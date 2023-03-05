Latent Space: The AI Engineer Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Latent Space Podcast

Latent Space Podcast

Podcast Latent Space Podcast
Podcast Latent Space Podcast

Latent Space Podcast

Alessio + swyx
The technical AI podcast for Software 3.0 builders! www.latent.space
The technical AI podcast for Software 3.0 builders! www.latent.space More

Available Episodes

  Training a SOTA Code LLM in 1 week and Quantifying the Vibes — with Reza Shabani of Replit
    Latent Space is popping off! Welcome to the over 8500 latent space explorers who have joined us. Join us this month at various events in SF and NYC, or start your own!As announced during their Developer Day celebrating their $100m fundraise following their Google partnership, Replit is now open sourcing its own state of the art code LLM: replit-code-v1-3b (model card, HF Space), which beats OpenAI’s Codex model on the industry standard HumanEval benchmark when finetuned on Replit data (despite being 77% smaller) and more importantly passes AmjadEval (we’ll explain!)We got an exclusive interview with Reza Shabani, Replit’s Head of AI, to tell the story of Replit’s journey into building a data platform, building GhostWriter, and now training their own LLM, for 22 million developers!8 minutes of this discussion go into a live demo discussing generated code samples - which is always awkward on audio. So we’ve again gone multimodal and put up a screen recording here where you can follow along on the code samples!Recorded in-person at the beautiful StudioPod studios in San Francisco.Full transcript is below the fold. We would really appreciate if you shared our pod with friends on Twitter, LinkedIn, Mastodon, Bluesky, or your social media poison of choice!Timestamps* [00:00:21] Introducing Reza* [00:01:49] Quantitative Finance and Data Engineering* [00:11:23] From Data to AI at Replit* [00:17:26] Replit GhostWriter* [00:20:31] Benchmarking Code LLMs* [00:23:06] AmjadEval live demo* [00:31:21] Aligning Models on Vibes* [00:33:04] Beyond Chat & Code Completion* [00:35:50] Ghostwriter Autonomous Agent* [00:38:47] Releasing Replit-code-v1-3b* [00:43:38] The YOLO training run* [00:49:49] Scaling Laws: from Kaplan to Chinchilla to LLaMA* [00:52:43] MosaicML* [00:55:36] Replit's Plans for the Future (and Hiring!)* [00:59:05] Lightning RoundShow Notes* Reza Shabani on Twitter and LinkedIn* also Michele Catasta and Madhav Singhal* Michele Catasta’s thread on the release of replit-code-v1-3b* Intro to Replit Ghostwriter* Replit Ghostwriter Chat and Building Ghostwriter Chat* Reza on how to train your own LLMs (their top blog of all time)* Our Benchmarks 101 episode where we discussed HumanEval* AmjadEval live demo* Nat.dev* MosaicML CEO Naveen Rao on Replit’s LLM* MosaicML Composer + FSDP code* Replit’s AI team is hiring in North America timezone - Fullstack engineer, Applied AI/ML, and other roles!Transcript[00:00:00] Alessio Fanelli: Hey everyone. Welcome to the Latent Space podcast. This is Alessio, partner and CTO in residence at Decibel Partners. I'm joined by my co-host, swyx, writer and editor of Latent Space.[00:00:21] Introducing Reza[00:00:21] swyx: Hey and today we have Reza Shabani, Head of AI at Replit. Welcome to the studio. Thank you. Thank you for having me. So we try to introduce people's bios so you don't have to repeat yourself, but then also get a personal side of you.[00:00:34] You got your PhD in econ from Berkeley, and then you were a startup founder for a bit, and, and then you went into systematic equity trading at BlackRock in Wellington. And then something happened and you were now head of AI at Relet. What should people know about you that might not be apparent on LinkedIn?[00:00:50] One thing[00:00:51] Reza Shabani: that comes up pretty often is whether I know how to code. Yeah, you'd be shocked. A lot of people are kind of like, do you know how to code? When I was talking to Amjad about this role, I'd originally talked to him, I think about a product role and, and didn't get it. Then he was like, well, I know you've done a bunch of data and analytics stuff.[00:01:07] We need someone to work on that. And I was like, sure, I'll, I'll do it. And he was like, okay, but you might have to know how to code. And I was like, yeah, yeah, I, I know how to code. So I think that just kind of surprises people coming from like Ancon background. Yeah. Of people are always kind of like, wait, even when people join Relet, they're like, wait, does this guy actually know how to code?[00:01:28] Is he actually technical? Yeah.[00:01:30] swyx: You did a bunch of number crunching at top financial companies and it still wasn't[00:01:34] Reza Shabani: obvious. Yeah. Yeah. I mean, I, I think someone like in a software engineering background, cuz you think of finance and you think of like calling people to get the deal done and that type of thing.[00:01:43] No, it's, it's not that as, as you know, it's very very quantitative. Especially what I did in, in finance, very quantitative.[00:01:49] Quantitative Finance and Data Engineering[00:01:49] swyx: Yeah, so we can cover a little bit of that and then go into the rapid journey. So as, as you, as you know, I was also a quantitative trader on the sell side and the buy side. And yeah, I actually learned Python there.[00:02:01] I learned my, I wrote my own data pipelines there before airflow was a thing, and it was just me writing running notebooks and not version controlling them. And it was a complete mess, but we were managing a billion dollars on, on my crappy code. Yeah, yeah. What was it like for you?[00:02:17] Reza Shabani: I guess somewhat similar.[00:02:18] I, I started the journey during grad school, so during my PhD and my PhD was in economics and it was always on the more data intensive kind of applied economic side. And, and specifically financial economics. And so what I did for my dissertation I recorded cnbc, the Financial News Network for 10 hours a day, every day.[00:02:39] Extracted the close captions from the video files and then used that to create a second by second transcript of, of cmbc, merged that on with high frequency trading, quote data and then looked at, you know, went in and did some, some nlp, tagging the company names, and and then looked at the price response or the change in price and trading volume in the seconds after a company was mentioned.[00:03:01] And, and this was back in. 2009 that I was doing this. So before cloud, before, before a lot of Python actually. And, and definitely before any of these packages were available to make this stuff easy. And that's where, where I had to really learn to code, like outside of you know, any kind of like data programming languages.[00:03:21] That's when I had to learn Python and had to learn all, all of these other skills to work it with data at that, at that scale. So then, you know, I thought I wanted to do academia. I did terrible on the academic market because everyone looked at my dissertation. They're like, this is cool, but this isn't economics.[00:03:37] And everyone in the computer science department was actually way more interested in it. Like I, I hung out there more than in the econ department and You know, didn't get a single academic offer. Had two offer. I think I only applied to like two industry jobs and got offers from both of them.[00:03:53] They, they saw value in it. One of them was BlackRock and turned it down to, to do my own startup, and then went crawling back two and a half years later after the startup failed.[00:04:02] swyx: Something on your LinkedIn was like you're trading Chinese news tickers or something. Oh, yeah. I forget,[00:04:07] Reza Shabani: forget what that was.[00:04:08] Yeah, I mean oh. There, there was so much stuff. Honestly, like, so systematic active equity at, at BlackRock is, was such an amazing. Group and you just end up learning so much and the, and the possibilities there. Like when you, when you go in and you learn the types of things that they've been trading on for years you know, like a paper will come out in academia and they're like, did you know you can use like this data on searches to predict the price of cars?[00:04:33] And it's like, you go in and they've been trading on that for like eight years. Yeah. So they're, they're really ahead of the curve on, on all of that stuff. And the really interesting stuff that I, that I found when I went in was all like, related to NLP and ml a lot of like transcript data, a lot of like parsing through the types of things that companies talk about, whether an analyst reports, conference calls, earnings reports and the devil's really in the details about like how you make sense of, of that information in a way that, you know, gives you insight into what the company's doing and, and where the market is, is going.[00:05:08] I don't know if we can like nerd out on specific strategies. Yes. Let's go, let's go. What, so one of my favorite strategies that, because it never, I don't think we ended up trading on it, so I can probably talk about it. And it, it just kind of shows like the kind of work that you do around this data.[00:05:23] It was called emerging technologies. And so the whole idea is that there's always a new set of emerging technologies coming onto the market and the companies that are ahead of that curve and stay up to date on on the latest trends are gonna outperform their, their competitors.[00:05:38] And that's gonna reflect in the, in the stock price. So when you have a theory like that, how do you actually turn that into a trading strategy? So what we ended up doing is, well first you have to, to determine what are the emergent technologies, like what are the new up and coming technologies.[00:05:56] And so we actually went and pulled data on startups. And so there's like startups in Silicon Valley. You have all these descriptions of what they do, and you get that, that corpus of like when startups were getting funding. And then you can run non-negative matrix factorization on it and create these clusters of like what the various Emerging technologies are, and you have this all the way going back and you have like social media back in like 2008 when Facebook was, was blowing up.[00:06:21] And and you have things like mobile and digital advertising and and a lot of things actually outside of Silicon Valley. They, you know, like shale and oil cracking. Yeah. Like new technologies in, in all these different types of industries. And then and then you go and you look like, which publicly traded companies are actually talking about these things and and have exposure to these things.[00:06:42] And those are the companies that end up staying ahead of, of their competitors. And a lot of the the cases that came out of that made a ton of sense. Like when mobile was emerging, you had Walmart Labs. Walmart was really far ahead in terms of thinking about mobile and the impact of mobile.[00:06:59] And, and their, you know, Sears wasn't, and Walmart did well, and, and Sears didn't. So lots of different examples of of that, of like a company that talks about a new emerging trend. I can only imagine, like right now, all of the stuff with, with ai, there must be tons of companies talking about, yeah, how does this affect their[00:07:17] swyx: business?[00:07:18] And at some point you do, you do lose the signal. Because you get overwhelmed with noise by people slapping a on everything. Right? Which is, yeah. Yeah. That's what the Long Island Iced Tea Company slaps like blockchain on their name and, you know, their stock price like doubled or something.[00:07:32] Reza Shabani: Yeah, no, that, that's absolutely right.[00:07:35] And, and right now that's definitely the kind of strategy that would not be performing well right now because everyone would be talking about ai. And, and that's, as you know, like that's a lot of what you do in Quant is you, you try to weed out other possible explanations for for why this trend might be happening.[00:07:52] And in that particular case, I think we found that, like the companies, it wasn't, it wasn't like Sears and Walmart were both talking about mobile. It's that Walmart went out of their way to talk about mobile as like a future, mm-hmm. Trend. Whereas Sears just wouldn't bring it up. And then by the time an invest investors are asking you about it, you're probably late to the game.[00:08:12] So it was really identifying those companies that were. At the cutting edge of, of new technologies and, and staying ahead. I remember like Domino's was another big one. Like, I don't know, you[00:08:21] swyx: remember that? So for those who don't know, Domino's Pizza, I think for the run of most of the 2010s was a better performing stock than Amazon.[00:08:29] Yeah.[00:08:31] Reza Shabani: It's insane.[00:08:32] swyx: Yeah. Because of their investment in mobile. Mm-hmm. And, and just online commerce and, and all that. I it must have been fun picking that up. Yeah, that's[00:08:40] Reza Shabani: that's interesting. And I, and I think they had, I don't know if you, if you remember, they had like the pizza tracker, which was on, on mobile.[00:08:46] I use it[00:08:46] swyx: myself. It's a great, it's great app. Great app. I it's mostly faked. I think that[00:08:50] Reza Shabani: that's what I heard. I think it's gonna be like a, a huge I don't know. I'm waiting for like the New York Times article to drop that shows that the whole thing was fake. We all thought our pizzas were at those stages, but they weren't.[00:09:01] swyx: The, the challenge for me, so that so there's a, there's a great piece by Eric Falkenstein called Batesian Mimicry, where every signal essentially gets overwhelmed by noise because the people who wants, who create noise want to follow the, the signal makers. So that actually is why I left quant trading because there's just too much regime changing and like things that would access very well would test poorly out a sample.[00:09:25] And I'm sure you've like, had a little bit of that. And then there's what was the core uncertainty of like, okay, I have identified a factor that performs really well, but that's one factor out of. 500 other factors that could be going on. You have no idea. So anyway, that, that was my existential uncertainty plus the fact that it was a very highly stressful job.[00:09:43] Reza Shabani: Yeah. This is a bit of a tangent, but I, I think about this all the time and I used to have a, a great answer before chat came out, but do you think that AI will win at Quant ever?[00:09:54] swyx: I mean, what is Rentech doing? Whatever they're doing is working apparently. Yeah. But for, for most mortals, I. Like just waving your wand and saying AI doesn't make sense when your sample size is actually fairly low.[00:10:08] Yeah. Like we have maybe 40 years of financial history, if you're lucky. Mm-hmm. Times what, 4,000 listed equities. It's actually not a lot. Yeah, no, it's,[00:10:17] Reza Shabani: it's not a lot at all. And, and constantly changing market conditions and made laden variables and, and all of, all of that as well. Yeah. And then[00:10:24] swyx: retroactively you're like, oh, okay.[00:10:26] Someone will discover a giant factor that, that like explains retroactively everything that you've been doing that you thought was alpha, that you're like, Nope, actually you're just exposed to another factor that you're just, you just didn't think about everything was momentum in.[00:10:37] Yeah. And one piece that I really liked was Andrew Lo. I think he had from mit, I think he had a paper on bid as Spreads. And I think if you, if you just. Taken, took into account liquidity of markets that would account for a lot of active trading strategies, alpha. And that was systematically declined as interest rates declined.[00:10:56] And I mean, it was, it was just like after I looked at that, I was like, okay, I'm never gonna get this right.[00:11:01] Reza Shabani: Yeah. It's a, it's a crazy field and I you know, I, I always thought of like the, the adversarial aspect of it as being the, the part that AI would always have a pretty difficult time tackling.[00:11:13] Yeah. Just because, you know, there's, there's someone on the other end trying to out, out game you and, and AI can, can fail in a lot of those situations. Yeah.[00:11:23] swyx: Cool.[00:11:23] From Data to AI at Replit[00:11:23] Alessio Fanelli: Awesome. And now you've been a rep almost two years. What do you do there? Like what does the, the team do? Like, how has that evolved since you joined?[00:11:32] Especially since large language models are now top of mind, but, you know, two years ago it wasn't quite as mainstream. So how, how has that evolved?[00:11:40] Reza Shabani: Yeah, I, so when I joined, I joined a year and a half ago. We actually had to build out a lot of, of data pipelines.[00:11:45] And so I started doing a lot of data work. And we didn't have you know, there, there were like databases for production systems and, and whatnot, but we just didn't have the the infrastructure to query data at scale and to process that, that data at scale and replica has tons of users tons of data, just tons of ripples.[00:12:04] And I can get into, into some of those numbers, but like, if you wanted to answer the question, for example of what is the most. Forked rep, rep on rep, you couldn't answer that back then because it, the query would just completely time out. And so a lot of the work originally just went into building data infrastructure, like modernizing the data infrastructure in a way where you can answer questions like that, where you can you know, pull in data from any particular rep to process to make available for search.[00:12:34] And, and moving all of that data into a format where you can do all of this in minutes as opposed to, you know, days or weeks or months. That laid a lot of the groundwork for building anything in, in ai, at least in terms of training our own own models and then fine tuning them with, with replica data.[00:12:50] So then you know, we, we started a team last year recruited people from, you know from a team of, of zero or a team of one to, to the AI and data team today. We, we build. Everything related to, to ghostrider. So that means the various features like explain code, generate code, transform Code, and Ghostrider chat which is like a in context ide or a chat product within the, in the ide.[00:13:18] And then the code completion models, which are ghostwriter code complete, which was the, the very first version of, of ghostrider. Yeah. And we also support, you know, things like search and, and anything in terms of what creates, or anything that requires like large data scale or large scale processing of, of data for the site.[00:13:38] And, and various types of like ML algorithms for the site, for internal use of the site to do things like detect and stop abuse. Mm-hmm.[00:13:47] Alessio Fanelli: Yep. Sounds like a lot of the early stuff you worked on was more analytical, kind of like analyzing data, getting answers on these things. Obviously this has evolved now into some.[00:13:57] Production use case code lms, how is the team? And maybe like some of the skills changed. I know there's a lot of people wondering, oh, I was like a modern data stack expert, or whatever. It's like I was doing feature development, like, how's my job gonna change? Like,[00:14:12] Reza Shabani: yeah. It's a good question. I mean, I think that with with language models, the shift has kind of been from, or from traditional ml, a lot of the shift has gone towards more like nlp backed ml, I guess.[00:14:26] And so, you know, there, there's an entire skill set of applicants that I no longer see, at least for, for this role which are like people who know how to do time series and, and ML across time. Right. And, and you, yeah. Like you, you know, that exact feeling of how difficult it is to. You know, you have like some, some text or some variable and then all of a sudden you wanna track that over time.[00:14:50] The number of dimensions that it, that it introduces is just wild and it's a totally different skill set than what we do in a, for example, in in language models. And it's very it's a, it's a skill that is kind of you know, at, at least at rep not used much. And I'm sure in other places used a lot, but a lot of the, the kind of excitement about language models has pulled away attention from some of these other ML areas, which are extremely important and, and I think still going to be valuable.[00:15:21] So I would just recommend like anyone who is a, a data stack expert, like of course it's cool to work with NLP and text data and whatnot, but I do think at some point it's going to you know, having, having skills outside of that area and in more traditional aspects of ML will, will certainly be valuable as well.[00:15:39] swyx: Yeah. I, I'd like to spend a little bit of time on this data stack notion pitch. You were even, you were effectively the first data hire at rep. And I just spent the past year myself diving into data ecosystem. I think a lot of software engineers are actually. Completely unaware that basically every company now eventually evolves.[00:15:57] The data team and the data team does everything that you just mentioned. Yeah. All of us do exactly the same things, set up the same pipelines you know, shop at the same warehouses essentially. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah. So that they enable everyone else to query whatever they, whatever they want. And to, to find those insights that that can drive their business.[00:16:15] Because everyone wants to be data driven. They don't want to do the janitorial work that it comes, that comes to, yeah. Yeah. Hooking everything up. What like, so rep is that you think like 90 ish people now, and then you, you joined two years ago. Was it like 30 ish people? Yeah, exactly. We're 30 people where I joined.[00:16:30] So and I just wanna establish your founders. That is exactly when we hired our first data hire at Vilify as well. I think this is just a very common pattern that most founders should be aware of, that like, You start to build a data discipline at this point. And it's, and by the way, a lot of ex finance people very good at this because that's what we do at our finance job.[00:16:48] Reza Shabani: Yeah. Yeah. I was, I was actually gonna Good say that is that in, in some ways, you're kind of like the perfect first data hire because it, you know, you know how to build things in a reliable but fast way and, and how to build them in a way that, you know, it's, it scales over time and evolves over time because financial markets move so quickly that if you were to take all of your time building up these massive systems, like the trading opportunities gone.[00:17:14] So, yeah. Yeah, they're very good at it. Cool. Okay. Well,[00:17:18] swyx: I wanted to cover Ghost Writer as a standalone thing first. Okay. Yeah. And then go into code, you know, V1 or whatever you're calling it. Yeah. Okay. Okay. That sounds good. So order it[00:17:26] Replit GhostWriter[00:17:26] Reza Shabani: however you like. Sure. So the original version of, of Ghost Writer we shipped in August of, of last year.[00:17:33] Yeah. And so this was a. This was a code completion model similar to GitHub's co-pilot. And so, you know, you would have some text and then it would predict like, what, what comes next. And this was, the original version was actually based off of the cogen model. And so this was an open source model developed by Salesforce that was trained on, on tons of publicly available code data.[00:17:58] And so then we took their their model, one of the smaller ones, did some distillation some other kind of fancy tricks to, to make it much faster and and deployed that. And so the innovation there was really around how to reduce the model footprint in a, to, to a size where we could actually serve it to, to our users.[00:18:20] And so the original Ghost Rider You know, we leaned heavily on, on open source. And our, our friends at Salesforce obviously were huge in that, in, in developing these models. And, but, but it was game changing just because we were the first startup to actually put something like that into production.[00:18:38] And, and at the time, you know, if you wanted something like that, there was only one, one name and, and one place in town to, to get it. And and at the same time, I think I, I'm not sure if that's like when the image models were also becoming open sourced for the first time. And so the world went from this place where, you know, there was like literally one company that had all of these, these really advanced models to, oh wait, maybe these things will be everywhere.[00:19:04] And that's exactly what's happened in, in the last Year or so, as, as the models get more powerful and then you always kind of see like an open source version come out that someone else can, can build and put into production very quickly at, at, you know, a fraction of, of the cost. So yeah, that was the, the kind of code completion Go Strider was, was really just, just that we wanted to fine tune it a lot to kind of change the way that our users could interact with it.[00:19:31] So just to make it you know, more customizable for our use cases on, on Rep. And so people on Relet write a lot of, like jsx for example, which I don't think was in the original training set for, for cogen. And and they do specific things that are more Tuned to like html, like they might wanna run, right?[00:19:50] Like inline style or like inline CSS basically. Those types of things. And so we experimented with fine tuning cogen a bit here and there, and, and the results just kind of weren't, weren't there, they weren't where you know, we, we wanted the model to be. And, and then we just figured we should just build our own infrastructure to, you know, train these things from scratch.[00:20:11] Like, LMS aren't going anywhere. This world's not, you know, it's, it's not like we're not going back to that world of there's just one, one game in town. And and we had the skills infrastructure and the, and the team to do it. So we just started doing that. And you know, we'll be this week releasing our very first open source code model.[00:20:31] And,[00:20:31] Benchmarking Code LLMs[00:20:31] Alessio Fanelli: and when you say it was not where you wanted it to be, how were you benchmarking[00:20:36] Reza Shabani: it? In that particular case, we were actually, so, so we have really two sets of benchmarks that, that we use. One is human eval, so just the standard kind of benchmark for, for Python, where you can generate some code or you give you give the model a function definition with, with some string describing what it's supposed to do, and then you allow it to complete that function, and then you run a unit test against it and and see if what it generated passes the test.[00:21:02] So we, we always kind of, we would run this on the, on the model. The, the funny thing is the fine tuned versions of. Of Cogen actually did pretty well on, on that benchmark. But then when we, we then have something called instead of human eval. We call it Amjad eval, which is basically like, what does Amjad think?[00:21:22] Yeah, it's, it's exactly that. It's like testing the vibes of, of a model. And it's, it's cra like I've never seen him, I, I've never seen anyone test the model so thoroughly in such a short amount of time. He's, he's like, he knows exactly what to write and, and how to prompt the model to, to get you know, a very quick read on, on its quote unquote vibes.[00:21:43] And and we take that like really seriously. And I, I remember there was like one, one time where we trained a model that had really good you know, human eval scores. And the vibes were just terrible. Like, it just wouldn't, you know, it, it seemed overtrained. So so that's a lot of what we found is like we, we just couldn't get it to Pass the vibes test no matter how the, how[00:22:04] swyx: eval.[00:22:04] Well, can you formalize I'm jal because I, I actually have a problem. Slight discomfort with human eval. Effectively being the only code benchmark Yeah. That we have. Yeah. Isn't that[00:22:14] Reza Shabani: weird? It's bizarre. It's, it's, it's weird that we can't do better than that in some, some way. So, okay. If[00:22:21] swyx: I, if I asked you to formalize Mja, what does he look for that human eval doesn't do well on?[00:22:25] Reza Shabani: Ah, that is a, that's a great question. A lot of it is kind of a lot of it is contextual like deep within, within specific functions. Let me think about this.[00:22:38] swyx: Yeah, we, we can pause for. And if you need to pull up something.[00:22:41] Reza Shabani: Yeah, I, let me, let me pull up a few. This, this[00:22:43] swyx: is gold, this catnip for people.[00:22:45] Okay. Because we might actually influence a benchmark being evolved, right. So, yeah. Yeah. That would be,[00:22:50] Reza Shabani: that would be huge. This was, this was his original message when he said the vibes test with, with flying colors. And so you have some, some ghostrider comparisons ghost Rider on the left, and cogen is on the right.[00:23:06] AmjadEval live demo[00:23:06] Reza Shabani: So here's Ghostrider. Okay.[00:23:09] swyx: So basically, so if I, if I summarize it from a, for ghosting the, there's a, there's a, there's a bunch of comments talking about how you basically implement a clone. Process or to to c Clooney process. And it's describing a bunch of possible states that he might want to, to match.[00:23:25] And then it asks for a single line of code for defining what possible values of a name space it might be to initialize it in amjadi val With what model is this? Is this your, this is model. This is the one we're releasing. Yeah. Yeah. It actually defines constants which are human readable and nice.[00:23:42] And then in the other cogen Salesforce model, it just initializes it to zero because it reads that it starts of an int Yeah, exactly. So[00:23:51] Reza Shabani: interesting. Yeah. So you had a much better explanation of, of that than than I did. It's okay. So this is, yeah. Handle operation. This is on the left.[00:24:00] Okay.[00:24:00] swyx: So this is rep's version. Yeah. Where it's implementing a function and an in filling, is that what it's doing inside of a sum operation?[00:24:07] Reza Shabani: This, so this one doesn't actually do the infill, so that's the completion inside of the, of the sum operation. But it, it's not, it's, it, it's not taking into account context after this value, but[00:24:18] swyx: Right, right.[00:24:19] So it's writing an inline lambda function in Python. Okay.[00:24:21] Reza Shabani: Mm-hmm. Versus[00:24:24] swyx: this one is just passing in the nearest available variable. It's, it can find, yeah.[00:24:30] Reza Shabani: Okay. So so, okay. I'll, I'll get some really good ones in a, in a second. So, okay. Here's tokenize. So[00:24:37] swyx: this is an assertion on a value, and it's helping to basically complete the entire, I think it looks like an E s T that you're writing here.[00:24:46] Mm-hmm. That's good. That that's, that's good. And then what does Salesforce cogen do? This is Salesforce cogen here. So is that invalidism way or what, what are we supposed to do? It's just making up tokens. Oh, okay. Yeah, yeah, yeah. So it's just, it's just much better at context. Yeah. Okay.[00:25:04] Reza Shabani: And, and I guess to be fair, we have to show a case where co cogen does better.[00:25:09] Okay. All right. So here's, here's one on the left right, which[00:25:12] swyx: is another assertion where it's just saying that if you pass in a list, it's going to throw an exception saying in an expectedly list and Salesforce code, Jen says,[00:25:24] Reza Shabani: This is so, so ghost writer was sure that the first argument needs to be a list[00:25:30] swyx: here.[00:25:30] So it hallucinated that it wanted a list. Yeah. Even though you never said it was gonna be a list.[00:25:35] Reza Shabani: Yeah. And it's, it's a argument of that. Yeah. Mm-hmm. So, okay, here's a, here's a cooler quiz for you all, cuz I struggled with this one for a second. Okay. What is.[00:25:47] swyx: Okay, so this is a four loop example from Amjad.[00:25:50] And it's, it's sort of like a q and a context in a chat bot. And it's, and it asks, and Amjad is asking, what does this code log? And it just paste in some JavaScript code. The JavaScript code is a four loop with a set time out inside of it with a cons. The console logs out the iteration variable of the for loop and increasing numbers of of, of times.[00:26:10] So it's, it goes from zero to five and then it just increases the, the delay between the timeouts each, each time. Yeah.[00:26:15] Reza Shabani: So, okay. So this answer was provided by by Bard. Mm-hmm. And does it look correct to you? Well,[00:26:22] the[00:26:22] Alessio Fanelli: numbers too, but it's not one second. It's the time between them increases.[00:26:27] It's like the first one, then the one is one second apart, then it's two seconds, three seconds. So[00:26:32] Reza Shabani: it's not, well, well, so I, you know, when I saw this and, and the, the message and the thread was like, Our model's better than Bard at, at coding Uhhuh. This is the Bard answer Uhhuh that looks totally right to me.[00:26:46] Yeah. And this is our[00:26:47] swyx: answer. It logs 5 5 55, what is it? Log five 50. 55 oh oh. Because because it logs the state of I, which is five by the time that the log happens. Mm-hmm. Yeah.[00:27:01] Reza Shabani: Oh God. So like we, you know we were shocked. Like, and, and the Bard dancer looked totally right to, to me. Yeah. And then, and somehow our code completion model mind Jude, like this is not a conversational chat model.[00:27:14] Mm-hmm. Somehow gets this right. And and, you know, Bard obviously a much larger much more capable model with all this fancy transfer learning and, and and whatnot. Some somehow, you know, doesn't get it right. So, This is the kind of stuff that goes into, into mja eval that you, you won't find in any benchmark.[00:27:35] Good. And and, and it's, it's the kind of thing that, you know, makes something pass a, a vibe test at Rep.[00:27:42] swyx: Okay. Well, okay, so me, this is not a vibe, this is not so much a vibe test as the, these are just interview questions. Yeah, that's, we're straight up just asking interview questions[00:27:50] Reza Shabani: right now. Yeah, no, the, the vibe test, the reason why it's really difficult to kind of show screenshots that have a vibe test is because it really kind of depends on like how snappy the completion is, how what the latency feels like and if it gets, if it, if it feels like it's making you more productive.[00:28:08] And and a lot of the time, you know, like the, the mix of, of really low latency and actually helpful content and, and helpful completions is what makes up the, the vibe test. And I think part of it is also, is it. Is it returning to you or the, the lack of it returning to you things that may look right, but be completely wrong.[00:28:30] I think that also kind of affects Yeah. Yeah. The, the vibe test as well. Yeah. And so, yeah, th this is very much like a, like a interview question. Yeah.[00:28:39] swyx: The, the one with the number of processes that, that was definitely a vibe test. Like what kind of code style do you expect in this situation? Yeah.[00:28:47] Is this another example? Okay.[00:28:49] Reza Shabani: Yeah. This is another example with some more Okay. Explanations.[00:28:53] swyx: Should we look at the Bard one[00:28:54] Reza Shabani: first? Sure. These are, I think these are, yeah. This is original GT three with full size 175. Billion[00:29:03] swyx: parameters. Okay, so you asked GPC three, I'm a highly intelligent question answering bot.[00:29:07] If you ask me a question that is rooted in truth, I'll give you the answer. If you ask me a question that is nonsense I will respond with unknown. And then you ask it a question. What is the square root of a bananas banana? It answers nine. So complete hallucination and failed to follow the instruction that you gave it.[00:29:22] I wonder if it follows if one, if you use an instruction to inversion it might, yeah. Do what better?[00:29:28] Reza Shabani: On, on the original[00:29:29] swyx: GP T Yeah, because I like it. Just, you're, you're giving an instructions and it's not[00:29:33] Reza Shabani: instruction tuned. Now. Now the interesting thing though is our model here, which does follow the instructions this is not instruction tuned yet, and we still are planning to instruction tune.[00:29:43] Right? So it's like for like, yeah, yeah, exactly. So,[00:29:45] swyx: So this is a replica model. Same question. What is the square of bananas? Banana. And it answers unknown. And this being one of the, the thing that Amjad was talking about, which you guys are. Finding as a discovery, which is, it's better on pure natural language questions, even though you trained it on code.[00:30:02] Exactly. Yeah. Hmm. Is that because there's a lot of comments in,[00:30:07] Reza Shabani: No. I mean, I think part of it is that there's a lot of comments and there's also a lot of natural language in, in a lot of code right. In terms of documentation, you know, you have a lot of like markdowns and restructured text and there's also just a lot of web-based code on, on replica, and HTML tends to have a lot of natural language in it.[00:30:27] But I don't think the comments from code would help it reason in this way. And, you know, where you can answer questions like based on instructions, for example. Okay. But yeah, it's, I know that that's like one of the things. That really shocked us is the kind of the, the fact that like, it's really good at, at natural language reasoning, even though it was trained on, on code.[00:30:49] swyx: Was this the reason that you started running your model on hella swag and[00:30:53] Reza Shabani: all the other Yeah, exactly. Interesting. And the, yeah, it's, it's kind of funny. Like it's in some ways it kind of makes sense. I mean, a lot of like code involves a lot of reasoning and logic which language models need and need to develop and, and whatnot.[00:31:09] And so you know, we, we have this hunch that maybe that using that as part of the training beforehand and then training it on natural language above and beyond that really tends to help. Yeah,[00:31:21] Aligning Models on Vibes[00:31:21] Alessio Fanelli: this is so interesting. I, I'm trying to think, how do you align a model on vibes? You know, like Bard, Bard is not purposefully being bad, right?[00:31:30] Like, there's obviously something either in like the training data, like how you're running the process that like, makes it so that the vibes are better. It's like when it, when it fails this test, like how do you go back to the team and say, Hey, we need to get better[00:31:44] Reza Shabani: vibes. Yeah, let's do, yeah. Yeah. It's a, it's a great question.[00:31:49] It's a di it's very difficult to do. It's not you know, so much of what goes into these models in, in the same way that we have no idea how we can get that question right. The programming you know, quiz question. Right. Whereas Bard got it wrong. We, we also have no idea how to take certain things out and or, and to, you know, remove certain aspects of, of vibes.[00:32:13] Of course there's, there's things you can do to like scrub the model, but it's, it's very difficult to, to get it to be better at something. It's, it's almost like all you can do is, is give it the right type of, of data that you think will do well. And then and, and of course later do some fancy type of like, instruction tuning or, or whatever else.[00:32:33] But a lot of what we do is finding the right mix of optimal data that we want to, to feed into the model and then hoping that the, that the data that's fed in is sufficiently representative of, of the type of generations that we want to do coming out. That's really the best that, that you can do.[00:32:51] Either the model has. Vibes or, or it doesn't, you can't teach vibes. Like you can't sprinkle additional vibes in it. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Same in real life. Yeah, exactly right. Yeah, exactly. You[00:33:04] Beyond Code Completion[00:33:04] Alessio Fanelli: mentioned, you know, co being the only show in town when you started, now you have this, there's obviously a, a bunch of them, right.[00:33:10] Cody, which we had on the podcast used to be Tap nine, kite, all these different, all these different things. Like, do you think the vibes are gonna be the main you know, way to differentiate them? Like, how are you thinking about. What's gonna make Ghost Rider, like stand apart or like, do you just expect this to be like table stakes for any tool?[00:33:28] So like, it just gonna be there?[00:33:30] Reza Shabani: Yeah. I, I do think it's, it's going to be table stakes for sure. I, I think that if you don't if you don't have AI assisted technology, especially in, in coding it's, it's just going to feel pretty antiquated. But but I do think that Ghost Rider stands apart from some of, of these other tools for for specific reasons too.[00:33:51] So this is kind of the, one of, one of the things that these models haven't really done yet is Come outside of code completion and outside of, of just a, a single editor file, right? So what they're doing is they're, they're predicting like the text that can come next, but they're not helping with the development process quite, quite yet outside of just completing code in a, in a text file.[00:34:16] And so the types of things that we wanna do with Ghost Rider are enable it to, to help in the software development process not just editing particular files. And so so that means using a right mix of like the right model for for the task at hand. But but we want Ghost Rider to be able to, to create scaffolding for you for, for these projects.[00:34:38] And so imagine if you would like Terraform. But, but powered by Ghostrider, right? I want to, I put up this website, I'm starting to get a ton of traffic to it and and maybe like I need to, to create a backend database. And so we want that to come from ghostrider as well, so it can actually look at your traffic, look at your code, and create.[00:34:59] You know a, a schema for you that you can then deploy in, in Postgres or, or whatever else? You know, I, I know like doing anything in in cloud can be a nightmare as well. Like if you wanna create a new service account and you wanna deploy you know, nodes on and, and have that service account, kind of talk to those nodes and return some, some other information, like those are the types of things that currently we have to kind of go, go back, go look at some documentation for Google Cloud, go look at how our code base does it you know, ask around in Slack, kind of figure that out and, and create a pull request.[00:35:31] Those are the types of things that we think we can automate away with with more advanced uses of, of ghostwriter once we go past, like, here's what would come next in, in this file. So, so that's the real promise of it, is, is the ability to help you kind of generate software instead of just code in a, in a particular file.[00:35:50] Ghostwriter Autonomous Agent[00:35:50] Reza Shabani: Are[00:35:50] Alessio Fanelli: you giving REPL access to the model? Like not rep, like the actual rep. Like once the model generates some of this code, especially when it's in the background, it's not, the completion use case can actually run the code to see if it works. There's like a cool open source project called Walgreen that does something like that.[00:36:07] It's like self-healing software. Like it gives a REPL access and like keeps running until it fixes[00:36:11] Reza Shabani: itself. Yeah. So, so, so right now there, so there's Ghostrider chat and Ghostrider code completion. So Ghostrider Chat does have, have that advantage in, in that it can it, it knows all the different parts of, of the ide and so for example, like if an error is thrown, it can look at the, the trace back and suggest like a fix for you.[00:36:33] So it has that type of integration. But the what, what we really want to do is is. Is merge the two in a way where we want Ghost Rider to be like, like an autonomous agent that can actually drive the ide. So in these action models, you know, where you have like a sequence of of events and then you can use you know, transformers to kind of keep track of that sequence and predict the next next event.[00:36:56] It's how, you know, companies like, like adapt work these like browser models that can, you know, go and scroll through different websites or, or take some, some series of actions in a, in a sequence. Well, it turns out the IDE is actually a perfect place to do that, right? So like when we talk about creating software, not just completing code in a file what do you do when you, when you build software?[00:37:17] You, you might clone a repo and then you, you know, will go and change some things. You might add a new file go down, highlight some text, delete that value, and point it to some new database, depending on the value in a different config file or in your environment. And then you would go in and add additional block code to, to extend its functionality and then you might deploy that.[00:37:40] Well, we, we have all of that data right there in the replica ide. And and we have like terabytes and terabytes of, of OT data you know, operational transform data. And so, you know, we can we can see that like this person has created a, a file what they call it, and, you know, they start typing in the file.[00:37:58] They go back and edit a different file to match the you know, the class name that they just put in, in the original file. All of that, that kind of sequence data is what we're looking to to train our next model on. And so that, that entire kind of process of actually building software within the I D E, not just like, here's some text what comes next, but rather the, the actions that go into, you know, creating a fully developed program.[00:38:25] And a lot of that includes, for example, like running the code and seeing does this work, does this do what I expected? Does it error out? And then what does it do in response to that error? So all, all of that is like, Insanely valuable information that we want to put into our, our next model. And and that's like, we think that one can be way more advanced than the, than this, you know, go straighter code completion model.[00:38:47] Releasing Replit-code-v1-3b[00:38:47] swyx: Cool. Well we wanted to dive in a little bit more on, on the model that you're releasing. Maybe we can just give people a high level what is being released what have you decided to open source and maybe why open source the story of the YOLO project and Yeah. I mean, it's a cool story and just tell it from the start.[00:39:06] Yeah.[00:39:06] Reza Shabani: So, so what's being released is the, the first version that we're going to release. It's a, it's a code model called replica Code V1 three B. So this is a relatively small model. It's 2.7 billion parameters. And it's a, it's the first llama style model for code. So, meaning it's just seen tons and tons of tokens.[00:39:26] It's been trained on 525 billion tokens of, of code all permissively licensed code. And it's it's three epox over the training set. And And, you know, all of that in a, in a 2.7 billion parameter model. And in addition to that, we, for, for this project or, and for this model, we trained our very own vocabulary as well.[00:39:48] So this, this doesn't use the cogen vocab. For, for the tokenize we, we trained a totally new tokenize on the underlying data from, from scratch, and we'll be open sourcing that as well. It has something like 32,000. The vocabulary size is, is in the 32 thousands as opposed to the 50 thousands.[00:40:08] Much more specific for, for code. And, and so it's smaller faster, that helps with inference, it helps with training and it can produce more relevant content just because of the you know, the, the vocab is very much trained on, on code as opposed to, to natural language. So, yeah, we'll be releasing that.[00:40:29] This week it'll be up on, on hugging pace so people can take it play with it, you know, fine tune it, do all type of things with it. We want to, we're eager and excited to see what people do with the, the code completion model. It's, it's small, it's very fast. We think it has great vibes, but we, we hope like other people feel the same way.[00:40:49] And yeah. And then after, after that, we might consider releasing the replica tuned model at, at some point as well, but still doing some, some more work around that.[00:40:58] swyx: Right? So there are actually two models, A replica code V1 three B and replica fine tune V1 three B. And the fine tune one is the one that has the 50% improvement in in common sense benchmarks, which is going from 20% to 30%.[00:41:13] For,[00:41:13] Reza Shabani: for yes. Yeah, yeah, yeah, exactly. And so, so that one, the, the additional tuning that was done on that was on the publicly available data on, on rep. And so, so that's, that's you know, data that's in public res is Permissively licensed. So fine tuning on on that. Then, Leads to a surprisingly better, like significantly better model, which is this retuned V1 three B, same size, you know, same, very fast inference, same vocabulary and everything.[00:41:46] The only difference is that it's been trained on additional replica data. Yeah.[00:41:50] swyx: And I think I'll call out that I think in one of the follow up q and as that Amjad mentioned, people had some concerns with using replica data. Not, I mean, the licensing is fine, it's more about the data quality because there's a lot of beginner code Yeah.[00:42:03] And a lot of maybe wrong code. Mm-hmm. But it apparently just wasn't an issue at all. You did[00:42:08] Reza Shabani: some filtering. Yeah. I mean, well, so, so we did some filtering, but, but as you know, it's when you're, when you're talking about data at that scale, it's impossible to keep out, you know, all of the, it's, it's impossible to find only select pieces of data that you want the, the model to see.[00:42:24] And, and so a lot of the, a lot of that kind of, you know, people who are learning to code material was in there anyway. And, and you know, we obviously did some quality filtering, but a lot of it went into the fine tuning process and it really helped for some reason. You know, there's a lot of high quality code on, on replica, but there's like you, like you said, a lot of beginner code as well.[00:42:46] And that was, that was the really surprising thing is that That somehow really improved the model and its reasoning capabilities. It felt much more kind of instruction tuned afterward. And, and you know, we have our kind of suspicions as as to why there's, there's a lot of like assignments on rep that kind of explain this is how you do something and then you might have like answers and, and whatnot.[00:43:06] There's a lot of people who learn to code on, on rep, right? And, and like, think of a beginner coder, like think of a code model that's learning to, to code learning this reasoning and logic. It's probably a lot more valuable to see that type of, you know, the, the type of stuff that you find on rep as opposed to like a large legacy code base that that is, you know, difficult to, to parse and, and figure out.[00:43:29] So, so that was very surprising to see, you know, just such a huge jump in in reasoning ability once trained on, on replica data.[00:43:38] The YOLO training run[00:43:38] swyx: Yeah. Perfect. So we're gonna do a little bit of storytelling just leading up to the, the an the developer day that you had last week. Yeah. My understanding is you decide, you raised some money, you decided to have a developer day, you had a bunch of announcements queued up.[00:43:52] And then you were like, let's train the language model. Yeah. You published a blog post and then you announced it on Devrel Day. What, what, and, and you called it the yolo, right? So like, let's just take us through like the[00:44:01] Reza Shabani: sequence of events. So so we had been building the infrastructure to kind of to, to be able to train our own models for, for months now.[00:44:08] And so that involves like laying out the infrastructure, being able to pull in the, the data processes at scale. Being able to do things like train your own tokenizes. And and even before this you know, we had to build out a lot of this data infrastructure for, for powering things like search.[00:44:24] There's over, I think the public number is like 200 and and 30 million res on, on re. And each of these res have like many different files and, and lots of code, lots of content. And so you can imagine like what it must be like to, to be able to query that, that amount of, of data in a, in a reasonable amount of time.[00:44:45] So we've You know, we spent a lot of time just building the infrastructure that allows for for us to do something like that and, and really optimize that. And, and this was by the end of last year. That was the case. Like I think I did a demo where I showed you can, you can go through all of replica data and parse the function signature of every Python function in like under two minutes.[00:45:07] And, and there's, you know, many, many of them. And so a and, and then leading up to developer day, you know, we had, we'd kind of set up these pipelines. We'd started training these, these models, deploying them into production, kind of iterating and, and getting that model training to production loop.[00:45:24] But we'd only really done like 1.3 billion parameter models. It was like all JavaScript or all Python. So there were still some things like we couldn't figure out like the most optimal way to to, to do it. So things like how do you pad or yeah, how do you how do you prefix chunks when you have like multi-language models, what's like the optimal way to do it and, and so on.[00:45:46] So you know, there's two PhDs on, on the team. Myself and Mike and PhDs tend to be like careful about, you know, a systematic approach and, and whatnot. And so we had this whole like list of things we were gonna do, like, oh, we'll test it on this thing and, and so on. And even these, like 1.3 billion parameter models, they were only trained on maybe like 20 billion tokens or 30 billion tokens.[00:46:10] And and then Amjad joins the call and he's like, no, let's just, let's just yolo this. Like, let's just, you know, we're raising money. Like we should have a better code model. Like, let's yolo it. Let's like run it on all the data. How many tokens do we have? And, and, and we're like, you know, both Michael and I are like, I, I looked at 'em during the call and we were both like, oh God is like, are we really just gonna do this?[00:46:33] And[00:46:34] swyx: well, what is the what's the hangup? I mean, you know that large models work,[00:46:37] Reza Shabani: you know that they work, but you, you also don't know whether or not you can improve the process in, in In important ways by doing more data work, scrubbing additional content, and, and also it's expensive. It's like, it, it can, you know it can cost quite a bit and if you, and if you do it incorrectly, you can actually get it.[00:47:00] Or you, you know, it's[00:47:02] swyx: like you hit button, the button, the go button once and you sit, sit back for three days.[00:47:05] Reza Shabani: Exactly. Yeah. Right. Well, like more like two days. Yeah. Well, in, in our case, yeah, two days if you're running 256 GP 100. Yeah. Yeah. And and, and then when that comes back, you know, you have to take some time to kind of to test it.[00:47:19] And then if it fails and you can't really figure out why, and like, yeah, it's, it's just a, it's kind of like a, a. A time consuming process and you just don't know what's going to, to come out of it. But no, I mean, I'm Judd was like, no, let's just train it on all the data. How many tokens do we have? We tell him and he is like, that's not enough.[00:47:38] Where can we get more tokens? Okay. And so Michele had this you know, great idea to to train it on multiple epox and so[00:47:45] swyx: resampling the same data again.[00:47:47] Reza Shabani: Yeah. Which, which can be, which is known risky or like, or tends to overfit. Yeah, you can, you can over overfit. But you know, he, he pointed us to some evidence that actually maybe this isn't really a going to be a problem.[00:48:00] And, and he was very persuasive in, in doing that. And so it, it was risky and, and you know, we did that training. It turned out. Like to actually be great for that, for that base model. And so then we decided like, let's keep pushing. We have 256 TVs running. Let's see what else we can do with it.[00:48:20] So we ran a couple other implementations. We ran you know, a the fine tune version as I, as I said, and that's where it becomes really valuable to have had that entire pipeline built out because then we can pull all the right data, de-dupe it, like go through the, the entire like processing stack that we had done for like months.[00:48:41] We did that in, in a matter of like two days for, for the replica data as well removed, you know, any of, any personal any pii like personal information removed, harmful content, removed, any of, of that stuff. And we just put it back through the that same pipeline and then trained on top of that.[00:48:59] And so I believe that replica tune data has seen something like 680. Billion tokens. And, and that's in terms of code, I mean, that's like a, a universe of code. There really isn't that much more out there. And, and it, you know, gave us really, really promising results. And then we also did like a UL two run, which allows like fill the middle capabilities and and, and will be, you know working to deploy that on, on rep and test that out as well soon.[00:49:29] But it was really just one of those Those cases where, like, leading up to developer day, had we, had we done this in this more like careful, systematic way what, what would've occurred in probably like two, three months. I got us to do it in, in a week. That's fun. It was a lot of fun. Yeah.[00:49:49] Scaling Laws: from Kaplan to Chinchilla to LLaMA[00:49:49] Alessio Fanelli: And so every time I, I've seen the stable releases to every time none of these models fit, like the chinchilla loss in, in quotes, which is supposed to be, you know, 20 tokens per, per, what's this part of the yo run?[00:50:04] Or like, you're just like, let's just throw out the tokens at it doesn't matter. What's most efficient or like, do you think there's something about some of these scaling laws where like, yeah, maybe it's good in theory, but I'd rather not risk it and just throw out the tokens that I have at it? Yeah,[00:50:18] Reza Shabani: I think it's, it's hard to, it's hard to tell just because there's.[00:50:23] You know, like, like I said, like these runs are expensive and they haven't, if, if you think about how many, how often these runs have been done, like the number of models out there and then, and then thoroughly tested in some forum. And, and so I don't mean just like human eval, but actually in front of actual users for actual inference as part of a, a real product that, that people are using.[00:50:45] I mean, it's not that many. And, and so it's not like there's there's like really well established kind of rules as to whether or not something like that could lead to, to crazy amounts of overfitting or not. You just kind of have to use some, some intuition around it. And, and what we kind of found is that our, our results seem to imply that we've really been under training these, these models.[00:51:06] Oh my god. And so like that, you know, all, all of the compute that we kind of. Through, with this and, and the number of tokens, it, it really seems to help and really seems to to improve. And I, and I think, you know, these things kind of happen where in, in the literature where everyone kind of converges to something seems to take it for for a fact.[00:51:27] And like, like Chinchilla is a great example of like, okay, you know, 20 tokens. Yeah. And but, but then, you know, until someone else comes along and kind of tries tries it out and sees actually this seems to work better. And then from our results, it seems imply actually maybe even even lla. Maybe Undertrained.[00:51:45] And, and it may be better to go even You know, like train on on even more tokens then and for, for the[00:51:52] swyx: listener, like the original scaling law was Kaplan, which is 1.7. Mm-hmm. And then Chin established 20. Yeah. And now Lama style seems to mean 200 x tokens to parameters, ratio. Yeah. So obviously you should go to 2000 X, right?[00:52:06] Like, I mean, it's,[00:52:08] Reza Shabani: I mean, we're, we're kind of out of code at that point, you know, it's like there, there is a real shortage of it, but I know that I, I know there are people working on I don't know if it's quite 2000, but it's, it's getting close on you know language models. And so our friends at at Mosaic are are working on some of these really, really big models that are, you know, language because you with just code, you, you end up running out of out of context.[00:52:31] So Jonathan at, at Mosaic has Jonathan and Naveen both have really interesting content on, on Twitter about that. Yeah. And I just highly recommend following Jonathan. Yeah,[00:52:43] MosaicML[00:52:43] swyx: I'm sure you do. Well, CAGR, can we talk about, so I, I was sitting next to Naveen. I'm sure he's very, very happy that you, you guys had such, such success with Mosaic.[00:52:50] Maybe could, could you shout out like what Mosaic did to help you out? What, what they do well, what maybe people don't appreciate about having a trusted infrastructure provider versus a commodity GPU provider?[00:53:01] Reza Shabani: Yeah, so I mean, I, I talked about this a little bit in the in, in the blog post in terms of like what, what advantages like Mosaic offers and, and you know, keep in mind, like we had, we had deployed our own training infrastructure before this, and so we had some experience with it.[00:53:15] It wasn't like we had just, just tried Mosaic And, and some of those things. One is like you can actually get GPUs from different providers and you don't need to be you know, signed up for that cloud provider. So it's, it kind of detaches like your GPU offering from the rest of your cloud because most of our cloud runs in, in gcp.[00:53:34] But you know, this allowed us to leverage GPUs and other providers as well. And then another thing is like train or infrastructure as a service. So you know, these GPUs burn out. You have note failures, you have like all, all kinds of hardware issues that come up. And so the ability to kind of not have to deal with that and, and allow mosaic and team to kind of provide that type of, of fault tolerance was huge for us.[00:53:59] As well as a lot of their preconfigured l m configurations for, for these runs. And so they have a lot of experience in, in training these models. And so they have. You know, the, the right kind of pre-configured setups for, for various models that make sure that, you know, you have the right learning rates, the right training parameters, and that you're making the, the best use of the GPU and, and the underlying hardware.[00:54:26] And so you know, your GPU utilization is always at, at optimal levels. You have like fewer law spikes than if you do, you can recover from them. And you're really getting the most value out of, out of the compute that you're kind of throwing at, at your data. We found that to be incredibly, incredibly helpful.[00:54:44] And so it, of the time that we spent running things on Mosaic, like very little of that time is trying to figure out why the G P U isn't being utilized or why you know, it keeps crashing or, or why we, you have like a cuda out of memory errors or something like that. So like all, all of those things that make training a nightmare Are are, you know, really well handled by, by Mosaic and the composer cloud and and ecosystem.[00:55:12] Yeah. I was gonna[00:55:13] swyx: ask cuz you're on gcp if you're attempted to rewrite things for the TPUs. Cause Google's always saying that it's more efficient and faster, whatever, but no one has experience with them. Yeah.[00:55:23] Reza Shabani: That's kind of the problem is that no one's building on them, right? Yeah. Like, like we want to build on, on systems that everyone else is, is building for.[00:55:31] Yeah. And and so with, with the, with the TPUs that it's not easy to do that.[00:55:36] Replit's Plans for the Future (and Hiring!)[00:55:36] swyx: So plans for the future, like hard problems that you wanna solve? Maybe like what, what do you like what kind of people that you're hiring on your team?[00:55:44] Reza Shabani: Yeah. So We are, we're currently hiring for for two different roles on, on my team.[00:55:49] Although we, you know, welcome applications from anyone that, that thinks they can contribute in, in this area. Replica tends to be like a, a band of misfits. And, and the type of people we work with and, and have on our team are you know, like just the, the perfect mix to, to do amazing projects like this with very, very few people.[00:56:09] Right now we're hiring for the applied a applied to AI ml engineer. And so, you know, this is someone who's. Creating data pipelines, processing the data at scale creating runs and and training models and you know, running different variations, testing the output running human evals and, and solving a, a ton of the issues that come up in the, in the training pipeline from beginning to end.[00:56:34] And so, you know, if you read the, the blog post we'll be going into, we'll be releasing additional blog posts that go into the details of, of each of those different sections. You know, just like tokenized training is incredibly complex and you can write, you know, a whole series of blog posts on that.[00:56:50] And so the, those types of really challenging. Engineering problems of how do you sample this data at, at scale from different languages in different RDS and pipelines and, and feed them to you know, sense peace tokenize to, to learn. If you're interested in working in that type of, of stuff we'd love to speak with you.[00:57:10] And and same for on the inference side. So like, if you wanna figure out how to make these models be lightning fast and optimize the the transformer layer to get like as much out of out of inference and reduce latency as much as possible you know, you'd be, you'd be joining our team and working alongside.[00:57:29] Bradley, for example, who was like he, I always embarrass him and he's like the most humble person ever, but I'm gonna embarrass him here. He was employee number seven at YouTube and Wow. Yeah, so when I met him I was like, why are you here? But that's like the kind of person that joins Relet and, you know, he, he's obviously seen like how to scale systems and, and seen, seen it all.[00:57:52] And like he's like the type of person who works on like our inference stack and makes it faster and scalable and and is phenomenal. So if you're just a solid engineer and wanna work on anything related to LLMs In terms of like training inference, data pipelines the applied AI ML role is, is a great role.[00:58:12] We're also hiring for a full stack engineer. So this would be someone on my team who does both the model training stuff, but, but is more oriented towards bringing that AI to to users. And so that could mean many different things. It could mean you know, on the front end building the integrations with the workspace that allow you to, to receive the code completion models.[00:58:34] It means working on Go rider chats, like the conversational ability between. Ghost Writer and what you're trying to do, building the various agents that we want replica to have access to. Creating embeddings to allow people to ask questions about you know, docs or or, or their own projects or, or other teams, projects that they're collaborating with.[00:58:55] All of those types of things are in the, in the kind of full stack role that that I'm hiring for on my team as well. Perfect. Awesome.[00:59:05] Lightning Round[00:59:05] Alessio Fanelli: Yeah, let's jump into Lining Ground. We'll ask you Factbook questions give us a short answer. I know it's a landing ground, but Sean likes to ask follow up questions to the landing ground questions.[00:59:15] So be ready.[00:59:18] swyx: Yeah. This is an acceleration question. What is something you thought would take much longer, but it's already here.[00:59:24] It's coming true much faster than you thought.[00:59:27] Reza Shabani: Ai I mean, it's, it's like I, I know it's cliche, but like every episode of Of Black Mirror that I watched like in the past five years is already Yeah. Becoming true, if not, will become true very, very soon. I remember that during there was like one episode where this, this woman, her boyfriend dies and then they train the data on, they, they go through all of his social media and train a, a chat bot to speak like him.[00:59:54] And at the, and you know, she starts speaking to him and, and it speaks like him. And she's like, blown away by this. And I think everyone was blown away by that. Yeah. That's like old news. That's like, it's, and, and I think that that's mind blowing. How, how quickly it's here and, and how much it's going to keep changing.[01:00:13] Yeah.[01:00:14] swyx: Yeah. Yeah. And, and you, you mentioned that you're also thinking about the social impact of some of these things that we're doing.[01:00:19] Reza Shabani: Yeah. That that'll be, I think one of the. Yeah, I, I think like another way to kind of answer that question is it's, it's forcing us, the, the speed at which everything is developing is forcing us to answer some important questions that we might have otherwise kind of put off in terms of automation.[01:00:39] I think like one of the there's a bit of a tangent, but like, one, one of the things is I think we used to think of AI as these things that would come and take blue collar jobs. And then now, like with a lot of white collar jobs that seem to be like at risk from something like chat G B T all of a sudden that conversation becomes a lot, a lot more important.[01:00:59] And how do we it, it suddenly becomes more important to talk about how do we allow AI to help people as opposed to replace them. And and you know, what changes we need to make over the very long term as a society to kind of Allow you know, people to enjoy the kind of benefits that AI brings to an economy and, and to a society and not feel threatened by it instead.[01:01:23] Alessio Fanelli: Yeah. What do you think a year from now, what will people be the most[01:01:26] Reza Shabani: surprised by? I think a year from now, I'm really interested in seeing how a lot of this technology will be applied to domains outside of chat. And, and I think we're kind of just at the beginning of, of that world you know, chat, G B T, that that took a lot of people by surprise because it was the first time that people started to, to actually interact with it and see what the the capabilities were.[01:01:54] And, and I think it's still just a, a chatbot for many people. And I think that once you start to apply it to actual products, businesses use cases, it's going to become incredibly Powerful. And, and I don't think that we're kind of thinking of the implications for, for companies and, and for the, for the economy.[01:02:14] You know, if you, for example, are like traveling and you want to be able to ask like specific questions about where you're going and plan out your trip, and maybe you wanna know if like if there are like noise complaints in the Airbnb, you just are thinking of booking. And, and you might have like a chat bots actually able to create a query that goes and looks at like, noise complaints that were filed or like construction permits that are filed that are fall within the same date range of your stay.[01:02:40] Like I, I think that that type of like transfer learning when applied to like specific industries and specific products is gonna be incredibly powerful. And I don't think. Anyone has like that much clue in terms of like what's what's going to be possible there and how much a lot of our favorite products might, might change and become a lot more powerful with this technology.[01:03:00] swyx: Request for products or request for startups. What is an AI thing you would pay for if somebody built it with their personal work?[01:03:08] Reza Shabani: Oh, man. The, the, there's a lot of a lot of this type of stuff, but or, or a lot of people trying to build this type of, of thing, but a good L l m IDE is kind of what, what we call it in You mean the one, like the one you work on?[01:03:22] Yeah, exactly. Yeah. Well, so that's why we're trying to build it so that people Okay. Okay. Will pay for it. No, I, but, but I mean, seriously, I think that I, I, I think something that allows you to kind of. Work with different LLMs and not have to repeat a lot of the, the annoyance that kind of comes with prompt engineering.[01:03:44] So think, think of it this way. Like I want to be able to create different prompts and and test them and against different types of models. And so maybe I want to test open AI's models. Google's models. Yeah. Cohere.[01:03:57] swyx: So the playground, like from[01:03:59] Reza Shabani: net Devrel, right? Exactly. So, so like think Nat dot Devrel for Yeah.[01:04:04] For, well, for anything I guess. So Nat, maybe we should say what Nat dot Devrel is for people don't know. So Nat Friedman, Nat Friedman former GitHub ceo. CEO and, and or not current ceo, right? No. Former. Yeah. Went on replica Hired a bounty and, and had a bounty build this website for him.[01:04:25] Yeah. That allows you to kind of compare different language models and and get a response back. Like you, you add one prompt and then it queries these different language models, gets the response back. And it, it turned into this really cool tool that people were using to compare these models.[01:04:39] And then he put it behind a paywall because people were starting to bankrupt him as a result of using it. But but something like that, that allows you to test different models, but also goes further and lets you like, keep the various responses that were, that were generated with these various parameters.[01:04:56] And, and, you know, you can do things like perplexity analysis and how, how widely The, the, the responses differ and over time and using what prompts, strategies and whatnot, I, I do think something like that would be really useful and isn't really built into most ides today. But that's definitely something, especially given how much I'm playing around with prompts and and language models today would be incredibly useful to have.[01:05:22] I[01:05:22] swyx: perceive you to be one layer below prompts. But you're saying that you actually do a lot of prompt engineering yourself because you, I thought you were working on the model, not the prompts, but maybe I'm wrong.[01:05:31] Reza Shabani: No, I, so I work on, on everything. Both, yeah. On, on everything. I think most people still work with pro, I mean, even a code completion model, you're still working with prompts to Yeah.[01:05:40] When you're, when you're you know running inference and, and whatever else. And, you know, instruction tuning, you're working with prompts. And so like, there's There's still a big need for for, for prompt engineering tools as well. I, I do, I guess I should say, I do think that that's gonna go away at some point.[01:05:59] That's my, that's my like, hot take. I don't know if, if you all agree on that, but I do kind of, yeah. I think some of that stuff is going to, to go away at[01:06:07] swyx: some point. I'll, I'll represent the people who disagree. People need problems all the time. Humans need problems all the time. We, you know, humans are general intelligences and we need to tell them to align and prompts our way to align our intent.[01:06:18] Yeah. So, I don't know the, it's a way to inject context and give instructions and that will never go away. Right. Yeah.[01:06:25] Reza Shabani: I think I think you're, you're right. I totally agree by the way that humans are general intelligences. Yeah. Well, I was, I was gonna say like one thing is like as a manager, you're like the ultimate prompt engineer.[01:06:34] Prompt engineer.[01:06:35] swyx: Yeah. Any executive. Yeah. You have to communicate extremely well. And it is, it is basically akin of prompt engineering. Yeah. They teach you frameworks on how to communicate as an executive. Yeah.[01:06:45] Reza Shabani: No, absolutely. I, I completely agree with that. And then someone might hallucinate and you're like, no, no, this is, let's try it this way instead.[01:06:52] No, I, I completely agree with that. I think a lot of the more kind of I guess the algorithmic models that will return something to you the way like a search bar might, right? Yeah. I think that type of You wanted to disappear. Yeah. Yeah, exactly. And so like, I think that type of prompt engineering will, will go away.[01:07:08] I mean, imagine if in the early days of search when the algorithms weren't very good, imagine if you were to go create a middleware that says, Hey type in what you're looking for, and then I will turn it into the set of words that you should be searching for. Yes. To get back the information that's most relevant, that, that feels a little like what prompt engineering is today.[01:07:28] And and sure that would've been really useful. But like then, you know, Google slash yahoo slash search engine Yeah. Would kind of removes that. Like that benefit by improving the, the underlying model. And so I do think that there's gonna be improvements in, in transformer architecture and the models themselves to kind of reduce Like overly yeah.[01:07:51] Like different types of prompt engineering as we know them today. But I completely agree that for the way larger, kind of like more human-like models Yeah. That you'll always need to, we'll talk some form of, of prompt engineering. Yeah. Okay.[01:08:04] Alessio Fanelli: Awesome. And to wrap this up, what's one thing you want everyone to take away about ai?[01:08:09] Both. It can be about work, it can be about personal life and the[01:08:13] Reza Shabani: societal impact. Learn how to use it. I, I would say learn how to learn how to use it, learn how it can help you and, and benefit you. I think there's like a lot of fear of, of ai and, and how it's going to impact society. And I think a lot of that might be warranted, but it, it's in the same way that pretty much anything new that comes along changes society in that way, and it's very powerful and very fundamental.[01:08:36] Like the internet. Change society in a lot of ways. And, and sure kids can go like cheat on their homework by finding something online, but there's also plenty of good that kind of comes out of opening up the the world to, to everyone. And I think like AI's gonna be just another iteration of, of that same thing.[01:08:53] Another example of, of that same thing. So I think the, the people who will be really successful are the ones that kind of understand it know how to use it, know its limitations and, and know how it can make them more productive and, and better at anything they want to do. Awesome. Well, thank[01:09:08] Alessio Fanelli: you so much for coming on.[01:09:10] This was[01:09:10] Reza Shabani: great. Of course. Thank you. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.latent.space
    5/3/2023
    1:09:31
  Mapping the future of *truly* Open Models and Training Dolly for $30 — with Mike Conover of Databricks
    The race is on for the first fully GPT3/4-equivalent, truly open source Foundation Model! LLaMA’s release proved that a great model could be released and run on consumer-grade hardware (see llama.cpp), but its research license prohibits businesses from running it and all it’s variants (Alpaca, Vicuna, Koala, etc) for their own use at work. So there is great interest and desire for *truly* open source LLMs that are feasible for commercial use (with far better customization, finetuning, and privacy than the closed source LLM APIs).The previous leading contenders were Eleuther’s GPT-J and Neo on the small end (FLAN-T5 (137B), PaLM (540B), and BigScience’s BLOOM (176B) on the high end. But Databricks is to my knowledge the first to release not just a cleanly licensed, high quality LLM that can run on affordable devices, but also a simple Databricks notebook that can be customized to be finetuned for your data/desired style - for $30 in 30 minutes on one machine!Mike Conover tells the story of how a small team of Applied AI engineers got convinced Ali Ghodsi and 5,000 of their coworkers to join in the adventure of building the first open source, instruction-following LLM, fine-tuned on a human-generated instruction dataset licensed for research and commercial use. He also indulges our questions on other recent open source LLM projects, CerebasGPT and RedPajama, though we recorded this a week before Stability’s StableLM release. Stick around to the end for some easter eggs featuring AI Drake!Recorded in-person at the beautiful StudioPod studios in San Francisco.Full transcript is below the fold.Show Notes* Mike Conover LinkedIn and Twitter* Dolly 1.0* Dolly 2.0* CICERO and Diplomacy* Dolly and Deepspeed* LLMops: * https://nat.dev/* PromptLayer* HumanLoop* Spreadsheets??* Quadratic* Alessio’s Email GPT Drafter* Open Models* Open Assistant* Cerebras GPT* RedPajama* Reflexion, Recursive Criticism and Improvement* Lightning Round* AI Product: Google Maps* AI People: EleutherAI, Huggingface’s Stas Bekman* AI Prediction: Open LLaMA reproduction, AI Twins of People (AI Drake), Valuing Perplexity * Request for Startups: LLMOps/Benchmarks, Trail MappingTimestamps* [00:00:21] Introducing Mike Conover* [00:03:10] Dolly 1.0* [00:04:18] Making Dolly* [00:06:12] Dolly 2.0* [00:09:28] Gamifying Instruction Tuning* [00:11:36] Summarization - Thumbnails for Language* [00:15:11] CICERO and Geopolitical AI Agents* [00:17:09] Datasets vs Intentional Design* [00:21:44] Biological Basis of AI* [00:23:27] Training Your Own LLMs* [00:28:21] You May Not Need a Large Model* [00:29:59] Good LLM Use cases* [00:31:33] Dolly Cost $30 on Databricks* [00:36:06] Databricks Open Source* [00:37:31] LLMOps and Prompt Tooling* [00:42:26] "I'm a Sheets Maxi"* [00:44:19] AI and Workplace Productivity* [00:47:02] OpenAssistant* [00:47:41] CerebrasGPT* [00:51:35] RedPajama* [00:54:07] Why Dolly > OpenAI GPT* [00:56:19] Open Source Licensing for AI Models* [00:57:09] Why Open Source Models?* [00:58:05] Moving Models* [01:00:34] Learning in a Simulation* [01:01:28] Why Model Reflexion and Self Criticism Works* [01:03:51] Lightning RoundTranscripts[00:00:00] Hey everyone. Welcome to the Latent Space Podcast. This is Alessio Partner and CT and Residence and Decibel Partners. I'm Joan Bama, cohost swyx Brighter and Editor of Space. Welcome, Mike.[00:00:21] Introducing Mike Conover[00:00:21] Hey, pleasure to be here. Yeah, so[00:00:23] we tend to try to introduce you so that you don't have to introduce yourself. Yep.[00:00:27] But then we also ask you to fill in the blanks. So you are currently a, uh, staff software engineer at Databricks. Uh, but you got your PhD at Indiana on the University of Bloomington in Complex Systems analysis where you did some, uh, analysis of clusters on, on Twitter, which I found pretty interesting.[00:00:43] Yeah. Uh, I highly recommend people checking that out if you're interested in getting information from indirect sources or I, I don't know how you describe it. Yes. Yeah. And then you went to LinkedIn working on. Homepage News, relevance, and then SkipFlag, which is a smart enterprise knowledge graph, which was then acquired, uh, by Workday, where you became director of machine learning engineering and now your Databricks.[00:01:06] So that's the quick bio and we can kind of go over Yeah. Step by step. But, uh, what's not on your LinkedIn that people[00:01:12] should know about you? So, because I worked at LinkedIn, that's actually how new hires introduce themselves at LinkedIn is this question. So I, okay. I have a pat answer to it. Uhhuh. Um, I love getting off trail in the backcountry.[00:01:25] Okay. And I, you know, I think that the sort of like radical responsibility associated to that is clarifies the mind. And I think that the, the things that I really like about machine learning engineering and sort of the topology of high-dimensional spaces kind of manifest when you think about a topographic mat as a contour plot.[00:01:44] You know, it's a two-dimensional projection of a three-dimensional space and it's very much like looking at information visualizations and you're trying to relate your. Localized perception of the environment around you and the contours of, uh, ridges that you see, or basins that you might go into and you're like, there's that little creek down there.[00:02:04] And relate that to the projection that you see on the map. I think it's physically demanding. It's intellectually challenging. It's natural. Beauty is a big part of it, and you're generally spending time with friends, and so I just, I love that. I love that these are camping trips. Uh, multi-day. Yeah. Yeah.[00:02:21] Camping. I, I hunt too, you know, I, um, shoot archery, um, big game back country hunting, but yeah. You know, sometimes it's just, let's take a walk in the woods and see where it goes.[00:02:32] Oh yeah. You ever think about going on one of those, um, journeys in the, uh, the Australian Outbacks? Like where people find themselves?[00:02:40] I'm[00:02:40] a mountain. I'm a mountain guy. I like to You're mountain guy. I like to fly fish. I like to, you like to hill climb? Yeah. Like the outback seems beautiful. I think eight of the 10 most deadly snakes live in Australia. Like I'm, uh, yeah, you're good. You're good. Yeah. Yeah.[00:02:52] Yeah. Any lessons from like, Real hill climbing[00:02:55] versus machine learning, hill climbing.[00:02:56] Great Dude. It's a lot like gradient descent. Yeah, for sure, man. Um, yeah, I that I have remarked on that to myself before for sure. Yeah, I don't, I'm not sure. This is like least resistance, please.[00:03:10] Dolly 1.0[00:03:10] That's awesome. So Dolly, you know, it's kind of come up in the last three weeks you went from a brand new project at Databricks to one of the hottest open source things out there.[00:03:19] So March 24th you had Dolly 1.0. It was a 6 billion parameters model based on GPT-J 6 billion and you saw alpaca training set to train it. First question is, why did you start with GPT-J instead of LLaMA, which was what everybody else was kind of starting from[00:03:34] at the time. Yeah, well, I mean, so, you know, we had talked about this a little before the show, but LLaMA's hard to get.[00:03:40] We had requested the model weights and had just not heard back. And you know, I think our experience with the, um, The original email alias for Dolly, before it was available on hugging face, you get hundreds of people asking for it, and I think it's like, it's easy to just not be able to handle the inbound.[00:03:56] Mm-hmm. And so like, I mean, there was a practical consideration, which is that, you know, we did not have the LLaMA weights, but additionally I think it's like much more interesting if anybody can build it. Right. And so I think that was our, um, and I had worked with the GPT-J model in the past and, and knew it to be high quality from a grammatical ness standpoint.[00:04:15] And so I think it was a reasonable choice. Mm-hmm. Yeah.[00:04:18] Making Dolly[00:04:18] Yeah. Maybe we should, we can also go into the impetus of why you started work on Dolly. Uh, you had been at Databricks for about a year. Mm-hmm. Was there, was this like a top-down directive? Was this your idea? We'll see, uh,[00:04:31] what happened? I've been working in N L P and language understanding for a fair while now.[00:04:36] I mean certainly since Skip flag back in 20 16, 20 17, we can introduce Skip flag is that's, if that's, sorry. You know, we don't have to focus too much on it, but like, this is a, an area how information moves through networks of people is a longstanding interest of mine. And we built a hack day project and I just slacked it to our c e o and I was, you know, this was when ChatGPT came out and it was an integration into the developer experience.[00:05:02] And I was like, as a user, this should exist. I want this. Mm-hmm. We should build this. It doesn't have to be us. And I mean, to our, uh, our leadership team is like 10 years into this journey, probably more than that at Databricks. And they are still. So hungry. It's wild. It's just wild to see these, these people in action, you know, this like this far into the marathon.[00:05:23] And, um, he's like, great, build it. Do make it. So, you know, and I, we had have, uh, full-time responsibilities and infrastructure forecasting and infrastructure optimization. And so we did, you know, and, um, we just started building and, you know, so we'd been working on this class of technologies for, um, several months.[00:05:46] And we had a stack that in part how we were able to kind of pivot on the balls of our feet. Uh, we repurposed a lot of existing code that we had built up, you know, in the past several quarters, um, to, to create Dolly and, and just to[00:05:58] be clear, like is this an internal stack or is this, uh, externally available as data?[00:06:02] Much of what we open sourced what, you know, like that that is a, that is the, the, it's, I mean, no, it's not the exhaustive stack by any account, but it's, it's some of the core components. Okay. Yeah.[00:06:12] Dolly 2.0[00:06:12] It only took 19 days to go from 1.0 to 2.0. Yeah. So 2.0 is 12 billion. So twist the number of parameters. You base this on the model family from Elu.[00:06:23] I instead, and I think the, the biggest change is like instead of using the alpaca turning set, which is change generated, so it has its own limitations, you created a brand new, uh, training data set created by the Databricks employees. So I would love to talk about how you actually made that happen. You know, did you just go around and say, Hey guys, I just need to like today, spend your day coming up with the instruction set?[00:06:47] Or like, did people volunteer to be a part of this?[00:06:50] Yeah, I mean, so again, like a lot of credit to our founding team, they see it, I think as much as anybody you'll talk to who is a new founder or somebody trying to work in this space, like our executives have the fire and will see a, a bright neon meta future that, uh, Databricks will confidently lead.[00:07:12] The world into. And so Ali just sent emails twice a day. Do it, do it. You know, we put together, you know, we, we use the InstructGPT sort of task families, you know, gen content generation, brainstorming close qa, open qa, paraphrasing, things like this, and basically put together these Google forms.[00:07:34] You know, just like, how can we build this as quickly as possible? We see this need, you know, the alpaca trick is amazing that it works. It's amazing that we're highly non-obvious that, you know, for GPT-J or even lLLaMA, you know, hundreds of billions of tokens into the train, this whisper of new data, you know, sort of moves it in, moves the parameter, uh, tensors into a new part of the state space.[00:08:02] I think, you know, my background is roughly in statistical physics related areas, and I think kind of like a phase transition. Mm-hmm. Like ice and water. It's like they're. Very, very little separates the two, but they could not be more different. And so Ali just kept haranging, like a huge email list of people.[00:08:21] Um, thousands and thousands of people. And, um, it worked. The other thing is, you know, to our employees credit, people see the moment and they wanna be part of something. And I think there's just passion and enthusiasm for. Doing this. So it was easier than you would expect[00:08:37] The answer is, so you put some answers in the blog post.[00:08:40] Yeah. And they're pretty comprehensive. Cuz one of the questions was like, how do I build a campfire? Yeah. And then the response was four paragraphs[00:08:46] of actual Truly, and I think Yeah, true. Yeah. And I think part of it is that because of the rapid adoption of these technologies like that, you have hundreds of millions of people, you know, who knows what the numbers are.[00:08:58] But on ChatGPT. People have become educated in terms of, and opinionated about what they expect from these tools. And so I think, you know, a lot of the answers are like, written in the style of what you would want from one of these assistants. And I think just to kind of like riff on how this question of like how the composition, cuz this is really re relevant to our enterprise customers, how the composition of the dataset qualitatively shapes the resulting behaviors of the fine-tuned models that are exposed to that stimulus.[00:09:28] Gamifying Instruction Tuning[00:09:28] You know, you look at a dataset like flan, which is a really, really large dataset that is, I think thousand plus tasks. Um, that's, you know, kind of this. Gold standard instruction data set, and a lot of it's synthesized the responses and we'll talk about evaluation, but the responses are very brief. You know, it's like emit the word positive or negative in relation to the, you know, as a judgment of the sentiment of this utterance.[00:09:52] And so it's, it's very multitask and I think like having thousands of different task types perform sort of irregular, you can't overfit to one specific behavior and so you have to compress and like do many things reasonably well. And so that I think you, you have to kind of wind up in interpolating between different types of behaviors that way.[00:10:12] But there's also like the question of like, when do you predict the end of sequence token? And if your completions, particularly for instruction tuning are short. Our empirical observation is that the fine tune model emits shorter results. And so having how to build a campfire. And like a narrative thoughtful human-like description.[00:10:36] I think it requires that demonstration to get that behavior from the model. And you had a, you had a leaderboard, um, who did[00:10:43] what, uh, any fun shenanigans that came out of, uh, the gamification?[00:10:46] Well, so the thing is like, you know, I think you can just ask people like be helpful. Uh, you know, like, like some people always take it too far and then Sure.[00:10:55] Yeah. Well, so you definitely see a long tail distribution. I think I was looking at the open assistant paper last night, and I think, I mean, don't quote me on this, but something like 12 people accounted for 10% of the total responses, which is super, that's just human systems have that long tail distribution terms of activity thing.[00:11:12] Yeah, yeah, exactly. So it's not surprising. And we see that to a some degree in our data set as well, but, um, not in the way that you would if you opened it up to the, like internet at large. So I, I think people are incentivized coworkers. Yeah. Do the right thing and you know, it's, you know, and also it's our company.[00:11:29] Like we. Want it to actually be useful, not just a performance of usefulness. And I think people got that.[00:11:36] Summarization - Thumbnails for Language[00:11:36] Is there a task[00:11:37] that you found like particularly hard to get data on? Like good data summarization?[00:11:41] Oh, because it's like a, it's both like long, uh, it's long and requires thought, you know, you have to synthesize and as opposed to name all the people in places in this passage from Wikipedia that's like, I can kind of do that while I'm watching television, but like writing an essay.[00:11:59] Yeah, it's a compare is hard. Yeah, there's probably more structure and like in terms of um, like an information theoretic standpoint, how much new signal each record introduces into the model. I expect that summarization is actually. A very demanding task and would not soon become overfit. We're developing our, our, I don't have like definitive answers to how that works because we're still, it's an open research project for the, for the business.[00:12:27] Yeah. Well, I, you know, just categorically, I think sum summarization is becoming more important, the more generative ai. For freights because we kind of need to expand and we see the contract again, in terms of what, uh, what we consume in terms of, uh,[00:12:41] information. Truly. I mean, like, to kind of riff on that, I think the, there's just so much material at your business.[00:12:48] You think about like, uh, PRDs, like, or, you know, product requirement stocks, you know, reasonable people. You kind of want like a zoom lens on language and you want the ability to see the high level structure of something and then be able to get details on demand like you would pan or like, you know, zoom into an information visualization.[00:13:09] I was talking with. Um, The head of AI at Notion about this and who, you know, you guys probably know and as a really remarkable person, and this idea of like, what does a thumbnail for language look like? Because like your visual cortex is structured such that like it's highly evolutionarily conserved to be able to glance at something and perceive its essence.[00:13:28] And that makes seeing a field of thumbnails. Like you guys I think are gonna speak with, um, Lexi folks here shortly. And you can see us like the field of images in response to a query and get a sense for like, oh, these are all like moody cyber punk scenes. Mm-hmm. What is that for language? And maybe it's like, maybe it doesn't exist.[00:13:52] Maybe it's the case. Stop me if I'm getting too far afield here. But you think about clothes as a technology that has shaped our physiology. Right. Like, and our, our phen, our phenotypic expression, we used to be covered in hair. We evolved this technology fire would also be in this class, and our bodies changed in response to it on the very long time scale of human history.[00:14:15] Mm-hmm. It may be the case that AI in the way that the visual cortex has been evolutionarily conserved to be able to rapidly perceive things, shapes how we process information. I don't know. What to do about language right now. It looks like reading a lot of samples from different models and seeing how they perform as we move through the loss curve.[00:14:34] That makes[00:14:34] sense. I mean, if you think about images in text, you don't really have like peripheral vision. You know, when you're like seeing something, you focus on the main thing and then you kind of like start to expand to see the rest. Yes. Like text is kind of like a, the density is like the same across the tax.[00:14:49] Like nothing jumps out when you see a wall of tax versus when you see an NI image. Just like something usually jumps out first. Yes. So I don't have the answer either. Was gonna say, I'm really curious word[00:14:58] clouds, which, but that, that's the thing is like, that's such a joke, right? Wait for me. Yeah, it's like punchline.[00:15:06] You must have[00:15:06] done, you know, your, your Twitter[00:15:08] work. I've cut a few word clouds in my day.[00:15:11] CICERO and Geopolitical AI Agents[00:15:11] Um, you know, I also think like this question of like, what are you most excited about in ai? Like what do you see as the sort of like grandest potential? And one of the things that I reflect on is, is the. Possibility of having agents that are able to, to negotiate intractable geopolitical problems.[00:15:31] So like if you look at like, the Cicero paper from, from Meta, can you recap for those who are making Yeah. So I mean it's, you know, I don't wanna like represent somebody else's work as like you're just talking Yeah, exactly. But like, um, my understanding is that diplomacy is a, um, turn-based negotiating game, like risk where you are all making the decision in simultaneously and you're trying to convince people that you're going to do or not do something.[00:15:56] And, uh, this paper was co-authored with one of the top diplomacy players and Meta built a system that was very, very capable at this negotiating game. I. Can envision nation states operating ais that find game theoretically optimal and sort of non exploitable steady states basically. Mm-hmm. That, you know, if you think about a lot of the large scale geopolitical disputes where it's just like human mediators are unable to find a compromise, ais may be able to satisfying conditions that you're like, yeah, actually I don't, that works for me.[00:16:36] Mm-hmm. And to your point about like how the phobia and attention generally, but like how the actual visual cortex works, the idea that like a great writer says something in a way and it hits unique structures in your brain and you have that chemical cascade, which is understanding, we may be able to design systems that compress very long documents on a per person basis so as to maximize information transfer, and maybe that's what the thumbnail looks like.[00:17:03] Mm-hmm.[00:17:04] Yeah, maybe it's emojis all the way down. I dunno.[00:17:08] Yeah.[00:17:09] Datasets vs Intentional Design[00:17:09] Obviously the dataset is like one of the, the big things in Dolly. Yeah. But you talked about some of these technologies being like discover, not designed, like maybe talk a bit about the process that took it to Dolly and like the experimentation[00:17:21] there.[00:17:22] So it's not my, my friend, my dear friend, Jacob Burk kind of had this insight, which is that AI is you, you design a jet turbine, like for sure you make a plan. Mm-hmm. And you, you know, have some working model of aerodynamics and you execute on the jet turbine. I think that with ai, generally we see. You know, this instruction following behavior that we saw in Dolly was not present in the, the base model.[00:17:53] It, you know, effectively will, it's a, you know, very powerful base model, but it will just complete the prefix as though it's random page on the internet. We had Databricks, but also the community with Alpaca discovered that you can perturb them just, just so, and get quite different behavior. That was not really a design.[00:18:13] I mean, it's designed in the sense that you had an intent and then you saw it happen. But we do not like choose the parameters they are arrived upon. And the question that I have is, what other capabilities are latent in these models, right? GPT-J was two years old. Can it do anything else? That's surprising?[00:18:36] Probably so, and I think you look at, you know, particularly, and this is why the Pithia Suite is so cool, is that, and you know, a ton of credit to, for. Having this vision, and I think it will probably take some time for the research community to, to understand what to do with these artifacts that they've created.[00:18:54] But it's effectively like this matrix of model checkpoints and sizes where you say, I'm gonna take from I think 110 million all the way up to 12 billion, which is what Dolly two is based on. And then at every checkpoint through the training run under, I think it's 2 million. Yeah. Tokens. Yeah. Well, so the, I think the Pithia suite is just trained on the pile, so it's like three, 400 million, which is probably undertrained.[00:19:18] And did you guys see this red? I think it's red Pajama released this morning. They've reproduced the lLLaMA training data set. So, so it's 1.2 trillion tokens and it's, um, I mean, you know, a separate topic, but we looked pretty hard at what it would take to reproduce the LLaMA data set. And it's like, Non-trivial.[00:19:35] I mean, bringing Common Crawl online and then d near de-duping it and you know, filtering it for quality. So the, the Common Crawl data set in LLLaMA is they fit a model to predict whether a page in common crawl is likely to be a reference on Wikipedia. And so that's like a way to like, I don't want lists of phone numbers, for example, or like ads.[00:19:58] All of that is a lot of work. And so anyway, with Pit, I think we can start to ask questions like through this, this matrix with size and like checkpoint depth. We have these different model parameters. How do behaviors emerge through that training process? And at different scales, you know, maybe it will be less of a discovery process.[00:20:22] Maybe we will get more intentional about, like, I want to elicit the fol, I want summarization, I want closed form, question answering. Those are the only things that matter to me. How much data do I need to. Generate or buy, how many parameters do I need to solve that compression problem? And maybe it will become much more deterministic, but right now it feels a lot like we're just trying things and seeing if it works, which is quite different from a lot of engineering disciplines.[00:20:51] I'm curious, does that reflect your experiences? Like Yeah, I[00:20:54] think like we had a whole episode on, um, kind of like scaling loss and everything with Varun from Exafunction. And I feel like the, when the Chinch paper came out, a lot of teams look at their work and they were like, we're just kind of throwing darts.[00:21:07] Exactly. That's now one,[00:21:10] 1.2 to, uh, 1.7 tokens, uh, you know, per, uh, per parameter. And, uh, now we're redoing everything with[00:21:16] 20 tokens. It's exciting, but also as like, you know, I'm, I'm a, an engineer and a hacker, like I'm not a scientist, but I, you know, used to pretend to be a scientist. Not, you know, not really pretend, but like I respect the, I respect the craft and like, It's also very exciting to have something you really don't understand that well, because that's an opportunity to create knowledge.[00:21:41] So that's part of why it's such an exciting time in the field. There's some work[00:21:44] Biological Basis of AI[00:21:44] on with, um, understanding the development of AI progress, uh, using biological basis. Mm-hmm. So in, in some sense, we're a speed running evolution Yeah. With training. Yeah. So in a sense that of just natural discovery of things and, and just kind of throwing epox at it Yeah.[00:22:02] Is, makes intuitive sense to me. But, uh, I do think that it is unintuitive to estimate how different artificial life might evolve differently[00:22:12] from biological life. Yeah. I, so like Richard Dawkins had, um, this sort of toy model called bio morphs. Which, uh, no, I haven't heard of it. Yeah, it's, I think it was dates to the eighties.[00:22:25] So it's a pretty old school demonstration of capabilities. But the idea is that you have, imagine they look, they're little insects that look like vector art. And the parameters of how they are rendered are governed by, you know, it's parametric, right? So some of them have long antennas and some of them have wide bodies and some of them have 10 legs, some of them have four legs.[00:22:46] And the underlying method is, is genetic algorithms where you take subsets of the parameters and kind of recombine them. And you're presented as a user with a three by three grid, and you click based on what you find subjectively beautiful. And so the fitness function, then they're re combined and you render a new set of nine by nine, some of which are mutated.[00:23:05] And so the fitness function is your perception of aesthetic beauty. That is the pressure from the environment. And I think like with things like RLHF where you're having this preference learning task, that is a little different from next token prediction in terms of like what is synthetic life and how are our preferences reflected there?[00:23:23] I think it's a very sort of interesting, yeah, interesting area. Okay. So a[00:23:27] Training Your Own LLMs[00:23:27] lot of people are very inspired by work with Dolly. Obviously Databricks, uh, is doing it. Partially out of the kindness of your hearts, but also to advertise Databricks capabilities. Uh, how should businesses who want to do the similar things for their own data sets and companies, uh, how, how should they think about[00:23:43] going about this?[00:23:44] I really would actually say that it's probably less about advertising our capabilities. I mean, that, you know, we're exercising our capabilities, but I, I really think that to the extent that we can help define some of the moves that reasonable teams would make in creating technologies like this, it, it helps everybody understand more clearly what needs to be done to make it useful and not just interesting.[00:24:08] And so, one, you know, one of the canonical examples that we had in the original Dolly was write a love letter, ed Growlin Poe. Yep. Which is super cool and like very moody. You know, I, I dunno if you guys remember the particulars of it, but it was like, I. The person, the imagined person writing this letter was like, I, I basically couldn't, like, I couldn't stand you, but I can't stop thinking about you, you know, which is a very like, gothic, uh, kinda, uh, mood in, in a letter like that not relevant to the enterprise context.[00:24:39] Right. So, you know, like it's neat that it does it, but if I don't have to buy training data that gets it to write moody, gothic letters to Edgar and Poe, and if I can be choosy about how I invest my token budget, that is useful to many businesses. And so, you know, one of the things that. We're trying to understand more clearly is I, we talked a little bit about like different tasks require that you compress in a way that generalizes, you know, if you think about it, the, the parameters as compressing language and also world knowledge.[00:25:15] The question is like, for a given model size, how many demonstrations of summarization, for example, are required in order to get a really useful, grounded QA bot? And so I think in building these kinds of solutions and sort of seeing how the. Categories of behaviors in the instruction tuning or sort of fine tuning data sets are related to those behaviors, I think will develop a playbook for startups in the enterprise that makes it, um, so that you can move with an economy of motion.[00:25:44] And this is related to evaluations as well. So one of the things that we had talked about sort of before we started recording was the using the EleutherAI evaluation benchmarks, and I think helm and the, you know, there's a bunch of other batteries that you can push your models through. But the metrics that we looked at first when we built the first version of Dolly, and this is on our hanging face page, you can go see this yourself.[00:26:08] The GPT-J model. And the fine-tuned dolly model have almost identical benchmark scores, but the qualitative character of the model just couldn't be any more different. And so I think that it requires better ways to measure the desired behavior, and especially in these enterprise contexts where it's like, is this a good summary and how can I determine that without asking a person?[00:26:37] And maybe it's kind of like you train reward bottles where you, you know, you have sort of a learned preferences and then you show, you know, you take kind of an active learning approach where you show the ones that it's most uncertain about to crowd workers and it's kind of like human in the loop.[00:26:52] Would this be p p o ish?[00:26:54] I mean, potential. That's, so this, that's not an area of expertise in mine yet. You know, this is something that we're also trying to, uh, more deeply understand kind of what the applicability of that stack is to, like, I'm just trying to ship. Mm-hmm. You know, my understanding is that that's somewhat challenging to bring online and also requires a fair number of labels.[00:27:14] And so it's like from an active learning standpoint, uh, my thinking would be more like, You have a reward model that you've trained and you said like, this is based on human judgments from my employees or some crowd workers, what I want from a summarization or a close, close form question answering. And then you basically, you choose new examples to show to humans that are close to the decision boundary and that are like maximally confusing.[00:27:38] It's like, I'm just really not sure rather than things that are far from the decision boundary. And it's, it's kind of like, I actually think there's gonna be, in terms of value creation in the next, let's say 18 to 36 months, there's still room for like old tricks. You know, like not everything has to be generative AI for it to be very valuable and very useful.[00:27:56] And maybe, maybe these models and, and zero shot prompting just eats everything. But it's probably the case that like an ensemble of techniques will be valuable and that you don't have to, you know, establish like room temperature fusion to like, you know, create value in the world, at least for, you know, another year and a half.[00:28:20] You know, like[00:28:21] You May Not Need a Large Model[00:28:21] just, just to spell it out for people trying to, uh, go deep on stuff. Um, maybe leave breadcrumbs. Um, sure. When you say techniques, you don't just mean prompting.[00:28:29] Oh, I mean even like named entity recognition, like Yeah, there's just like classic NLP stuff, you know, like supervised learning. I mean, multi-class classifi.[00:28:37] I have customer support tickets. I want to know whether this is going to be flagged as. P zero. Like that's just, it's not a complicated problem to solve, but it's still very valuable in these models that can deeply understand the essence of something and not necessarily generate language. But understand, I expect that you will see like s because, so for example, inference right now is time consuming.[00:29:04] Mm-hmm. Just, you know, it's like, unless you are really rigorous, and I think it, one of the things I'm excited about at Databricks is that we're, our inference stack is very, very fast. Like orders of magnitude faster than you would get if you took the naive approach. And that leads to very qualitative, like a very different way that you interact with these models.[00:29:22] You can explore more and understand their behavior more when it doesn't take 30 or 40 seconds to generate a sample and it's instead 1800 milliseconds. You know, that's something that's very exciting. But if you need to spend your compute budget, Efficiently and you have tens of thousands of possible things that you could summarize, but you can really only, you know, in a day do so many.[00:29:45] Having some stack ranking of them with a classical machine learning model is just valuable. And I, I expect that you'll see like an ecosystem of tools and that it's not all going to be necessarily agents talking to agents. I could be proven wrong on that. Like, I, I don't know. We'll see. Hey,[00:29:59] Good LLM Use cases[00:29:59] going back to the evolutionary point, I feel like people think that the generative AI piece is like the one with the most like, uh, possible branches of the tree still to explore.[00:30:09] So they're all focusing on that. But like you said, we're probably gonna stop at some point and be like, oh. That thing we were doing is just as good. Let's pair them together and like use that instead of just like trying to make this model do everything.[00:30:22] Yeah. And there, yeah, there are things like categorically that only generative models can accomplish.[00:30:28] And I do think, I mean, one of the reasons that at Databricks we see so much value for companies is that you can, with zero shot prompting, you can say, given this customer support ticket, for example, give me a summary of the key issues represented in it. And then simply by changing that prefix, say, write a thoughtfully composed reply that addresses these issues in the tone and voice of our company.[00:30:53] And imagine you have a model that's been fine tuned on the tone voice that's in your, in your, uh, from your support team. Both of those problems historically would've taken like a reasonable machine learning team, six to eight weeks to build. And frankly, the right, the response, I'm not sure you can do it without generative techniques.[00:31:13] And now your director of sales can do that. You know, and it's like, the thing that might make me look foolish in retrospect is that. Orders of magnitudes cheaper to do it with prompting. And maybe it's like, well, sure the inference costs are non-trivial, but it's just we've saved all of that in time. I don't know.[00:31:33] Dolly Cost $30 on Databricks[00:31:33] We'll see. I'm[00:31:34] always interested in, uh, more economics of, um, of these things. Uh, and one of the headline figures that you guys put out for Dolly was the $30 training cost. Yes. How did you get that number? Was it. Much lower than you expected and just let's just go as deep[00:31:50] as you want. Well, you just think about, so you know, we trained the original dolly on a 100 s and so one of the cool things about this is we're doing this all on Databricks clusters, right?[00:32:00] So this like, this works out of the box on Databricks and like turns out, you know, I think you would probably need slightly different configurations if you were going to do your own full pre-training run on, you know, trillions of tokens. You have to think about things like network interconnect and like placement groups in the data center in a more like opinionated way than you might for spark clusters.[00:32:23] But for multi-node distributed fine tuning, the Databricks stack is great out of the box. That was wonderful to find.[00:32:32] You've been building the perfect fine tuning architecture the whole[00:32:34] time. Yeah. You know, may, maybe it's not perfect yet, but like, It's pretty good. And I think, so for the original Dolly, it was just a single node, and so you can bring up an eight node, a 100 machine, and I'm, you know, I thinking of just the off the rack pricing from the cloud providers, it's about 30 bucks.[00:32:55] I think the actual number's probably less than $30. For How long are you for? It was less than an hour to train the thing. It's 50, I mean it's 50 thou alpacas, 50,000 records. Right.[00:33:04] And you've open sourced the, the notebook, which people can check out what[00:33:07] gonna show notes. There's. The risk that I am making this up is zero.[00:33:11] Yeah. No, no, no. I'm not, I'm[00:33:12] not saying the I know you're not. I'm just saying I'm, I'm, I'm leaving break rooms for people to say, Hey, it, it's 30[00:33:17] bucks, takes an hour. Go do it. It's, it's crazy. And, and that's like the, I mean, you think about, I yeah, I, I, I know for a fact that you're not suggesting that, but it's just like, what's nuts is that you can just try it.[00:33:28] You know, you can, if you have 30 bucks, you can stand this thing up and, um, on a single machine, execute this training run. And I think I talked about like this idea that it's kind of like a phase transition. What's surprising about it, if you were to say, Hey, given a corpus of millions of instruction pairs, you can for.[00:33:50] $10,000, which is still an order of magnitude less than it cost to train the thing, get this qualitatively different behavior. I'd be like, yeah, that that sounds about right. And it's like, yeah, if you have an afternoon, like you can do this. That was not certainly, it was not obvious to me that that was true.[00:34:08] I think especially like, you know, like with libraries, like deep speed that, you know, so deep speed is a, is a library that gives you many different options for dealing with models that don't fit in memory and helping increase the effective batch size by, you know, for example, putting the entire model on a GP on several different GPUs and then having device local batches that are then the gradients are, are accumulated, are sort of aggregated for those, those from those different devices to get an effective batch or sharding the actual different model submodules across GPUs.[00:34:43] And this is all available in the notebook and the, the model that we train does not fit on a single device. And so you have to shard the model across the GPUs to run the training, you know, an incredible time that like this technology is just like free and open source and it's like the Microsoft team and the, you know, the hugging face team have made it so easy.[00:35:04] To accomplish things that even just two years ago really required a PhD. And so it's like level of effort, capital expenditure, substantially less than I would've expected. Yeah.[00:35:17] And you, you sort of co-evolve this cuz you also happen to work on the infrastructure optimization[00:35:21] team. Yeah, I mean that's kind of, um, like, you know, this is really kind of a separate project at Databricks, which is like making sure that we have a great customer experience and that we have the resources that are required for all of our customers.[00:35:37] You can push a button, get a computer, uh, get a Spark cluster. And I think when you look to a world where everybody is using GPUs on Databricks, making sure that we are running as efficiently as possible so that we can make Databricks a place that is extremely cost effective to train and operate these models.[00:35:55] I think you have to solve both problems simultaneously. And I think the company that does that effectively is, um, is gonna create a lot of value for the market.[00:36:06] Databricks Open Source[00:36:06] Yeah. You mentioned Spark, obviously Databricks, you know, Started, like the founders of Databricks created a spark. Yeah. At Berkeley. Then, you know, from an open source project, you start thinking about the enterprise use cases.[00:36:18] You end up building a whole platform. Yeah. You still had a lot of great open source projects like uh, ML Flow, Delta Lakes. Yeah. Um, yeah. Things like that. How are you thinking about that was kind of the ML ops phase. Yeah. Right. As you think about the l lm ops, like needs, you know, like obviously. We can think of some of these models as the spark, so to speak, of this new generation.[00:36:39] Like what are some of the things that you see needed in infrastructure and that maybe you're thinking about building?[00:36:44] Yeah, I mean, um, so kind of first to address this, this matter of open source. I think, you know, Databricks has done a lot of things that, and has released into the public domain a lot of technologies where a reasonable person could have said, you should.[00:37:00] Treat that as IP that you and no one else has. And I think time and again, the story has been more, is better and we all succeed together. And when you create a new class, people rush in to fill it with ideas and use cases and that it's, it's really powerful. It's both good business and it's good for the community.[00:37:21] And Dolly I think is very much a natural extension of that urge, which just, I think reflects our founders tastes and beliefs about markets and, and technology[00:37:31] LLMOps and Prompt Tooling[00:37:31] when it comes to LM ops, which is not a phrase that rolls off the tongue. We'll, we're gonna need something better than that. We, this kinda gets back to like what is a thumbnail for text.[00:37:43] Mm-hmm. One of the things that my team winds up doing a fair amount of right now is like slacking back and forth examples of like generated samples. Okay. Because like these evaluation benchmarks do not capture the behaviors of interest. And so we often have like a reference battery of prompts. Let's say 50 to a hundred.[00:38:03] Write a love letter to Edgar and Poe. Yeah. Give me a list of ins. Like what are, what are one of our things is what are considerations? Like it should keep in mind when planning for a backcountry backpacking trip can you generate a list of reasonable suggestions for a backpacking trip. And you see, as you kind of move the model through the loss curve under instruction tuning that um, that behavior emerges and that like you kind of wind up qualitatively evaluating is the model doing what I want in respect to these prompts that I've seen many different models answer this model or this, this instruction tuning data set is generating shorter completions.[00:38:40] This one is generating the. Wackier completions, you know, this one is much likelier to produce lists all of these things. I don't know if you've seen Nat Devrel. Mm-hmm. I'm sure, of course you have that idea of the grid of like, I want to run inference in parallel on arbitrary prompts and compare and contrast, like tooling like that is going to make it, and especially with a fast inference layer, and this is where I think Databricks has a lot of opportunity to create value for people is being able to serve, interact, and measure the behavior of the model as it changes over time and subject it not only to quantitative.[00:39:19] Benchmarks, but also qualitative subjective benchmarks plus human in the loop feedback where imagine that I burn a model checkpoint and every thousand steps, I send it off to an annotation team and I get a hundred pieces of human feedback on the results. And it's like there's kind of like what is the right volume of human feedback to get to statistical significance?[00:39:43] But I think there is. An ensemble, you know, each of these is like a different perspective on the behavior of the model. A quantitative, qualitative, and then human, uh, feedback at scale. Somebody's going to build a product that does these things well in a delightful user form factor. And that is fast and um, addresses the specific needs of AI developers.[00:40:04] And I think that business will be very successful and I would like for it to be Databricks. Ah, okay.[00:40:10] Teasing what you might be[00:40:11] building. Interesting. You know, and this, not to make forward-looking statements, but it's just like, make sense as obvious as a person, you wanna do it? Mm-hmm. I need that. Yeah.[00:40:19] Yeah. I need that. Yeah. I happen to work at a company.[00:40:21] Yeah. So just to push on, uh, uh, this one a little bit, cuz I have spent some time looking into this. Sure. Have you come across prompt layer? That would be one of the leading tools. And then I think Human Loop has a little bit of it, but yes, it's not a course focus of theirs, is it?[00:40:34] Prompt layer? Yeah. I'll, okay. Send And happy to drop that reference cuz uh, he has reached out to me and I, I looked at his demo video and it, yeah, it kind of is, isn't that in the ballpark? And I think there are a lot of people, uh, zeroing in on it. But the reason I have not done anything in, in, in this area at all is because I could just do it in a spreadsheet.[00:40:51] Like all you need to do is Yeah.[00:40:53] Spreadsheet function that you can, but I mean like editing text and Google Sheets is a drag. Is it? Yeah. I, I mean mm-hmm. What's missing? You know? Oh, so a, like the text editing experience in it, like you're trying to wrap these cells. Okay. And so now you gotta like double click to get into the editing mode.[00:41:12] I think they struggle with large record sets. So like the spreadsheets slow down, you kind of want, this is not some, like a, this specific question of like, how does Google Sheets fail to meet the need is something that, you know, I don't have a talk track around Sure. But like linking it to an underlying data source where it's sort of like persisted.[00:41:34] Cuz now I'm, now I have a bunch of spreadsheets that I'm managing and it's like, those live on in Google Drive, which has kind of a garbage ui. Or is it on my local machine? Am I sending those around? Like, if, can I lock the records so that they can't be annotated later? How do I collect multiple evaluations from different people?[00:41:50] How do I compute summary statistics across those evaluations? Listen, I'm the first person to like, fire up sublime. Yeah. You know, like, keep it simple, right? Yeah. Just for sure. I feel like the, the way that I have talked with colleagues about it is it's like we are emailing around. Photocopies of signed printouts of PDFs and DocuSign doesn't exist yet, and nobody realizes that they're doing this like ridiculous dance.[00:42:16] And I get it. I too have used Google Sheets to solve this problem, and I believe that they're, there's maybe something better. I've Stockholm Syndrome.[00:42:26] "I'm a Sheets Maxi"[00:42:26] So there's a couple more that I would highlight, uh, which is Quadra. Uh, okay. Uh, full disclosure, an investment of mine, but basically Google Sheets implement, implemented a web assembly.[00:42:35] Yeah. And a, and a canvas. Okay. And it speaks Python and sql. Yeah. Yeah. And, uh, and Scala. Yeah. Uh, so I, I think, I think, yeah, there, there's some people working on interesting hearings[00:42:46] at those. And what you could do is like, like imagine that you have a Google Sheets type ui, the ability to select like a column or a range and subject all of those values to a prompt.[00:42:59] Yes. And like say like, I have template filling and I want, that's what I want. My problem[00:43:04] with most other SaaS attempts is people tend to build UIs that get in your way of just free range experimentation. Yes. And I'm a sheet's, uh, maxi. Like if I can do it in a sheet, I'll do[00:43:16] in a sheet, you know? Yeah. Well, and I mean, kind of to continue, like on the sheets, sort of mining that vein, you know, on the, sort of like how does AI impact the workplace and like human productivity?[00:43:29] I think like a, I really like the metaphor, which is comparing, uh, AI technologies to the development, the advent of spreadsheets in the eighties, and this idea that like you had a lot of professionals who were like well educated, like serious people doing serious accounting and finance work, who saw as their kind of core job function manually calculating.[00:43:53] Values in forecasts on paper as like, this is how I create value for the business. And spreadsheets came along and I think. There was a lot of concern that like, what am I gonna do? Yeah. With my days? And it turns out that like I think of it sometimes, like being in a warm bath and you don't notice how nice the water is until you wiggle your toes a little bit.[00:44:14] You kind of get used to your circumstances and you stop noticing the things that would stand out.[00:44:19] AI and Workplace Productivity[00:44:19] So on the subject of how artificial intelligence technologies will shape productivity in the workplace, you have, I think, a good metaphor in comparing this to spreadsheets and the Adventist spreadsheets In the eighties, I think you had a lot of really serious people who were taking, making an earnest effort to be as productive and effective as possible in their lives, who were not making it their business to waste time.[00:44:42] Saw spreadsheet technology come out and it's like, man, well what am I gonna do? I'm the person that calculates things. Like I write it all down and that's how I create value. And then like you start using this new tool and it's like, oh, it turns out that was the Ted most tedious and least rewarding part of my job.[00:44:58] And I'm just so, you know, like I have, like, I still have that human drive to create. You just kind of point it at like more pressing and important problems. And I think that, that we probably don't, especially, and even when it comes to writing, which feels like a very like quintessentially human and creative act, there's a lot of just formulaic writing that you have to do.[00:45:22] Oh yeah. And it's like, maybe I shouldn't be spending my time on all of that kind of boiler plate. And, you know, there's a question of like, should we be spending our time reading boilerplate? And if so, why is there so much boiler plate? But I, I think that humans are incredibly resourceful and incredibly perceptive as to how they can be effective.[00:45:43] And that, you know, the, I think it will free us up to do much more useful things with our time. I think right now[00:45:50] there's still a, a bit of a stigma around, you know, you're using the model mm-hmm. To generate some of the text. But I built a open source, like a email drafter. Yeah. So for all of my emails, I get a G PT four pre-draft response.[00:46:04] And a lot of them I just sent, but now I'm still pretending to be me.[00:46:07] Okay. So that's why I'm talking to you[00:46:09] When I talk to you, you need to fine tune it. Right.[00:46:12] But in the future, maybe it's just gonna be acceptable that it's like, Hey, we don't actually need to spend this time, you and I talking. Yes. It's like, let the agents like cash it out and then come back to us and say, this[00:46:22] is what you're gonna do next.[00:46:23] Articulate your preferences and then you, I think this like trustworthiness is a piece of this here where like hallucinations, T b D, whether it is like actually attractable problem or whether you need other affordances like grounded methods to, to sort of. Is a hallucination, just a form of creativity, like, we'll see.[00:46:42] But um, I do think eventually we'll get to a point where we can, we trust these things to act on our behalf. And that scenario of like calendaring, for example, or just like, you know, even working out contract details, it's like, Just let me tell you exactly what I want and you make sure that you faithfully represent my interests.[00:47:00] That'll be really powerful.[00:47:02] OpenAssistant[00:47:02] So we haven't run this by you, but uh, I think you have a lot of opinions about, you know, the projects that are out there, uh mm-hmm. And three that are, are on mine. For one, you've already mentioned Open Assistant two, cereus, G B T also came out roughly in the same timeframe. I'm not sure if you want to comment on it, I'd like to compare because they, they also had a similar starting point as as you guys, and then three Red Pajama, which, uh, was just out this morning.[00:47:24] Yeah. We might, as might as well get a soundbite from you on your thoughts. So yeah, if you want to pick one, what was the first one? Uh, open Assistant.[00:47:30] Yeah. So, I mean, open Assistant is awesome. I love what they've done. I will be eager to use their free and open data set, uh, to improve the quality of Dolly three.[00:47:41] CerebrasGPT[00:47:41] Yeah, but also just like we're seeing the, the training is, so Cerus is a good example of, you know, I think they were, my understanding, and I don't know that team or really, you know, I haven't looked too closely at the technology, but I have worked with the model is that it's a demonstration of their capabilities on this unique chip that they've designed where they don't have to federate the models out to multiple cards.[00:48:04] But I think if you look at some of the benchmarks, it is on par or maybe a little shy of some of the Ethe I models. And I think that one of the things that you may see here is that the market for foundation models and like the importance of having your own foundation model is actually not that great.[00:48:27] That like you have a few. Core trains that people, I think of these kind of like stem cells where, you know, a stem cell is a piece of is, is a cell that can become more like its surrounding context. It can become anything upon differentiation when it's exposed to eye tissue or kidney tissue. These foundation models sort of are archetypal and then under fine tuning become the specific agent that you have a desire for.[00:48:53] And so I think they're expensive to train. They take a long time to train. Even with thousands of GPUs, I think you're still looking at like a month to stand up some of these really big models, and that's assuming everything goes correctly. And so what Open Assistant is doing is. I think representative of the next stage, which is like open data sets, and that's what the Dolly release is also about, is, I kind of think of it like an upgrade in a video game.[00:49:21] I don't play a ton of video games, but I, you know, I, I used to, and I'm familiar with the concept of like, your character can now double jump. Mm-hmm. Right. Great. You know, it's like, here's a data set that gives it the ability to talk to you. Hmm. Here's a data set that gives it the ability to answer questions over passages from a vector index.[00:49:38] I think anybody who's listening, I think there's a tremendous opportunity to create a lot of value for people by going through this exercise of the unsexy work, of just writing it down and figuring out ways to do that at scale. Some of that looks like semi-synthetic methods, so something I would love to see from the Dolly data set.[00:49:58] Is paraphrasing of all the prompts. So basically you now have multiple different ways of saying the same thing and you have the completions which are correct answers to different variants of the question. I think that will act as like a regular, it's kind of like image augmentation. I was gonna say, you flip it.[00:50:13] Yeah. Yeah. I believe that that will work for language. Like one of the things you could do. Cause we, we saw that within 24 hours the dataset had been translated into Spanish and Japanese. The dolly dataset. Yeah, it was, I mean, you know, it's maybe, yeah. Yeah. Right. Yeah. So that's super cool. Um, and also something that is only possible with open data.[00:50:31] Well, it's only useful with open data, but I just last night was thinking like, I wonder if you could to paraphrase, cuz it's not obvious to me like what the best and state of the most state-of-the-art paraphrasing model is. You could use Google Translate potentially and take the prompt. Translate it to Spanish and then translate it back to English, you get a slightly different way of saying the same thing.[00:50:54] Ah, right. So I think the self instruct paper is really about like few shot prompting to get more prompts and then using large models to get completions and then using human annotators to judge or train a reward model. I think that bootstrapping loop on the back of these open data sets is going to create multimillion scale training corpuses.[00:51:14] And so I, what Open Assistant has done is a, it's a great model. I don't know if you've tried their interactive chat, but it's just really quite an impressive accomplishment. But that the gesture towards open data that you know, the Dolly dataset and the open assistant dataset represent, I think is probably gonna define the next six to nine months of.[00:51:35] RedPajama[00:51:35] Work in this space. Um, and then the red, a red pajama. Red pajama, I mean, yeah, it's like I said, you can do a close read of the LLaMA paper. There's the dataset section and I think they use seven distinct data sets, archive, and I think maybe Stack exchange and common crawl.[00:51:50] Okay. So they have common crawl.[00:51:52] Yep. C4, which is Common crawl, but filtered subset. Yeah. Uh, GitHub archive books. Wikipedia Stack Exchange.[00:51:59] Yes. So, you know, take Common Crawl, for example, when you read the lLLaMA paper. So a common crawl I think is three terabytes in the lLLaMA paper. It's not something you just download from, like it's, you have to produce this data set, or at least the CC net, um, implementation that they reference there.[00:52:18] And you have like a single paragraph in this research paper dedicated to how they produce Common Crawl and they do near de-duplication. They train a model to predict whether something is likely to be a link, a reference link on Wikipedia. And there's just a bunch of other stuff that. Not only from like a, where do you get the model to predict whether something is a link as a reference on Wikipedia when you train it and then like where's your cut point?[00:52:41] You know, now you have kinda this precision recall trade off and it's like those decisions have material impacts on the quality and the character of the model that you learn. But also just from a scale standpoint, like building Common Crawl locally requires like a non-trivial distributed systems left.[00:52:59] And so I think Red Pajama is, and I think it's Mila and Chris Ray's lab hazy research, I think, or at least he's attached and together and I think together is kind of leading. There's a bunch of great teams behind that and so I have no reason to think they didn't do. The hard, difficult work correctly.[00:53:21] Yeah. And now is this major piece of the lift if you're wanting to do a lLLaMA repro in public. And I think that's would very naturally be the next step. And I would be kind of surprised if a train was not currently underway. Everybody agrees. LLLaMA is very, very strong. Also, we agree that it is not open incentives for somebody to spend a couple million bucks and produce it and then be the team that opened this architecture is, are quite high.[00:53:50] Mm-hmm. So I, I think in the next, you know, you asked for like predictions. I think we're five months at most away from a open LLaMA clone that is as high quality as, as what meta is produced. I will be disappointed if that's not the case.[00:54:07] Why Dolly > OpenAI GPT[00:54:07] And I think like there's the big distinction between what is open and what is like, Open in a way that is commercially usable.[00:54:13] Yeah. After that, I know the Dolly two post, you mentioned that you had a lot of inbound with Dolly. Yeah. 1.0. But a lot of businesses could not use it. Yeah. Because of where the data training data came from. Yes. What are some of the use cases that people have? There is, uh, a lot of it kind of like talking to your data.[00:54:30] Are there like, uh, other things that are maybe people are not thinking about using it for?[00:54:34] Yeah, so I mean, we have a number of customers who have reached out with really concrete use cases around customer support ticket resolution. One of the things that a lot of business open AI's models are incredibly powerful, and Databricks wants to be a business where you can use the right tool for the job.[00:54:55] Like if you have information from the public web, let's say you have forum posts, right, that you need to synthesize and process, that's just not sensitive information. You should be able to use truly whatever model. That might be a fine-tuned model that is like laser focused on your problem. It might be a general instruction following model and, and sort of whatever kind of intelligence GPT4 is, it's, you know, it's quite powerful.[00:55:20] You should be able to use those tools. There are definitely use cases in the enterprise where it's like, I either just, I'm not interested in sharing this ip. You know, these are effectively our state secrets. Or from a regulatory and compliance standpoint. I just can't send this data to a third party sub-process or something.[00:55:38] Even as quotidian is like, I just really don't want to go through procurement on this. You know, like it's kind of around those, um, I have some reasons to keep this in house. A lot of use cases like that and that, you know, I'm not a lawyer and so I won't speculate on the sort of actual licensing considerations or the actual obligations, but it's just like people like to be able to move confidently and what we've done with Dolly is make it super clear.[00:56:09] This model and this data set are licensed for commercial use. You can build a business on the back of this. And that, I think is a big part of why the response has been so positive.[00:56:19] Open Source Licensing for AI Models[00:56:19] Hugging face has, uh, the rail license responsible, um mm-hmm. AI license, which isn't recognized as open source yet. So that was the whole problem with stable diffusion, that it's just unclear cuz this, this is completely new license that is, uh, unproven.[00:56:32] But I just find it interesting that the existing open source licensing regime is mostly around code. And right now, you know, the, the value has shifted from code to the waits.[00:56:43] Yes. I think we can go on a three hour rant about the open source initiative and like who decides what an open source license is.[00:56:51] But I think there's a, I think the approach of like, hey, We know what commercial uses. Like this is good for it. Yes, it's good. You're not gonna have to worry about us suing you. It's like, you know, the semantics of it. Clear is always better. Exactly. It's like we don't need to be approved by the osi. Yeah.[00:57:07] You're gonna be okay. Just[00:57:09] Why Open Source Models?[00:57:09] to kind of like continue, like why open source? Yeah. I think that like it is with many eyes, all bugs are shallow. I think the reality is that like we do not know what the challenges we face with AI systems will be. Mm-hmm. And that the likelihood that we can get it a representative and comprehensive solution to the challenges they present by putting it in public and creating research artifacts that people who deal with ethics bias, ai, safety, security, these really sort of thorny issues, that they can take a hard look at how the actual thing is built and how it works and study it comprehensively rather than, Hey, we've got a team for that.[00:57:50] You're gonna mm-hmm. Just, you're just, we're just gonna need you to trust our work. I think I wanna be in that the former future rather than sort of like, I, I hope that people have done this correctly. I hope that this is somebody is taking care of this.[00:58:05] Moving Models[00:58:05] When people[00:58:06] evaluate this, how do you think about moving between models?[00:58:10] You know, obviously we talked about how the data set kind of shapes how the model behaves. Hmm. There's obviously people that might start on open AI and now they wanna try dollies. Yeah. Like what are some of the infrastructure there that maybe needs to be built to allow people to move their prompts from model to model?[00:58:26] Like to figure out, uh, how that works.[00:58:28] That's really interesting. Um, because you see even like moving between GPT3.5 and GPT4 that the behavior, like some things that were not possible on three five are No, I mean, many, many things that were not possible on three five are not possible on four, but you kind of want like slightly different problem formula, like slightly different prompt formulations or.[00:58:51] It's kind of like you want regression tests for prompts, and you could see like an automated system, which is uh, helps design a prompt such that the output of this new model is isomorphic to the outputs of the previous model. And sort of like using a language model to iterate on the prompt. So it just kind of evolves it to like adapt to the new model.[00:59:13] I have two beautiful boys who are, they're just incredible humans and my friend Ben and I built them a, an interactive choose your own adventure storytelling book that uses ChatGPT to generate stories and then options within those stories, and then uses open AI's image generation model Dolly to illustrate.[00:59:36] Those options. And then the kids can kind of choose their way through these stories. And the thing that you really like when you start to really push these things for more than just like single turn prompt response and I'm, I'm, you know, it's fine if it's language and you really need it to be like an api.[00:59:52] Is that like 19 times out, 20 it's like an p i and then the 20th generation. It's like just a totally different format. And he just like, you really like try to in the system prompt really seriously. I just only want you to give me three options. Yeah. And letter A, B, C, you know, I think that from a regression test standpoint, how do you know, like if I run this prompt a hundred times does a hundred out of a hun, does it come back a hundred out of a hundred in the format and sort of character that I require?[01:00:21] That's not something a person can really do effectively, and so I think you do need sort of model meta models that judge the outputs and that manage those migrations. Mm-hmm. Yeah, so I had, that's an interesting. Product class. I hadn't thought about it too much. Yeah.[01:00:34] Learning in a Simulation[01:00:34] When you mentioned before the example of the, you know, back country trip, I was like, yeah, it would be so cool if you had a, like a simulation where like, okay, this is the list you had.[01:00:44] Now I have this game where like I'm putting a character with that inventory and see if they survive in the back country. Cause you can like, you know, the first time I went to Yellowstone to camp, I forgot to pack like a fly for my tent and obviously it rained. That's because, you know, you get punished[01:00:58] right away.[01:00:59] Yeah. That's the environment providing you with a gradient. Exactly. Update your model eight. You should be grateful to have such an excellent Yeah. Mini[01:01:06] these models like the, the evolutionary piece that is missing is like, these models cannot. Die. They cannot break a arm. They cannot, when they make suggestions, like they don't actually Yeah.[01:01:16] Have any repercussion on them. Um, so I'm really curious if in the future, you know, okay, you wanna make a poem, uh, you know, I love poem. Now we're gonna send this structural people. Yeah. And if you get rejected, your model's gonna[01:01:28] Why Model Reflexion and Self Criticism Works[01:01:28] die. So I think like one of the things that's cool about Lang Chain, for example, we all know they're doing awesome work and building useful tools, but these models can tell if they're wrong.[01:01:38] So you can, like, you can ask a model to generate an utterance. And that next token prediction loss function may not capture. You may hallucinate something, you may make something up, but then you can show that generation to the same model. And ask it to tell you if it's correct or not. And it can, it can recognize that it's not, and I think that is a directly a function of the attention weights and that you can attend to the entire.[01:02:03] Whereas like for next token prediction, all I can see is the prefix and I'm just trying to choose and choosing sarcastically. Right. You're f frequently, like it's a weighted sample from the distribution over that soft softmax output vector, which does not have any. Reference to factuality, but when you resubmit to the model and you give it like, here's the entire generated passage, judge it in its completeness.[01:02:25] Well now I can attend to all of the token simultaneously, and it's just a much, much easier problem to solve. And so I think that like, oh, that's a cool insight. Yeah. Yeah. I mean it's, yeah. It's just, this is reflection. Yeah. You, you can just see what you said and like the model may contain enough information to judge it.[01:02:41] And so it's kind of like subject your plan mm-hmm. To an environment and see how it performs. I think like you could probably ask the model, I mean, we can try this today. Here's my plan for a trip. Critique it. Mm-hmm. Right? Like, what are, what are the things that could go wrong with this inventory? And I think that there's one scenario, there's one trajectory for this class of technologies, which would be like self-reflexive models where it is not super linear.[01:03:10] You don't get anything more than what is already contained in the models, and you just kind of saturate and it's like, okay, you need human feedback. There's another scenario, which is the alpha go scenario where models can play themselves and in observing their behavior and interactions they. Get stronger and better and more capable.[01:03:31] That's a much more interesting scenario and this idea that like in considering the entire generated sample, I have more insight than just when I'm sampling the next token. Mm-hmm. Suggests that there may. Be that escape potential in terms of getting super, you know, unsaturated returns on quality.[01:03:51] Lightning Round[01:03:51] Yeah, this was great, Mike kind of we're where a time, maybe we can jump into landing ground next.[01:03:55] We'll read you the questions again. Okay. If you wanna think about it. So, okay. Favorite AI[01:04:00] product? This is a boring answer, but it's true. Google Maps. Ah. And it's, how is it AI A, they're recently doing stuff with Nerf so that you can using Yeah. Multiple different photos. You can explore the interior of a business.[01:04:15] They are also undoubtedly, I mean like, I don't know the team at Google doing this, but digesting the sum total of human knowledge about each entity in their graph to like process that language and make judgements about what is this business? And listen, it's not an AI product, but it is a machine learning product categorically, and it's also an amazing product.[01:04:37] You forget how much you use it. I was at the coffee shop around the corner. I used it to figure out where to come. It was literally 150 meter walk, you know, it's just like that reflexive, but it's also from a, an information visualization. So I love maps. Mm-hmm. I opened our conversation saying that I think a lot about maps, that it is adaptive at multiple scales and will corson and refine the, the information that's displayed requires many, many judgements to be made and sim simultaneously about what is relevant and it's personalized.[01:05:08] It will take your intent. Are you driving? Okay, well show me parking garages preferentially. So it's very adaptive in such subtle ways that we don't notice it. And I think that's like great product design is like good editing. You don't notice it when it's good. Mm-hmm. And so I think Google Maps is an incredible AI ml.[01:05:28] Product accomplishment. Google Maps. Yeah. It's a great pick. Great. Well, and they need the help. Yeah.[01:05:36] It is actually the best ad uh, real estate, right? Like, there should be a ton of people buying ads specifically on Google Maps. Yeah. So they just show up and I, I don't know how big that business is, but it's gotta be huge.[01:05:45] Yeah. And, and then my subsequent thing is like, there should be Google Maps optimization, where you would name your business like Best Barbershop and it would show up as Best Barbershop when you look at it. Yeah,[01:05:55] of course. Right? Yeah. It's like AAA lock picks. Yeah. Right at the front of the Yellow Pages.[01:06:01] Favorite[01:06:01] AI people and communities you wanna shout out?[01:06:03] You know, I don't think that I have necessarily anything super original to say on this front. Um, The best of my understanding, this is an all volunteer effort and it's, you know, incredible what they have been able to accomplish. And it's like kind of in the constellation of projects.[01:06:20] You know, the additionally, I think these are what you would say and answer in response to this question, I think like the hugging face group is, it's kind of like Google Maps in a way, in the sense that you like, forget how complicated the thing that it's doing is, and I think they have. You see like specific people, I was thinking of STAs STAs, who works on the, works on a lot of the deep speed stuff, just super conscientious and like engaged with the community and like that the entire team at Hugging face is incredible and you know, they, you know, have made a lot of what is happening possible in the industry at large.[01:06:53] And so, um, and I think, yeah, this is like the power of open source ultimately Transformers, library, diffusers, all of it. It's just great. It's a great, it's a delightful product experience.[01:07:03] I think a lot of people, like I had, I once had hugging Face explained to me as Free, get LFS hosting. And I think they've, uh, they've moved beyond that in, in[01:07:11] recent years.[01:07:11] Yeah. A bit. Yeah. It's, it's quite strong work. Yeah.[01:07:14] Yeah. A year from now, what will people be the most surprised by in ai? You already[01:07:19] hinted[01:07:19] at? Uh, yeah, but I think that's not, like, I think that won't be surprising, I think as we're on a ballistic trajectory to having like a, an open lLLaMA reproduction. So here's something I think that will happen that we are not, like socially, we don't have a lot of priors for how to deal with, so this ghost writer track just came out this Kanye West Weekend.[01:07:40] Mm-hmm. AI collaboration. He has thoughts, Drake? Yeah. His thoughts. It's not really, Dave has thoughts. It's not really like, I, I like a different breed of hiphop, but like, it's. For an example of the class, it's like that does sound like a thing I might hear on the radio. So there's a world in, so skip flag was this knowledge graph that's builds itself from your workplace communication.[01:08:02] Think about all of the times that you have expressed your position and intent around a given topic in workplace communication or on the internet at large. I think like character AI is going in this direction where you're going to be able to talk to high fidelity avatars that represent the beliefs and intents of people around you, and that it will be both useful and convincing.[01:08:27] I don't know that like society has good models for how to sort of adapt to that existing and that it will, I suspect just on the basis of like what people are doing. Happened rather quickly at first.[01:08:41] Listen, you can definitely tell it's really good. Mm-hmm. I'm really curious what the long-term results are gonna be, because once you listen it once or twice, you can tell that it's like, it's not really like a coherent song kind of written.[01:08:55] But to me that the funniest thing is that actually, so Drake and the Weekend that never made a song together again because they kinda had a, a follow up between then and, and the Weekend at One song where he said, if you made me then replace me. Because Drake basically hinting that like if he didn't put the weekend on his album, he would've never become popular.[01:09:13] Okay. So it's funny that now there's like this AI generated song from the weekend. It just kind of puts the, you know, if you made me then replace me line in in a different context. But I think this will be super interesting for the labels, you know, like a lot of them do on the Masters to a lot of this music they do on, yeah.[01:09:31] A lot of rides. So, At some point, it's much easier to generate music this way than to do it in person. But I still think you need the artist touch.[01:09:39] Just like what is it that is unique and what, you know. I think artists frequently, you know, I, I know in my own writing and sort of like creative process, you sometimes feel like you're just going through the motions.[01:09:50] And it's funny how we have ways of talking about a phrase rolls off the tongue. That's very much like a causal language model. Mm-hmm. Where like we talk about talk tracks. I have a whole spiel, you know, you talk to a startup founder and you're like, oh my God, how many times have you said like, very close, like very tight variance on this Three minutes sometimes.[01:10:10] That's good. Yeah. It's, it's fine. It's just, it's a thing that we do. And so touching on this idea that like some of what we consider creative acts may not actually be creative acts and sort of, is there a pr, is there a market pressure to favor things that are truly creative versus just like formulaic and like re like rehashing kind of the same essence?[01:10:29] I think like art. Transcends boundaries is often the most interesting art to engage with, where it, it truly does confront you with something you haven't considered before. I hope that that's the place where humans play. And that they're kind of like, oh, I just need some lo-fi study beats. It's like, just gimme an infinite stream.[01:10:49] I'm fine. Because I'm just like,[01:10:52] you've seen that chart of like pop uh, songs, declining interns of the key changes, key changes in[01:10:58] Octa ranges. Completely. Completely. And like, I mean, we used to have[01:11:02] Bohemian Rhapsody and, and[01:11:03] yeah, it's a great example of something that would not be priced appropriately.[01:11:08] This is why I, I think perplexity AI is just very well named because we want more perplexity in our lives. Yes, by the way, shout out for replica ai. I don't know if you've come across them, but Absolutely. They are working on the digital twin stuff. Okay. Ai, uh, request for startups. AI thing you would pay for if someone[01:11:21] built it.[01:11:22] Well, so the LM op stuff for sure. Just like make it easy to generate and evaluate samples using multimodal, multimodal, I mean multiple modalities, not images and texts, but rather like humans, quantitative benchmarks and qualitative Oh, samples that I, I am able to evaluate myself, but other AI startups. I think that we have your sister, your wife, your wife has family that works in the park system.[01:11:49] Mm-hmm. Because it is so everybody has access to effectively the same information about what's interesting in the outdoors. I think you get to a lot of trail heads and you have very, very tight parking lots and it's difficult to get to a lot of these beautiful places. And like, um, mere Woods is another example of like, you gotta reserve a parking spot in the woods that's a plumber.[01:12:12] But I think that the US in particular is so unique in that we have such an expansive public lands, and I think that there are a lot of really majestic and beautiful places in the world that are not written about. And so I think from a geospatial standpoint, you could imagine representing each tile on a map like a word deve.[01:12:39] Embedding where you look at the context in which a location exists and the things people have said about it, and you, you kind of distill the essence of a place and you can given a statement about how I wanna spend my day route traffic more evenly. On the surface of the earth so that we are not all competing for the same fixed pool of resources.[01:13:03] I don't know that that's something really that's monetizable in like a, you know, is this gonna be the next 10 billion business sort of way. But like there's so much public land and there's so many back roads and like the days where I have, you know, rumbling down a dirt road, my brother are just the best days of my life.[01:13:22] And, uh, I want more of those. I want systems that help us live as fully as possible as humans. Yeah, there's definitely[01:13:29] a lot of, you know, you got the. The most popular trails. Everybody wants to be there. Yeah. And then there's the less known ones. And I feel like a lot of people back to the text to back is like, they don't know what they're gonna find, you know?[01:13:41] Mm-hmm. There's not like YouTube reviews of all these trails. Totally. But like you can see it. So I think a way to, to better understand that would be, would be cool.[01:13:49] I mean, just to kind of like riff on this just a little more and we can wrap, like I do think there's a AI technology as a swarm management.[01:13:59] Tool, you know, being able to perceive sensor and camera inputs from multiple different agents in a system. And I think about like ultra low powered gliders as an example of like, I would like to be able to get, I mean, there, there are tools now where you can, uh, for 180 bucks get a satellite to take a da a picture today of like a five by five kilometer area.[01:14:21] I just wanna be able to run recon fleets on the back country and get like up to date trail conditions. I don't know that anybody's gonna make any real money doing this, but if it existed, I would use it. So maybe I should build it maybe. Yeah, exactly. Open source. It's part of Databricks longstanding commitment to open source for diversifying new markets.[01:14:44] Awesome. Mike, it was, it was great[01:14:45] to have you. Oh, this was a, yeah. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.latent.space
    4/29/2023
    1:15:59
  AI-powered Search for the Enterprise — with Deedy Das of Glean
    The most recent YCombinator W23 batch graduated 59 companies building with Generative AI for everything from sales, support, engineering, data, and more:Many of these B2B startups will be seeking to establish an AI foothold in the enterprise. As they look to recent success, they will find Glean, started in 2019 by a group of ex-Googlers to finally solve AI-enabled enterprise search. In 2022 Sequoia led their Series C at a $1b valuation and Glean have just refreshed their website touting new logos across Databricks, Canva, Confluent, Duolingo, Samsara, and more in the Fortune 50 and announcing Enterprise-ready AI features including AI answers, Expert detection, and In-context recommendations.We talked to Deedy Das, Founding Engineer at Glean and a former Tech Lead on Google Search, on why he thinks many of these startups are solutions looking for problems, and how Glean’s holistic approach to enterprise probllem solving has brought so much success. Deedy is also just a fascinating commentator on AI current events, being both extremely qualified and great at distilling insights, so we also went over his many viral tweets diving into Google's competitive threats, AI Startup investing, and his exposure of Indian University Exam Fraud! Welcome to the Latent Space Podcast. This is Alessio, partner and CTO and residence at Decibel Partners. I'm joined by my, cohost swyx, writer and editor of[00:00:19] Latent Space. Yeah. Awesome.[00:00:21] Introducing Deedy[00:00:21] And today we have a special guest. It's Deedy Das from Glean. Uh, do you go by Deedy or Debarghya? I go by Deedy. Okay.[00:00:30] Uh, it's, it's a little bit easier for the rest of us to, uh, to, to spell out. And so what we typically do is I'll introduce you based on your LinkedIn profile, and then you can fill in what's not on your LinkedIn. So, uh, you graduated your bachelor's and masters in CS from Cornell. Then you worked at Facebook and then Google on search, specifically search, uh, and also leading a sports team focusing on cricket.[00:00:50] That's something that we, we can dive into. Um, and then you moved over to Glean, which is now a search unicorn in building intelligent search for the workplace. What's not on your LinkedIn that people should know about you? Firstly,[00:01:01] guys, it's a pleasure. Pleasure to be here. Thank you so much for having me.[00:01:04] What's not on my LinkedIn is probably everything that's non-professional. I think the biggest ones are I'm a huge movie buff and I love reading, so I think I get through, usually I like to get through 10 books ish a year, but I hate people who count books, so I should say the number. And increasingly, I don't like reading non-fiction books.[00:01:26] I actually do prefer reading fiction books purely for pleasure and entertainment. I think that's the biggest omission from my LinkedIn.[00:01:34] What, what's, what's something that, uh, caught your eye for fiction stuff that you would recommend people?[00:01:38] Oh, I recently, we started reading the Three Body Problem and I finished it and it's a three part series.[00:01:45] And, uh, well, my controversial take is I did not really enjoy the second part, and so I just stopped. But the first book was phenomenal. Great concept. I didn't know you could write alien fiction with physics so Well, and Chinese literature in particular has a very different cadence to it than Western literature.[00:02:03] It's very less about the, um, let's describe people and what they're all about and their likes and dislikes. And it's like, here's a person, he's a professor of physics. That's all you need to know about him. Let's continue with the story. Um, and, and I, I, I, I enjoy it. It's a very different style from, from what I'm used.[00:02:21] Yeah, I, I heard it's, uh, very highly recommended. I think it's being adapted to a TV show, so looking forward[00:02:26] to that.[00:02:27] Introducing Glean[00:02:27] Uh, so you spend now almost four years at gle. The company's not unicorn, but you were on the founding team and LMS and tech interfaces are all the reach now. But you were building this before.[00:02:38] It was cool, so to speak. Maybe tell us more about the story, how it became, and some of the technological advances you've seen. Because I think you started, the company started really close to some of the early GPT models. Uh, so you've seen a lot of it from, from day one.[00:02:53] Yeah. Well, the first thing I'll say is Glean was never started to be a.[00:02:58] Technical product looking for a solution. We were always wanted to solve a very critical problem first that we saw, not only in the companies that we'd worked in before, but in all of the companies that a lot of our, uh, a lot of the founding team had been in past their time at Google. So Google has a really neat tool that already kind of does this internally.[00:03:18] It's called MoMA, and MoMA sort of indexes everything that you'd use inside Google because they have first party API accessed who has permissions to what document and what documents exist, and they rank them with their internal search tool. It's one of those things where when you're at Google, you sort of take it for granted, but when you leave and go anywhere else, you're like, oh my God, how do I function without being able to find things that I've worked on?[00:03:42] Like, oh, I remember this guy had a presentation that he made three meetings ago and I don't remember anything about it. I don't know where he shared it. I don't know if he shared it, but I do know the, it was a, something about X and I kind of wanna find that now. So that's the core. Information retrieval problem that we had set out to tackle, and we realized when we started looking at this problem that enterprise search is actually, it's not new.[00:04:08] People have been trying to tackle enterprise search for decades. Again, pre two thousands people have been trying to build these on-prem enterprise search systems. But one thing that has really allowed us to build it well, A, you now have, well, you have distributed elastic, so that really helps you do a lot of the heavy lifting on core infra.[00:04:28] But B, you also now have API support that's really nuanced on all of the SaaS apps that you use. So back in the day, it was really difficult to integrate with a messaging app. They didn't have an api. It didn't have any way to sort of get the permissions information and get the messaging information. But now a lot of SaaS apps have really robust APIs that really let.[00:04:50] Index everything that you'd want though though. That's two. And the third sort of big macro reason why it's happening now and why we're able to do it well is the fact that the SaaS apps have just exploded. Like every company uses, you know, 10 to a hundred apps. And so just the urgent need for information, especially with, you know, remote work and work from home, it's just so critical that people expect this almost as a default that you should have in your company.[00:05:17] And a lot of our customers just say, Hey, I don't, I can't go back to a life without internal search. And I think we think that's just how it should be. So that's kind of the story about how Glean was founded and a lot of the LLM stuff. It's neat that all, a lot of that's happening at the same time that we are trying to solve this problem because it's definitely applicable to the problem we're trying to solve.[00:05:37] And I'm really excited by some of the stuff that we are able to do with it.[00:05:41] From Syntactic to Semantic Search[00:05:41] I was talking with somebody last weekend, they were saying the last couple years we're going from the web used to be syntex driven. You know, you siegal for information retrieval, going into a symantics driven where the syntax is not as important.[00:05:55] It's like the, how you actually explain the question. And uh, we just asked Sarah from Seek.ai on the previous episode and instead of doing natural language and things like that for enterprise knowledge, it's more for business use cases. So I'm curious to see, you know, The enterprise of the future, what that looks like, you know, is there gonna be way less dropdowns and kind of like, uh, SQL queries and stuff like that.[00:06:19] And it's more this virtual, almost like person that embodies the company that is like a, an LLM in a way. But how do you do that without being able to surface all the knowledge that people have in the organization? So something like Lean is, uh, super useful for[00:06:35] that. Yeah, I mean, already today we see these natural language queries as well.[00:06:39] I, I will say at, at this point, it's still a small fraction of the queries. You see a lot of, a lot of the queries are, hey, what is, you know, just a name of a project or an acronym or a name of a person or some someone you're looking for. Yeah, I[00:06:51] think actually the Glean website explains gleans features very well.[00:06:54] When I, can I follow the video? Actually, video wasn't that, that informative video was more like a marketing video, but the, the actual website was showing screenshots of what you see there in my language is an employee portal. That happens to have search because you also surface like collections, which proactively show me things without me searching anything.[00:07:12] Right. Like, uh, you even have Go links, you should copy it, I think from Google, right? Which like, it's basically, uh, you know, in my mind it's like this is ex Googlers missing Google internal stuff. So they just built it for everyone else. So,[00:07:25] well, I can, I can comment on that. So a, I should just plug that we have a new website as of today.[00:07:30] I don't know how, how it's received. So I saw it yesterday, so let, let me know. I think today we just launch, I don't know when we launched a new one, I think today or yesterday. Yeah,[00:07:38] it's[00:07:38] new. I opened it right now it's different than yesterday.[00:07:41] Okay. It's, it's today and yeah. So one thing that we find is that, Search in itself.[00:07:48] This is actually, I think, quite a big insight. Search in itself is not a compelling enough use case to keep people drawn to your product. It's easy to say Google search is like that, but Google Search was also in an era where that was the only website people knew, and now it's not like that. When you are a new tool that's coming into a company, you can't sit on your high horse and say, yeah, of course you're gonna use my tool to search.[00:08:13] No, they're not gonna remember who you are. They're gonna use it once and completely forget to really get that retention. You need to sort of go from being just a search engine to exactly what you said, Sean, to being sort of an employee portal that does much more than that. And yeah, the Go Links thing, I, I mean, yes, it is copied from Google.[00:08:33] I will say there's a complete other startup called Go links.io that has also copied it from Google and, and everyone, everyone misses Go Links. It's very useful to be able to write a document and just be like, go to go slash this. And. That's where the document is. And, and so we have built a big feature set around it.[00:08:50] I think one of the critical ones that I will call out is the feed. Just being able to see, not just, so documents that are trending in your sub-organization documents that you, we think you should see are a limited set of them, as well as now we've launched something called Mentions, which is super useful, which is all of your tags across all of your apps in one place in the last whatever, you know, time.[00:09:14] So it's like all of the hundred Slack pings that you have, plus the Jira pings, plus the, the, the email, all of that in one place is super useful to have. So you did GitHub. Yeah, we do get up to, we do get up to all the mentions.[00:09:28] Oh my God, that's amazing. I didn't know you had it, but, uh, um, this is something I wish for myself.[00:09:33] It's amazing.[00:09:34] It's still a little buggy right now, but I think it's pretty good. And, and we're gonna make it a lot better as as we go.[00:09:39] Why Employee Portals[00:09:39] This[00:09:39] is not in our preset list of questions, but I have one follow up, which is, you know, I've worked in quite a few startups now that don't have employee portals, and I've worked at Amazon, which had an employee portal, but it wasn't as beautiful or as smart as as glean.[00:09:53] Why isn't this a bigger norm in all[00:09:56] companies? Well, there's several reasons. I would say one reason is just the dynamics of how enterprise sales happens is. I wouldn't say broken. It is, it is what it is, but it doesn't always cater to employees being happy with the best tools. What it does cater to is there's different incentive structures, right?[00:10:16] So if I'm an IT buyer, I have a budget and I need to understand that for a hundred of these tools that are pitched to me all the time, which ones really help the company And the way usually those things are evaluated is does it increase revenue and does it cut cost? Those are the two biggest ones. And for a software like Glean or a search portal or employee portal, it's actually quite difficult when you're in, generally bucketed in the space of productivity to say, Hey, here's a compelling use use case for why we will cut your cost or increase your revenue.[00:10:52] It's just a softer argument that you have to make there. It's just a fundamental nature of the problem versus if you say, Hey, we're a customer support tool. Everyone in SaaS knows that customer support tools is just sort of the. The last thing that you go to when you're looking for ideas, because it's easy to sell.[00:11:08] It's like, here's a metric. How many tickets can your customer support agent resolve? We've built a thing that makes it 20% better. That means it's 1,000 thousand dollars cost savings. Pay us 50 k. Call it a deal. That's a good argument. That's a very simple, easy to understand argument. It's very difficult to make that argument with search, which you're like, okay, you're gonna get see about 10 to 20 searches that's gonna save about this much time, uh, a day.[00:11:33] And that results in this much employee productivity. People just don't buy it as easily. So the first reaction is, oh, we work fine without it. Why do we need this now? It's not like the company didn't work without this tool, and uh, and only when they have it do they realize what they were missing out on.[00:11:50] So it's a difficult thing to sell in, in some ways. So even though the product is, in my opinion, fantastic, sometimes the buyer isn't easily convinced because it doesn't increase revenue or cut cost.[00:12:01] The Requirements of Good Enterprise Search[00:12:01] In terms of technology, can you maybe talk about some of the stack and you see a lot of companies coming up now saying, oh, we help you do enterprise search.[00:12:10] And it's usually, you know, embedding to then do context for like a LLM query mostly. I'm guessing you started as like closer to like the vector side of thing maybe. Yeah. Talk a bit about that and some learning siva and as founders try to, to build products like this internally, what should they think[00:12:27] about?[00:12:28] Yeah, so actually leading back from the last answer, one of the ways a lot of companies who are in the enterprise search space are trying to tackle the problem of sales is to lean into how advance the technology is, which is useful. It's useful to say we are AI powered, LLM powered vector search, cutting edge, state-of-the-art, yada, yada, yada.[00:12:47] Put it all your buzzwords. That's nice, but. The question is how often does that translate to better user experience is sort of, a fuzzy area where it, it's really hard for even users to tell, to be honest. Like you can have one or two great queries and one really bad query and be like, I don't know if this thing is smart.[00:13:06] And it takes time to evaluate and understand how a certain engine is doing. So to that, I think one of the things that we learned from Google, a lot of us come from an ex Google search background, and one of the key learnings is often with search, it's not about how advanced or how complex the technology is, it's about the rigor and intellectual honesty that you put into tuning the ranking algorithm.[00:13:30] That's a painstaking long-term and slow process at Google until I would say maybe 20 17, 20 18. Everything was run off of almost no real ai, so to speak. It was just information retrieval at its core, very basic from the seventies, eighties, and a bunch of these ranking components that are put stacked on top of it that do various tasks really, really well.[00:13:57] So one task in search is query understanding what does the query mean? One task is synonymous. What are other synonyms for this thing that we can also match on? One task is document understanding. Is this document itself a high quality document or not? Or is it some sort of SEO spam? And admittedly, Google doesn't do so well on that anymore, but there's so many tough sub problems that it breaks search down into and then just gets each of those problems, right, to create a nice experience.[00:14:24] So to answer your question, also, vector search we do, but it is not the only way we get results. We do a hybrid approach both using, you know, core IR signal synonymy. Query accentuation with things like acronym expansion, as well as stuff like vector search, which is also useful. And then we apply our level of ranking understanding on top of that, which includes personalization, understanding.[00:14:50] If you're an engineer, you're probably not looking for Salesforce documents. You know, you're probably looking for documents that are published or co-authored by people in your team, in your immediate team, and our understanding of all of your interactions with people around you. Our personalization layer, our good work on ranking is what makes us.[00:15:09] Good. It's not sort of, Hey, drop in LLM and embeddings and we become amazing at search. That's not how we think it[00:15:16] works. Yeah. I think there's a lot of polish that mix into quality products, and that's the difference that you see between Hacker News, demos and, uh, glean, which is, uh, actual, you know, search and chat unicorn.[00:15:26] Glean Chat?[00:15:26] But also is there a glean chat coming? Is is, what do you think about the[00:15:30] chat form factor? I can't say anything about it, but I think that we are experi, my, my politically correct answer is we're experimenting with many technologies that use modern AI and LLMs, and we will launch what we think users like best.[00:15:49] Nice. You got some media training[00:15:51] again? Yeah. Very well handed.[00:15:53] Google vs ChatGPT[00:15:53] We can, uh, move off of Glean and just go into Google search. Uh, so you worked on search for four years. I've always wanted to ask what happens when I type something into Google? I feel like you know more than others and you obviously there's the things you cannot say, but I'm sure Google does a lot of the things that Glean does as well.[00:16:08] How do you think about this Google versus ChatGPT debate? Let's, let's maybe start at a high level based on what you see out there, and I think you, you see a lot of[00:16:15] misconceptions. Yeah. So, okay, let me, let me start with Google versus ChatGPT first. I think it's disingenuous, uh, if I don't say my own usage pattern, which is I almost don't go back to Google for a large section of my queries anymore.[00:16:29] I just use ChatGPT I am a paying plus subscriber and it's sort of my go-to for a lot of things. That I ask, and I also have to train my mind to realize that, oh, there's a whole set of questions in your head that you never realize the internet could answer for you, and that now you're like, oh, wait, I could actually ask this, and then you ask it.[00:16:48] So that's my current usage pattern. That being said, I don't think that ChatGPT is the best interface or technology for all sets of queries. I think humans are obviously very easily excited by new technology, but new technology does not always mean the previous technology was worse. The previous technology is actually really good for a lot of things, and for search in particular, if you think about all the queries that come into Google search, they fall into various kinds of query classes, depending on whatever taxonomy you want to use.[00:17:24] But one sort of way of, of of understanding broad, generally, the query classes is something that is information seeking or exploratory. And for information for exploratory queries. I think there are uses where Google does really well. Like for example, let's say you want to just know a list of songs of this artist in this year.[00:17:49] Google will probably be able to add a hundred percent, tell you that pretty accurately all the time. Or if you want to say understand like what showtimes of movies came out today. So fresh queries, another query class, Google will be really good at that chat, not so good at that. But if you look at information seeking queries, you could even argue that if I ask for information about Donald Trump, Maybe ChatGPT will spit out a reasonable sounding paragraph and it makes sense, but it doesn't give me enough stuff to like click on and go to and navigate to in a news article here.[00:18:25] And I just kind wanna see a lot of stuff happening. So if you really break down the problem, I think it's not as easy as saying ChatGPT is a silver bullet for every kind of information need. There's a lot of information needs, especially for tail queries. So for long. Un before seen queries like, Hey, tell me the cheat code in Doom three.[00:18:43] This level, this boss ChatGPTs gonna blow it out the water on those kind of queries cuz it's gonna figure out all of these from these random sparse documents and random Reddit threads and assemble one consistent answer for you where it takes forever to find this kind of stuff on Google. For me personally, coding is the biggest use case for anything technical.[00:19:02] I just go to ChatGPT cuz parsing through Stack Overflow is just too mentally taxing and I don't care about, even if ChatGPT hallucinates a wrong answer, I can verify that. But I like seeing a coherent, nice answer that I can just kind of good starting point for my research on whatever I'm trying to understand.[00:19:20] Did you see the, the statistic that, uh, the Allin guys have been saying, which is, uh, stack overflow traffic is down 15%? Yeah, I did, I did.[00:19:27] See that[00:19:28] makes sense. But I, I, I don't know if it's like only because of ChatGPT, but yeah, sure. I believe[00:19:33] it. No, the second part was just about if some of the enterprise product search moves out of Google, like cannot, that's obviously a big AdWords revenue driver.[00:19:43] What are like some of the implications in terms of the, the business[00:19:46] there?[00:19:47] Search Issues: Freshness[00:19:47] Okay,[00:19:47] so I would split this answer into two parts. My first part is just talking about freshness, cuz the query that you mentioned is, is specifically the, the issue there is being able to access fresh information. Google just blanket calls his freshness.[00:20:01] Today's understanding of large language models is that it cannot do anything that's highly fresh. You just can't train these things fast enough and cost efficiently enough to constantly index new, new. Sources of data and then serve it at the same time in any way that's feasible. That might change in the future, but today it's not possible.[00:20:20] The best thing that you can get that's close to it is what, you know, the fancy term is retrieval, augmented generation, but it's a fancy way of saying just do the search in the background and then use the results to create the actual response. That's what Bing does today. So to answer the question about freshness, I would say it is possible to do with these methods, but those methods all in all involve using search in the backend to, to sort of get the context to generate the answer.[00:20:49] Search Issues: Ad Revenue[00:20:49] The second part of the answer is, okay, talk about ad revenue. A lot of Google's ad revenue just comes from the fact that over the last two decades, it's figured out how to put ad links on top of a search result page that sometimes users click. Now the user behavior on a chat product is not to click on anything.[00:21:10] You don't click on stuff you just read and you move on. And that actually, in my opinion, has severe impacts on the web ecosystem, on all of Google and all of technology and how we use the internet in the future. And, and the reason is one thing we also take for granted is that this ad revenue where everyone likes to say Google is bad, Google makes money off ads, yada, yada, yada, but this ad revenue kind of sponsored the entire internet.[00:21:37] So you have Google Maps and Google search and photos and drive and all of this great free stuff basically because of ads. Now, when you have this new interface, sure it, it comes with some benefits, but if users aren't gonna click on ads and you replace the search interface with just chat, that can actually be pretty dangerous in terms of what it even means.[00:21:59] To have to create a website, like why would I create a website if no one's gonna come to my. If it's just gonna be used to train a model and then someone's gonna spit out whatever my website says, then there's no incentive. And that kind of dwindles the web ecosystem. In the end, it means less ad revenue.[00:22:15] And then the other existential question is, okay, I'm okay with saying the incumbent. Google gets defeated and there's this new hero, which is, I don't know, open AI and Microsoft. Now reinvent the wheel. All of that stuff is great, but how are they gonna make money? They can make money off, I guess, subscriptions.[00:22:31] But subscriptions is not nearly gonna make you enough. To replace what you can make on ad revenue. Even for Bing today. Bing makes it 11 billion off ad revenue. It's not a society product like it's a huge product, and they're not gonna make 11 billion off subscriptions, I'll tell you that. So even they can't really replace search with this with chat.[00:22:51] And then there are some arguments around, okay, what if you start to inject ads in textual form? But you know, in my view, if the natural user inclination is not to click on something or chat, they're clearly not gonna click on something. No matter how much you try to inject, click targets into your result.[00:23:10] So, That's, that's my long answer to the ads question. I don't really know. I just smell danger in the horizon.[00:23:17] Search Issues: Latency[00:23:17] You mentioned the information augmented generation as well. Uh, I presumably that is literally Bing is probably just using the long context of GPT4 and taking the full text of all the links that they find, dumping it in, and then generating some answer.[00:23:34] Do you think like speed is a concern or people are just people willing to wait for smarter?[00:23:40] I think it's a concern. We noticed that every, every single product I've worked on, there's almost a linear, at least for some section of it, a very linear curve. A linear line that says the more the latency, the less the engagement, so there's always gonna be some drop off.[00:23:55] So it is a concern, but with things like latency, I just kind of presume that time solves these things. You optimize stuff, you make things a little better, and the latency will get down with time. And it's a good time to even mention that. Bard, we just came out today. Google's LLM. For Google's equivalent, I haven't tried it, but I've been reading about it, and that's based off a model called LamDA.[00:24:18] And LamDA intrinsically actually does that. So it does query what they call a tool set and they query search or a calculator or a compiler or a translator. Things that are good at factual, deterministic information. And then it keeps changing its response depending on the feedback from the tool set, effectively doing something very similar to what Bing does.[00:24:42] Search Issues: Accuracy[00:24:42] But I like their framing of the problem where it's just not just search, it's any given set of tools. Which is similar to what a Facebook paper called Tool Former, where you can think of language as one aspect of the problem and language interfaces with computation, which is another aspect of the problem.[00:24:58] And if you can separate those two, this one just talks to these things and figures out what to, how to phrase it. Yeah, so it's not really coming up with the answer. Their claim is like GPT4, for example. The reason it's able to do factual accuracy without search is just by memorizing facts. And that doesn't scale.[00:25:18] It's literally somewhere in the whole model. It knows that the CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk. It just knows that. But it doesn't know that this is a competition. It just knows that. Usually I see CEO, Tesla, Elon, that's all it knows. So the abstraction of language model to computational unit or tool set is an interesting one that I think is gonna be more explored by all of these engines.[00:25:40] Um, and the latency, you know, it'll.[00:25:42] I think you're focusing on the right things there. I actually saw another article this morning about the memorization capability. You know how GPT4 is a lot of, uh, marketed on its ability to answer SAT questions and GRE questions and bar exams and, you know, we covered this in our benchmarks podcast Alessio, but like I forgot to mention that all these answers are out there and were probably memorized.[00:26:05] And if you change them just, just a little bit, the model performance will probably drop a lot.[00:26:10] It's true. I think the most compelling, uh, proof of that, of what you just said is the, the code forces one where somebody I think tweeted, tweeted, tweeted about the, yeah, the 2021. Everything before 2021. It solves everything after.[00:26:22] It doesn't, and I thought that was interesting.[00:26:24] Search Issues: Tool Use[00:26:24] It's just, it's just dumb. I'm interested in two former, and I'm interested in react type, uh, patterns. Zapier just launched a natural language integration with LangChain. Are you able to compare contrast, like what approaches you like when it comes to LMS using[00:26:36] tools?[00:26:37] I think it's not boiled down to a science enough for me to say anything that's uh, useful. Like I think everyone is at a point of time where they're just playing with it. There's no way to reason about what LLMs can and can't do. And most people are just throwing things at a wall and seeing what sticks.[00:26:57] And if anyone claims to be doing better, they're probably lying because no one knows how these things behaves. You can't predict what the output is gonna be. You just think, okay, let's see if this works. This is my prompt. And then you measure and you're like, oh, that worked. Versus the stint and things like react and tool, form are really cool.[00:27:16] But those are just examples of things that people have thrown at a wall that stuck. Well, I mean, it's provably, it works. It works pretty, pretty well. I will say that one of the. It's not really of the framing of what kind of ways can you use LLMs to make it do cool things, but people forget when they're looking at cutting edge stuff is a lot of these LLMs can be used to generate synthetic data to bootstrap smaller models, and it's a less sexy space of it all.[00:27:44] But I think that stuff is really, really cool. Where, for example, I want to tag entities in a sentence that's a very simple classical natural language problem of NER. And what I do is I just, before I had to gather training data, train model, tune model, all of this other stuff. Now what I can do is I can throw GPT4 at it to generate a ton of synthetic data, which looks actually really good.[00:28:11] And then I can either just train whatever model I wanted to train before on this data, or I can use something called like low rank adaptation, which is distilling this large model into a much smaller, cost effective, fast model that does that task really well. And in terms of productionable natural language systems, that is amazing that this is stuff you couldn't do before.[00:28:35] You would have teams working for years to solve NER and that's just what that team does. And there's a great red and viral thread about our, all the NLP teams at Big Tech, doomed and yeah, I mean, to an extent now you can do this stuff in weeks, which is[00:28:51] huge.[00:28:52] Other AI Search takes: Perplexity and Neeva[00:28:52] What about some of the other kind of like, uh, AI native search, things like perplexity, elicit, have you played with, with any of them?[00:29:00] Any thoughts on[00:29:01] it? Yeah. I have played with perplexity and, and niva. Everyone. I think both of those products sort of try to do, again, search results, synthesis. Personally, I think Perplexity might be doing something else now, but I don't see the, any of those. Companies or products are disrupting either open AI or ChatGPT or Google being whatever prominent search engines with what they do, because they're all built off basically the Bing API or their own version of an index and their search itself is not good enough and there's not a compelling use case enough, I think, to use those products.[00:29:40] I don't know how they would make money, a lot of Neeva's way of making money as subscriptions. Perplexity I don't think has ever turned on the revenue dial. I just have more existential concerns about those products actually functioning in the long run. So, um, I think I see them as they're, they're nice, they're nice to play with.[00:29:56] It's cool to see the cutting edge innovation, but I don't really understand if they will be long lasting widely used products.[00:30:05] Why Document QA will Struggle[00:30:05] Do you have any idea of what it might take to actually do like a new kind of like, type of company in this space? Like Google's big thing was like page rank, right? That was like one thing that kind of set them apart.[00:30:17] Like people tried doing search before, like. Do you have an intuition for what, like the LM native page rank thing is gonna be to make something like this exist? Or have we kinda, you know, hit the plateau when it comes to search innovation?[00:30:31] So I, I talk to so many of my friends who are obviously excited about this technology as well, and many of them who are starting LLM companies.[00:30:38] You know, how many companies in the YC batch of, you know, winter 23 are LM companies? Crazy half of them. Right? Right. It's, it's ridiculous. But what I always, I think everyone's struggling with this problem is what is your advantage? What is your moat? I don't see it for a lot of these companies, and, uh, it's unclear.[00:30:58] I, I don't have a strong intuition. My sense is that the people who focus on problem first usually get much further than the people who focus solution first. And there's way too many companies that are solutions first. Which makes sense. It's always been the, a big achilles heel of the Silicon Valley.[00:31:16] We're a bunch of nerds that live in a whole different dimension, which nobody else can relate to, but nobody else. The problem is nobody else can relate to them and we can't relate to their problems either. So we look at tech first, not problem first a lot. And I see a lot of companies just, just do that.[00:31:32] Where I'll tell you one, this is quite entertaining to me. A very common theme is, Hey, LMS are cool, that, that's awesome. We should build something. Well, what should we build? And it's like, okay, consumer, consumer is cool, we should build consumer. Then it's like, ah, nah man. Consumers, consumer's pretty hard.[00:31:49] Uh, it's gonna be a clubhouse gonna blow up. I don't wanna blow up, I just wanna build something that's like, you know, pretty easy to be consistent with. We should go enter. Cool. Let's go enterprise. So you go enterprise. It's like, okay, we brought LMS to the enterprise. Now what problem do we tackle? And it's like, okay, well we can do q and A on documents.[00:32:06] People know how to do that, right? We've seen a couple of demos on that. So they build it, they build q and a on documents, and then they struggle with selling, or they're like, or people just ask, Hey, but I don't ask questions to my documents. Like, you realize this is just not a flow that I do, like I, oh no.[00:32:22] I ask questions in general, but I don't ask them to my documents. And also like what documents can you ask questions to? And they'll be like, well, any of them is, they'll say, can I ask them to all of my documents? And they'll be like, well, sure, if you give them, give us all your documents, you can ask anything.[00:32:39] And then they'll say, okay, how will you take all my document? Oh, it seems like we have to build some sort of indexing mechanism and then from one thing to the other, you get to a point where it's like we're building enterprise search and we're building an LM on top of it, and that is our product. Or you go to like ML ops and I'm gonna help you host models, I'm gonna help you train models.[00:33:00] And I don't know, it's, it seems very solution first and not problem first. So the only thing I would recommend is if you think about the actual problems and talk to users and understand what this can be useful for. It doesn't have to be that sexy of how it's used, but if it works and solves the problem, you've done your job.[00:33:18] Investing in AI Startups[00:33:18] I love that whole evolution because I think quite a few companies ha are, independently finding this path and, going down this route to build a glorified, you know, search spot. We actually interviewed a very problem focused builder, Mickey Friedman, who's very, very focused on products placement, image generation.[00:33:34] , and, you know, she's not focused on anything else in terms of image generation, like just focused on product placement and branding. And I think that's probably the right approach, you know, and, and if you think about like Jasper, right? Like they, they're out of all the other GPT3 companies when, when GPT3 first came out, they built focusing on, you know, writers on Facebook, you know, didn't even market on Twitter.[00:33:56] So like most people haven't heard of them. Uh, I think it's a timeless startup lesson, but it's something to remind people when they're building with, uh, language models. I mean, as a, as an investor like you, you know, you are an investor, you're your scout with me. Doesn't that make it hard to invest in anything like, cuz.[00:34:10] Mostly it's just like the incumbents will get to the innovation faster than startups will find traction.[00:34:16] Really. Like, oh, this is gonna be a hot take too. But, okay. My, my in, in investing, uh, with people, especially early, is often for me governed by my intuition of how they approach the problem and their experience with the technology, and pretty much solely that I don.[00:34:37] Really pretend to be an expert in the industry or the space that's their problem. If I think they're smart and they understand the space better than me, then I mostly convinced as if they've thought through enough of the business stuff, if they've thought through the, the market and everything else. I'm convinced I typically stray away from, you know, just what I just said.[00:34:57] Founders who are like LMS are cool and we should build something with them. That's not like usually very convincing to me. That's not a thesis. But I don't concern myself too much with pretending to understand what this space means. I trust them to do that. If I'm convinced that they're smart and they've thought about it, well then I'm pretty convinced that that they're a good person to, to, to[00:35:20] back.[00:35:21] Cool.[00:35:21] Actually Interesting Ideas in AI[00:35:21] Kinda like super novel idea that you wanna shout.[00:35:25] There's a lot of interesting explorations, uh, going on. Um, I, I, okay, I'll, I'll preface this with I, anything in enterprise I just don't think is cool. It's like including, like, it's just, it's, you can't call it cool, man. You're building products for businesses.[00:35:37] Glean is pretty cool. I'm impressed by Glean. This is what I'm saying. It's, it's cool for the Silicon Valley. It's not cool. Like, you're not gonna go to a dinner party with your parents and be like, Hey mom, I work on enterprise search. Isn't that awesome? And they're not all my, all my[00:35:51] notifications in one place.[00:35:52] Whoa.[00:35:55] So I will, I'll, I'll start by saying, for in my head, cool means like, the world finds this amazing and, and it has to be somewhat consumer. And I do think that. The ideas that are being played with, like Quora is playing with Poe. It's kind of strange to think about, and may not stick as is, but I like that they're approaching it with a very different framing, which is, Hey, how about you talk to this, this chat bot, but let's move out of this, this world where everyone's like, it's not WhatsApp or Telegram, it's not a messaging app.[00:36:30] You are actually generating some piece of content that now everybody can make you use of. And is there something there Not clear yet, but it's an interesting idea. I can see that being something where, you know, people just learn. Or see cool things that GPT4 has said or chatbots have said that's interesting in the image space.[00:36:49] Very contrasted to the language space. There's so much like I don't even begin to understand the image space. Everything I see is just like blows my mind. I don't know how mid journey gets from six fingers to five fingers. I don't understand this. It's amazing. I love it. I don't understand what the value is in terms of revenue.[00:37:08] I don't know where the markets are in, in image, but I do think that's way, way cooler because that's a demo where, and I, and I tried this, I showed GPT4 to, to my mom and my mom's like, yeah, this is pretty cool. It does some pretty interesting stuff. And then I showed the image one and she is just like, this is unbelievable.[00:37:28] There's no way a computer could write do this, and she just could not digest it. And I love when you see those interactions. So I do think image world is a whole different beast. Um, and, and in terms of coolness, lot more cool stuff happening in image video multimodal I think is really, really cool. So I haven't seen too many startups that are doing something where I'm like, wow, that's, that's amazing.[00:37:51] Oh, 11 labs. I'll, I'll mention 11 labs is pretty cool. They're the only ones that I know that are doing Oh, the voice synthesis. Have you tried it? I've only played with it. I haven't really tried generating my own voice, but I've seen some examples and it looks really, really awesome. I've heard[00:38:06] that Descript is coming up with some stuff as well to compete, cuz yeah, this is definitely the next frontier in terms of, podcasting.[00:38:13] Harry Potter IRL[00:38:13] One last thing I I will say on the cool front is I think there is something to be said about. A product that brings together all these disparate advancements in ai. And I have a view on what that looks like. I don't know if everyone shares that view, but if you bring together image generation, voice recognition, language modeling, tts, and like all of the other image stuff they can do with like clip and Dream booth and putting someone's actual face in it.[00:38:41] What you can actually make, this is my view of it, is the Harry Potter picture come to life where you actually have just a digital stand where there's a person who's just capable of talking to you in their voice, in, you know, understandable dialogue. That is how they speak. And you could just sort of walk by, they'll look at you, you can say hi, they'll be, they'll say hi back.[00:39:03] They'll start talking to you. You start talking back to it. That's sort of my, that's my my wild science fiction dream. And I think the technology exists to put all of those pieces together and. The implications for people who are older or saving people over time are huge. This could be a really cool thing to productionize.[00:39:23] AI Infra Cost Math[00:39:23] There's one more part of you that also tweets about numbers and math, uh, AI math essentially is how I'm thinking about it. What gets you into talking about costs and math and, and you know, just like first principles of how to think about language models.[00:39:39] One of my biggest beefs with big companies is how they abstract the cost away from all the engineers.[00:39:46] So when you're working on a Google search, I can't tell you a single number that is cost related at all. Like I just don't know the cost numbers. It's so far down the chain that I have no clue how much it actually costs to run search, and how much these various things cost aside from what the public knows.[00:40:03] And I found that very annoying because when you are building a startup, particularly maybe an enterprise startup, you have to be extremely cognizant about the cost because that's your unit economics. Like your primary cost is the money you spend on infrastructure, not your actual labor costs. The whole thesis is the labor doesn't scale, but the inf.[00:40:21] Does scale. So you need to understand how your infra costs scale. So when it comes to language models, given that these things are so compute heavy, but none of the papers talk about cost either. And it's just bothers me. I'm like, why can't you just tell me how much it costs you to, to build this thing?[00:40:39] It's not that hard to say. And it's also not that hard to figure out. They give you everything else, which is, you know, how many TPUs it took and how long they trained it for and all of that other stuff, but they don't tell you the cost. So I've always been curious because ev all everybody ever says is it's expensive and a startup can't do it, and an individual can't do it.[00:41:01] So then the natural question is, okay, how expensive is it? And that's sort of the, the, the background behind. Why I started doing some more AI math and, and one of the tweets that probably the one that you're talking about is where I compare the cost of LlaMA, which is Facebook's LLM, to PaLM with, uh, my best estimates.[00:41:23] And, uh, the only thing I'll add to that is it is quite tricky to even talk about these things publicly because you get rammed in the comments because by people who are like, oh, don't you know that this assumption that you made is completely BS because you should have taken this cost per hour? Because obviously people do bulk deals.[00:41:42] And yeah, I have two 80 characters. This is what I could have said. But I think ballpark, I think I got close. I, I'd like to imagine, I think I was off maybe by, by by two x on the lower side. I think I took an upper bound and I might have been off by, by two x. So my quote was 4 million for LlaMA and 27 for PaLM.[00:42:01] In fact, later today I'm going to do, uh, one on Bard. So. Oh oh one bar. Oh, the exclusive is that It's four, it's 4 million for Bard two.[00:42:10] Nice. Nice. Which is like, do you think that's like, don't you think that's actually not a lot, like it's a drop in the bucket for these[00:42:17] guys. One, and one of the, the valuable things to note when you're talking about this cost is this is the cost of the final training step.[00:42:24] It's not the cost of the entire process. And a common rebuttal is, well, yeah, this is your cost of the final training process, but in total it's about 10 x this amount cost. Because you have to experiment. You have to tune hyper parameters, you have to understand different architectures, you have to experiment with different kinds of training data.[00:42:43] And sometimes you just screw it up and you don't know why. And you have, you're just spend a lot of time figuring out why you screwed it up. And that's where the actual cost buildup happens, not in the one final last step where you actually train the final model. So even assuming like a 10 x on top of this, I think is, is, is fair for how much it would actually cost a startup to build this from scratch?[00:43:03] I would say.[00:43:04] Open Source LLMs[00:43:04] How do you think about open source in this then? I think a lot of people's big 2023 predictions are an LLM, you know, open source LLM, that is comparable performance to the GPT3 model. Who foots the bill for the mistakes? You know, like when when somebody opens support request that it's not good.[00:43:25] It doesn't really cost people much outside of like a GitHub actions run as people try entering these things separately. Like do you think open source is actually bad because you're wasting so much compute by so many people trying to like do their own things and like, do you think it's better to have a centralized team that organizes these experiments or Yeah.[00:43:43] Any thoughts there? I have some thoughts. I. The most easy comparison to make is to image generation world where, you know, you had Mid Journey and Dolly come out first, and then you had Imad come out with stability, which was completely open source. But the difference there is I think stability. You can pretty much run on your machine and it's okay.[00:44:06] It works pretty fast. So it, so the entire concept of, of open sourcing, it worked and people made forks that fine tuned it on a bunch of different random things and it made variance of stability that could. A bunch of things. So I thought the stability thing, agnostic of the general ethical concerns of training on everyone's art.[00:44:25] I thought it was a cool, cool addition to the sort of trade-offs in different models that you can have in image generation for text generation. We're seeing an equivalent effect with LlaMA and alpaca, which LlaMA being, being Facebook's model, which they didn't really open source, but then the weights got leaked and then people clone them and then they tuned them using GPT4 generated synthetic data and made alpaca.[00:44:50] So the version I think that's out there is only the 7,000,000,001 and then this crazy European c plus plus God. Came and said, you know what, I'm gonna write this entire thing in c plus plus so you can actually run it locally and and not have to buy GPUs. And a combination of those. And of course a lot of people have done work in optimizing these things to make it actually function quickly.[00:45:13] And we can get into details there, but a function of all of these things has enabled people to actually. Semi-good models on their computer. I don't have that much, I don't have any comments on, you know, energy usage and all of that. I don't really have an opinion on that. I think the fact that you can run a local version of this is just really, really cool, but also supremely dangerous because with images, conceivably, people can tell what's fake and what's real, even though there, there's some concerns there as well. But for text it's, you know, like you can do a lot of really bad things with your own, you know, text generation algorithm. You know, if I wanted to make somebody's life hell, I could spam them in the most insidious ways with all sorts of different kinds of text generation indefinitely, which I, I can't really do with images.[00:46:02] I don't know. I find it somewhat ethically problematic in terms of the power is too much for an individual to wield. But there are some libertarians who are like, yeah, why should only open AI have this power? I want this power too. So there's merits to both sides of the argument. I think it's generally good for the ecosystem.[00:46:20] Generally, it will get faster and the latency will get better and the models may not ever reach the size of the cutting edge that's possible, but it could be good enough to do. 80% of the things that bigger model could do. And I think that's a really good start for innovation. I mean, you could just have people come up with stuff instead of companies, and that always unlocks a whole vector of innovation that didn't previously exist.[00:46:45] Other Modalities[00:46:45] That was a really good, conclusion. I, I, I want to ask follow up questions, but also, that was a really good place to end it. Was there any other AI topics that you wanted to[00:46:52] touch on? I think Runway ML is the one company I didn't mention and that, that one's, uh, one to look out for.[00:46:58] I think doing really cool stuff in terms of video editing with generative techniques. So people often talk about the open AI and the Googles of the world and philanthropic and clo and cohere and big journey, all the image stuff. But I think the places that people aren't paying enough attention to that will get a lot more love in the next couple of years.[00:47:19] Better whisper, so better streaming voice recognition, better t t s. So some open source version of 11 labs that people can start using. And then the frontier is sort of multi-modality and videos. Can you do anything with videos? Can you edit videos? Can you stitch things together into videos from images, all sorts of different cool stuff.[00:47:40] And then there's sort of the long tail of companies like Luma that are working on like 3D modeling with generative use cases and taking an image and creating a 3D model from nothing. And uh, that's pretty cool too, although the practical use cases to me are a little less clear. Uh, so that's kind of covers the entire space in my head at least.[00:48:00] I[00:48:00] like using the Harry Potter image, like the moving and speaking images as a end goal. I think that's something that consumers can really get behind as well. That's super cool.[00:48:09] Exam Fraud and Generated Text Detection[00:48:09] To double back a little bit before we go into the lining round, I have one more thing, which is, relevant to your personal story, but then also relevant to our debate, which is a nice blend.[00:48:18] You're concerned about the safety of everyone having access to language models and you know, the potential harm that you can do there. My guess is that you're also not that positive on watermarking. Techniques from internal languages, right? Like maybe randomly sprinkling weird characters so that people can see like that this is generated by an AI model, but also like you have some personal experience with this because you found manipulation in the Indian Exam Board, which, uh, maybe you might be a similar story.[00:48:48] I, I don't know if you like, have any thoughts about just watermarking manipulation, like, you know, ethical deployments of, of, uh,[00:48:55] generated data.[00:48:57] Well, I think those two things are a little separate. Okay. One I would say is for watermarking text data. There is a couple of different approaches. I think there is actual value to that because from a pure technical perspective, you don't want models to train on stuff they've generated.[00:49:13] That's kind of bad for models. Yes. And two is obviously you don't want people to keep using Chatt p t for i, I don't know if you want this to use it for all their assignments and never be caught. Maybe you don't. Maybe you don't. But it, it seems like it's valuable to at least understand that this is a machine generated text versus not just ethically that seems, seems like something that should exist.[00:49:33] So I do think watermarking is, is. A good direction of research and it's, and I'm fairly positive on it. I actually do think people should standardize how that water marketing works across language models so that everyone can detect and understand language models and not just, OpenAI does its own models, but not the other ones and, and so on.[00:49:51] So that's my view on that. And then, and sort of transitioning into the exam data, this is really old one, but it's one of my favorite things to talk about is I. In America, as you know. Usually the way it works is you give your, you, you take your s a t exam, uh, you take a couple of aps, you do your school grades, you apply to colleges, you do a bunch of fluff.[00:50:10] You try to prove how you're good at everything. And then you, you apply to colleges and then it's a, a weird decision based on a hundred other factors. And then they decide whether you get in or not. But if you're rich, you're basically gonna get in anyway. And if you're a legacy, you're probably gonna get in and there's a whole bunch of stuff going on.[00:50:23] And I don't think the system is necessarily bad, but it's just really complicated. And some of the things are weird in India and in a lot of the non developed world, people are like, yeah, okay, we can't scale that. There's no way we can have enough people like. Non rigorously evaluate this cuz there's gonna be too much corruption and it's gonna be terrible at the end cuz people are just gonna pay their way in.[00:50:45] So usually it works in a very simple way where you take an exam that is standardized and sometimes you have many exams, sometimes you have an exam for a different subject. Sometimes it's just one for everything. And you get ranked on that exam and depending on your rank you get to choose the quality and the kind of thing you want to study.[00:51:03] Which this, the kind of thing always surprises people in America where it's not like, oh it's glory land, where you walk in and you're like, I think this is interesting and I wanna study this. Like, no, in the most of the world it's like you're not smart enough to study this, so you're probably not gonna study it.[00:51:18] And there's like a rank order of things that you need to be smart enough to do. So it's, it's different. And therefore these exams. Much more critical for the functioning of the system. So when there's fraud, it's not like a small part of your application going wrong, it's your entire application going wrong.[00:51:36] And that's why, that's just me explaining why this is severe. Now, one such exam is the one that you take in school. There's a, it's called a board exam. You take one in the 10th grade, which doesn't really matter for much, but, and then you take one in the 12th grade when you're about to graduate and that.[00:51:53] How you, where you go to college for a large set of colleges, not all, but a large set of colleges, and based on how much you get on your top five average, you're sort of slotted into a different stream in a d in a, in a different college. And over time, because of the competition between two of the boards that are a duopoly, there's no standardization.[00:52:13] So everyone's trying to like, give more marks than the, the, the other person to attract more students into their board because oh, that means that you can then claim, oh, you're gonna get into a better college if you take our exam and don't go to a school that administers the other exam. What? So it's, and that's, that's the, everyone knew that was happening ish, but there was no data to back it.[00:52:34] But when you actually take this exam as I did, you start realizing that the numbers, the marks make no sense because you're looking at. Kid who's also in your class and you're like, dude, this guy's not smart. How did he get a 90 in English? He's not good at English. Like, you can't speak it. You cannot give him a 90.[00:52:54] You gave me a 90. How did this guy get a 90? So everyone has like their anecdotal, this doesn't make any sense me, uh, moments with, with this exam, but no one has access to the data. So way back when, what I did was I realized they have very little security surrounding the data where the only thing that you need to put in to get access is your role number.[00:53:15] And so as long as you predict the right set of role numbers, you can get everybody's results. So unlike America, also exam results aren't treated with a level of privacy. In India, it's very common to sort of the entire class's results on a bulletin board. And you just see how everyone did and you shamed the people who are stupid.[00:53:32] That's just how it works. It's changed over time, but that's fundamentally a cultural difference. And so when I scraped all these results and I published it, and I, and I did some analysis, what I found was, A couple of very insidious things. One is that in, if you plot the distribution of marks, you generally tend to see some sort of skewed, but pseudo normal distribution where it's a big peak and a, and it falls off on both ends, but you see two interesting patterns.[00:54:01] One that is just the most obvious one, which is Grace Marks, which is the pass grade is 33. You don't see nobody got between 29 and 32 because what they did for every single exam is they just made you pass. They just rounded up to 33, which is okay. I'm not that concerned about whether you give Grace Marks.[00:54:21] It's kind of messed up that you do that, but okay, fine. You want to pass a bunch of people who deserve to fail, do it. Then the other more concerning thing was between 33 and 93, right? That's about 60 numbers, 61 numbers, 30 of those numbers were just missing, as in nobody got 91 on this exam. In any subject in any year.[00:54:44] How, how does that happen? You, you don't get a 91, you don't get a 93, 89, 87, 85, 84. Some numbers were just missing. And at first when I saw this, I'm like, this is definitely some bug in my code. There's no way that, like, there's 91 never happened. And so I started, I remember I asked a bunch of my friends, I'm like, dude, did you ever get a 9 81 in anything?[00:55:06] And they're like, no. And it just unraveled that this is obviously problematic cuz that means that they're screwing with your final marks in some way or the other. Yeah. And, and they're not transparent about how they do it. Then I did, I did the same thing for the other board. We found something similar there, but not, not, not the same.[00:55:24] The problem there was, there was a huge spike at 95 and then I realized what they were doing is they'd offer various exams and to standardize, they would blanket add like a, a, a, a raw number. So if you took the harder math exam, everyone would get plus 10. Arbitrarily, no one. This is not revealed or publicized.[00:55:41] It's randomly, that was the harder exam you guys all get plus 10, but it's capped at 95. That's just this stupid way to standardize. It doesn't make any sense. Ah, um, they're not transparent about it. And it affects your entire life because yeah, this is what gets you into college. And yeah, if you add the two exams up, this is 1.1 million kids taking it every year.[00:56:02] So that's a lot of people's lives that you're screwing with by not understanding numbers and, and not being transparent about how you're manipulating them. So that was the thesis in my view, looking back on it, 10 years later, it's been 10 years at this point. I think the media never did justice to it because to be honest, nobody understands statistics.[00:56:23] So over time it became a big issue then. And then there was a big Supreme court or high court ruling, which said, Hey, you guys can't do this, but there's no transparency. So there's no way of actually ensuring that they're not doing it. They just added a, a level of password protection, so now I can't scrape it anymore.[00:56:40] And, uh, they probably do the same thing and it's probably still as bad, but people aren't. Raising an issue about it. It's really hard to make this people understand the significance of it because people are so compelled to just go lean into the narrative of exams are b******t and we should never trust exams, and this is why it's okay to be dumb.[00:56:59] And it's not, that's not the point, like the point. So, I, I think the, the response was lackluster in retrospect, but that's, that's what I unveiled in 2013. That's fascinating.[00:57:09] You know, in my finance background, uh, the similar case happens with the Madoff funds because if you plot the, the statistical distribution of the, the Madoff funds, you could see that they were just not a normal distribution, and therefore they would, they would probably made up numbers.[00:57:25] And, uh, we also did the same thing in my first job as a, as a regulator in Singapore for, for hedge funds returns. Wow. Which is watermarking. It's this, this is a watermark of a human or, uh, some kind of system. Uh, you know, making it up. And statistically, if you look at the distribution, you can see like this, this violates any reasonable assumption.[00:57:41] Therefore, something's.[00:57:42] Wrong. Well, I see, I see what you mean there. Like in that sense. Yes. That's really cool that you worked on a very similar problem, and I agree that it's messed up. It's a good way to catch liars in[00:57:53] Madoff's case. Like they actually made it a big deal, but I don't know, like I don't see how this was a big, wasn't a bigger deal in India.[00:57:58] But anyway, uh, that's a conversation for another, uh, over drinks perhaps.[00:58:01] Lightning Round[00:58:01] But, so now we're gonna go into the lightning round. Just to cut things off with a, uh, overview. What are your favorite AI people and communities? You mentioned Reddits. Let's be specific about which, uh,[00:58:12] I actually don't really use Reddit that much for, uh, AI stuff.[00:58:16] It was just one, a one-off example. Most of my learnings are Twitter, and I think there are the obvious ones, like everyone follows Riley Goodside now and there's a bunch of like the really famous ones. But I think amongst the lesser known ones, there are, let me say just my favorite one is probably AI Pub because it does a roundup of everybody else's stuff regularly.[00:58:40] I know Brian who runs AI Pub as well, and I just think I find it really useful cuz often it's very hard to catch up on stuff and this gives you the entire roundup of last two weeks, here's what happened in ai.[00:58:51] Good, good, good. Uh, and any other communities like Slack communities, the scores? You don't[00:58:55] do that stuff?[00:58:56] I try to, but I, I don't because it's too time consuming. I prefer reading at my own pace.[00:59:02] Yeah, yeah, yeah. Okay. So, so my, my learning is, uh, start a Twitter like, uh, weekly recap of here's what happened in ai. I mean, it makes sense, right? Like it'll do very well. It was you[00:59:11] very well a year from now. What do you think people will be the most surprised[00:59:15] by in ai?[00:59:17] I think they're gonna be surprised at how much cheaper they're able to bring out, down the cost to, and how much faster that these models get. I'm more optimistic about cost and latency more than I am about just quality improvements at this point. I think modalities will change, but I think quality is near about like a, a maxima that we're gonna achieve.[00:59:42] So this is a request for startups or a request for site projects. What's an AI thing that you would pay for? Is somebody else built[00:59:47] it aside from the Harry Potter image one, which I would definitely, I would pay a lot of money to have like a floating, I don't know, bill Clinton in my room, just saying things back to me whenever I talk to it.[00:59:59] That would be cool. But in terms of other products, uh, if somebody built. A product that would smartly, I know many people have tried to build things like this that would smartly auto respond to things that it can auto respond to. And for the things that are actually important, please don't auto respond and just tell me to do it.[01:00:19] And that distinction, I think is really important. So somewhere in between the automate everything and the just suggest everything hybrid that works well, I think that would be really cool. Yeah. I've thought[01:00:30] about this as well. Even if it doesn't respond for you, it can draft an answer for you to edit.[01:00:35] Right. Uh, so that you, you at least get to review.[01:00:37] I actually built that this morning. If you guys want it. Ooh. You just, oh, with Gmail and then it pre-draft every email in your inbox. Really? But, uh, yeah, you have to change the prompt because my prompt says like, you. Software engineer. I'm a venture capitalist, this is where it works, blah, blah, blah, blah.[01:00:55] But you can modify that and then it, it works. It works. Are you[01:00:58] gonna open source it?[01:01:00] I, I probably will, but it sometimes it's like it cares too much about the prompt. So for example, in the prompt, I was like, if the person is asking about scheduling, suggest the time and public like the calendar, my calendar or give this calendar link in every email.[01:01:15] It will respond. And if you ever wanna chat, here's my calendar. Like no matter what the email was, every email, it would tell them to schedule time. So there's still work to[01:01:24] be done. You're just very helpful. You're just very, very helpful. Well, so actually I have a GitHub version of this, which I actually would pay someone to build, which is read somebody who opened a GitHub issue, like, and, and check if they have missed anything for resolutions.[01:01:38] And then generate response to like request for resolution. And then like me, you know, if, if they haven't answered in like 30 days, close the issue.[01:01:45] Absolutely. And, and one thing I'll add to that is also the idea of the ai, just going in and making PRS for you, I think is super compelling that it just says, Hey, I found all these vulnerabilities, uh, patch man.[01:01:58] Yeah, yeah. We, we got a cell company doing it, so Hello. Yeah, I'll let you know more. Deedee, thank you so much for coming on. I think to wrap it up, um, is there any parting thoughts, kind of like one thing that you want everyone to take away about AI and the impact this kind of have?[01:02:14] Yeah, I think my, my parting thought is I have always been a big fan of people of bridging the gap between research and the end consumer.[01:02:24] And I think this is just a great time to be alive where. If you are interested in AI or if you're even remotely interested, of course you can go build stuff. Of course you can read about it. But I think it's so cool that you sh you can just go read the paper and read the raw things that people did to make this happen.[01:02:42] And I really encourage people to go and read research, follow people on YouTube who are explaining this. Andre Kapai has a great channel where he also explains it. It's just a great time to learn in this space and I would really encourage more people to go and and read the actual stuff. It's really cool.[01:03:01] Thank you[01:03:01] so much, Didi, for coming on. It was a great chat. Um, where can people follow you on Twitter? Any other thing you wanna[01:03:08] plug? I think Twitter is fine. And there's a link to my website from my Twitter too. It's my first name, debark underscore das is my Twitter and dego.com is my website. But you can also just Google DB das and you will find both of those links.[01:03:25] Awesome. All right. Thank you so much.[01:03:27] Thank you. Thanks guys. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.latent.space
  • Segment Anything Model and the Hard Problems of Computer Vision — with Joseph Nelson of Roboflow
    2023 is the year of Multimodal AI, and Latent Space is going multimodal too! * This podcast comes with a video demo at the 1hr mark and it’s a good excuse to launch our YouTube - please subscribe! * We are also holding two events in San Francisco — the first AI | UX meetup next week (already full; we’ll send a recap here on the newsletter) and Latent Space Liftoff Day on May 4th (signup here; but get in touch if you have a high profile launch you’d like to make). * We also joined the Chroma/OpenAI ChatGPT Plugins Hackathon last week where we won the Turing and Replit awards and met some of you in person!This post featured on Hacker News.Out of the five senses of the human body, I’d put sight at the very top. But weirdly when it comes to AI, Computer Vision has felt left out of the recent wave compared to image generation, text reasoning, and even audio transcription. We got our first taste of it with the OCR capabilities demo in the GPT-4 Developer Livestream, but to date GPT-4’s vision capability has not yet been released. Meta AI leapfrogged OpenAI and everyone else by fully open sourcing their Segment Anything Model (SAM) last week, complete with paper, model, weights, data (6x more images and 400x more masks than OpenImages), and a very slick demo website. This is a marked change to their previous LLaMA release, which was not commercially licensed. The response has been ecstatic:SAM was the talk of the town at the ChatGPT Plugins Hackathon and I was fortunate enough to book Joseph Nelson who was frantically integrating SAM into Roboflow this past weekend. As a passionate instructor, hacker, and founder, Joseph is possibly the single best person in the world to bring the rest of us up to speed on the state of Computer Vision and the implications of SAM. I was already a fan of him from his previous pod with (hopefully future guest) Beyang Liu of Sourcegraph, so this served as a personal catchup as well. Enjoy! and let us know what other news/models/guests you’d like to have us discuss! - swyxRecorded in-person at the beautiful StudioPod studios in San Francisco.Full transcript is below the fold.Show Notes* Joseph’s links: Twitter, Linkedin, Personal* Sourcegraph Podcast and Game Theory Story* Represently* Roboflow at Pioneer and YCombinator* Udacity Self Driving Car dataset story* Computer Vision Annotation Formats* SAM recap - top things to know for those living in a cave* https://segment-anything.com/* https://segment-anything.com/demo* https://arxiv.org/pdf/2304.02643.pdf * https://ai.facebook.com/blog/segment-anything-foundation-model-image-segmentation/* https://blog.roboflow.com/segment-anything-breakdown/* https://ai.facebook.com/datasets/segment-anything/* Ask Roboflow https://ask.roboflow.ai/* GPT-4 Multimodal https://blog.roboflow.com/gpt-4-impact-speculation/Cut for time:* WSJ mention* Des Moines Register story* All In Pod: timestamped mention* In Forbes: underrepresented investors in Series A* Roboflow greatest hits* https://blog.roboflow.com/mountain-dew-contest-computer-vision/* https://blog.roboflow.com/self-driving-car-dataset-missing-pedestrians/* https://blog.roboflow.com/nerualhash-collision/ and Apple CSAM issue * https://www.rf100.org/Timestamps* [00:00:19] Introducing Joseph* [00:02:28] Why Iowa* [00:05:52] Origin of Roboflow* [00:16:12] Why Computer Vision* [00:17:50] Computer Vision Use Cases* [00:26:15] The Economics of Annotation/Segmentation* [00:32:17] Computer Vision Annotation Formats* [00:36:41] Intro to Computer Vision & Segmentation* [00:39:08] YOLO* [00:44:44] World Knowledge of Foundation Models* [00:46:21] Segment Anything Model* [00:51:29] SAM: Zero Shot Transfer* [00:51:53] SAM: Promptability* [00:53:24] SAM: Model Assisted Labeling* [00:56:03] SAM doesn't have labels* [00:59:23] Labeling on the Browser* [01:00:28] Roboflow + SAM Video Demo * [01:07:27] Future Predictions* [01:08:04] GPT4 Multimodality* [01:09:27] Remaining Hard Problems* [01:13:57] Ask Roboflow (2019)* [01:15:26] How to keep up in AITranscripts[00:00:00] Hello everyone. It is me swyx and I'm here with Joseph Nelson. Hey, welcome to the studio. It's nice. Thanks so much having me. We, uh, have a professional setup in here.[00:00:19] Introducing Joseph[00:00:19] Joseph, you and I have known each other online for a little bit. I first heard about you on the Source Graph podcast with bian and I highly, highly recommend that there's a really good game theory story that is the best YC application story I've ever heard and I won't tease further cuz they should go listen to that.[00:00:36] What do you think? It's a good story. It's a good story. It's a good story. So you got your Bachelor of Economics from George Washington, by the way. Fun fact. I'm also an econ major as well. You are very politically active, I guess you, you did a lot of, um, interning in political offices and you were responding to, um, the, the, the sheer amount of load that the Congress people have in terms of the, the support.[00:01:00] So you built, representing, which is Zendesk for Congress. And, uh, I liked in your source guide podcast how you talked about how being more responsive to, to constituents is always a good thing no matter what side of the aisle you're on. You also had a sideline as a data science instructor at General Assembly.[00:01:18] As a consultant in your own consultancy, and you also did a bunch of hackathon stuff with Magic Sudoku, which is your transition from N L P into computer vision. And apparently at TechCrunch Disrupt, disrupt in 2019, you tried to add chess and that was your whole villain origin story for, Hey, computer vision's too hard.[00:01:36] That's full, the platform to do that. Uh, and now you're co-founder c e o of RoboFlow. So that's your bio. Um, what's not in there that[00:01:43] people should know about you? One key thing that people realize within maybe five minutes of meeting me, uh, I'm from Iowa. Yes. And it's like a funnily novel thing. I mean, you know, growing up in Iowa, it's like everyone you know is from Iowa.[00:01:56] But then when I left to go to school, there was not that many Iowans at gw and people were like, oh, like you're, you're Iowa Joe. Like, you know, how'd you find out about this school out here? I was like, oh, well the Pony Express was running that day, so I was able to send. So I really like to lean into it.[00:02:11] And so you kind of become a default ambassador for places that. People don't meet a lot of other people from, so I've kind of taken that upon myself to just make it be a, a part of my identity. So, you know, my handle everywhere Joseph of Iowa, like I I, you can probably find my social security number just from knowing that that's my handle.[00:02:25] Cuz I put it plastered everywhere. So that's, that's probably like one thing.[00:02:28] Why Iowa[00:02:28] What's your best pitch for Iowa? Like why is[00:02:30] Iowa awesome? The people Iowa's filled with people that genuinely care. You know, if you're waiting a long line, someone's gonna strike up a conversation, kinda ask how you were Devrel and it's just like a really genuine place.[00:02:40] It was a wonderful place to grow up too at the time, you know, I thought it was like, uh, yeah, I was kind of embarrassed and then be from there. And then I actually kinda looking back it's like, wow, you know, there's good schools, smart people friendly. The, uh, high school that I went to actually Ben Silverman, the CEO and, or I guess former CEO and co-founder of Pinterest and I have the same teachers in high school at different.[00:03:01] The co-founder, or excuse me, the creator of crispr, the gene editing technique, Dr. Jennifer. Doudna. Oh, so that's the patent debate. There's Doudna. Oh, and then there's Fang Zang. Uh, okay. Yeah. Yeah. So Dr. Fang Zang, who I think ultimately won the patent war, uh, but is also from the same high school.[00:03:18] Well, she won the patent, but Jennifer won the[00:03:20] prize.[00:03:21] I think that's probably, I think that's probably, I, I mean I looked into it a little closely. I think it was something like she won the patent for CRISPR first existing and then Feng got it for, uh, first use on humans, which I guess for commercial reasons is the, perhaps more, more interesting one. But I dunno, biolife Sciences, is that my area of expertise?[00:03:38] Yep. Knowing people that came from Iowa that do cool things, certainly is. Yes. So I'll claim it. Um, but yeah, I, I, we, um, at Roble actually, we're, we're bringing the full team to Iowa for the very first time this last week of, of April. And, well, folks from like Scotland all over, that's your company[00:03:54] retreat.[00:03:54] The Iowa,[00:03:55] yeah. Nice. Well, so we do two a year. You know, we've done Miami, we've done. Some of the smaller teams have done like Nashville or Austin or these sorts of places, but we said, you know, let's bring it back to kinda the origin and the roots. Uh, and we'll, we'll bring the full team to, to Des Moines, Iowa.[00:04:13] So, yeah, like I was mentioning, folks from California to Scotland and many places in between are all gonna descend upon Des Moines for a week of, uh, learning and working. So maybe you can check in with those folks. If, what do they, what do they decide and interpret about what's cool. Our state. Well, one thing, are you actually headquartered in Des Moines on paper?[00:04:30] Yes. Yeah.[00:04:30] Isn't that amazing? That's like everyone's Delaware and you're like,[00:04:33] so doing research. Well, we're, we're incorporated in Delaware. Okay. We we're Delaware Sea like, uh, most companies, but our headquarters Yeah. Is in Des Moines. And part of that's a few things. One, it's like, you know, there's this nice Iowa pride.[00:04:43] And second is, uh, Brad and I both grew up in Brad Mc, co-founder and I grew up in, in Des Moines. And we met each other in the year 2000. We looked it up for the, the YC app. So, you know, I think, I guess more of my life I've known Brad than not, uh, which is kind of crazy. Wow. And during yc, we did it during 2020, so it was like the height of Covid.[00:05:01] And so we actually got a house in Des Moines and lived, worked outta there. I mean, more credit to. So I moved back. I was living in DC at the time, I moved back to to Des Moines. Brad was living in Des Moines, but he moved out of a house with his. To move into what we called our hacker house. And then we had one, uh, member of the team as well, Jacob Sorowitz, who moved from Minneapolis down to Des Moines for the summer.[00:05:21] And frankly, uh, code was a great time to, to build a YC company cuz there wasn't much else to do. I mean, it's kinda like wash your groceries and code. It's sort of the, that was the routine[00:05:30] and you can use, uh, computer vision to help with your groceries as well.[00:05:33] That's exactly right. Tell me what to make.[00:05:35] What's in my fridge? What should I cook? Oh, we'll, we'll, we'll cover[00:05:37] that for with the G P T four, uh, stuff. Exactly. Okay. So you have been featured with in a lot of press events. Uh, but maybe we'll just cover the origin story a little bit in a little bit more detail. So we'll, we'll cover robo flow and then we'll cover, we'll go into segment anything.[00:05:52] Origin of Roboflow[00:05:52] But, uh, I think it's important for people to understand. Robo just because it gives people context for what you're about to show us at the end of the podcast. So Magic Sudoku tc, uh, techers Disrupt, and then you go, you join Pioneer, which is Dan Gross's, um, YC before yc.[00:06:07] Yeah. That's how I think about it.[00:06:08] Yeah, that's a good way. That's a good description of it. Yeah. So I mean, robo flow kind of starts as you mentioned with this magic Sudoku thing. So you mentioned one of my prior business was a company called Represent, and you nailed it. I mean, US Congress gets 80 million messages a year. We built tools that auto sorted them.[00:06:23] They didn't use any intelligent auto sorting. And this is somewhat a solved problem in natural language processing of doing topic modeling or grouping together similar sentiment and things like this. And as you mentioned, I'd like, I worked in DC for a bit and been exposed to some of these problems and when I was like, oh, you know, with programming you can build solutions.[00:06:40] And I think the US Congress is, you know, the US kind of United States is a support center, if you will, and the United States is sports center runs on pretty old software, so mm-hmm. We, um, we built a product for that. It was actually at the time when I was working on representing. Brad, his prior business, um, is a social games company called Hatchlings.[00:07:00] Uh, he phoned me in, in 2017, apple had released augmented reality kit AR kit. And Brad and I are both kind of serial hackers, like I like to go to hackathons, don't really understand new technology until he build something with them type folks. And when AR Kit came out, Brad decided he wanted to build a game with it that would solve Sudoku puzzles.[00:07:19] And the idea of the game would be you take your phone, you hover hold it over top of a Sudoku puzzle, it recognizes the state of the board where it is, and then it fills it all in just right before your eyes. And he phoned me and I was like, Brad, this sounds awesome and sounds like you kinda got it figured out.[00:07:34] What, what's, uh, what, what do you think I can do here? It's like, well, the machine learning piece of this is the part that I'm most uncertain about. Uh, doing the digit recognition and, um, filling in some of those results. I was like, well, I mean digit recognition's like the hell of world of, of computer vision.[00:07:48] That's Yeah, yeah, MNIST, right. So I was like, that that part should be the, the easy part. I was like, ah, I'm, he's like, I'm not so super sure, but. You know, the other parts, the mobile ar game mechanics, I've got pretty well figured out. I was like, I, I think you're wrong. I think you're thinking about the hard part is the easy part.[00:08:02] And he is like, no, you're wrong. The hard part is the easy part. And so long story short, we built this thing and released Magic Sudoku and it kind of caught the Internet's attention of what you could do with augmented reality and, and with computer vision. It, you know, made it to the front ofer and some subreddits it run Product Hunt Air app of the year.[00:08:20] And it was really a, a flash in the pan type app, right? Like we were both running separate companies at the time and mostly wanted to toy around with, with new technology. And, um, kind of a fun fact about Magic Sudoku winning product Hunt Air app of the year. That was the same year that I think the model three came out.[00:08:34] And so Elon Musk won a Golden Kitty who we joked that we share an award with, with Elon Musk. Um, the thinking there was that this is gonna set off a, a revolution of if two random engineers can put together something that makes something, makes a game programmable and at interactive, then surely lots of other engineers will.[00:08:53] Do similar of adding programmable layers on top of real world objects around us. Earlier we were joking about objects in your fridge, you know, and automatically generating recipes and these sorts of things. And like I said, that was 2017. Roboflow was actually co-found, or I guess like incorporated in, in 2019.[00:09:09] So we put this out there, nothing really happened. We went back to our day jobs of, of running our respective businesses, I sold Represently and then as you mentioned, kind of did like consulting stuff to figure out the next sort of thing to, to work on, to get exposed to various problems. Brad appointed a new CEO at his prior business and we got together that summer of 2019.[00:09:27] We said, Hey, you know, maybe we should return to that idea that caught a lot of people's attention and shows what's possible. And you know what, what kind of gives, like the future is here. And we have no one's done anything since. No one's done anything. So why is, why are there not these, these apps proliferated everywhere.[00:09:42] Yeah. And so we said, you know, what we'll do is, um, to add this software layer to the real world. Will build, um, kinda like a super app where if you pointed it at anything, it will recognize it and then you can interact with it. We'll release a developer platform and allow people to make their own interfaces, interactivity for whatever object they're looking at.[00:10:04] And we decided to start with board games because one, we had a little bit of history there with, with Sudoku two, there's social by default. So if one person, you know finds it, then they'd probably share it among their friend. Group three. There's actually relatively few barriers to entry aside from like, you know, using someone else's brand name in your, your marketing materials.[00:10:19] Yeah. But other than that, there's no real, uh, inhibitors to getting things going and, and four, it's, it's just fun. It would be something that'd be bring us enjoyment to work on. So we spent that summer making, uh, boggle the four by four word game provable, where, you know, unlike Magic Sudoku, which to be clear, totally ruins the game, uh, you, you have to solve Sudoku puzzle.[00:10:40] You don't need to do anything else. But with Boggle, if you and I are playing, we might not find all of the words that adjacent letter tiles. Unveil. So if we have a, an AI tell us, Hey, here's like the best combination of letters that make high scoring words. And so we, we made boggle and released it and that, and that did okay.[00:10:56] I mean maybe the most interesting story was there's a English as a second language program in, in Canada that picked it up and used it as a part of their curriculum to like build vocabulary, which I thought was kind of inspiring. Example, and what happens just when you put things on the internet and then.[00:11:09] We wanted to build one for chess. So this is where you mentioned we went to 2019. TechCrunch Disrupt TechCrunch. Disrupt holds a Hackathon. And this is actually, you know, when Brad and I say we really became co-founders, because we fly out to San Francisco, we rent a hotel room in the Tenderloin. We, uh, we, we, uh, have one room and there's like one, there's room for one bed, and then we're like, oh, you said there was a cot, you know, on the, on the listing.[00:11:32] So they like give us a little, a little cot, the end of the cot, like bled and over into like the bathroom. So like there I am sleeping on the cot with like my head in the bathroom and the Tenderloin, you know, fortunately we're at a hackathon glamorous. Yeah. There wasn't, there wasn't a ton of sleep to be had.[00:11:46] There is, you know, we're, we're just like making and, and shipping these, these sorts of many[00:11:50] people with this hack. So I've never been to one of these things, but[00:11:52] they're huge. Right? Yeah. The Disrupt Hackathon, um, I don't, I don't know numbers, but few hundreds, you know, classically had been a place where it launched a lot of famous Yeah.[00:12:01] Sort of flare. Yeah. And I think it's, you know, kind of slowed down as a place for true company generation. But for us, Brad and I, who likes just doing hackathons, being, making things in compressed time skills, it seemed like a, a fun thing to do. And like I said, we'd been working on things, but it was only there that like, you're, you're stuck in a maybe not so great glamorous situation together and you're just there to make a, a program and you wanna make it be the best and compete against others.[00:12:26] And so we add support to the app that we were called was called Board Boss. We couldn't call it anything with Boggle cause of IP rights were called. So we called it Board Boss and it supported Boggle and then we were gonna support chess, which, you know, has no IP rights around it. Uh, it's an open game.[00:12:39] And we did so in 48 hours, we built an app that, or added fit capability to. Point your phone at a chess board. It understands the state of the chess board and converts it to um, a known notation. Then it passes that to stock fish, the open source chess engine for making move recommendations and it makes move recommendations to, to players.[00:13:00] So you could either play against like an ammunition to AI or improve your own game. We learn that one of the key ways users like to use this was just to record their games. Cuz it's almost like reviewing game film of what you should have done differently. Game. Yeah, yeah, exactly. And I guess the highlight of, uh, of chess Boss was, you know, we get to the first round of judging, we get to the second round of judging.[00:13:16] And during the second round of judging, that's when like, TechCrunch kind of brings around like some like celebs and stuff. They'll come by. Evan Spiegel drops by Ooh. Oh, and he uh, he comes up to our, our, our booth and um, he's like, oh, so what does, what does this all do? And you know, he takes an interest in it cuz the underpinnings of, of AR interacting with the.[00:13:33] And, uh, he is kinda like, you know, I could use this to like cheat on chess with my friends. And we're like, well, you know, that wasn't exactly the, the thesis of why we made it, but glad that, uh, at least you think it's kind of neat. Um, wait, but he already started Snapchat by then? Oh, yeah. Oh yeah. This, this is 2019, I think.[00:13:49] Oh, okay, okay. Yeah, he was kind of just checking out things that were new and, and judging didn't end up winning any, um, awards within Disrupt, but I think what we won was actually. Maybe more important maybe like the, the quote, like the co-founders medal along the way. Yep. The friends we made along the way there we go to, to play to the meme.[00:14:06] I would've preferred to win, to be clear. Yes. You played a win. So you did win, uh,[00:14:11] $15,000 from some Des Moines, uh, con[00:14:14] contest. Yeah. Yeah. The, uh, that was nice. Yeah. Slightly after that we did, we did win. Um, some, some grants and some other things for some of the work that we've been doing. John Papa John supporting the, uh, the local tech scene.[00:14:24] Yeah. Well, so there's not the one you're thinking of. Okay. Uh, there's a guy whose name is Papa John, like that's his, that's his, that's his last name. His first name is John. So it's not the Papa John's you're thinking of that has some problematic undertones. It's like this guy who's totally different. I feel bad for him.[00:14:38] His press must just be like, oh, uh, all over the place. But yeah, he's this figure in the Iowa entrepreneurial scene who, um, he actually was like doing SPACs before they were cool and these sorts of things, but yeah, he funds like grants that encourage entrepreneurship in the state. And since we'd done YC and in the state, we were eligible for some of the awards that they were providing.[00:14:56] But yeah, it was disrupt that we realized, you know, um, the tools that we made, you know, it took us better part of a summer to add Boggle support and it took us 48 hours to add chest support. So adding the ability for programmable interfaces for any object, we built a lot of those internal tools and our apps were kind of doing like the very famous shark fin where like it picks up really fast, then it kind of like slowly peters off.[00:15:20] Mm-hmm. And so we're like, okay, if we're getting these like shark fin graphs, we gotta try something different. Um, there's something different. I remember like the week before Thanksgiving 2019 sitting down and we wrote this Readme for, actually it's still the Readme at the base repo of Robo Flow today has spent relatively unedited of the manifesto.[00:15:36] Like, we're gonna build tools that enable people to make the world programmable. And there's like six phases and, you know, there's still, uh, many, many, many phases to go into what we wrote even at that time to, to present. But it's largely been, um, right in line with what we thought we would, we would do, which is give engineers the tools to add software to real world objects, which is largely predicated on computer vision. So finding the right images, getting the right sorts of video frames, maybe annotating them, uh, finding the right sort of models to use to do this, monitoring the performance, all these sorts of things. And that from, I mean, we released that in early 2020, and it's kind of, that's what's really started to click.[00:16:12] Why Computer Vision[00:16:12] Awesome. I think we should just kind[00:16:13] of[00:16:14] go right into where you are today and like the, the products that you offer, just just to give people an overview and then we can go into the, the SAM stuff. So what is the clear, concise elevator pitch? I think you mentioned a bunch of things like make the world programmable so you don't ha like computer vision is a means to an end.[00:16:30] Like there's, there's something beyond that. Yeah.[00:16:32] I mean, the, the big picture mission for the business and the company and what we're working on is, is making the world programmable, making it read and write and interactive, kind of more entertaining, more e. More fun and computer vision is the technology by which we can achieve that pretty quickly.[00:16:48] So like the one liner for the, the product in, in the company is providing engineers with the tools for data and models to build programmable interfaces. Um, and that can be workflows, that could be the, uh, data processing, it could be the actual model training. But yeah, Rob helps you use production ready computer vision workflows fast.[00:17:10] And I like that.[00:17:11] In part of your other pitch that I've heard, uh, is that you basically scale from the very smallest scales to the very largest scales, right? Like the sort of microbiology use case all the way to[00:17:20] astronomy. Yeah. Yeah. The, the joke that I like to make is like anything, um, underneath a microscope and, and through a telescope and everything in between needs to, needs to be seen.[00:17:27] I mean, we have people that run models in outer space, uh, underwater remote places under supervision and, and known places. The crazy thing is that like, All parts of, of not just the world, but the universe need to be observed and understood and acted upon. So vision is gonna be, I dunno, I feel like we're in the very, very, very beginnings of all the ways we're gonna see it.[00:17:50] Computer Vision Use Cases[00:17:50] Awesome. Let's go into a lo a few like top use cases, cuz I think that really helps to like highlight the big names that you've, big logos that you've already got. I've got Walmart and Cardinal Health, but I don't, I don't know if you wanna pull out any other names, like, just to illustrate, because the reason by the way, the reason I think that a lot of developers don't get into computer vision is because they think they don't need it.[00:18:11] Um, or they think like, oh, like when I do robotics, I'll do it. But I think if, if you see like the breadth of use cases, then you get a little bit more inspiration as to like, oh, I can use[00:18:19] CVS lfa. Yeah. It's kind of like, um, you know, by giving, by making it be so straightforward to use vision, it becomes almost like a given that it's a set of features that you could power on top of it.[00:18:32] And like you mentioned, there's, yeah, there's Fortune One there over half the Fortune 100. I've used the, the tools that Robel provides just as much as 250,000 developers. And so over a quarter million engineers finding and developing and creating various apps, and I mean, those apps are, are, are far and wide.[00:18:49] Just as you mentioned. I mean everything from say, like, one I like to talk about was like sushi detection of like finding the like right sorts of fish and ingredients that are in a given piece of, of sushi that you're looking at to say like roof estimation of like finding. If there's like, uh, hail damage on, on a given roof, of course, self-driving cars and understanding the scenes around us is sort of the, you know, very early computer vision everywhere.[00:19:13] Use case hardhat detection, like finding out if like a given workplace is, is, is safe, uh, disseminate, have the right p p p on or p p e on, are there the right distance from various machines? A huge place that vision has been used is environmental monitoring. Uh, what's the count of species? Can we verify that the environment's not changing in unexpected ways or like river banks are become, uh, becoming recessed in ways that we anticipate from satellite imagery, plant phenotyping.[00:19:37] I mean, people have used these apps for like understanding their plants and identifying them. And that dataset that's actually largely open, which is what's given a proliferation to the iNaturalist, is, is that whole, uh, hub of, of products. Lots of, um, people that do manufacturing. So, like Rivian for example, is a Rubal customer, and you know, they're trying to scale from 1000 cars to 25,000 cars to a hundred thousand cars in very short order.[00:20:00] And that relies on having the. Ability to visually ensure that every part that they're making is produced correctly and right in time. Medical use cases. You know, there's actually, this morning I was emailing with a user who's accelerating early cancer detection through breaking apart various parts of cells and doing counts of those cells.[00:20:23] And actually a lot of wet lab work that folks that are doing their PhDs or have done their PhDs are deeply familiar with that is often required to do very manually of, of counting, uh, micro plasms or, or things like this. There's. All sorts of, um, like traffic counting and smart cities use cases of understanding curb utilization to which sort of vehicles are, are present.[00:20:44] Uh, ooh. That can be[00:20:46] really good for city planning actually.[00:20:47] Yeah. I mean, one of our customers does exactly this. They, they measure and do they call it like smart curb utilization, where uhhuh, they wanna basically make a curb be almost like a dynamic space where like during these amounts of time, it's zoned for this during these amounts of times.[00:20:59] It's zoned for this based on the flows and e ebbs and flows of traffic throughout the day. So yeah, I mean the, the, the truth is that like, you're right, it's like a developer might be like, oh, how would I use vision? And then all of a sudden it's like, oh man, all these things are at my fingertips. Like I can just, everything you can see.[00:21:13] Yeah. Right. I can just, I can just add functionality for my app to understand and ingest the way, like, and usually the way that someone gets like almost nerd sniped into this is like, they have like a home automation project, so it's like send Yeah. Give us a few. Yeah. So send me a text when, um, a package shows up so I can like prevent package theft so I can like go down and grab it right away or.[00:21:29] We had a, uh, this one's pretty, pretty niche, but it's pretty funny. There was this guy who, during the pandemic wa, wanted to make sure his cat had like the proper, uh, workout. And so I've shared the story where he basically decided that. He'd make a cat workout machine with computer vision, you might be alone.[00:21:43] You're like, what does that look like? Well, what he decided was he would take a robotic arm strap, a laser pointer to it, and then train a machine to recognize his cat and his cat only, and point the laser pointer consistently 10 feet away from the cat. There's actually a video of you if you type an YouTube cat laser turret, you'll find Dave's video.[00:22:01] Uh, and hopefully Dave's cat has, has lost the weight that it needs to, cuz that's just the, that's an intense workout I have to say. But yeah, so like, that's like a, um, you know, these, uh, home automation projects are pretty common places for people to get into smart bird feeders. I've seen people that like are, are logging and understanding what sort of birds are, uh, in their background.[00:22:18] There's a member of our team that was working on actually this as, as a whole company and has open sourced a lot of the data for doing bird species identification. And now there's, I think there's even a company that's, uh, founded to create like a smart bird feeder, like captures photos and tells you which ones you've attracted to your yard.[00:22:32] I met that. Do, you know, get around the, uh, car sharing company that heard it? Them never used them. They did a SPAC last year and they had raised at like, They're unicorn. They raised at like 1.2 billion, I think in the, the prior round and inspected a similar price. I met the CTO of, of Getaround because he was, uh, using Rob Flow to hack into his Tesla cameras to identify other vehicles that are like often nearby him.[00:22:56] So he's basically building his own custom license plate recognition, and he just wanted like, keep, like, keep tabs of like, when he drives by his friends or when he sees like regular sorts of folks. And so he was doing like automated license plate recognition by tapping into his, uh, camera feeds. And by the way, Elliot's like one of the like OG hackers, he was, I think one of the very first people to like, um, she break iPhones and, and these sorts of things.[00:23:14] Mm-hmm. So yeah, the project that I want, uh, that I'm gonna work on right now for my new place in San Francisco is. There's two doors. There's like a gate and then the other door. And sometimes we like forget to close, close the gate. So like, basically if it sees that the gate is open, it'll like send us all a text or something like this to make sure that the gate is, is closed at the front of our house.[00:23:32] That's[00:23:32] really cool. And I'll, I'll call out one thing that readers and listeners can, uh, read out on, on your history. One of your most popular initial, um, viral blog post was about, um, autonomous vehicle data sets and how, uh, the one that Udacity was using was missing like one third of humans. And, uh, it's not, it's pretty problematic for cars to miss humans.[00:23:53] Yeah, yeah, actually, so yeah, the Udacity self-driving car data set, which look to their credit, it was just meant to be used for, for academic use. Um, and like as a part of courses on, on Udacity, right? Yeah. But the, the team that released it, kind of hastily labeled and let it go out there to just start to use and train some models.[00:24:11] I think that likely some, some, uh, maybe commercial use cases maybe may have come and, and used, uh, the dataset, who's to say? But Brad and I discovered this dataset. And when we were working on dataset improvement tools at Rob Flow, we ran through our tools and identified some like pretty, as you mentioned, key issues.[00:24:26] Like for example, a lot of strollers weren't labeled and I hope our self-driving cars do those, these sorts of things. And so we relabeled the whole dataset by hand. I have this very fond memory is February, 2020. Brad and I are in Taiwan. So like Covid is actually just, just getting going. And the reason we were there is we were like, Hey, we can work on this from anywhere for a little bit.[00:24:44] And so we spent like a, uh, let's go closer to Covid. Well, you know, I like to say we uh, we got early indicators of, uh, how bad it was gonna be. I bought a bunch of like N 90 fives before going o I remember going to the, the like buying a bunch of N 95 s and getting this craziest look like this like crazy tin hat guy.[00:25:04] Wow. What is he doing? And then here's how you knew. I, I also got got by how bad it was gonna be. I left all of them in Taiwan cuz it's like, oh, you all need these. We'll be fine over in the us. And then come to find out, of course that Taiwan was a lot better in terms of, um, I think, yeah. Safety. But anyway, we were in Taiwan because we had planned this trip and you know, at the time we weren't super sure about the, uh, covid, these sorts of things.[00:25:22] We always canceled it. We didn't, but I have this, this very specific time. Brad and I were riding on the train from Clay back to Taipei. It's like a four hour ride. And you mentioned Pioneer earlier, we were competing in Pioneer, which is almost like a gamified to-do list. Mm-hmm. Every week you say what you're gonna do and then other people evaluate.[00:25:37] Did you actually do the things you said you were going to do? One of the things we said we were gonna do was like this, I think re-release of this data set. And so it's like late, we'd had a whole week, like, you know, weekend behind us and, uh, we're on this train and it was very unpleasant situation, but we relabeled this, this data set, and one sitting got it submitted before like the Sunday, Sunday countdown clock starts voting for, for.[00:25:57] And, um, once that data got out back out there, just as you mentioned, it kind of picked up and Venture beat, um, noticed and wrote some stories about it. And we really rereleased of course, the data set that we did our best job of labeling. And now if anyone's listening, they can probably go out and like find some errors that we surely still have and maybe call us out and, you know, put us, put us on blast.[00:26:15] The Economics of Annotation (Segmentation)[00:26:15] But,[00:26:16] um, well, well the reason I like this story is because it, it draws attention to the idea that annotation is difficult and basically anyone looking to use computer vision in their business who may not have an off-the-shelf data set is going to have to get involved in annotation. And I don't know what it costs.[00:26:34] And that's probably one of the biggest hurdles for me to estimate how big a task this is. Right? So my question at a higher level is tell the customers, how do you tell customers to estimate the economics of annotation? Like how many images do, do we need? How much, how long is it gonna take? That, that kinda stuff.[00:26:50] How much money and then what are the nuances to doing it well, right? Like, cuz obviously Udacity had a poor quality job, you guys had proved it, and there's errors every everywhere. Like where do[00:26:59] these things go wrong? The really good news about annotation in general is that like annotation of course is a means to an end to have a model be able to recognize a thing.[00:27:08] Increasingly there's models that are coming out that can recognize things zero shot without any annotation, which we're gonna talk about. Yeah. Which, we'll, we'll talk more about that in a moment. But in general, the good news is that like the trend is that annotation is gonna become decreasingly a blocker to starting to use computer vision in meaningful ways.[00:27:24] Now that said, just as you mentioned, there's a lot of places where you still need to do. Annotation. I mean, even with these zero shot models, they might have of blind spots, or maybe you're a business, as you mentioned, that you know, it's proprietary data. Like only Rivian knows what a rivian is supposed to look like, right?[00:27:39] Uh, at the time of, at the time of it being produced, like underneath the hood and, and all these sorts of things. And so, yeah, that's gonna necessarily require annotation. So your question of how long is it gonna take, how do you estimate these sorts of things, it really comes down to the complexity of the problem that you're solving and the amount of variance in the scene.[00:27:57] So let's give some contextual examples. If you're trying to recognize, we'll say a scratch on one specific part and you have very strong lighting. You might need fewer images because you control the lighting, you know the exact part and maybe you're lucky in the scratch. Happens more often than not in similar parts or similar, uh, portions of the given part.[00:28:17] So in that context, you, you, the function of variance, the variance is, is, is lower. So the number of images you need is also lower to start getting up to work. Now the orders of magnitude we're talking about is that like you can have an initial like working model from like 30 to 50 images. Yeah. In this context, which is shockingly low.[00:28:32] Like I feel like there's kind of an open secret in computer vision now, the general heuristic that often. Users, is that like, you know, maybe 200 images per class is when you start to have a model that you can rely[00:28:45] on? Rely meaning like 90, 99, 90, 90%, um,[00:28:50] uh, like what's 85 plus 85? Okay. Um, that's good. Again, these are very, very finger in the wind estimates cuz the variance we're talking about.[00:28:59] But the real question is like, at what point, like the framing is not like at what point do it get to 99, right? The framing is at what point can I use this thing to be better than the alternative, which is humans, which maybe humans or maybe like this problem wasn't possible at all. And so usually the question isn't like, how do I get to 99?[00:29:15] A hundred percent? It's how do I ensure that like the value I am able to get from putting this thing in production is greater than the alternative? In fact, even if you have a model that's less accurate than humans, there might be some circumstances where you can tolerate, uh, a greater amount of inaccuracy.[00:29:32] And if you look at the accuracy relative to the cost, Using a model is extremely cheap. Using a human for the same sort of task can be very expensive. Now, in terms of the actual accuracy of of what you get, there's probably some point at which the cost, but relative accuracy exceeds of a model, exceeds the high cost and hopefully high accuracy of, of a human comparable, like for example, there's like cameras that will track soccer balls or track events happening during sporting matches.[00:30:02] And you can go through and you know, we actually have users that work in sports analytics. You can go through and have a human. Hours and hours of footage. Cuz not just watching their team, they're watching every other team, they're watching scouting teams, they're watching junior teams, they're watching competitors.[00:30:15] And you could have them like, you know, track and follow every single time the ball goes within blank region of the field or every time blank player goes into, uh, this portion of the field. And you could have, you know, exact, like a hundred percent accuracy if that person, maybe, maybe not a hundred, a human may be like 95, 90 7% accuracy of every single time the ball is in this region or this player is on the field.[00:30:36] Truthfully, maybe if you're scouting analytics, you actually don't need 97% accuracy of knowing that that player is on the field. And in fact, if you can just have a model run at a 1000th, a 10000th of the cost and goes through and finds all the times that Messi was present on the field mm-hmm. That the ball was in this region of the.[00:30:54] Then even if that model is slightly less accurate, the cost is just so orders of magnitude different. And the stakes like the stakes of this problem, of knowing like the total number of minutes that Messi played will say are such that we have a higher air tolerance, that it's a no-brainer to start to use Yeah, a computer vision model in this context.[00:31:12] So not every problem requires equivalent or greater human performance. Even when it does, you'd be surprised at how fast models get there. And in the times when you, uh, really look at a problem, the question is, how much accuracy do I need to start to get value from this? This thing, like the package example is a great one, right?[00:31:27] Like I could in theory set up a camera that's constantly watching in front of my porch and I could watch the camera whenever I have a package and then go down. But of course, I'm not gonna do that. I value my time to do other sorts of things instead. And so like there, there's this net new capability of, oh, great, I can have an always on thing that tells me when a package shows up, even if you know the, the thing that's gonna text me.[00:31:46] When a package shows up, let's say a flat pack shows up instead of a box and it doesn't know what a flat pack likes, looks like initially. Doesn't matter. It doesn't matter because I didn't have this capability at all before. And I think that's the true case where a lot of computer vision problems exist is like it.[00:32:00] It's like you didn't even have this capability, this superpower before at all, let alone assigning a given human to do the task. And that's where we see like this explosion of, of value.[00:32:10] Awesome. Awesome. That was a really good overview. I want to leave time for the others, but I, I really want to dive into a couple more things with regards to Robo Flow.[00:32:17] Computer Vision Annotation Formats[00:32:17] So one is, apparently your original pitch for Robo Flow was with regards to conversion tools for computer vision data sets. And I'm sure as, as a result of your job, you have a lot of rants. I've been digging for rants basically on like the best or the worst annotation formats. What do we know? Cause most of us, oh my gosh, we only know, like, you know, I like,[00:32:38] okay, so when we talk about computer vision annotation formats, what we're talking about is if you have an image and you, you picture a boing box around my face on that image.[00:32:46] Yeah. How do you describe where that Monty box is? X, Y, Z X Y coordinates. Okay. X, y coordinates. How, what do you mean from the top lefts.[00:32:52] Okay. You, you, you, you take X and Y and then, and then the. The length and, and the width of the, the[00:32:58] box. Okay. So you got like a top left coordinate and like the bottom right coordinate or like the, the center of the bottom.[00:33:02] Yeah. Yeah. Top, left, bottom right. Yeah. That's one type of format. Okay. But then, um, I come along and I'm like, you know what? I want to do a different format where I wanna just put the center of the box, right. And give the length and width. Right. And by the way, we didn't even talk about what X and Y we're talking about.[00:33:14] Is X a pixel count? Is a relative pixel count? Is it an absolute pixel count? So the point is, the number of ways to describe where a box lives in a freaking image is endless, uh, seemingly and. Everyone decided to kind of create their own different ways of describing the coordinates and positions of where in this context of bounding Box is present.[00:33:39] Uh, so there's some formats, for example, that like use re, so for the x and y, like Y is, uh, like the left, most part of the image is zero. And the right most part of the image is one. So the, the coordinate is like anywhere from zero to one. So 0.6 is, you know, 60% of your way right up the image to describe the coordinate.[00:33:53] I guess that was, that was X instead of Y. But the point is there, of the zero to one is the way that we determined where that was in the position, or we're gonna do an absolute pixel position anyway. We got sick, we got sick of all these different annotation formats. So why do you even have to convert between formats?[00:34:07] Is is another part of this, this story. So different training frameworks, like if you're using TensorFlow, you need like TF Records. If you're using PyTorch, it's probably gonna be, well it depends on like what model you're using, but someone might use Coco JSON with PyTorch. Someone else might use like a, just a YAML file and a text file.[00:34:21] And to describe the cor it's point is everyone that creates a model. Or creates a dataset rather, has created different ways of describing where and how a bounding box is present in the image. And we got sick of all these different formats and doing these in writing all these different converter scripts.[00:34:39] And so we made a tool that just converts from one script, one type of format to another. And the, the key thing is that like if you get that converter script wrong, your model doesn't not work. It just fails silently. Yeah. Because the bounding boxes are now all in the wrong places. And so you need a way to visualize and be sure that your converter script, blah, blah blah.[00:34:54] So that was the very first tool we released of robo. It was just a converter script, you know, like these, like these PDF to word converters that you find. It was basically that for computer vision, like dead simple, really annoying thing. And we put it out there and people found some, some value in, in that.[00:35:08] And you know, to this day that's still like a surprisingly painful[00:35:11] problem. Um, yeah, so you and I met at the Dall-E Hackathon at OpenAI, and we were, I was trying to implement this like face masking thing, and I immediately ran into that problem because, um, you know, the, the parameters that Dall-E expected were different from the one that I got from my face, uh, facial detection thing.[00:35:28] One day it'll go away, but that day is not today. Uh, the worst format that we work with is, is. The mart form, it just makes no sense. And it's like, I think, I think it's a one off annotation format that this university in China started to use to describe where annotations exist in a book mart. I, I don't know, I dunno why that So best[00:35:45] would be TF record or some something similar.[00:35:48] Yeah, I think like, here's your chance to like tell everybody to use one one standard and like, let's, let's, can[00:35:53] I just tell them to use, we have a package that does this for you. I'm just gonna tell you to use the row full package that converts them all, uh, for you. So you don't have to think about this. I mean, Coco JSON is pretty good.[00:36:04] It's like one of the larger industry norms and you know, it's in JS O compared to like V xml, which is an XML format and Coco json is pretty descriptive, but you know, it has, has its own sort of drawbacks and flaws and has random like, attribute, I dunno. Um, yeah, I think the best way to handle this problem is to not have to think about it, which is what we did.[00:36:21] We just created a, uh, library that, that converts and uses things. Uh, for us. We've double checked the heck out of it. There's been hundreds of thousands of people that have used the library and battle tested all these different formats to find those silent errors. So I feel pretty good about no longer having to have a favorite format and instead just rely on.[00:36:38] Dot load in the format that I need. Great[00:36:41] Intro to Computer Vision Segmentation[00:36:41] service to the community. Yeah. Let's go into segmentation because is at the top of everyone's minds, but before we get into segment, anything, I feel like we need a little bit of context on the state-of-the-art prior to Sam, which seems to be YOLO and uh, you are the leading expert as far as I know.[00:36:56] Yeah.[00:36:57] Computer vision, there's various task types. There's classification problems where we just like assign tags to images, like, you know, maybe safe work, not safe work, sort of tagging sort of stuff. Or we have object detection, which are the boing boxes that you see and all the formats I was mentioning in ranting about there's instant segmentation, which is the polygon shapes and produces really, really good looking demos.[00:37:19] So a lot of people like instant segmentation.[00:37:21] This would be like counting pills when you point 'em out on the, on the table. Yeah. So, or[00:37:25] soccer players on the field. So interestingly, um, counting you could do with bounding boxes. Okay. Cause you could just say, you know, a box around a person. Well, I could count, you know, 12 players on the field.[00:37:35] Masks are most useful. Polygons are most useful if you need very precise area measurements. So you have an aerial photo of a home and you want to know, and the home's not a perfect box, and you want to know the rough square footage of that home. Well, if you know the distance between like the drone and, and the ground.[00:37:53] And you have the precise polygon shape of the home, then you can calculate how big that home is from aerial photos. And then insurers can, you know, provide say accurate estimates and that's maybe why this is useful. So polygons and, and instant segmentation are, are those types of tasks? There's a key point detection task and key point is, you know, if you've seen those demos of like all the joints on like a hand kind of, kind of outlined, there's visual question answering tasks, visual q and a.[00:38:21] And that's like, you know, some of the stuff that multi-modality is absolutely crushing for, you know, here's an image, tell me what food is in this image. And then you can pass that and you can make a recipe out of it. But like, um, yeah, the visual question in answering task type is where multi-modality is gonna have and is already having an enormous impact.[00:38:40] So that's not a comprehensive survey, very problem type, but it's enough to, to go into why SAM is significant. So these various task types, you know, which model to use for which given circumstance. Most things is highly dependent on what you're ultimately aiming to do. Like if you need to run a model on the edge, you're gonna need a smaller model, cuz it is gonna run on edge, compute and process in, in, in real time.[00:39:01] If you're gonna run a model on the cloud, then of course you, uh, generally have more compute at your disposal Considerations like this now, uh,[00:39:08] YOLO[00:39:08] just to pause. Yeah. Do you have to explain YOLO first before you go to Sam, or[00:39:11] Yeah, yeah, sure. So, yeah. Yeah, we should. So object detection world. So for a while I talked about various different task types and you can kinda think about a slide scale of like classification, then obvious detection.[00:39:20] And on the right, at most point you have like segmentation tasks. Object detection. The bounding boxes is especially useful for a wide, like it's, it's surprisingly versatile. Whereas like classification is kind of brittle. Like you only have a tag for the whole image. Well, that doesn't, you can't count things with tags.[00:39:35] And on the other hand, like the mask side of things, like drawing masks is painstaking. And so like labeling is just a bit more difficult. Plus like the processing to produce masks requires more compute. And so usually a lot of folks kind of landed for a long time on obvious detection being a really happy medium of affording you with rich capabilities because you can do things like count, track, measure.[00:39:56] In some CAGR context with bounding boxes, you can see how many things are present. You can actually get a sense of how fast something's moving by tracking the object or bounding box across multiple frames and comparing the timestamp of where it was across those frames. So obviously detection is a very common task type that solves lots of things that you want do with a given model.[00:40:15] In obviously detection. There's been various model frameworks over time. So kind of really early on there's like R-CNN uh, then there's faster rc n n and these sorts of family models, which are based on like resnet kind of architectures. And then a big thing happens, and that is single shot detectors. So faster, rc n n despite its name is, is very slow cuz it takes two passes on the image.[00:40:37] Uh, the first pass is, it finds par pixels in the image that are most interesting to, uh, create a bounding box candidate out of. And then it passes that to a, a classifier that then does classification of the bounding box of interest. Right. Yeah. You can see, you can see why that would be slow. Yeah. Cause you have to do two passes.[00:40:53] You know, kind of actually led by, uh, like mobile net was I think the first large, uh, single shot detector. And as its name implies, it was meant to be run on edge devices and mobile devices and Google released mobile net. So it's a popular implementation that you find in TensorFlow. And what single shot detectors did is they said, Hey, instead of looking at the image twice, what if we just kind of have a, a backbone that finds candidate bounding boxes?[00:41:19] And then we, we set loss functions for objectness. We set loss function. That's a real thing. We set loss functions for objectness, like how much obj, how object do this part of the images. We send a loss function for classification, and then we run the image through the model on a single pass. And that saves lots of compute time and you know, it's not necessarily as accurate, but if you have lesser compute, it can be extremely useful.[00:41:42] And then the advances in both modeling techniques in compute and data quality, single shot detectors, SSDs has become, uh, really, really popular. One of the biggest SSDs that has become really popular is the YOLO family models, as you described. And so YOLO stands for you only look once. Yeah, right, of course.[00:42:02] Uh, Drake's, uh, other album, um, so Joseph Redman introduces YOLO at the University of Washington. And Joseph Redman is, uh, kind of a, a fun guy. So for listeners, for an Easter egg, I'm gonna tell you to Google Joseph Redman resume, and you'll find, you'll find My Little Pony. That's all I'll say. And so he introduces the very first YOLO architecture, which is a single shot detector, and he also does it in a framework called Darknet, which is like this, this own framework that compiles the Cs, frankly, kind of tough to work with, but allows you to benefit from the speedups that advance when you operate in a low level language like.[00:42:36] And then he releases, well, what colloquially is known as YOLO V two, but a paper's called YOLO 9,000 cuz Joseph Redmond thought it'd be funny to have something over 9,000. So get a sense for, yeah, some fun. And then he releases, uh, YOLO V three and YOLO V three is kind of like where things really start to click because it goes from being an SSD that's very limited to competitive and, and, and superior to actually mobile That and some of these other single shot detectors, which is awesome because you have this sort of solo, I mean, him and and his advisor, Ali, at University of Washington have these, uh, models that are becoming really, really powerful and capable and competitive with these large research organizations.[00:43:09] Joseph Edmond leaves Computer Vision Research, but there had been Alexia ab, one of the maintainers of Darknet released Yola VI four. And another, uh, researcher, Glenn Yer, uh, jocker had been working on YOLO V three, but in a PyTorch implementation, cuz remember YOLO is in a dark implementation. And so then, you know, YOLO V three and then Glenn continues to make additional improvements to YOLO V three and pretty soon his improvements on Yolov theory, he's like, oh, this is kind of its own things.[00:43:36] Then he releases YOLO V five[00:43:38] with some naming[00:43:39] controversy that we don't have Big naming controversy. The, the too long didn't read on the naming controversy is because Glen was not originally involved with Darknet. How is he allowed to use the YOLO moniker? Roe got in a lot of trouble cuz we wrote a bunch of content about YOLO V five and people were like, ah, why are you naming it that we're not?[00:43:55] Um, but you know,[00:43:56] cool. But anyway, so state-of-the-art goes to v8. Is what I gather.[00:44:00] Yeah, yeah. So yeah. Yeah. You're, you're just like, okay, I got V five. I'll skip to the end. Uh, unless, unless there's something, I mean, I don't want, well, so I mean, there's some interesting things. Um, in the yolo, there's like, there's like a bunch of YOLO variants.[00:44:10] So YOLOs become this, like this, this catchall for various single shot, yeah. For various single shot, basically like runs on the edge, it's quick detection framework. And so there's, um, like YOLO R, there's YOLO S, which is a transformer based, uh, yolo, yet look like you only look at one sequence is what s stands were.[00:44:27] Um, the pp yo, which, uh, is PAT Paddle implementation, which is by, which Chinese Google is, is their implementation of, of TensorFlow, if you will. So basically YOLO has like all these variants. And now, um, yo vii, which is Glen has been working on, is now I think kind of like, uh, one of the choice models to use for single shot detection.[00:44:44] World Knowledge of Foundation Models[00:44:44] Well, I think a lot of those models, you know, Asking the first principal's question, like let's say you wanna find like a bus detector. Do you need to like go find a bunch of photos of buses or maybe like a chair detector? Do you need to go find a bunch of photos of chairs? It's like, oh no. You know, actually those images are present not only in the cocoa data set, but those are objects that exist like kind of broadly on the internet.[00:45:02] And so computer visions kind of been like us included, have been like really pushing for and encouraging models that already possess a lot of context about the world. And so, you know, if GB T's idea and i's idea OpenAI was okay, models can only understand things that are in their corpus. What if we just make their corpus the size of everything on the internet?[00:45:20] The same thing that happened in imagery, what's happening now? And that's kinda what Sam represents, which is kind of a new evolution of, earlier on we were talking about the cost of annotation and I said, well, good news. Annotations then become decreasingly necessary to start to get to value. Now you gotta think about it more, kind of like, you'll probably need to do some annotation because you might want to find a custom object, or Sam might not be perfect, but what's about to happen is a big opportunity where you want the benefits of a yolo, right?[00:45:47] Where it can run really fast, it can run on the edge, it's very cheap. But you want the knowledge of a large foundation model that already knows everything about buses and knows everything about shoes, knows everything about real, if the name is true, anything segment, anything model. And so there's gonna be this novel opportunity to take what these large models know, and I guess it's kind of like a form of distilling, like distill them down into smaller architectures that you can use in versatile ways to run in real time to run on the edge.[00:46:13] And that's now happening. And what we're seeing in actually kind of like pulling that, that future forward with, with, with Robo Flow.[00:46:21] Segment Anything Model[00:46:21] So we could talk a bit about, um, about SAM and what it represents maybe into, in relation to like these, these YOLO models. So Sam is Facebook segment Everything Model. It came out last week, um, the first week of April.[00:46:34] It has 24,000 GitHub stars at the time of, of this recording within its first week. And why, what does it do? Segment? Everything is a zero shot segmentation model. And as we're describing, creating masks is a very arduous task. Creating masks of objects that are not already represented means you have to go label a bunch of masks and then train a model and then hope that it finds those masks in new images.[00:47:00] And the promise of Segment anything is that in fact you just pass at any image and it finds all of the masks of relevant things that you might be curious about finding in a given image. And it works remarkably. Segment anything in credit to Facebook and the fair Facebook research team, they not only released the model permissive license to move things forward, they released the full data set, all 11 million images and 1.1 billion segmentation masks and three model sizes.[00:47:29] The largest ones like 2.5 gigabytes, which is not enormous. Medium ones like 1.2 and the smallest one is like 400, 3 75 megabytes. And for context,[00:47:38] for, for people listening, that's six times more than the previous alternative, which, which is apparently open images, uh, in terms of number images, and then 400 times more masks than open[00:47:47] images as well.[00:47:48] Exactly, yeah. So huge, huge order magnitude gain in terms of dataset accessibility plus like the model and how it works. And so the question becomes, okay, so like segment. What, what do I do with this? Like, what does it allow me to do? And it didn't Rob float well. Yeah, you should. Yeah. Um, it's already there.[00:48:04] You um, that part's done. Uh, but the thing that you can do with segment anything is you can almost, like, I almost think about like this, kinda like this model arbitrage where you can basically like distill down a giant model. So let's say like, like let's return to the package example. Okay. The package problem of, I wanna get a text when a package appears on my front porch before segment anything.[00:48:25] The way that I would go solve this problem is I would go collect some images of packages on my porch and I would label them, uh, with bounding boxes or maybe masks in that part. As you mentioned, it can be a long process and I would train a model. And that model it actually probably worked pretty well cause it's purpose-built.[00:48:44] The camera position, my porch, the packages I'm receiving. But that's gonna take some time, like everything that I just mentioned there is gonna take some time. Now with Segment, anything, what you can do is go take some photos of your porch. So we're, we're still, we're still getting that. And then we're asking segment anything, basically.[00:49:00] Do you see, like segment, everything you see here? And, you know, a limitation of segment anything right now is it gives you masks without labels, like text labels for those masks. So we can talk about the way to address that in a, in a moment. But the point is, it will find the package in, in your photo. And again, there might be some positions where it doesn't find the package, or sometimes thing things look a little bit differently and you're gonna have to like, fine tune or whatever.[00:49:22] But, okay, now you've got a, you've got the intelligence of a package finder. Now you wanna deploy that package. Well, you could either call the Segment Everything model api, which hosted on platforms like RoboFlow, and I'm sure other places as well. Or you could probably distill it down to a smaller model.[00:49:38] You can run on the edge, like you wanna run it maybe on like a raspberry pie that just is looking and finding, well, you can't run segment everything on a raspberry pie, but you can run a single shot detector. So you just take all the data that's been basically automatically labeled for you and then you distill it down and train in much, much more efficient, smaller model.[00:49:57] And then you deploy that model to the edge and this is sort of what's gonna be increasingly possible. By the way, this has already happened in in LLMs, right? Like for example, like GPT4 knows. A lot about a lot and people will distill it down in some ways by seeing all the, uh, like code completion will say, let's say you're building a code completion model.[00:50:16] GPT4 can do any type of completion in addition to code completion. If you want to build your own code completion model, cause that's the only task that you're worried about for the future you're building. You could R H L F on all of GPT4 s code completion examples, and then almost kind of use that as distilling down into your own version of a code completion model and almost, uh, have a cheaper, more readily available, simpler model that yes, it only does one task, but that's the only task you need.[00:50:43] And it's a model that you own and it's a model that you can. Deploy more lightly and get more value from. That's sort of what has been represented as possible with, with Segment anything. But that's just on the dataset prep side, right? Like segment anything means you can make your own background removal, you can make your own sort of video editing software.[00:50:59] You can make like any, this promise of trying to make the world be understood and, uh, viewable and programmable just got so much more accessible. Yeah,[00:51:10] that's an incredible overview. I think we should just get your takes on a couple of like, so this is a massive, massive release. There are a lot of sort of small little features that, uh, they, they spent and elaborated in the blog post and the paper.[00:51:24] So I'm gonna pull out a few things to discuss and obviously feel free to suggest anything that you really want to get off your chest.[00:51:29] SAM: Zero Shot Transfer[00:51:29] So, zero shot transfer is.[00:51:31] No. Okay. But, uh, this level of quality, yes, much better. Yeah. So you could rely on large models previously for doing zero shot, uh, detection. But as you mentioned, the scale and size of the data set and resulting model that was trained is, is so much superior.[00:51:48] And that's, uh,[00:51:49] I guess the benefit of having world, world knowledge, um, yes. And being able to rely on that. Okay.[00:51:53] SAM: Promptability[00:51:53] And then prompt model, this is new. I still don't really understand how they did[00:51:58] it. Okay. So, so Sam basically said, why don't we take these 11 million images, 1.1 billion masks, and we'll train a transformer and an image encoder on all of those images.[00:52:14] And that's basically the pre-training that we'll use for passing any candidate image through. We'll pass that through this image encoder. So that's the, um, backbone, if you will, of the model. Then the much lighter parts become, okay, so if I've got that image encoding. I need to interact and understand what's inside the image en coating.[00:52:31] And that's where the prompting comes into play. And that's where the, the mask decoder comes into play in, in the model architecture. So image comes in, it goes through the imaging coder. The image en coder is what took lots of time and resources to train and get the weights for of, of what is Sam. But at inference time, of course, you don't have to re refine those weights.[00:52:49] So image comes in, goes to the image en coder, then you have the image and bedding. And now to interact with that image and embed, that's where you're gonna be doing prompting and the decoding specifically, what comes out of, out of Sam at the image encoding step is a bunch of candidate masks. And those candidate masks are the ones that you say you want to interact with.[00:53:06] What's really cool is there's both prompts for saying like the thing that you're interested in, but then there's also, you can also say the way that you wanna pass a candidate for which mask you're interested in from Sam, is you can just like point and click and say, this is the part of the image I'm interested in.[00:53:24] SAM: Model Assisted Labeling[00:53:24] Which is exactly what, like a, a labeling interface would be, uh, useful for, as an example,[00:53:30] which they actually use to bootstrap their own annotation, it seems.[00:53:33] Exactly. Isn't that pretty cool? Yes, exactly. So this is, this is why I was mentioning earlier that like the way to solve a computer vision problem, you know, like waterfall development versus agile development.[00:53:41] Sure. The same thing, like in machine learning, uh, it took a, it took a little bit, but folks like, oh, we can do this in, in machine learning too. And the way you do it, machine learning is instead of saying, okay, waterfall, I'm gonna take all my images and label them all. Okay, I'm done with the labeling part, now I'm gonna go to the training part.[00:53:55] Okay, I'm done with that part. Now I'm gonna go to the deployment part. A much more agile look would be like, okay, if I have like 10,000 images, let's label the first like hundred and just see what we get and we'll train a model and now we're gonna use that model that we trained to help us label the next thousand images.[00:54:10] And then we're gonna do this on repeat. That's exactly what the SAM team did. Yeah. They first did assisted man, they call it assisted manual. Manual, yeah.[00:54:15] Yep. Yeah. Where, which is uh, 4.3 million mass from 120,000 images.[00:54:19] Exactly. And then semi-automatic, which[00:54:22] is 5.9 million mass and 180,000[00:54:24] images. And in that step, they were basically having the human annotators point out where Sam may have missed a mask and then they did fully auto, which[00:54:32] is the whole thing.[00:54:33] Yes. 11 million images and 1.1[00:54:35] billion mask. And that's where they said, Sam, do your thing and predict all the mask. We won't[00:54:39] even, we won't even judge. Yeah. We just[00:54:41] close our eyes, which is what people are suspecting is happening for training G P T five. Right. Is that we're creating a bunch of candidate task text from G P T four to use in training the, the next g PT five.[00:54:52] So, but by the way, that process, like, you don't have to be a Facebook to take advantage of that. Like That's exactly what, like people building with Rob Flow. That's what you do.[00:54:59] Exactly. That's, this is your tool. That's the onboarding[00:55:01] that I did. That's exactly it. Is that like, okay, like you've got a bunch of images, but just label a few of them first.[00:55:07] Now you've got a, I almost think about it like a, you know, co-pilot is the term now, but I almost, I used to describe it as like a, an army of interns, otherwise known as AI that works alongside you. To have a first guess at labeling images for you, and then you're just kinda like supervising and improving and doing better.[00:55:23] And that relationship is a lot more efficient, a lot more effective. And by the way, by doing it this way, you don't waste a bunch of time labeling images. Like, again, we label images and pursuit of making sure our model learns something. We don't label images to label images, which means if we can label the right images defined by which images most help our model learn things next we should.[00:55:45] So we should look and see where's our model most likely to fail, and then spend our time labeling those images. And that's, that's sort of the tooling that, that we work on, making that exact loop faster and easier. Yeah. Yeah.[00:55:54] I highly recommend everyone try it. It's takes a few minutes. It's, it's great.[00:55:58] It's great. Is there anything else in, in Sam that, Sam specifically that you wanna go over? Or do you wanna go to Robot[00:56:03] SAM doesn't have labels[00:56:03] Full plus Sam? I mentioned one key thing about Sam that it doesn't do, and that is it doesn't outta the box give you labels for your masks. Now the paper. Alludes to the researchers attempting to get that part figured out.[00:56:18] And I think that they will, I think that they were like, we're just gonna publish this first part of just doing all the masks. Cuz that alone is like incredibly transformative for what's possible in, in computer vision. But in the interim, what is happening is people stitching together different models to name those masks, right?[00:56:35] So imagine that you go to Sam and you say, here's an image, and then Sam makes perfect masks of everything in the image. Now you need to know what are these masks, what objects are in these masks? Isn't it[00:56:45] funny that Sam doesn't know because you, you just said it knows[00:56:48] everything. Yeah, it knows it's weird.[00:56:50] It knows all the candidate masks. And that's, that's because that was the function that it was Yeah. Dream for. Yeah. Right, right. Okay. But again, like this is, this is what's going, like this is exactly what multi-modality is going to have happen anyway. You solved it. Yeah. So, yeah, so, so there's a couple different solutions.[00:57:04] I mean, this is where it's. You're begging the question of like, what are you trying to do with Sam? Like if you wanna do Sam, and then you wanna distill it down to deploy a more purpose-built task-specific, faster, cheaper model that you own. Yeah. That's commonly, I think what's gonna happen. So in that context, you're using SAM to accelerate your labeling.[00:57:21] Another way you might wanna use Sam is just in prod outta the box. Like, Sam is gonna produce good candidate labels and I don't need to fine tune anything and I just wanna like, use that as is. Well, in both of these contexts, we need to know the names of the masks that Sam is finding, right? Because like, if we're using Sam to label our stuff, well, telling us the mask isn't so helpful.[00:57:39] Like, in my image of packages, it's like, did you label the door? Did you label the package? I, I need to know what this mask is. There's an[00:57:45] objects nest there. Yeah. That, uh, that we can tell.[00:57:49] Yeah. And so you can use Sam in combination with other models. And pretty soon this is gonna be a single model. Like this podcast is gonna gonna like, I'll make a bold prediction in 30 days.[00:57:59] Like someone will do it, someone will do it in a single model, but with two models. So there's a model, for example, called Grounding DINO. Mm-hmm. Which is zero. Bounding box prediction. Mm-hmm. And with labels, and you interact with Grounding DINO through text prompts. So you could say like, here's an image.[00:58:14] You know, you and I are seated here in the studio. There's cans in front of us. You could say, give me the left can, and it would label bounding box only around the can on the left, like it understands text in that way. So you could use the masks from Sam and then ask Grounding DINO, what are these things?[00:58:29] Or where is X in between the combination of those two things? Boom, you have an automatic working text description of the things that you have in mind. Now again, this isn't perfect, like there will be places that still require human in loop review, and especially like on the novelty of a data set. These things will be be dependent.[00:58:49] But the point is, yes, there's places to improve and yes, you're gonna need to use tooling to do those improvements. The point is like we're starting so far ahead in our process. We're no longer starting at just like, I've got some images, what do I do? We're starting at, I've got some images and candidate descriptions of what's in those images.[00:59:04] How do I now. Mesh these two things together to understand precisely what I want to know from these images. And then deploy this thing because that's where you ultimately capture the value, is deploying this thing and, and envision a lot of that means on the edge because you have things running out in fields where people aren't.[00:59:21] Um, and that usually means constrained compute,[00:59:23] Labeling on the Browser[00:59:23] part of the demo of segment. Anything runs in the browser as well, which is interesting to some people. I I'm not sure how what percent of it was done.[00:59:30] That's what's fascinating. Um, because, and the reason it can do that, right, is because again, the giant image encoder, so remember the steps?[00:59:36] Yeah. It takes an image, the image encoder, and then you prompt from that image encoder. The image en coder is a large model and you need a spun up GPU to run the ongoing encoding that requires meaningful compute. Yeah. But the prompting can run in the browser. It's that lightweight, which means you can provide really fast feedback.[00:59:54] And that's exactly what we did at Robo Flow is we. Sam, and we made it be the world's best labeling tool. Like you can click on anything and Sam immediately says, this is what you wanted. The thing that you wanted to label is in these, this pixel coordinates area. And to be clear, we already had like this like kind of, we call it smart poly, like this thing that, like you could click and it would make regions of, of guesses of interest.[01:00:18] Sam is just such a stepwise improvement that will show, I mean, things that used to take maybe five or six clicks, you can, Sam immediately understands in one click. In one click.[01:00:28] Roboflow +SAM Video Demo[01:00:28] Cool. I, I think we might search over to the, uh, demo, but yeah, I think this is the, the time that we switch to a multimodal podcast and, uh, have a first screen share.[01:00:38] Amazing. So I'll semi nari what's, uh, what's going on, but, uh, we are checking out Joseph's screen and this is the interface of Robo flow. We have, we have Robo Flow before Sam and we have Robo Post Sam, and we're gonna see what, uh, the quality[01:00:53] difference is. Okay, so here is, uh, an image where we have a given weld that we're interested in segmenting this portion of the weld where these two pipes come together.[01:01:06] Yeah. And the weld is highly[01:01:06] irregular. It's kind of like curved in, in both in three dimensions. So it's just not a typical easily segmentable[01:01:13] thing. Yeah. To the human eye. Like pic eye could figure out, you know, probably where this weld starts and stops. But that's gonna take a lot of clicks. Certainly.[01:01:21] Like we could go through and like, we could, you know, this would be like the really old fashioned way of like creating, apparently[01:01:27] this is how they did, uh, lightsabers, that you had to like, mask out lightsabers and then use of the sub in on the, the lights. And you did it for every. So just really super expensive cuz they didn't have any other options.[01:01:39] Wow. And now it's one click in runway.[01:01:41] Wow. Wow. Okay. So open call for someone to make a light saber simulator using Robo Flow. That's awesome. You haven't had one? Not a, I'm aware. Okay. Oh my God, that's a great idea. Yeah. Yeah. Alright. Okay. So we, so that's, that's the very old fashion way now inside Robo Flow, like, uh, before Sam, we did have this thing called Smart Poly.[01:01:58] Uh, and this will still be, still be available for, for users to use. And so if like, I'm, I'm labeling the weld area, I'd go like this. And you know, the first click I'll, I'll narrate a little bit for, for swyx, I clicked on the welded joint. And it got the welded joint, but also includes lots of irrelevant[01:02:12] area, the rest of the, the bottom pipe and then, and the parts on the right.[01:02:15] What is that picking up? Is it picking up on like just the color or is[01:02:17] it like Yeah, this specific model probably wasn't pre-trained on images of welds and pipes and so it just doesn't have a great concept. Yeah. Of what region starts and stop. Now to be clear, I'm not sol here, like part of, part of the thing with robo, I can go say, I can add positive and negative points, so I can say, no, I didn't, I didn't want this part.[01:02:33] Yeah. And so I said I don't want that bottom part of the pipe little better, and I still don't want the bottom part of the pipe. Okay. That's almost, almost there.[01:02:41] There's a lot of space on either side of the weld. Okay. All right.[01:02:43] That's better. So, so four clicks we got, we got our way to, to, you know, the, the weld here.[01:02:48] Yeah. Um, now with Sam. And so we're gonna do the same thing. I'm going to label the weld portion with a single click. It understands the context of, of that, that, that weld. Uh, I was labeling fish, so I thought I was working on fish. So that's like one Okay, that's, that's great. Of like a, a before and after.[01:03:06] But let's talk about maybe some of the other, Examples of things that I might wanna work on. I came with some fun examples. Let's do, um, so I've got this image of two kids playing when I was holding a balloon in the background. There's like a brick wall. The lighting's not great. Yeah, lighting's not fantastic, but um, you know, we can clearly make out what's going on.[01:03:25] So I'm going to click the, uh, the brick wall in the background. Sam immediately labels both sides of the brick wall, even though there is a pole separating view between the left portion of the brick wall and the right portion of the brick wall. So I can just say like, I dunno, I'll just say thing for ease.[01:03:44] Or let's say I wanna do this guy's shoe, and I'm like, actually, you know what, no, I don't want the shoe, I want the whole, uh, person so I can That's two clicks. Two clicks, and Sam immediately got it. Maybe I wanna be even more really precise and get that portion there and miss face a little bit. So we click the face and that's another thing.[01:04:02] Or let's jump to maybe this one's very[01:04:05] fun. Okay, so there's a blue, a chihuahua with a bunch of[01:04:08] balloons. Yeah. So here, let's say like I wanted to do, uh, maybe I just wanted do like the eyes, right? Uhhuh. So I'll click like the left[01:04:15] eye that makes the whole chihuahua light[01:04:17] up so it gets the whole chihuahua.[01:04:19] Now here's where interactivity with models and kind of like a new UX paradigm for interaction with models make some sense. I'm gonna say, okay, I wanted that left eye. I don't want the, like the rest of the dog. Rest of the dog. So I'm gonna say no on this part of the dog. Then I'm gonna go say I go straight to the eye.[01:04:32] Yeah. Yep. I'm gonna say yes on the other eye. Uhhuh boom. Right now you got both eyes. I got both eyes and nothing else. And I could do the same thing with the ear. So I could say like, I want the ear and I click the right ear and it gets the whole again, the whole dog head. But I could say, no, I don't want the dog head.[01:04:46] And it boom recognizes that I want only the right ear. So can[01:04:49] I[01:04:49] ask about, so obviously this is super impressive. Can I ask like, is there a way to generalize this work? Like, I did this work for one image. Can I take a another image of a, the same chihuahua and just say, do that. The, um,[01:05:02] reapply what I did to some degree.[01:05:04] There's a few ways we could do that. The, probably the simplest way is actually going back to what we were talking about where you label a few examples and then you create your own kind of mini model that understands exactly what you're after. Yeah. And then you have that mini model finish the work for you.[01:05:18] And you just do that within robot flow. You just do that within Rob flow? Of course. Yeah. So like, I've got like, so I label, I label a bunch of my images after I've got, you know, we'll say like 10 of them labeled, then I'll kick off, you know, my own custom model. And the nice thing is that like right, I'm building my own ip.[01:05:34] And that's one of the big things that like I'm pretty excited about with, uh, Motomod modality and especially with GBT and some of these things, is that like I can take what these massive models understand. This is a generalist way of saying distill, but I can distill them down into a different architecture that captures that portion of the world.[01:05:54] And use that model for, let's say in this context, I've got an image up of, uh, men kind of in front of a pier and they've got aprons on. I can build my own apron detector. Again, this is sort of like in some context, like if I wanna build a task specific model and, and Sam knows everything that it knows, I can either go the route of trying to use Sam zero shot plus another model to label the, the, the mask images that might be limiting cuz of just the compute intensity that Sam requires to run and, you know, maybe wanna build some of my own IP and make use of some of my own data.[01:06:24] But these are kinda the two routes that I think we'll see continue to evolve. And I can use text prompting with Grounding DINO plus Sam to get a sense of which portions of the image I care about. And then I'm probably gonna need to do a little bit of QA of, of that. But, Like the dataset prep process and the biggest inhibitor to creating your own value in IP just got so much simpler.[01:06:49] And I think that, um, I think we're the first ones to go live with this, so that's, yeah, I'm, I'm very thrilled about that. We're recording[01:06:54] this earlier, but it's, uh, when, when this podcast drops, it'll be live. Uh, hopefully, you know, if everything goes well, I'll coordinate with you. So, so, so it will be live?[01:07:02] No, it will, it will, it will be live, yes. Yes, yes. Uh, and people can go try it out. Exactly. I guess it'll be just be part of the Rofo platform and I, I, I assume I'll, I'll add a, a blog post to it. Anything else on just, uh, so we're, we're about to zoom out from Sam and computer vision to Easter general AI takes, but, uh, anything else in terms of like future projections of, of the, of what happens next in, in computer vision segmentation or anything in that, in that,[01:07:27] Future Predictions[01:07:27] As you were describing earlier, Sam right now only produces masks.[01:07:30] It can't be text steer to give the context of those masks that's gonna happen in a single architecture without chaining together a couple different architectures. That's, that's for sure. The second thing is, um, multimodality generally will allow us to add more context to the things that we're seeing and doing.[01:07:45] And I'm sure we'll probably talk about this in a moment, but like, that's maybe a good segue into like GPT4 Yeah. And GPT4's capabilities, what we expect, how we're excited about it, the ways that we're already using some of GPT4, and really gonna lean into the capabilities that unlocks from, from imagery and, and a visual prep perspective.[01:08:04] GPT4 Multimodality[01:08:04] Let's go into that. Great. I was watching that keynote on GPT4. I was blown away. What were your reactions as a computer vision company?[01:08:13] Similar. Similar, yeah. Apparently. Um, so Greg Brockman did that demo where he said, make a joke generator website. Apparently that was totally ad hoc, like that. Didn't practiced that at all.[01:08:22] Which, what? Yeah, he just gave it a go. Yeah. I, I think that like the. Generation of code from imagery. I think that like screenshot of a website to rack components within six months. I think stuff like that will be imminently possible, doable and just unlock all kinds of potential.[01:08:38] And then did you see the second one with the Discord screenshot that they posted in?[01:08:42] It was a very quick part of the demo, so a lot of people missed it. But essentially what Logan from opening I did was screenshotted, uh, the Discord screen he was on and then pasted it into the discord that had GPT4 read it and it was able to read every word on it. Yes.[01:08:57] I think OCR is a solved problem[01:08:59] in a large language model as opposed to like a dedicated OCR R model.[01:09:03] Yes. Isn't that that that's, we've[01:09:05] never seen that. That's right. Yeah. And I think OCR like is actually a perfect candidate for like multimodality, right, because it's literally photos of text. Yeah. Yeah. And there's already gonna be like ample training data from all the work that's been done on creating prior OCR models.[01:09:20] Right. But yeah, I think that they probably are about to release the world's best. OCR model. Full stop. Yeah. Well,[01:09:27] Remaining Hard Problems[01:09:27] so I think those were like, kind of what they wanted to show on the demo. I, you know, it's, it's news to me that the, the drawing was impromptu. What's a really hard challenge that you wanna try on GT four once you get access to it, what are you going run[01:09:38] it on?[01:09:39] So, the way I think about like, advances in computer vision and what, uh, capabilities get unlocked, where there's still gonna be problems in ensuring that we're building tooling that really unblocks people. I think that, like if you think about the types of use cases that a model already knows without any training, I think about like a bell curve distribution.[01:09:58] Where in the fat center of the curve you have, uh, what historically has been like the cocoa dataset, common objects and context, a 2014 release from Microsoft, 80 classes, things like chair, silverware, food, car. They say sports ball for all. Sports ball. Did they really? Yeah. In the dataset. Yeah.[01:10:16] That's a, that's hilarious.[01:10:18] Oh[01:10:18] my God. So, yeah. And so you've got like all these, I mean, I, I get why they do that. It's like a capture for all sports. Um, but the point is, like in the fat center, you have these things, these, these objects that are as common as possible. And I think that, and then go to the exact, like long tails of this distribution and the very, very like edge of the tails you have.[01:10:38] Data and problems that are not common or regularly seen, the prevalence of that image may be existing on the web is maybe one way to think about this. And that's where you have like maybe a manufacturer that makes their own good that no one else makes, or a logistics company that knows what their stuff were supposed to look like or maybe your specific house looks like a very notable way or a pattern or, or something like this.[01:10:59] And of course, all these problems depend on like what exactly you want to do, but there will be places where there's just proprietary information that doesn't exist on the web basically. And, um, I think of that like what's happening in vision is that fat middle is steadily expanding outward. The models that are trained on cocoa, you know, do better and better and better on like, making that middle sliver really, really confident.[01:11:23] And then models like clip, which, you know, two years ago, the first kind of multimodality approach, which robos already power like we already have clip powered search and robo and have for over a year. Which, you know, links text and images in a way we haven't seen before it. And that basically increases the generalizability of what models can see.[01:11:45] I think G p D four expands that even further, where like, you get like, even further into like, those, those long, long tails. I don't think that like completely, like, I don't think that like, we'll, like never train again, so to speak. That's kinda like my, my mental model of what's happening, what's gonna continue to happen.[01:11:59] Now that still creates emergent problems for developers. That still creates problems like, like we were talking about earlier. Even if, you know, I have a model that knows everything in the world, that model might be a not mine or it might be a model that I can't run where I need to run it. Uh, maybe a place without internet, maybe a place on the edge, maybe a place that's compute constrained.[01:12:16] So I might need to do like some distilling down. I might have data that's truly proprietary that's like not present on the web. So like I can't rely on this model. I might have a task type that these G B D four and multimodal models are extremely good at visual question answering. And I think they'll be able to describe images in kinda like a freeform text way.[01:12:34] But you're still gonna come, maybe need to massage that text into something useful and, and insightful and, and to be, to be understood. And maybe that's a place where you're like, you know, use like lang chain and things to like, uh, figure out what's going on from, from the candidates descriptions of, of text.[01:12:48] And so there's still gonna be a healthy set of problems to making this stuff be, be usable, but ways that we're thinking about at Roble that I'm very excited about. So we already used GPT4 to do like dataset description with, to be clear, just the text only. Just the text only? Yeah, just the text only.[01:13:02] We're, we're fortunate like Greg and, and Sam back us. Um, uh, but personally, personally,[01:13:06] Sam as in Altman, Sam, not the, yeah, not the model Sam, because the mo the model could be smart enough to[01:13:11] back you. I don't know. That's been a funny confusion this last week. You know? Which, which Sam, which Sam are you talking about?[01:13:15] You were talking a lot about Sam does. So, but, but we don't have, um, visual access to be clear. Text only GPT4 to do dataset description, basically passing it what we already know, like we have, Hey, I have a computer vision model with like these sorts of classes or things like this, and gimme a dataset description that enriches, enriches my dataset.[01:13:31] And then we also of course have like GPT4 powered support, like a lot of folks do of like, uh, we ingested, uh, the 480 blogs and the Ripple blog, the 120 YouTube videos, 280, the you guys, the uh, dozens of open source projects and every page in our. Uh, and our help center. And then we ingested that and now we have a GPT4 powered bot that can generate not only like code snippets, just like GPT4 can do really well, but regurgitate and site and point you to the resources across Robo Flow.[01:13:57] Ask Roboflow (2019)[01:13:57] Shout out to the og uh, robo fans. You are the first to have your own bot, which is Ask Robo Flow. I saw this at Hack News. I was like, wait, this is a harbinger of things to come. And uh,[01:14:06] in 2019, this is where the name road flow comes from. Really? We, we, yes. I was[01:14:10] thinking there's nothing imaging in your, in your, uh, description or your[01:14:13] name.[01:14:14] Yeah. Yeah. Cuz I mean, I think that, um, to build, to build a hundred years end durable company, you can't just be one thing. You gotta, you gotta do everything. You gotta, you gotta be Microsoft anyway, so, yeah, yeah, yeah. One of the first things we were doing with, um, AI in 2019 was we realized Stack Overflow is extremely valuable resource, but it's only in English and programmers come from all around the world.[01:14:33] So logically programmers are gonna be speaking various languages to wanna understand and debug their programs. So we said, with these advances in N L P, don't you think that we could translate Stack Overflow? To every single other language and provide a really useful localized stack overflow. And so we started working on that.[01:14:47] We called it Stack Robo Flow. And then, um, Josh, the founder of, uh, delicious, if you remember that, that site. Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm. He Shawn Pardo, he's like, drop, drop the stack. It's cleaner. Just, just make it be robo Flow. It's a great story.[01:14:59] Oh, love the story behind names. And[01:15:00] from from then on, it's just been, uh, Rob Flow.[01:15:02] Yeah, yeah. Um, which is, you know, been a useful name and it's, and it's stuck. But yeah, like we, I mean actually Stack Rob. Dot com is still up and you can like ask it questions. It's not nearly as good, of course. It's like it's before LLMs. Like it's, uh, but uh, yeah, ask Rob Flow was the very first, you know, programmer completion sort of, sort of guide.[01:15:21] So we've been really excited that, um, others have picked up and done a much better job with that than what we were doing.[01:15:26] How to keep up in AI[01:15:26] Yeah. You have a really sort of hacker mentality, which I love. Uh, obviously you at, at the various hack hackathons in San Francisco. Uh, and maybe we can close out with that. I know we've been running long, so, uh, I'm just gonna zoom out a little bit into the broader sort of personal or meta question about how do you keep up with ai, right?[01:15:41] Like you, you're econ grad, you went into data science, very common path. I I had a similar path as well, and I'm going down this AI journey, um, about six, seven years after you. How do you recommend people keep[01:15:51] up? The way that I do is ingest sources from probably similar places that others do of whether it's the research community is quite active on, on Twitter.[01:15:59] Regularly seen papers linked on, on archived people will be in communities, various discords or even inside the robo flow Slack. People will share papers and things that are, um, meaningful and interesting. But that's just like one part is like ingestion. Yes. Getting ingestion from friends, having like engaged in conversations and just kind of being eyes wide open to various things.[01:16:18] The second part is production. Yeah. And we can kinda like read some tweets and see some demos, but for me when Robo Flow, when Brad and I, uh, were just working on stuff very early, one of the pioneer goals that we had was published three blogs and two YouTube videos per week. And we did that for seven months.[01:16:33] So I was just nonstop producing content and that wasn't just like writing a blog. It'd usually be like, Um, you know, you, you do a blog sometimes, or you do like a, a co-lab notebook, training tutorial, or the point is you're basically like naturally re-implementing the papers and things that you're reading and as you mention you out of[01:16:49] ideas.[01:16:50] Anyway. Yeah. Gotta do something.[01:16:53] I mean, and as you mentioned, I spent some time teaching data science work Yeah. Journal assembly and actually taught a bit about gw and I really became a subscriber to the belief that if you can't describe something simply, then you probably don't understand, don't know it yourself.[01:17:05] Yeah. And so being forced to, to produce things and then Yeah. You mentioned like hackathons, like I still, still have a good hackathon, whether that's internal to our team or inside the outside in the community. And I really look up to folks like, I mean, I'm sure you've probably come across like, uh, you, you recently mentioned that you, you'd spent some time with like the notion founders and you know, they're insanely Yeah.[01:17:22] Curious and you would've. Idea of the stature of, of the business. And I think that that's like an incredibly strong ethos to, to[01:17:30] have, they're billionaires and they're having lunch with me to ask what I think[01:17:34] about I, well, yeah, I mean, I think you have an incredibly good view of what's next and what's coming up and uh, a different purview.[01:17:41] But that's exactly what I mean. Right. Like engage in other folks and legitimately asking them and wanting to glean and, and be curious. Like, I dunno, like I think about someone like Jeff Dean who made map produce and also introduced one of the first versions of TensorFlow. Yeah. Like, he just has to be so innately curious to, I don't even know if it's, if it's called reinventing yourselves at that.[01:18:00] By that time, if you've just like been. Uh, so on the, the cutting edge, but it's not like I think about like someone considering themselves, quote unquote an expert in like TensorFlow or a framework or whatever, and it's like everyone is learning. Some people are just like further ahead on their journey and you can actually catch up pretty quickly with some strong, some strong effort.[01:18:18] So I think that that's a lot of it is like being, is there's just as much the mentality as there is, like the, the resources and then like the, the production. And I mean, you kinda mentioned before we started recording like, oh, you're like the expert on these, these sorts of things. And I don't even think that that's, uh, I spend more time thinking about them than a lot of people, but there's still a ton to ingest and work on and change and improve.[01:18:41] And I think that that's actually a pretty big opportunity for, uh, young companies especially that have a, a habit of being able to move quickly and really focus on like unlocking user value rather than most other things.[01:18:53] Well, that's a perfect way to end things. Uh, thank you for being my and many other people's first introduction to computer vision in the state of the art.[01:19:01] Uh, I'm sure we'll have you back for, you know, whatever else comes, uh, along. But you are literally the perfect guest to talk segment anything, and it was by far the hottest this topic of discussion this past week. So thanks for, uh, taking the[01:19:12] time. I had a ton of fun. Thanks for having me. All right. Thank you. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.latent.space
    4/13/2023
    1:19:35
  • AI Fundamentals: Benchmarks 101
    We’re trying a new format, inspired by Acquired.fm! No guests, no news, just highly prepared, in-depth conversation on one topic that will level up your understanding. We aren’t experts, we are learning in public. Please let us know what we got wrong and what you think of this new format!When you ask someone to break down the basic ingredients of a Large Language Model, you’ll often hear a few things: You need lots of data. You need lots of compute. You need models with billions of parameters. Trust the Bitter Lesson, more more more, scale is all you need. Right?Nobody ever mentions the subtle influence of great benchmarking.LLM Benchmarks mark our progress in building artificial intelligences, progressing from * knowing what words go with others (1985 WordNet)* recognizing names and entities (2004 Enron Emails) * and image of numbers, letters, and clothes (1998-2017 MNIST)* language translation (2002 BLEU → 2020 XTREME)* more and more images (2009 ImageNet, CIFAR)* reasoning in sentences (2016 LAMBADA) and paragraphs (2019 AI2RC, DROP)* stringing together whole sentences (2018 GLUE and SuperGLUE)* question answering (2019 CoQA)* having common sense (2018 Swag and HellaSwag, 2019 WinoGrande)* knowledge of all human tasks and professional exams (2021 MMLU)* knowing everything (2022 BIG-Bench)People who make benchmarks are the unsung heroes of LLM research, because they dream up ever harder tests that last ever shorter periods of time.In our first AI Fundamentals episode, we take a trek through history to try to explain what we have learned about LLM Benchmarking, and what issues we have discovered with them. There are way, way too many links and references to include in this email. You can follow along the work we did for our show prep in this podcast’s accompanying repo, with all papers and selected tests pulled out.Enjoy and please let us know what other fundamentals topics you’d like us to cover!Timestamps* [00:00:21] Benchmarking Questions* [00:03:08] Why AI Benchmarks matter* [00:06:02] Introducing Benchmark Metrics* [00:08:14] Benchmarking Methodology* [00:09:45] 1985-1989: WordNet and Entailment* [00:12:44] 1998-2004 Enron Emails and MNIST* [00:14:35] 2009-14: ImageNet, CIFAR and the AlexNet Moment for Deep Learning* [00:17:42] 2018-19: GLUE and SuperGLUE - Single Sentence, Similarity and Paraphrase, Inference* [00:23:21] 2018-19: Swag and HellaSwag - Common Sense Inference* [00:26:07] Aside: How to Design Benchmarks* [00:26:51] 2021: MMLU - Human level Professional Knowledge* [00:29:39] 2021: HumanEval - Code Generation* [00:31:51] 2020: XTREME - Multilingual Benchmarks* [00:35:14] 2022: BIG-Bench - The Biggest of the Benches* [00:37:40] EDIT: Why BIG-Bench is missing from GPT4 Results* [00:38:25] Issue: GPT4 vs the mystery of the AMC10/12* [00:40:28] Issue: Data Contamination* [00:42:13] Other Issues: Benchmark Data Quality and the Iris data set* [00:45:44] Tradeoffs of Latency, Inference Cost, Throughput* [00:49:45] ConclusionTranscript[00:00:00] Hey everyone. Welcome to the Latent Space Podcast. This is Alessio, partner and CTO and residence at Decibel Partners, and I'm joined by my co-host, swyx writer and editor of Latent Space.[00:00:21] Benchmarking Questions[00:00:21] Up until today, we never verified that we're actually humans to you guys. So we'd have one good thing to do today would be run ourselves through some AI benchmarks and see if we are humans.[00:00:31] Indeed. So, since I got you here, Sean, I'll start with one of the classic benchmark questions, which is what movie does this emoji describe? The emoji set is little Kid Bluefish yellow, bluefish orange Puffer fish. One movie does that. I think if you added an octopus, it would be slightly easier. But I prepped this question so I know it's finding Nemo.[00:00:57] You are so far a human. Second one of these emoji questions instead, depicts a superhero man, a superwoman, three little kids, one of them, which is a toddler. So you got this one too? Yeah. It's one of my favorite movies ever. It's the Incredibles. Uh, second one was kind of a letdown, but the first is a.[00:01:17] Awesome. Okay, I'm gonna ramp it up a little bit. So let's ask something that involves a little bit of world knowledge. So when you drop a ball from rest, it accelerates downward at 9.8 meters per second if you throw it downward instead, assuming no air resistance, so you're throwing it down instead of dropping it, it's acceleration immediately after leaving your hand is a 9.8 meters per second.[00:01:38] B, more than 9.8 meters per second. C less than 9.8 meters per second. D cannot say unless the speed of the throw is. I would say B, you know, I started as a physics major and then I changed, but I think I, I got enough from my first year. That is B Yeah. Even proven that you're human cuz you got it wrong.[00:01:56] Whereas the AI got it right is 9.8 meters per second. The gravitational constant, uh, because you are no longer accelerating after you leave the hand. The question says if you throw it downward after leaving your hand, what is the. It is, it goes back to the gravitational constant, which is 9.8 meters per, I thought you said you were a physics major.[00:02:17] That's why I changed. So I'm a human. I'm a human. You're human. You're human. But you, you got them all right. So I can't ramp it up. I can't ramp it up. So, Assuming, uh, the AI got all of that right, you would think that AI will get this one wrong. Mm-hmm. Because it's just predicting the next token, right?[00:02:31] Right. In the complex Z plane, the set of points satisfying the equation. Z squared equals modulars. Z squared is A, a pair points B circle, C, a half line D, online D square. The processing is, this is going on in your head. You got minus three. A line. This is hard. Yes, that is. That is a line. Okay. What's funny is that I think if, if an AI was doing this, it would take the same exact amount of time to answer this as it would every single other word.[00:03:05] Cuz it's computationally the same to them. Right.[00:03:08] Why AI Benchmarks matter[00:03:08] Um, so anyway, if you haven't caught on today, we're doing our first, uh, AI fundamentals episode, which just the two of us, no guess because we wanted to go deep on one topic and the topic. AI benchmarks. So why are we focusing on AI benchmarks? So, GPT4 just came out last week and every time a new model comes out, All we hear about is it's so much better than the previous model on benchmark X, on benchmark Y.[00:03:33] It performs better on this, better on that. But most people don't actually know what actually goes on under these benchmarks. So we thought it would be helpful for people to put these things in context. And also benchmarks evolved. Like the more the models improve, the harder the benchmarks get. Like I couldn't even get one of the questions right.[00:03:52] So obviously they're working and you'll see that. From the 1990s where some of the first ones came out to day, the, the difficulty of them is truly skyrocketed. So we wanna give a, a brief history of that and leave you with a mental model on, okay, what does it really mean to do well at X benchmark versus Y benchmark?[00:04:13] Um, so excited to add that in. I would also say when you ask people what are the ingredients going into a large language model, they'll talk to you about the data. They'll talk to you about the neural nets, they'll talk to you about the amount of compute, you know, how many GPUs are getting burned based on this.[00:04:30] They never talk to you about the benchmarks. And it's actually a shame because they're so influential. Like that is the entirety of how we judge whether a language model is better than the other. Cuz a language model can do anything out of. Potentially infinite capabilities. How do you judge one model versus another?[00:04:48] How do you know you're getting better? And so I think it's an area of intense specialization. Also, I think when. Individuals like us, you know, we sort of play with the language models. We are basically doing benchmarks. We're saying, look, it's, it's doing this awesome thing that I found. Guess what? There have been academics studying this for 20 years who have, uh, developed a science to this, and we can actually benefit from studying what they have done.[00:05:10] Yep. And obviously the benchmarks also drive research, you know, in a way whenever you're working on, in a new model. Yeah. The benchmark kind of constraints what you're optimizing for in a way. Because if you've read a paper and it performs worse than all the other models, like you're not gonna publish it.[00:05:27] Yeah. So in a way, there's bias in the benchmark itself. Yeah. Yeah. We'll talk a little bit about that. Right. Are we optimizing for the right things when we over-optimize for a single benchmark over over some others? And also curiously, when GPT4 was released, they emitted some very. Commonplace industry benchmarks.[00:05:44] So the way that you present yourself, it is a form of marketing. It is a form of trying to say you're better than something else. And, and trying to explain where you think you, you do better. But it's very hard to verify as well because there are certain problems with reproducing benchmarks, uh, especially when you come to large language models.[00:06:02] Introducing Benchmark Metrics[00:06:02] So where do we go from here? Should we go over the, the major concept? Yeah. When it comes to benchmark metrics, we get three main measures. Accuracy, precision, recall accuracy is just looking at how many successful prediction the model does. Precision is the ratio of true positives, meaning how many of them are good compared to the overall amount of predictions made Versus recall is what proportion of the positives were identified.[00:06:31] So if you think. Spotify playlist to maybe make it a little more approachable, precision is looking. How many songs in a Spotify playlist did you like versus recall is looking at of all the Spotify songs that you like in the word, how many of them were put in the in the playlist? So it's more looking at how many of the true positives can you actually bring into the model versus like more focusing on just being right.[00:06:57] And the two things are precision and recall are usually in tension.. If you're looking for a higher position, you wanna have a higher percentage of correct results. You're usually bringing recall down because you lead to kind of like lower response sets, you know, so there's always trade offs. And this is a big part of the benchmarking too.[00:07:20] You know, what do you wanna optimize for? And most benchmarks use this, um, F1 score, which is the harmonic mean of precision and recall. Which is, you know, we'll put it in the show notes, but just like two times, like the, you know, precision Times Recall divided by the sum. So that's one. And then you get the Stanford Helm metrics.[00:07:38] Um, yeah, so ultimately I think we have advanced a lot in the, in the past few decades on how we measure language models. And the most interesting one came out January of this year from Percy Lang's research lab at Stanford, and he's got. A few metrics, accuracy, calibration, robustness, fairness, efficiency, general information bias and toxicity, and caring that your language models are not toxic and not biased.[00:08:03] So is is, mm-hmm. Kind of a new thing because we have solved the other stuff, therefore we get to care about the toxic of, uh, the language models yelling at us.[00:08:14] Benchmarking Methodology[00:08:14] But yeah, I mean, maybe we can also talk about the other forms of how their be. Yeah, there's three main modes. You can need a benchmark model in a zero shot fashion, few shot or fine tune models, zero shots.[00:08:27] You do not provide any example and you're just testing how good the model is at generalizing few shots, you have a couple examples that you provide and then. You see from there how good the model is. These are the number of examples usually represented with a K, so you might see few shots, K equal five, it means five examples were passed, and then fine tune is you actually take a bunch of data and fine tune the model for that specific task, and then you test it.[00:08:55] These all go from the least amount of work required to the most amount of work required. If you're doing zero shots benchmarking, you do not need to have any data, so you can just take 'em out and do. If you're fine tuning it, you actually need a lot of data and a lot of compute time. You're expecting to see much better results from there.[00:09:14] Yeah. And sometimes the number of shots can go up to like a hundred, which is pretty surprising for me to see that people are willing to test these language models that far. But why not? You just run the computer a little bit longer. Yeah. Uh, what's next? Should we go into history and then benchmarks? Yeah.[00:09:29] History of Benchmarking since 1985[00:09:29] Okay, so I was up all night yesterday. I was like, this is a fascinating topic. And I was like, all right, I'll just do whatever's in the G PT three paper. And then I read those papers and they all cited previous papers, and I went back and back and back all the way to 1985. The very first benchmark that I can find.[00:09:45] 1985-1989: WordNet and Entailment[00:09:45] Which is WordNet, which is uh, an English benchmark created in at Princeton University by George Miller and Christian Fellbaum. Uh, so fun fact, Chris George Miller also authored the paper, the Magical Number seven plus Minus two, which is the observation that people have a short term memory of about seven for things.[00:10:04] If you have plus or minus two of seven, that's about all you can sort of remember in the short term, and I just wanted. Say like, this was before computers, right? 1985. This was before any of these personal computers were around. I just wanna give people a sense of how much work manual work was being done by these people.[00:10:22] The database, uh, WordNet. Sorry. The WordNet database contains 155,000 words organized in 175,000 sys. These sys are basically just pairings of nouns and verbs and adjectives and adverbs that go together. So in other words, for example, if you have nouns that are hyper names, if every X is a, is a kind of Y.[00:10:44] So a canine is a hyper name of a dog. It's a holo. If X is a part of Y, so a building is a hollow name of a window. The most interesting one for in terms of formal, uh, linguistic logic is entailment, which captures the relationship between two words, where the verb Y is entailed by X. So if by doing X, you must be doing Y.[00:11:02] So in other words, two, sleep is entailed by two snore because you cannot snore without also sleeping and manually mapping 155,000 words like that, the relationships between all of them in a, in a nested tree, which is. Incredible to me. Mm-hmm. And people just did that on faith. They were like, this will be useful somehow.[00:11:21] Right. Uh, and they were interested in cycle linguistics, like understanding how humans thought, but then it turned out that this was a very good dataset for understanding semantic similarity, right? Mm-hmm. Like if you measure the distance between two words by traversing up and down the graph, you can find how similar to two words are, and therefore, Try to figure out like how close they are and trade a model to, to predict that sentiment analysis.[00:11:42] You can, you can see how far something is from something that is considered a good sentiment or a bad sentiment or machine translation from one language to the other. Uh, they're not 200 word languages, which is just amazing. Like people had to do this without computers. Penn Tree Bank, I was in 1989, I went to Penn, so I always give a shout out to my university.[00:12:01] This one expanded to 4.5 million words of text, which is every uh, wall Street Journal. For three years, hand collected, hand labeled by grad students your tuition dollars at work. So I'm gonna skip forward from the eighties to the nineties. Uh, NYS was the most famous data set that came out of this. So this is the, uh, data set of 60,000.[00:12:25] Training images of, uh, of numbers. And this was the first visual dataset where, uh, people were tr tracking like, you know, handwritten numbers and, and mapping them to digital numbers and seeing what the error rate for them was. Uh, these days I think this can be trained in like e every Hello world for machine learning is just train missed in like four lanes of code.[00:12:44] 1998-2004 Enron Emails and MNIST[00:12:44] Then we have the Enron email data set. Enron failed in 2001. Uh, the emails were released in 2004 and they've been upgraded every, uh, every few years since then. That is 600,000 emails by 150 senior employees of Enron, which is really interesting because these are email people emailing each other back and forth in a very natural.[00:13:01] Context not knowing they're being, they're about to be observed, so you can do things like email classification, email summarization, entity recognition and language modeling, which is super cool. Any thoughts about that be before we go into the two thousands? I think like in a way that kind of puts you back to the bias, you know, in some of these benchmarks, in some of these data sets.[00:13:21] You know, like if your main corpus of benchmarking for entity recognition is a public energy company. Mm-hmm. You know, like if you're building something completely different and you're building a model for that, maybe it'll be worse. You know, you start to see how we started. With kind of like, WordNet is just like human linguistics, you know?[00:13:43] Yes. It's not domain related. And then, um, same with, you know, but now we're starting to get into more and more domain-specific benchmarks and you'll see this increase over time. Yeah. NY itself was very biased towards, um, training on handwritten letter. Uh, and handwritten numbers. So, um, in 2017 they actually extended it to Eist, which is an extended to extension to handwritten letters that seems very natural.[00:14:08] And then 2017, they also had fashion ness, which is a very popular data set, which is images of clothing items pulled from Zando. So you can see the capabilities of computer vision growing from single digit, 0, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, to all the letters of the alphabet. To now we can recognize images, uh, of fashion, clothing items.[00:14:28] So it's pretty. So the big one for deep learning, cuz all of that was just, just the appetizers, just getting started.[00:14:35] 2009-2014 : ImageNet, CIFAR and the AlexNet Moment for Deep Learning[00:14:35] The big one for deep learning was ImageNet, which is where Fafa Lee came into the picture and that's why she's super well known. She started working in 2006 and released it in 2009. Fun fact, she actually met with, uh, Christian Feldbaum, who was, uh, one of the co-authors of, uh, war.[00:14:51] To create ImageNet. So there's a direct lineage from Words to Images. Yeah. And uh, they use Amazon Mechanical Turk to help with classification images. No longer grad students. But again, like I think, uh, this goes, kind of goes back to your observation about bias, like when I am a mechanical Turk worker. And I'm being paid by the image to classify an image.[00:15:10] Do you think I'll be very careful at my job? Right? Yeah. Whereas when I'm a, you know, Enron employee, emailing my, my fellow coworker, trying to just communicate something of, of natural language that is a different type of, uh, environment. Mm-hmm. So it's a pretty interesting benchmark. So it was released in 2009 ish and, you know, people were sort of competing to recognize and classify that properly.[00:15:33] The magic moment for ImageNet came in 2012, uh, which is called the AlexNet moment cuz I think that grad student that, um, created this recognition model was, uh, named Alex, I forget his last name, achieved a error rate of 15%, which is, More than 10% lower than the runner up. So it was used just so much better than the second place that everyone else was like, what are you doing?[00:15:54] Uh, and it turned out that he was, he was the first to use, uh, deep learning, uh, c n n 10 percentage points. So like 15 and the other one was 25. Yeah, exactly. So it was just so much, so much better than the others. It was just unbelievable that no one else was, no other approach was even coming close.[00:16:09] Therefore, everyone from there on out for the next, until today we're just learning the lessons of deep learning because, um, it is so much superior to the other approaches. And this was like a big. Images and visual moment because then you had like a sci-fi 10, which is a, another, like a data set that is mostly images.[00:16:27] Mm-hmm. Focused. Mm-hmm. So it took a little bit before we got back to to text. And nowadays it feels like text, you know, text models are kind of eating the word, you know, we're making the text one multi-model. Yeah. So like we're bringing the images to GBT four instead of the opposite. But yeah, in 2009 we had a, another 60,000 images that set.[00:16:46] 32 by 32. Color images with airplanes, automobiles, like, uh, animals, like all kind of stuff. Like I, I think before we had the numbers, then we had the handwritten letters. Then we had clothing, and then we finally made clothing items came after, oh, clothing items. 2009. Yeah, this is 2009. I skipped, I skipped time a little bit.[00:17:08] Yeah, yeah. But yeah, CFR 10 and CFR 100. CFR 10 was for 10 classes. And that that was chosen. And then obviously they optimized that and they were like, all right, we need a new problem now. So in 20 14, 5 years later, they introduced CFAR 100, which was a hundred classes of other items. And I think this is a very general pattern, which is used.[00:17:25] You create a data set for a specific be. You think it's too hard for machines? Mm-hmm. It lasts for five years before it's no longer too hard for machines, and you have to find a new data set and you have to extend it again. So it's Similarly, we are gonna find that in glue, which is another, which is one of more modern data sets.[00:17:42] 2018-19: GLUE and SuperGLUE - Single Sentence, Similarity and Paraphrase, Inference[00:17:42] This one came out in 2018. Glue stands for general Language Understanding Evaluation. This is one of the most influential, I think, early. Earlier, um, language model benchmarks, and it has nine tasks. Um, so it has single sentence tasks, similarity and paraphrase tasks and inference tasks. So a single sentence task, uh, would be something like, uh, the Stanford Sentiment Tree Bank, which is a.[00:18:05] Uh, sentences from movie reviews and human annotations of the sentiment, whether it's positive or negative, in a sort of like a four point scale. And your job is to predict the task of a single sentence. This similarity task would involve corpuses, like the Microsoft research paraphrase corpus. So it's a corpus of sentence pairs automatically extracted from online news sources with human annotations for whether or not the sentence is in the para semantically equivalent.[00:18:28] So you just predict true or false and again, Just to call back to the math that we did earlier in this episode, the classes here are imbalance. This data set, for example, is 68% positive. So we report both accuracy and F1 scores. F1 is a more balanced approach because it, it adjusts for, uh, imbalanced, um, data sets.[00:18:48] Mm-hmm. Yeah. And then finally, inference. Inference is the one where we really start to have some kind of logic. So for example, the M N L I. Um, actually I'm, I'm gonna focus on squad, the Stanford questioning question answering dataset. It's another data set of pairs, uh, questions, uh, uh, p question paragraphs, pairs.[00:19:04] So where one of the sentences of the paragraph drawn from Wikipedia contains the answer to the corresponding question, we convert the task into a sentence, para classification by forming a pair between each question in each sentence into corresponding context and filtering out pairs of low overlap. So basically annotating whether or not.[00:19:20] Is the answer to the question inside of this paragraph that I pulled. Can you identify that? And again, like Entailment is kind of included inside of each of these inference tasks because it starts to force the language model to understand whether or not one thing implies the other thing. Mm-hmm. Yeah.[00:19:37] And the, the models evolving. This came out in 2018, lasted one year exactly. One year later, people were like, that's too easy. That's too easy. So in 2019, they actually came out with super. I love how you'll see later with like swag and hella swag. It's like they come up with very good names for these things.[00:19:55] Basically what's super glue dead is stick glue and try and move outside of the single sentence evaluation. So most of the tasks that. Sean was talking about focus on one sentence. Yeah, one sentence, one question. It's pretty straightforward in that way. Superglue kind of at the, so one, it went from single sentence to having some multi sentence and kind of like a context driven thing.[00:20:21] So you might have questions where, The answer is not in the last paragraph that you've read. So it starts to test the, the context window on this model. Some of them are more, in order to know the answer, you need to know what's not in the question kind of thing. So like you may say, Hey, this drink is owned by the Coca-Cola company.[00:20:43] Is this a Pepsi product? You know, so you need to make the connection false. Exactly, yeah. Then you have also like, um, embedded clauses. So you have things that are not exactly said, have to be inferred, and like a lot of this stack is very conversational. So some of the example contain a lot of the, um, um, you know, or this question's very hard to read out.[00:21:07] Yeah, I know. It's like, it sounds like you are saying, um, but no, you're actually, you're actually. And yet I hope to see employer base, you know, helping out child, um, care centers at the place of employment, things like that, that will help out. It's kind of hard to even read it. And then the hypothesis is like they're setting a trend.[00:21:27] It's going from something very simple like a big p d extract to something that is more similar to how humans communicate. Transcripts, like audio transcripts. Exactly. Of how people talk. Yeah. And some of them are also, Plausibility. You know, like most of these models have started to get good at understanding like a clear cause, kind of like a.[00:21:48] You know, cause effect things. But some of the plausible ones are like, for example, this one is a copa. They're called choice of plausible alternatives. The premises, my body cast a shadow over the grass. What's the cost for this alternative? One, the sun was rising. Alternative to the grass was cut.[00:22:07] Obviously it's the sun was rising, but nowhere. In the question we're actually mentioning the sun, uh, we are mentioning the grass. So some models, some of the older models might see the grass and make the connection that the grass is part of the reason, but the models start to get better and better and go from simply looking at the single sentence context to a more of a, a word new, uh, word knowledge.[00:22:27] It's just really impressive, like the fact that. We can expect that out of a model. It still blows my mind. I think we should not take it for granted that when we're evaluating models, we're asking questions like this that is not obvious from just the given text itself. Mm-hmm. So it, it is just coming with a memorized view of the world, uh, or, or world knowledge. And it understands the premise on, on some form. It is not just random noise. Yeah, I know. It's really impressive. This one, I actually wanted multi rc I actually wanted to spring on you as a, as a test, but it's just too long to read. It's just like a very long logic question.[00:23:03] And then it'll ask you to do, uh, comprehension. But uh, yeah, we'll just, we'll just kinda skip that. We'll put it, we'll put it in the show notes, and then you have to prove us that you're a human. Send us the answer exactly. Exactly and subscribe to the podcast. So superglue was a lot harder, and I think also was superseded eventually, pretty soon.[00:23:21] 2018-2019: Swag and HellaSwag - Common Sense Inference[00:23:21] And, uh, yeah, then we started coming onto the more recent cohort of tests. I don't know how to introduce the rest. Uh, there, there are just so many tests here that I, I struggle a little bit picking from these. Uh, but perhaps we can talk about swag and heli swyx since you mentioned it. Yeah. So SWAG stands for situations with Adversarial Generations.[00:23:39] Uh, also came out in 2018, but this guy, zes Etal, likes to name his data sets and his benchmarks in a very memorable way. And if you look at the PDF of the paper, he also has a little icon, uh, image icon for swag. And he doesn't just go by, uh, regular language. So he definitely has a little bit of branding to this and it's.[00:24:00] Part. So I'll give you an example of the kind of problems that swyx poses. Uh, it it is focused on common sense inference. So what's common sense inference? So, for example, given a partial description, like she opened the hood of the car, humans can reason about the situation and anticipate what might come next.[00:24:16] Then she examined the engine. So you're supposed to pick based on what happened in the first part. What is most likely to happen in the second part based on the, uh, multiple choice question, right? Another example would be on stage, a woman takes a seat at the piano. She a, sits on a bench as her sister plays at the doll.[00:24:33] B. Smiles with someone as the music play. C is in the crowd watching the dancers. D nervously set her fingers on the keys, so A, B, C, or D. It's not all of them are plausible. When you look at the rules of English, we're we've, we're not even checking for whether or not produces or predicts grammatical English.[00:24:54] We're checking for whether the language model can correctly pick what is most likely given the context. The only information that you're given is on stage. A woman takes a seat at the piano, what is she most likely to do next? And D makes sense. It's arguable obviously. Sometimes it could be a. In common sense, it's D.[00:25:11] Mm-hmm. So we're training these models to have common. Yeah, which most humans don't have. So it's a, it's already a step up. Obviously that only lasted a year. Uh, and hello, SWAG was no longer, was no longer challenging in 2019, and they started extending it quite a lot more, a lot more questions. I, I forget what, how many questions?[00:25:33] Um, so Swag was a, swag was a data set. A hundred thousand multiple choice questions. Um, and, and part of the innovation of swag was really that you're generating these questions rather than manually coming up with them. Mm-hmm. And we're starting to get into not just big data, but big questions and big benchmarks of the, of the questions.[00:25:51] That's where the adversarial generations come in, but how that swag. Starts pulling in from real world questions and, and data sets like, uh, wikiHow and activity net. And it's just really, you know, an extension of that. I couldn't even add examples just cuz there's so many. But just to give you an idea of, uh, the progress over time.[00:26:07] Aside: How to Design Benchmarks[00:26:07] Most of these benchmarks are, when they're released, they set. Benchmark at a level where if you just randomly guessed all of the questions, you'll get a 25%. That's sort of the, the baseline. And then you can run each of the language models on them, and then you can run, uh, human evaluations on them. You can have median evaluations, and then you have, um, expert evaluations of humans.[00:26:28] So the randoms level was, uh, for halla. swyx was 20. GT one, uh, which is the, uh, 2019 version that got a 41 on the, on the Hello Sue X score. Bert from Google, got 47. Grover, also from Google, got 57 to 75. Roberta from Facebook, got 85 G P T, 3.5, got 85, and then GPT4 got 95 essentially solving hello swag. So this is useless too.[00:26:51] 2021 - MMLU - Human level Professional Knowledge[00:26:51] We need, we need super Hell now's use this. Super hell swyx. I think the most challenging one came from 2021. 2021 was a very, very good year in benchmarking. So it's, we had two major benchmarks that came out. Human eval and M M L U, uh, we'll talk about mm. M L U first, cuz that, that's probably the more, more relevant one.[00:27:08] So M M L U. Stands for measuring mul massive multitask language understanding, just by far the biggest and most comprehensive and most human-like, uh, benchmark that we've had for until 2021. We had a better one in 2022, but we'll talk about that. So it is a test that covers 57 tasks, including elementary, math, US history, computer science law, and more.[00:27:29] So to attain high accuracy on this task, models must possess extensive world knowledge and prop problem solving. Its. Includes practice questions for the GRE test and the U United States, um, m l e, the medical exam as. It also includes questions from the undergrad courses from Oxford, from all the way from elementary high school to college and professional.[00:27:49] So actually the opening question that I gave you for this podcast came from the math test from M M L U, which is when you drop a ball from rest, uh, what happens? And then also the question about the Complex Z plane, uh, but it equally is also asking professional medicine question. So asking a question about thyroid cancer and, uh, asking you to diagnose.[00:28:10] Which of these four options is most likely? And asking a question about microeconomics, again, giving you a, a situation about regulation and monopolies and asking you to choose from a list of four questions. Mm-hmm. Again, random baseline is 25 out of 100 G P T two scores, 32, which is actually pretty impressive.[00:28:26] GT three scores between 43 to 60, depending on the the size. Go. Scores 60, chinchilla scores 67.5, GT 3.5 scores, 70 GPT4 jumps, one in 16 points to 86.4. The author of M M L U, Dan Hendrix, uh, was commenting on GPT4 saying this is essentially solved. He's basically says like, GT 4.5, the, the next incremental improvement on GPT4 should be able to reach expert level human perform.[00:28:53] At which point it is passing simultaneously, passing all the law exams, all the medical exams, all the graduate student exams, every single test from AP history to computer science to. Math to physics, to economics. It's very impressive. Yeah. And now you're seeing, I mean, it's probably unrelated, but Ivy League universities starting to drop the a t as a requirement for getting in.[00:29:16] So yeah. That might be unrelated as well, because, uh, there's a little bit of a culture war there with regards to, uh, the, the inherent bias of the SATs. Yeah. Yeah. But I mean, that's kinda, I mean exactly. That's kinda like what we were talking about before, right? It's. If a model can solve all of these, then like how good is it really?[00:29:33] How good is it as a Exactly. Telling us if a person should get in. It captures it. Captures with just the beginning. Yeah. Right.[00:29:39] 2021: HumanEval - Code Generation[00:29:39] Well, so I think another significant. Benchmark in 2021 was human eval, which is, uh, the first like very notable benchmark for code code generation. Obviously there's a, there's a bunch of research preceding this, but this was the one that really caught my eye because it was simultaneously introduced with Open Eyes Codex, which is the code generation model, the version of G P T that was fine tuned for generating code.[00:30:02] Uh, and that is, Premise of, well, there is the origin or the the language model powering GitHub co-pilot and yeah, now we can write code with language models, just with that, with that benchmark. And it's good too. That's the other thing, I think like this is one where the jump from GT 3.5 to GPT4 was probably the biggest, like GT 3.4 is like 48% on. On this benchmark, GPT4 is 67%. So it's pretty big. Yeah. I think coders should rest a little bit. You know, it's not 90 something, it's, it's still at 67, but just wait two years. You know, if you're a lawyer, if you're a lawyer, you're done. If you're a software engineer, you got, you got a couple more years, so save your money.[00:30:41] Yeah. But the way they test it is also super creative, right? Like, I think maybe people don't understand that actually all of the tests that are given here are very intuitive. Like you. 90% of a function, and then you ask the language model to complete it. And if it completes it like any software engineer would, then you give it a win.[00:31:00] If not, you give it a loss, run that model 164 times, and that is human eval. Yeah. Yeah. And since a lot of our listeners are engineers too, I think the big thing here is, and there was a, a link that we had that I missed, but some of, for example, some of. Coding test questions like it can answer older ones very, very well.[00:31:21] Like it doesn't not answer recent ones at all. So like you see some of like the data leakage from the training, like since it's been trained on the issues, massive data, some of it leaks. So if you're a software engineer, You don't have to worry too much. And hopefully, especially if you're not like in the JavaScript board, like a lot of these frameworks are brand new every year.[00:31:41] You get a lot of new technologies. So there's Oh, there's, oh yeah. Job security. Yes, exactly. Of course. Yeah. You got a new, you have new framework every year so that you have job security. Yeah, exactly. I'll sample, uh, data sets.[00:31:51] 2020 - XTREME - Multilingual Benchmarks[00:31:51] So before we get to big bench, I'll mention a couple more things, which is basically multilingual benchmarks.[00:31:57] Uh, those are basically simple extensions of monolingual benchmarks. I feel like basical. If you can. Accurately predicts the conversion of one word or one part of the word to another part of the word. Uh, you get a score. And, and I think it's, it's fairly intuitive over there. Uh, but I think the, the main benchmarks to know are, um, extreme, which is the, uh, x the x lingual transfer evaluation, the multilingual encoders, and much prefer extreme.[00:32:26] I know, right? Uh, that's why, that's why they have all these, uh, honestly, I think they just wanted the acronym and then they just kinda worked backwards. And then the other one, I can't find it in my notes for, uh, what the other multilingual ones are, but I, I just think it's interesting to always keep in mind like what the other.[00:32:43] Language capabilities are like, one language is basically completely equivalent to another. And I think a lot of AI ethicists or armchair AI ethicists are very angry that, you know, most of the time we optimize for English because obviously that has, there's the most, uh, training corpuses. I really like extreme the work that's being done here, because they took a, a huge amount of effort to make sure they cover, uh, sparse languages like the, the less popular ones.[00:33:06] So they had a lot of, uh, the, the, obviously the, the popular. Uh, the world's top languages. But then they also selected to maximize language diversity in terms of the complete diversity in, uh, human languages like Tamil Telugu, maam, and Sohi and Yoruba from Africa. Mm-hmm. So I just thought like that kind of effort is really commendable cuz uh, that means that the rest of the world can keep up in, in this air race.[00:33:28] Right. And especially on a lot of the more human based things. So I think we talked about this before, where. A lot of Israel movies are more[00:33:36] focused on culture and history and like are said in the past versus a lot of like the Western, did we talk about this on the podcast? No, not on the podcast. We talked and some of the Western one are more focused on the future and kind of like what's to come.[00:33:48] So I feel like when you're, some of the benchmarks that we mentioned before, you know, they have movie reviews as like, uh, one of the. One of the testing things. Yeah. But there's obviously a big cultural difference that it's not always captured when you're just looking at English data. Yeah. So if you ask the a motto, it's like, you know, are people gonna like this movie that I'm writing about the future?[00:34:10] Maybe it's gonna say, yeah, that's a really good idea. Or if I wanna do a movie about the past, it's gonna be like maybe people want to hear about robots. But that wouldn't be the case in, in every country. Well, since you and I speak different languages, I speak Chinese, you speak Italian, I'm sure you've tested the Italian capabilities.[00:34:29] What do you think? I think like as. Italy, it's so much more, um, dialect driven. So it can be, it can be really hard. So what kind of Italian does g PT three speak? Actually Italian, but the reality is most people have like their own, their own like dialect. So it would be really hard for a model to fool. An Italian that it's like somebody from where they are, you know?[00:34:49] Yeah. Like you can actually tell if you're speaking to AI bot in Chinese because they would not use any of the things that human with humans would use because, uh, Chinese humans would use all sorts of replacements for regular Chinese words. Also, I tried one of those like language tutor things mm-hmm.[00:35:06] That people are making and they're just not good Chinese. Not colloquial Chinese, not anything that anyone would say. They would understand you, but they were from, right, right.[00:35:14] 2022: BIG-Bench - The Biggest of the Benches[00:35:14] So, 2022, big bench. This was the biggest of the biggest, of the biggest benchmarks. I think the, the main pattern is really just, Bigger benchmarks rising in opposition to bigger and bigger models.[00:35:27] In order to evaluate these things, we just need to combine more and more and way more tasks, right? Like swag had nine tasks, hello swag had nine more tasks, and then you're, you're just adding and adding and adding and, and just running a battery of tasks all over. Every single model and, uh, trying to evaluate how good they are at each of them.[00:35:43] Big bench was 204 tasks contributed by 442 authors across 132 institutions. The task topics are diverse, drawing from linguistics, childhood development, math, common sense reasoning, biology, physics, social bias, software development, and beyond. I also like the fact that these authors also selected tasks that are not solved by current language models, but also not solvable by memorizing the internet, which is mm-hmm.[00:36:07] Tracking back to a little bit of the issues that we're, we're gonna cover later. Right. Yeah. I think that's, that's super interesting. Like one of, some of the examples would include in the following chess position, find a checkmate, which is, some humans cannot do that. What is the name of the element within a topic number of six?[00:36:22] Uh, that one you can look up, right? By consulting a periodic table. We just expect language models to memorize that. I really like this one cuz it's, uh, it's inherent. It's, uh, something that you can solve.[00:36:32] Identify whether this sentence has an anachronism. So, option one. During the Allied bombardment of the beaches of Iwojima, Ralph spoke loudly into his radio.[00:36:41] And in option two, during the allied bombardment of the beaches of Iwojima, Ralph spoke loudly into his iPhone. And you have to use context of like when iPhone, when Ally bombarding. Mm-hmm. And then sort of do math to like compare one versus the other and realize that okay, this one is the one that's out of place.[00:36:57] And that's asking more and more and more of the language model to do in implicitly, which is actually modeling what we do when we listen to language, which is such a big. Gap. It's such a big advancement from 1985 when we were comparing synonyms. Mm-hmm. Yeah, I know. And it's not that long in the grand scheme of like humanity, you know, like it's 40 years.[00:37:17] It's crazy. It's crazy. So this is a big missing gap in terms of research. Big benches seems like the most comprehensive, uh, set of benchmarks that we have. But it is curiously missing from Gypsy four. Mm-hmm. I don't know. On paper, for code, I only see Gopher two 80. Yeah. On it. Yeah. Yeah. It could be a curious emission because it maybe looks.[00:37:39] Like it didn't do so well.[00:37:40] EDIT: Why BIG-Bench is missing from GPT4 Results[00:37:40] Hello, this is Swyx from the editing room sometime in the future. I just wanted to interject that. Uh, we now know why the GPT for benchmark results did not include the big bench. Benchmark, even though that was the state-of-the-art benchmark at the time. And that's because the. Uh, GPC four new the Canary G U I D of the big bench.[00:38:02] Benchmark. Uh, so Canary UID is a random string, two, six[00:38:08] eight six B eight, uh, blah, blah, blah. It's a UID. UID, and it should not be knowable by the language model. And in this case it was therefore they had to exclude big bench and that's. And the issue of data contamination, which we're about to go into right now.[00:38:25] Issue: GPT4 vs the mystery of the AMC10/12[00:38:25] And there's some interesting, if you dive into details of GPT4, there's some interesting results in GPT4, which starts to get into the results with benchmarking, right? Like so for example, there was a test that GPT4 published that is very, very bizarre to everyone who is even somewhat knowledgeable.[00:38:41] And this concerns the Ammc 10 and AMC 12. So the mc. Is a measure of the American math 10th grade student and the AMC12 is a, uh, is a measure of the American 12th grade student. So 12 is supposed to be harder than 10. Because the students are supposed to be older, it's, it's covering topics in algebra, geometry number, theory and combinatorics.[00:39:04] GPT4 scored a 30 on AMC10 and scored a 60 on AMC12. So the harder test, it got twice as good, and 30 was really, really bad. So the scoring format of AMC10. It is 25 questions. Each correct answer is worth six points. Each incorrect answer is worth 1.5 points and unanswered questions receive zero points.[00:39:25] So if you answer every single question wrong, you will get more than GPT4 got on AMC10. You just got everything wrong. Yeah, it's definitely better in art medics, you know, but it's clearly still a, a long way from, uh, from being even a high school student. Yeah. There's a little bit of volatility in these results and it, it shows that we, it's not quite like machine intelligence is not the same, or not linearly scaling and not intuitive as human intelligence.[00:39:54] And it's something that I think we should be. Aware of. And when it freaks out in certain ways, we should not be that surprised because Yeah, we're seeing that. Yeah. I feel like part of it is also human learning is so structured, you know, like you learn the new test, you learn the new test, you learn the new test.[00:40:10] But these models, we kind of throw everything at them all at once, you know, when we train them. So when, when the model is strained, are you excusing the model? No, no, no. I'm just saying like, you know, and you see it in everything. It's like some stuff. I wonder what the percentage of. AMC 10 versus AMC 12.[00:40:28] Issue: Data Contamination[00:40:28] Content online is, yes. This comes in a topic of contamination and memorization. Right. Which we can get into if we, if we, if we want. Yeah. Yeah, yeah. So, uh, we're getting into benchmarking issues, right? Like there's all this advancements in benchmarks, uh, language models. Very good. Awesome. Awesome, awesome. Uh, what are the problems?[00:40:44] Uh, the problem is that in order to train these language models, we are scraping the vast majority of the internet. And as time passes, the. Of previous runs of our tests will be pasted on the internet, and they will go into the corpus and the leg model will be memorizing them rather than reasoning them from first principles.[00:41:02] So in, in the machine, classic machine learning parlance, this would be overfitting mm-hmm. Uh, to the test rather than to the generalizing to the, uh, the results that we really want. And so there's an example of, uh, code forces as well also discovered on GPT4. So Code Forces has annual vintages and there was this guy, uh, C H H Halle on Twitter who ran GPT4 on pre 2021 problems, solved all of them and then ran it on 2022 plus problems and solved zero of them.[00:41:31] And we know that the cutoff for GPT4 was 2021. Mm-hmm. So it just memorized the code forces problems as far as we can tell. And it's just really bad at math cuz it also failed the mc 10 stuff. Mm-hmm. It's actually. For some subset of its capabilities. I bet if you tested it with GPT3, it might do better, right?[00:41:50] Yeah. I mean, this is the, you know, when you think about models and benchmarks, you can never take the benchmarks for what the number says, you know, because say, you know, you're focusing on code, like the benchmark might only include the pre 2021 problems and it scores great, but it's actually bad at generalizing and coming up with new solutions.[00:42:10] So, yeah, that, that's a. Big problem.[00:42:13] Other Issues: Benchmark Data Quality and the Iris data set[00:42:13] Yeah. Yeah. So bias, data quality, task specificity, reproducibility, resource requirements, and then calibrating confidence. So bias is, is, is what you might think it is. Basically, there's inherent bias in the data. So for example, when you think about doctor, do you think about a male doctor, a female doctor, in specifically an image net?[00:42:31] Businessmen, white people will be labeled businessmen, whereas Asian businessmen will be labeled Asian businessmen and that can reinforce harmful serotypes. That's the bias issue. Data quality issue. I really love this one. Okay, so there's a famous image data set we haven't talked about called the pedals or iris.[00:42:47] Iris dataset mm-hmm. Contains measurements of, uh, of, uh, length with petal length and petal with, uh, three different species of iris, iris flowers, and they have labeling issues in. So there's a mini, there's a lowest level possible error rate because the error rate exists in the data itself. And if you have a machine learning model that comes out with better error rate than the data, you have a problem cuz your machine learning model is lying to you.[00:43:12] Mm-hmm. Specifically, there's, we know this for a fact because especially for Iris flowers, the length should be longer than the, than the width. Um, but there. Number of instances in the data set where the length was shorter than the, than the width, and that's obviously impossible. So there was, so somebody made an error in the recording process.[00:43:27] Therefore if your machine learning model fits that, then it's doing something wrong cuz it's biologically impossible. Mm-hmm. Task specificity basically if you're overfitting to, to one type of task, for example, answering questions based on a single sentence or you're not, you know, facing something real world reproducibility.[00:43:43] This one is actually, I guess, the fine details of machine learning, which people don't really like to talk about. There's a lot. Pre-processing and post-processing done in I Python notebooks. That is completely un versions untested, ad hoc, sticky, yucky, and everyone does it differently. Therefore, your test results might not be the same as my test results.[00:44:04] Therefore, we don't agree that your scores are. The right scores for your benchmark, whereas you're self reporting it every single time you publish it on a, on a paper. The last two resource requirements, these are, these are more to do with GPTs. The larger and larger these models get, the harder, the more, more expensive it is to run some.[00:44:22] And some of them are not open models. In other words, they're not, uh, readily available, so you cannot tell unless they run it themselves on, on your benchmark. So for example, you can't run your GPT3, you have to kind of run it through the api. If you don't have access to the API like GPT4, then you can't run it at all.[00:44:39] The last one is a new one from GPT4's Paper itself. So you can actually ask the language models to expose their log probabilities and show you how confident they think they are in their answer, which is very important for calibrating whether the language model has the right amount of confidence in itself and in the GPT4 people. It. They were actually very responsible in disclosing that They used to have about linear correspondence between the amount of confidence and the amount of times it was right, but then adding R L H F onto GPT4 actually skewed this prediction such that it was more confident than it should be. It was confidently incorrect as as people say.[00:45:18] In other words, hallucinating. And that is a problem. So yeah, those are the main issues with benchmarking that we have to deal with. Mm-hmm. Yeah, and a lot of our friends, our founders, we work with a lot of founders. If you look at all these benchmarks, all of them just focus on how good of a score they can get.[00:45:38] They don't focus on what's actually feasible to use for my product, you know? So I think.[00:45:44] Tradeoffs of Latency, Inference Cost, Throughput[00:45:44] Production benchmarking is something that doesn't really exist today, but I think we'll see the, the rise off. And I think the main three drivers are one latency. You know, how quickly can I infer the answer cost? You know, if I'm using this model, how much does each call cost me?[00:46:01] Like is that in line with my business model I, and then throughput? I just need to scale these models to a lot of questions on the ones. Again, I just do a benchmark run and you kind of come up. For quadrants. So if on the left side you have model size going from smallest to biggest, and on the X axis you have latency tolerance, which is from, I do not want any delay to, I'll wait as long as I can to get the right answer.[00:46:27] You start to see different type of use cases, for example, I might wanna use a small model that can get me an answer very quickly in a short amount of time, even though the answer is narrow. Because me as a human, maybe I'm in a very iterative flow. And we have Varun before on the podcast, and we were talking about a kind of like a acceleration versus iteration use cases.[00:46:50] Like this is more for acceleration. If I'm using co-pilot, you know, the code doesn't have to be a hundred percent correct, but it needs to happen kind of in my flow of writing. So that's where a model like that would be. But instead, other times I might be willing, like if I'm asking it to create a whole application, I'm willing to wait one hour, you know, for the model to get me a response.[00:47:11] But you don't have, you don't have a way to choose that today with most models. They kind of do just one type of work. So I think we're gonna see more and more of these benchmark. Focus on not only on the research side of it, which is what they really are today when you're developing a new model, like does it meet the usual standard research benchmarks to having more of a performance benchmark for production use cases?[00:47:36] And I wonder who's gonna be the first company that comes up with, with something like this, but I think we're seeing more and more of these models go from a research thing to like a production thing. And especially going from companies like. Google and Facebook that have kinda unlimited budget for a lot of these things to startups, starting to integrate them in the products.[00:48:00] And when you're on a tight budget paying, you know, 1 cent per thousand tokens or 0.10 cent for a thousand tokens, like it's really important. So I think that's, um, that's what's missing to get a lot of these things to productions. But hopefully we, we see them.[00:48:16] Yeah, the software development lifecycle I'm thinking about really is that most people will start with large models and then they will prototype with that because that is the most capable ones.[00:48:25] But then as they put more and more of those things in production, people always want them to run faster and faster and faster and cheaper. So you will distill towards a more domain specific model, and every single company that puts this into production, we'll, we'll want something like that, but I, I think it's, it's a reasonable bet because.[00:48:41] There's another branch of the AI builders that I see out there who are build, who are just banking on large models only. Mm-hmm. And seeing how far they can stretch them. Right. With building on AI agents that can take arbitrarily long amounts of time because they're saving you lots of, lots of time with, uh, searching the web for you and doing research for you.[00:48:59] And I think. I'm happy to wait for Bing for like 10 seconds if it does a bunch of searches for median. Mm-hmm. Just ends with, ends with the right, right result. You know, I was, I was tweeting the other day that I wanted an AI enabled browser because I was seeing this table, uh, there was an image and I just needed to screenshot an image and say, plot this on a chart for me.[00:49:17] And I just wanted to do that, but it would have to take so many steps and I would be willing to wait for a large model to do that for me. Mm-hmm. Yeah. I mean, web development so far has been, Reduce, reduce, reduce the loading times. You know, it's like first we had the, I don't know about that. There, there are people who disagree.[00:49:34] Oh. But I, I think, like if you think about, you know, the CDN and you think about deploying things at the edge, like the focus recently has been on lowering the latency time versus increasing it.[00:49:45] Conclusion[00:49:45] Yeah. So, well that's the, that's Benchmark 1 0 1. Um. Let us know how we, how you think we did. This is something we're trying for the first time.[00:49:52] We're very inspired by other podcasts that we like where we do a bunch of upfront prep, but then it becomes a single topical episode that is hopefully a little bit more timeless. We don't have to keep keeping up with the news. I think there's a lot of history that we can go back on and. Deepen our understanding of the context of all these evolutions in, uh, language models.[00:50:12] Yeah. And if you have ideas for the next, you know, 1 0 1 fundamentals episode, yeah, let us know in the, in the comments and we'll see you all soon. Bye. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.latent.space
