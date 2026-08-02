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556 episodes
- Security has always been the vegetables of software. Everyone agrees it matters, and somehow it never quite makes it onto the plate. At PyCon US this year, that changed. For the first time ever, security got its own dedicated, day-long track, one of just two at the whole conference, sitting right next to AI. And the room was packed to the back wall.
On this episode, I'm joined by the three people at the center of it. Seth Larson, Security Developer in Residence at the Python Software Foundation and, very recently, a CPython core developer. Juanita Gomez, a PhD researcher at UC Santa Cruz in open source security, who co-chaired the track. And Mike Fiedler, PyPI's Safety and Security Engineer, one of the very few people paid full-time to keep the packages you install safe.
We use the arc of the track's talks to take the temperature of Python security right now: supply chain attacks, dependency cooldowns, zero trust, SBOMs, and the push to bring Rust into CPython. And why not one of us thinks security is anywhere close to solved. Turns out that's the good news. It's why the room was full.
Episode sponsors
Sentry Error Monitoring, Code talkpython26
Talk Python Courses
Links from the show
Guests
Juanita Gomez: linkedin.com
Mike Fiedler: miketheman.dev
Seth Michael Larson: sethmlarson.dev
Trailblazing Python Security: us.pycon.org
Everything Security at PyCon US 2026 (PSF blog): pyfound.blogspot.com
Dependency Cooldowns: cooldowns.dev
Anatomy of a Phishing Campaign (Mike Fiedler) Recording: www.youtube.com
FedRAMP: www.gsa.gov
Zero Trust in 200ms: Implementing Identity-Per-Transaction with Python & Serverless-Tristan McKinnon: www.youtube.com
Rust for CPython project: blog.python.org
pre-PEP: discuss.python.org
Rust for CPython: Making Python Safer and More Robust for Everyone - Emma Smith: www.youtube.com
SBOMit: github.com
Asleep at the Wheel: Getting your SBOMs to pay attention... - Sanchit Sahay, Abhishek Reddypalle: www.youtube.com
Volatility: volatilityfoundation.org
Post Incident Runtime SBOM Generation from Python Memory - Hala Ali: www.youtube.com
zizmor: docs.zizmor.sh
GitHub Actions security in Python packages (Andrew Nesbitt write-up): nesbitt.io
andrew/pycon: data & analysis for the GitHub Actions security talk: github.com
GitHub Actions Security in Python Packages - Andrew Nesbitt: www.youtube.com
gh-profiler: examine a GitHub user's profile to gauge their contributions: github.com
PyCon US YouTube channel: www.youtube.com
SBOMit: adding verification to SBOMs (OpenSSF): openssf.org
Ecosystems: ecosyste.ms
Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com
Episode #557 deep-dive: talkpython.fm/557
Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm
Theme Song: Developer Rap
🥁 Served in a Flask 🎸: talkpython.fm/flasksong
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YouTube: youtube.com/@talkpython
Bluesky: @talkpython.fm
Mastodon: @talkpython@fosstodon.org
X.com: @talkpython
Michael on Bluesky: @mkennedy.codes
Michael on Mastodon: @mkennedy@fosstodon.org
Michael on X.com: @mkennedy
- For years, "Django and async" came with an asterisk. The docs themselves warned you off it. Scary performance notes, a story that felt half-finished. Well, that story just got rewritten, literally, and the person who rewrote it is here to tell you why the old framing was wrong.
Carlton Gibson is a former Django Fellow, sat on the security team for eight years, and he's on the steering council. On this episode we get into the async topic doc rewrite, what actually remains versus what was just fear, the new Tasks framework in 6.0, DB-level cascades and fetch modes landing in 6.1, and why free-threading is the bet that's about to pay off big for Django. If you've been told Django's async story isn't ready, this is the episode that puts that myth to bed.
Episode sponsors
Sentry Error Monitoring, Code talkpython26
Python in Production
Talk Python Courses
Links from the show
DjangoCon Europe: djangocon.eu
PyCon Italia: pycon.it
Django on the Med: djangomed.eu
Django Mantle: noumenal.es
PyPI: pypi.org
release notes: docs.djangoproject.com
on_delete: docs.djangoproject.com
Fetch modes: docs.djangoproject.com
HttpRequest.multipart_parser_class: docs.djangoproject.com
async topic doc: docs.djangoproject.com
docs: docs.djangoproject.com
DEP 14: github.com
django-tasks: github.com
django-tasks-local: github.com
Celery: docs.celeryq.dev
PEP 703: peps.python.org
free-threading HOWTO: docs.python.org
PEP 779: peps.python.org
ASGI: docs.djangoproject.com
PGBouncer: www.pgbouncer.org
Channels: channels.readthedocs.io
sync_to_async / async_to_sync: docs.djangoproject.com
noumenal.es: noumenal.es
Django Chat: djangochat.com
@carlton@fosstodon.org: fosstodon.org
Article: Cutting Python Web App Memory Over 31%: mkennedy.codes
Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com
Episode #556 deep-dive: talkpython.fm/556
Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm
Theme Song: Developer Rap
🥁 Served in a Flask 🎸: talkpython.fm/flasksong
---== Don't be a stranger ==---
YouTube: youtube.com/@talkpython
Bluesky: @talkpython.fm
Mastodon: @talkpython@fosstodon.org
X.com: @talkpython
Michael on Bluesky: @mkennedy.codes
Michael on Mastodon: @mkennedy@fosstodon.org
Michael on X.com: @mkennedy
- Coding agents have gotten really good at one kind of work. You scope a feature, edit some files, run the tests, ship it. It all happens on disk. But that is not how data work feels. You load something, you look at it, you run a cell, you watch how it responds, and you decide the next move from whatever is sitting in memory. And until now, your agent couldn't see any of that. It only saw the files. Never the live state.
This episode, that wall comes down. marimo pair drops a coding agent right inside a running notebook, with full access to every variable Python is holding in memory. The notebook becomes a shared canvas. You point, it runs the code. You tell it to zoom in on the Picasso paintings, and the chart just updates. No MCP tools to wire up, no schema to describe. Just Python, and an agent that can finally see what you see. Trevor Manz is back to walk us through it.
Episode sponsors
Sentry Error Monitoring, Code talkpython26
Talk Python Courses
Links from the show
marimo pair: marimo.io/pair
Course transcripts announcement: talkpython.fm/blog
anywidget: Jupyter Widgets made easy: talkpython.fm
marimo: marimo.io
blog: marimo.io
GitHub: github.com
given this: martinalderson.com
llms.txt: talkpython.fm
mcp: talkpython.fm
cli: talkpython.fm
open issues: github.com
Discord: marimo.io
Marimo Pair: marimo.io
OpenCode: opencode.ai
AI Tooling for Software Engineers in 2026: newsletter.pragmaticengineer.com
Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com
Episode #555 deep-dive: talkpython.fm/555
Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm
Theme Song: Developer Rap
🥁 Served in a Flask 🎸: talkpython.fm/flasksong
---== Don't be a stranger ==---
YouTube: youtube.com/@talkpython
Bluesky: @talkpython.fm
Mastodon: @talkpython@fosstodon.org
X.com: @talkpython
Michael on Bluesky: @mkennedy.codes
Michael on Mastodon: @mkennedy@fosstodon.org
Michael on X.com: @mkennedy
- You ask an AI a question and it answers with total confidence. Most of the time, a confidently wrong answer is just an annoyance. But what if the question is medical, and there's a real patient on the other end? In that world, a hallucination isn't a bug, it's a patient-safety event. Sumit Gundawar is a London-based software engineer who builds the clinical platform for a UK longevity and aesthetic-medicine clinic, and his whole argument is that in high-stakes AI, the model is the easy part. Earning trust is the real engineering. We dig into grounding, refusal logic, human-in-the-loop design, and the messy frontier of longevity and biohacking, plus a live demo of an assistant that refuses to answer when it can't back up the claim. Let's get into it.
Episode sponsors
Six Feet Up
Talk Python Courses
Links from the show
Guest
Sumit Gundawar: linkedin.com
Course transcripts announcement: talkpython.fm/blog
Sumit Gundawar - JAX London Speaker: jaxlondon.com
Anthropic: anthropic.com
OpenAI Platform: platform.openai.com
Anthropic: anthropic.com
LangChain: langchain.com
OWASP: owasp.org
Pydantic: pydantic.dev
EU AI Act - Regulatory Framework: digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu
HIPAA - HHS: www.hhs.gov
NHS: www.nhs.uk
Llama: llama.com
Qwen - QwenLM on GitHub: github.com
OpenAI Platform: platform.openai.com
Hugging Face: huggingface.co
Llama: llama.com
Granola: www.granola.ai
HIPAA - HHS: www.hhs.gov
CodeRabbit: www.coderabbit.ai
Cursor Origin: cursor.com
GitHub Status: www.githubstatus.com
Midjourney Medical: www.midjourney.com
Neko Health: www.nekohealth.com
CERN: home.cern
ATLAS Experiment: atlas.cern
Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com
Episode #554 deep-dive: talkpython.fm/554
Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm
Theme Song: Developer Rap
🥁 Served in a Flask 🎸: talkpython.fm/flasksong
---== Don't be a stranger ==---
YouTube: youtube.com/@talkpython
Bluesky: @talkpython.fm
Mastodon: @talkpython@fosstodon.org
X.com: @talkpython
Michael on Bluesky: @mkennedy.codes
Michael on Mastodon: @mkennedy@fosstodon.org
Michael on X.com: @mkennedy
- This episode is a fun crossover from our Python news and tips podcast, Python Bytes. We have had some big changes over there. Brian Okken has moved on and Calvin Hendryx-Parker has joined the show as the new co-host. To kick off this new era, we decided to do a longer and more personal episode called "All Our Tools". The idea is both of us talk about some of our most useful day-to-day developer and business owner tools that we think you all would find useful. It was so well received, that I'm bringing it to you all as a crossover episode. Enjoy and we hope you find something new and awesome to help you with your software and data science day to day.
Episode sponsors
Sentry Error Monitoring, Code talkpython26
Python in Production
Talk Python Courses
Links from the show
@calvinhp@sixfeetup.social: sixfeetup.social
@calvinhp.com: bsky.app
calvinhp.com: calvinhp.com
Original airing on Python Bytes: pythonbytes.fm
pi: pi.dev
superpowers: github.com
Warp.dev: Warp.dev
OhMyZSH: ohmyz.sh
Commandbookapp.com: Commandbookapp.com
Blink: blink.sh
kitty: sw.kovidgoyal.net
mosh: mosh.org
tmux: github.com
Claude code: www.anthropic.com
Claude.md: Claude.md
MacWhisper: goodsnooze.gumroad.com
Handy: handy.computer
Tailscale: tailscale.com
Talk Python episode with Alex: talkpython.fm
Telescopo: www.telescopo.app
Typora markdown: typora.io
formal documentation for many of my open source packages: mkennedy.codes
Great Docs: posit-dev.github.io
Statement on the US government directive to suspend access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5: www.anthropic.com
No second date: x.com
Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com
Episode #553 deep-dive: talkpython.fm/553
Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm
Theme Song: Developer Rap
🥁 Served in a Flask 🎸: talkpython.fm/flasksong
---== Don't be a stranger ==---
YouTube: youtube.com/@talkpython
Bluesky: @talkpython.fm
Mastodon: @talkpython@fosstodon.org
X.com: @talkpython
Michael on Bluesky: @mkennedy.codes
Michael on Mastodon: @mkennedy@fosstodon.org
Michael on X.com: @mkennedy
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About Talk Python To Me
Talk Python to Me is a weekly podcast hosted by developer and entrepreneur Michael Kennedy. We dive deep into the popular packages and software developers, data scientists, and incredible hobbyists doing amazing things with Python. If you're new to Python, you'll quickly learn the ins and outs of the community by hearing from the leaders. And if you've been Pythoning for years, you'll learn about your favorite packages and the hot new ones coming out of open source.Podcast website
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