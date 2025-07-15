Lone Wolf Unleashed - avoid exhaustion, reclaim your time using tools, systems and AI

The AI productivity scam revealed - includes FREE 'BS' detector!
Welcome to "Lone Wolf Unleashed", the podcast for solo operators who want to stop trading family dinners for never-ending workdays. I'm your host, Mike Fox. In this episode we're slicing through the hype that's turned every 'AI consultant' on LinkedIn into a self-proclaimed wizard promising to 10x your workflow and make it rain passive income, all while quietly getting rich selling courses instead of using the tools they're peddling.If you're a solo operator tired of miracle hacks, overwhelmed by buzzwords, and just looking for straight talk on what actually works, this episode is for you. We'll dig into industry research that shows real AI productivity gains are modest at best, reveal why most AI tools actually make you work more—not less—and show how the biggest returns aren't coming from high-priced masterclasses, but from boring, simple automations that free your afternoons without hiring a single soul.Below, you'll find the link to my BS detection kit you'll need for spotting AI grifters a mile away. Listen, and you'll have the practical know-how to strip down your workflow to what really delivers. So switch off the hype, tune in, and let's reclaim your time—no jargon, no fads, just results.Let's get into it.Click play.https://lonewolfunleashed.com/bs-detectionTimestamped summary of contents00:00 AI Productivity Myths and Stats05:14 AI-Created Legal Disasters09:02 Spotting AI Productivity Grifters11:01 AI Hype vs. Productivity Reality15:27 Grifter Guide: Spot Scams Fast (link is above)
Avoid divorce! Reverse the entrepreneur's dilemma!
Welcome to "Lone Wolf Unleashed", the podcast for solo operators who want to stop trading family dinners for never-ending workdays. I'm your host, Mike Fox. In this episode, we're tackling the entrepreneur's dilemma! That's where we face the dark truth behind those glossy LinkedIn wins and 200k years: entrepreneurs have a 15% higher divorce rate than employees, and it's not because we don't care about our families. It's because we've been taught to chase business metrics that look impressive on the outside, but quietly trash our life outside the office.If you've ever found yourself missing out on the moments that matter most while your business demands 'just one more email', this episode is your wake-up call. We'll dive into the real cost of 'success', including missed dinners, kids' and drawings taped to an empty chair. I'm also going to help flip the script. You'll hear about entrepreneurs like Marcus, who broke free from the grind by redefining what winning really means: more time, stronger relationships, and real freedom.Ready to optimize for a life you don't want to escape from? Listen in to find out how you can switch off sooner, live larger, and build a business that actually supports your life—instead of devouring it. Let's get into it.Click play.
How to save four hours in your working week
In today's episode, we're tackling a problem every solo operator knows too well: those never-ending workweeks where you wear every hat in your business, from CEO to janitor (sometimes with dirty dishes on your desk as proof!). But what if you could shave four hours off your working week? Without hiring a single person or losing a cent?I'll walk you through the exact process I use with my clients (and myself!) to strip your workflow to the essentials, document what actually needs to be done, and spot the tasks you should automate, outsource, or cut entirely. We'll dig into two practical strategies: mapping your business processes step-by-step, and doing a brutally honest audit of your calendar, so you can see where your hours are really going.You'll hear real-world examples of solopreneurs who slashed a full workday off their week and the surprisingly simple tweaks that made it possible. We're talking lean methods, light-touch automation, and a no-jargon approach to getting your time, focus, and freedom back.If you love your business but hate those 10-hour days, this episode's for you. Let me help you clock off early. No staff, no pay cut, no drama.
Lone Wolf Unleashed will help you reclaim time. But how?
In Lone Wolf Unleashed, I'll be providing you with practical solutions for your operations as a business owner overwhelmed by administrative tasks. If you're seeking more personal time you've come to the right place. I'm your host Mike Fox, founder of Action Advisory.Rather than endorsing impractical hype, my podcast focuses on actionable steps and frameworks to help entrepreneurs streamline their operations without compromising growth. Expect candid discussions, dark humor, and tools like AI, to eliminate bottlenecks, aiming to help you reclaim your time and improve work-life balance.
