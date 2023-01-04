Talk Python to Me is a weekly podcast hosted by developer and entrepreneur Michael Kennedy. We dive deep into the popular packages and software developers, data... More
#413: Live from PyCon 2023
Did you make this year's PyCon event in the US? There was a lot of excitement this time around in Salt Lake City. In this episode I'll bring you a bunch of experiences we had this year. It starts where frequent guest Jay Miller turns the tables and interviews me at the Microsoft booth on the expo hall floor in front of a live audience. Then you'll hear from Mario Munoz, Nick Muoh, Chris Williams, Ray McLendon, and Sean Tibor about their time at the conference.
Links from the show
Jay Miller: @kjaymiller
Mario Munoz: @[email protected]
Ray McLendon: linkedin.com
Nick Muoh: @[email protected]
Sean Tibor: @[email protected]
Chris Williams: @[email protected]
Python Community News: youtube.com
The Birth & Death of JavaScript: destroyallsoftware.com
Talk Python episode with Rivers Cuomo: talkpython.fm
Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com
Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm
4/26/2023
47:20
#412: PEP 711 - Distributing Python Binaries
What if we distributed CPython, the runtime, in the same way we distributed Python packages - as prebuilt binary wheels that only need to be downloaded and unzipped to run? For starters, that would mean we could ship and deploy Python apps without worrying whether Python itself is available or up-to-date on the platform. Nathaniel Smith has just proposed a PEP to do just that, PEP 711. And we'll dive into that with him next.
Links from the show
Nathaniel: @[email protected]
[announce] Pybi and Posy: discuss.python.org
PEP 711: peps.python.org
Py2App: readthedocs.io
PyInstaller: pyinstaller.org
py-spy: github.com
Anthropic: anthropic.com
Trio: github.com
Trio on Talk Python: talkpython.fm
Zip Documentary: The Dark History of Zip Files: youtube.com
Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com
Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm
4/19/2023
1:18:20
#411: Things I Wish Someone Had Explained To Me Sooner About Python
What advice would you give someone just getting into Python? What did you learn over time through hard work and a few tears that would have really helped you? It's a fun game to play and we have Jason McDonald on the podcast to give us his take. Enjoy!
Links from the show
Jason C. McDonald: @[email protected]
Dead Simple Python: nostarch.com
Coroutines and Tasks: docs.python.org
Duck Typing: wikipedia.org
Static Duck Typing in Python with Protocols: daan.fyi
PEP 709: peps.python.org
PEP 289: peps.python.org
Python Packaging Strategy Discussion - Part 1: discuss.python.org
Branch-detective: github.com
Hypothesis: readthedocs.io
Pydantic v2 announcement: pydantic.dev
Michael's venv alias: digitaloceanspaces.com
Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com
Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm
4/14/2023
1:03:45
#410: The Intersection of Tabular Data and Generative AI
AI has taken the world by storm. It's gone from near zero to amazing in just a few years. We have ChatGPT, we have Stable Diffusion. But what about Jupyter Notebooks and pandas? In this episode, we meet Justin Waugh, the creator of Sketch. Sketch adds the ability to have conversational AI interactions about your pandas data frames (code and data). It's pretty powerful and I know you'll enjoy the conversation.
Links from the show
Sketch: github.com
Lambdapromp: github.com
Python Bytes 320 - Coverage of Sketch: pythonbytes.fm
ChatGPT: chat.openai.com
Midjourney: midjourney.com
Github Copilot: github.com
GitHub Copilot Litigation site: githubcopilotlitigation.com
Attention is All You Need paper: research.google.com
Live Colab Demo: colab.research.google.com
AI Panda from Midjourney: digitaloceanspaces.com
Ray: pypi.org
Apache Arrow: arrow.apache.org
Python Web Apps that Fly with CDNs Course: talkpython.fm
Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com
Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm
4/6/2023
1:05:38
#409: Privacy as Code with Fides
We all know that privacy regulations are getting more strict. And that many of our users no longer believe that "privacy is dead". But for even medium-sized organizations, actually tracking how we are using personal info in our myriad of applications and services is very tricky and error prone. On this episode, we have Thomas La Piana from the Fides project to discuss privacy in our applications and how Fides can enforce and track privacy requirements in your Python apps.
Links from the show
California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA): oag.ca.gov
30 Biggest GDPR Fines So Far: tessian.com
Website fined for Google Fonts: theregister.com
Fides on Github: github.com
Fides: ethyca.com
Bunny.net Fonts: fonts.bunny.net
DBT: getdbt.com
eBFP Kernel tools: ebpf.io
nox: nox.thea.codes
rich-click: github.com
Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com
Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm
