolf Unleashed - avoid exhaustion, reclaim your time using tools, systems and AI

How to save four hours in your working week

In today's episode, we're tackling a problem every solo operator knows too well: those never-ending workweeks where you wear every hat in your business, from CEO to janitor (sometimes with dirty dishes on your desk as proof!). But what if you could shave four hours off your working week? Without hiring a single person or losing a cent?I'll walk you through the exact process I use with my clients (and myself!) to strip your workflow to the essentials, document what actually needs to be done, and spot the tasks you should automate, outsource, or cut entirely. We'll dig into two practical strategies: mapping your business processes step-by-step, and doing a brutally honest audit of your calendar, so you can see where your hours are really going.You'll hear real-world examples of solopreneurs who slashed a full workday off their week and the surprisingly simple tweaks that made it possible. We're talking lean methods, light-touch automation, and a no-jargon approach to getting your time, focus, and freedom back.If you love your business but hate those 10-hour days, this episode's for you. Let me help you clock off early. No staff, no pay cut, no drama.