Security has always been the vegetables of software. Everyone agrees it matters, and somehow it never quite makes it onto the plate. At PyCon US this year, that changed. For the first time ever, security got its own dedicated, day-long track, one of just two at the whole conference, sitting right next to AI. And the room was packed to the back wall.







On this episode, I'm joined by the three people at the center of it. Seth Larson, Security Developer in Residence at the Python Software Foundation and, very recently, a CPython core developer. Juanita Gomez, a PhD researcher at UC Santa Cruz in open source security, who co-chaired the track. And Mike Fiedler, PyPI's Safety and Security Engineer, one of the very few people paid full-time to keep the packages you install safe.







We use the arc of the track's talks to take the temperature of Python security right now: supply chain attacks, dependency cooldowns, zero trust, SBOMs, and the push to bring Rust into CPython. And why not one of us thinks security is anywhere close to solved. Turns out that's the good news. It's why the room was full.



Episode sponsors



Sentry Error Monitoring, Code talkpython26



Talk Python Courses



Links from the show



Guests



Juanita Gomez: linkedin.com



Mike Fiedler: miketheman.dev



Seth Michael Larson: sethmlarson.dev



Trailblazing Python Security: us.pycon.org



Everything Security at PyCon US 2026 (PSF blog): pyfound.blogspot.com



Dependency Cooldowns: cooldowns.dev



Anatomy of a Phishing Campaign (Mike Fiedler) Recording: www.youtube.com



FedRAMP: www.gsa.gov



Zero Trust in 200ms: Implementing Identity-Per-Transaction with Python & Serverless-Tristan McKinnon: www.youtube.com



Rust for CPython project: blog.python.org



pre-PEP: discuss.python.org



Rust for CPython: Making Python Safer and More Robust for Everyone - Emma Smith: www.youtube.com



SBOMit: github.com



Asleep at the Wheel: Getting your SBOMs to pay attention... - Sanchit Sahay, Abhishek Reddypalle: www.youtube.com



Volatility: volatilityfoundation.org



Post Incident Runtime SBOM Generation from Python Memory - Hala Ali: www.youtube.com



zizmor: docs.zizmor.sh



GitHub Actions security in Python packages (Andrew Nesbitt write-up): nesbitt.io



andrew/pycon: data & analysis for the GitHub Actions security talk: github.com



GitHub Actions Security in Python Packages - Andrew Nesbitt: www.youtube.com



gh-profiler: examine a GitHub user's profile to gauge their contributions: github.com



PyCon US YouTube channel: www.youtube.com



SBOMit: adding verification to SBOMs (OpenSSF): openssf.org



Ecosystems: ecosyste.ms



Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com



Episode #557 deep-dive: talkpython.fm/557



Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm



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