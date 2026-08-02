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Talk Python To Me

Michael Kennedy
Technology
Talk Python To Me
Latest episode

556 episodes

  • Talk Python To Me

    #557: Security of everything at PyCon 2026

    08/02/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Security has always been the vegetables of software. Everyone agrees it matters, and somehow it never quite makes it onto the plate. At PyCon US this year, that changed. For the first time ever, security got its own dedicated, day-long track, one of just two at the whole conference, sitting right next to AI. And the room was packed to the back wall.



    On this episode, I'm joined by the three people at the center of it. Seth Larson, Security Developer in Residence at the Python Software Foundation and, very recently, a CPython core developer. Juanita Gomez, a PhD researcher at UC Santa Cruz in open source security, who co-chaired the track. And Mike Fiedler, PyPI's Safety and Security Engineer, one of the very few people paid full-time to keep the packages you install safe.



    We use the arc of the track's talks to take the temperature of Python security right now: supply chain attacks, dependency cooldowns, zero trust, SBOMs, and the push to bring Rust into CPython. And why not one of us thinks security is anywhere close to solved. Turns out that's the good news. It's why the room was full.

    Episode sponsors

    Sentry Error Monitoring, Code talkpython26

    Talk Python Courses

    Links from the show

    Guests

    Juanita Gomez: linkedin.com

    Mike Fiedler: miketheman.dev

    Seth Michael Larson: sethmlarson.dev

    Trailblazing Python Security: us.pycon.org

    Everything Security at PyCon US 2026 (PSF blog): pyfound.blogspot.com

    Dependency Cooldowns: cooldowns.dev

    Anatomy of a Phishing Campaign (Mike Fiedler) Recording: www.youtube.com

    FedRAMP: www.gsa.gov

    Zero Trust in 200ms: Implementing Identity-Per-Transaction with Python & Serverless-Tristan McKinnon: www.youtube.com

    Rust for CPython project: blog.python.org

    pre-PEP: discuss.python.org

    Rust for CPython: Making Python Safer and More Robust for Everyone - Emma Smith: www.youtube.com

    SBOMit: github.com

    Asleep at the Wheel: Getting your SBOMs to pay attention... - Sanchit Sahay, Abhishek Reddypalle: www.youtube.com

    Volatility: volatilityfoundation.org

    Post Incident Runtime SBOM Generation from Python Memory - Hala Ali: www.youtube.com

    zizmor: docs.zizmor.sh

    GitHub Actions security in Python packages (Andrew Nesbitt write-up): nesbitt.io

    andrew/pycon: data & analysis for the GitHub Actions security talk: github.com

    GitHub Actions Security in Python Packages - Andrew Nesbitt: www.youtube.com

    gh-profiler: examine a GitHub user's profile to gauge their contributions: github.com

    PyCon US YouTube channel: www.youtube.com

    SBOMit: adding verification to SBOMs (OpenSSF): openssf.org

    Ecosystems: ecosyste.ms

    Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com

    Episode #557 deep-dive: talkpython.fm/557

    Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm

    Theme Song: Developer Rap

    🥁 Served in a Flask 🎸: talkpython.fm/flasksong

    ---== Don't be a stranger ==---

    YouTube: youtube.com/@talkpython

    Bluesky: @talkpython.fm

    Mastodon: @talkpython@fosstodon.org

    X.com: @talkpython

    Michael on Bluesky: @mkennedy.codes

    Michael on Mastodon: @mkennedy@fosstodon.org

    Michael on X.com: @mkennedy
  • Talk Python To Me

    #556: Updates on Django's Async Story

    07/26/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    For years, "Django and async" came with an asterisk. The docs themselves warned you off it. Scary performance notes, a story that felt half-finished. Well, that story just got rewritten, literally, and the person who rewrote it is here to tell you why the old framing was wrong.



    Carlton Gibson is a former Django Fellow, sat on the security team for eight years, and he's on the steering council. On this episode we get into the async topic doc rewrite, what actually remains versus what was just fear, the new Tasks framework in 6.0, DB-level cascades and fetch modes landing in 6.1, and why free-threading is the bet that's about to pay off big for Django. If you've been told Django's async story isn't ready, this is the episode that puts that myth to bed.

    Episode sponsors

    Sentry Error Monitoring, Code talkpython26

    Python in Production

    Talk Python Courses

    Links from the show

    DjangoCon Europe: djangocon.eu

    PyCon Italia: pycon.it

    Django on the Med: djangomed.eu

    Django Mantle: noumenal.es

    PyPI: pypi.org

    release notes: docs.djangoproject.com

    on_delete: docs.djangoproject.com

    Fetch modes: docs.djangoproject.com

    HttpRequest.multipart_parser_class: docs.djangoproject.com

    async topic doc: docs.djangoproject.com

    docs: docs.djangoproject.com

    DEP 14: github.com

    django-tasks: github.com

    django-tasks-local: github.com

    Celery: docs.celeryq.dev

    PEP 703: peps.python.org

    free-threading HOWTO: docs.python.org

    PEP 779: peps.python.org

    ASGI: docs.djangoproject.com

    PGBouncer: www.pgbouncer.org

    Channels: channels.readthedocs.io

    sync_to_async / async_to_sync: docs.djangoproject.com

    noumenal.es: noumenal.es

    Django Chat: djangochat.com

    @carlton@fosstodon.org: fosstodon.org

    Article: Cutting Python Web App Memory Over 31%: mkennedy.codes

    Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com

    Episode #556 deep-dive: talkpython.fm/556

    Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm

    Theme Song: Developer Rap

    🥁 Served in a Flask 🎸: talkpython.fm/flasksong

    ---== Don't be a stranger ==---

    YouTube: youtube.com/@talkpython

    Bluesky: @talkpython.fm

    Mastodon: @talkpython@fosstodon.org

    X.com: @talkpython

    Michael on Bluesky: @mkennedy.codes

    Michael on Mastodon: @mkennedy@fosstodon.org

    Michael on X.com: @mkennedy
  • Talk Python To Me

    #555: Marimo Pair - A Canvas for Agent + Developers Collaboration

    07/13/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Coding agents have gotten really good at one kind of work. You scope a feature, edit some files, run the tests, ship it. It all happens on disk. But that is not how data work feels. You load something, you look at it, you run a cell, you watch how it responds, and you decide the next move from whatever is sitting in memory. And until now, your agent couldn't see any of that. It only saw the files. Never the live state.



    This episode, that wall comes down. marimo pair drops a coding agent right inside a running notebook, with full access to every variable Python is holding in memory. The notebook becomes a shared canvas. You point, it runs the code. You tell it to zoom in on the Picasso paintings, and the chart just updates. No MCP tools to wire up, no schema to describe. Just Python, and an agent that can finally see what you see. Trevor Manz is back to walk us through it.

    Episode sponsors

    Sentry Error Monitoring, Code talkpython26

    Talk Python Courses

    Links from the show

    marimo pair: marimo.io/pair

    Course transcripts announcement: talkpython.fm/blog

    anywidget: Jupyter Widgets made easy: talkpython.fm

    marimo: marimo.io

    blog: marimo.io

    GitHub: github.com

    given this: martinalderson.com

    llms.txt: talkpython.fm

    mcp: talkpython.fm

    cli: talkpython.fm

    open issues: github.com

    Discord: marimo.io

    Marimo Pair: marimo.io

    OpenCode: opencode.ai

    AI Tooling for Software Engineers in 2026: newsletter.pragmaticengineer.com

    Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com

    Episode #555 deep-dive: talkpython.fm/555

    Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm

    Theme Song: Developer Rap

    🥁 Served in a Flask 🎸: talkpython.fm/flasksong

    ---== Don't be a stranger ==---

    YouTube: youtube.com/@talkpython

    Bluesky: @talkpython.fm

    Mastodon: @talkpython@fosstodon.org

    X.com: @talkpython

    Michael on Bluesky: @mkennedy.codes

    Michael on Mastodon: @mkennedy@fosstodon.org

    Michael on X.com: @mkennedy
  • Talk Python To Me

    #554: Trustworthy AI in Healthcare and Longevity

    07/10/2026 | 1h
    You ask an AI a question and it answers with total confidence. Most of the time, a confidently wrong answer is just an annoyance. But what if the question is medical, and there's a real patient on the other end? In that world, a hallucination isn't a bug, it's a patient-safety event. Sumit Gundawar is a London-based software engineer who builds the clinical platform for a UK longevity and aesthetic-medicine clinic, and his whole argument is that in high-stakes AI, the model is the easy part. Earning trust is the real engineering. We dig into grounding, refusal logic, human-in-the-loop design, and the messy frontier of longevity and biohacking, plus a live demo of an assistant that refuses to answer when it can't back up the claim. Let's get into it.

    Episode sponsors

    Six Feet Up

    Talk Python Courses

    Links from the show

    Guest

    Sumit Gundawar: linkedin.com

    Course transcripts announcement: talkpython.fm/blog

    Sumit Gundawar - JAX London Speaker: jaxlondon.com

    Anthropic: anthropic.com

    OpenAI Platform: platform.openai.com

    Anthropic: anthropic.com

    LangChain: langchain.com

    OWASP: owasp.org

    Pydantic: pydantic.dev

    EU AI Act - Regulatory Framework: digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu

    HIPAA - HHS: www.hhs.gov

    NHS: www.nhs.uk

    Llama: llama.com

    Qwen - QwenLM on GitHub: github.com

    OpenAI Platform: platform.openai.com

    Hugging Face: huggingface.co

    Llama: llama.com

    Granola: www.granola.ai

    HIPAA - HHS: www.hhs.gov

    CodeRabbit: www.coderabbit.ai

    Cursor Origin: cursor.com

    GitHub Status: www.githubstatus.com

    Midjourney Medical: www.midjourney.com

    Neko Health: www.nekohealth.com

    CERN: home.cern

    ATLAS Experiment: atlas.cern

    Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com

    Episode #554 deep-dive: talkpython.fm/554

    Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm

    Theme Song: Developer Rap

    🥁 Served in a Flask 🎸: talkpython.fm/flasksong

    ---== Don't be a stranger ==---

    YouTube: youtube.com/@talkpython

    Bluesky: @talkpython.fm

    Mastodon: @talkpython@fosstodon.org

    X.com: @talkpython

    Michael on Bluesky: @mkennedy.codes

    Michael on Mastodon: @mkennedy@fosstodon.org

    Michael on X.com: @mkennedy
  • Talk Python To Me

    #553: All of our tools

    06/26/2026 | 55 mins.
    This episode is a fun crossover from our Python news and tips podcast, Python Bytes. We have had some big changes over there. Brian Okken has moved on and Calvin Hendryx-Parker has joined the show as the new co-host. To kick off this new era, we decided to do a longer and more personal episode called "All Our Tools". The idea is both of us talk about some of our most useful day-to-day developer and business owner tools that we think you all would find useful. It was so well received, that I'm bringing it to you all as a crossover episode. Enjoy and we hope you find something new and awesome to help you with your software and data science day to day.

    Episode sponsors

    Sentry Error Monitoring, Code talkpython26

    Python in Production

    Talk Python Courses

    Links from the show

    @calvinhp@sixfeetup.social: sixfeetup.social

    @calvinhp.com: bsky.app

    calvinhp.com: calvinhp.com

    Original airing on Python Bytes: pythonbytes.fm

    pi: pi.dev

    superpowers: github.com

    Warp.dev: Warp.dev

    OhMyZSH: ohmyz.sh

    Commandbookapp.com: Commandbookapp.com

    Blink: blink.sh

    kitty: sw.kovidgoyal.net

    mosh: mosh.org

    tmux: github.com

    Claude code: www.anthropic.com

    Claude.md: Claude.md

    MacWhisper: goodsnooze.gumroad.com

    Handy: handy.computer

    Tailscale: tailscale.com

    Talk Python episode with Alex: talkpython.fm

    Telescopo: www.telescopo.app

    Typora markdown: typora.io

    formal documentation for many of my open source packages: mkennedy.codes

    Great Docs: posit-dev.github.io

    Statement on the US government directive to suspend access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5: www.anthropic.com

    No second date: x.com

    Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com

    Episode #553 deep-dive: talkpython.fm/553

    Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm

    Theme Song: Developer Rap

    🥁 Served in a Flask 🎸: talkpython.fm/flasksong

    ---== Don't be a stranger ==---

    YouTube: youtube.com/@talkpython

    Bluesky: @talkpython.fm

    Mastodon: @talkpython@fosstodon.org

    X.com: @talkpython

    Michael on Bluesky: @mkennedy.codes

    Michael on Mastodon: @mkennedy@fosstodon.org

    Michael on X.com: @mkennedy
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About Talk Python To Me
Talk Python to Me is a weekly podcast hosted by developer and entrepreneur Michael Kennedy. We dive deep into the popular packages and software developers, data scientists, and incredible hobbyists doing amazing things with Python. If you're new to Python, you'll quickly learn the ins and outs of the community by hearing from the leaders. And if you've been Pythoning for years, you'll learn about your favorite packages and the hot new ones coming out of open source.
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