Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Talk Python To Me in the App
Listen to Talk Python To Me in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Talk Python To Me

Talk Python To Me

Podcast Talk Python To Me
Podcast Talk Python To Me

Talk Python To Me

Michael Kennedy (@mkennedy)
add
Talk Python to Me is a weekly podcast hosted by developer and entrepreneur Michael Kennedy. We dive deep into the popular packages and software developers, data... More
Technology
Talk Python to Me is a weekly podcast hosted by developer and entrepreneur Michael Kennedy. We dive deep into the popular packages and software developers, data... More

Available Episodes

5 of 412
  • #413: Live from PyCon 2023
    Did you make this year's PyCon event in the US? There was a lot of excitement this time around in Salt Lake City. In this episode I'll bring you a bunch of experiences we had this year. It starts where frequent guest Jay Miller turns the tables and interviews me at the Microsoft booth on the expo hall floor in front of a live audience. Then you'll hear from Mario Munoz, Nick Muoh, Chris Williams, Ray McLendon, and Sean Tibor about their time at the conference. Links from the show Jay Miller: @kjaymiller Mario Munoz: @[email protected] Ray McLendon: linkedin.com Nick Muoh: @[email protected] Sean Tibor: @[email protected] Chris Williams: @[email protected] Python Community News: youtube.com The Birth & Death of JavaScript: destroyallsoftware.com Talk Python episode with Rivers Cuomo: talkpython.fm Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm --- Stay in touch with us --- Subscribe to us on YouTube: youtube.com Follow Talk Python on Mastodon: talkpython Follow Michael on Mastodon: mkennedy Sponsors airplane Sentry Error Monitoring, Code TALKPYTHON Talk Python Training
    4/26/2023
    47:20
  • #412: PEP 711 - Distributing Python Binaries
    What if we distributed CPython, the runtime, in the same way we distributed Python packages - as prebuilt binary wheels that only need to be downloaded and unzipped to run? For starters, that would mean we could ship and deploy Python apps without worrying whether Python itself is available or up-to-date on the platform. Nathaniel Smith has just proposed a PEP to do just that, PEP 711. And we'll dive into that with him next. Links from the show Nathaniel: @[email protected] [announce] Pybi and Posy: discuss.python.org PEP 711: peps.python.org Py2App: readthedocs.io PyInstaller: pyinstaller.org py-spy: github.com Anthropic: anthropic.com Trio: github.com Trio on Talk Python: talkpython.fm Zip Documentary: The Dark History of Zip Files: youtube.com Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm --- Stay in touch with us --- Subscribe to us on YouTube: youtube.com Follow Talk Python on Mastodon: talkpython Follow Michael on Mastodon: mkennedy Sponsors Sentry Error Monitoring, Code TALKPYTHON Talk Python Training
    4/19/2023
    1:18:20
  • #411: Things I Wish Someone Had Explained To Me Sooner About Python
    What advice would you give someone just getting into Python? What did you learn over time through hard work and a few tears that would have really helped you? It's a fun game to play and we have Jason McDonald on the podcast to give us his take. Enjoy! Links from the show Jason C. McDonald: @[email protected] Dead Simple Python: nostarch.com Coroutines and Tasks: docs.python.org Duck Typing: wikipedia.org Static Duck Typing in Python with Protocols: daan.fyi PEP 709: peps.python.org PEP 289: peps.python.org Python Packaging Strategy Discussion - Part 1: discuss.python.org Branch-detective: github.com Hypothesis: readthedocs.io Pydantic v2 announcement: pydantic.dev Michael's venv alias: digitaloceanspaces.com Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm --- Stay in touch with us --- Subscribe to us on YouTube: youtube.com Follow Talk Python on Mastodon: talkpython Follow Michael on Mastodon: mkennedy Sponsors Sentry Error Monitoring, Code TALKPYTHON Talk Python Training
    4/14/2023
    1:03:45
  • #410: The Intersection of Tabular Data and Generative AI
    AI has taken the world by storm. It's gone from near zero to amazing in just a few years. We have ChatGPT, we have Stable Diffusion. But what about Jupyter Notebooks and pandas? In this episode, we meet Justin Waugh, the creator of Sketch. Sketch adds the ability to have conversational AI interactions about your pandas data frames (code and data). It's pretty powerful and I know you'll enjoy the conversation. Links from the show Sketch: github.com Lambdapromp: github.com Python Bytes 320 - Coverage of Sketch: pythonbytes.fm ChatGPT: chat.openai.com Midjourney: midjourney.com Github Copilot: github.com GitHub Copilot Litigation site: githubcopilotlitigation.com Attention is All You Need paper: research.google.com Live Colab Demo: colab.research.google.com AI Panda from Midjourney: digitaloceanspaces.com Ray: pypi.org Apache Arrow: arrow.apache.org Python Web Apps that Fly with CDNs Course: talkpython.fm Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm --- Stay in touch with us --- Subscribe to us on YouTube: youtube.com Follow Talk Python on Mastodon: talkpython Follow Michael on Mastodon: mkennedy Sponsors Brilliant 2023 Talk Python Training
    4/6/2023
    1:05:38
  • #409: Privacy as Code with Fides
    We all know that privacy regulations are getting more strict. And that many of our users no longer believe that "privacy is dead". But for even medium-sized organizations, actually tracking how we are using personal info in our myriad of applications and services is very tricky and error prone. On this episode, we have Thomas La Piana from the Fides project to discuss privacy in our applications and how Fides can enforce and track privacy requirements in your Python apps. Links from the show California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA): oag.ca.gov 30 Biggest GDPR Fines So Far: tessian.com Website fined for Google Fonts: theregister.com Fides on Github: github.com Fides: ethyca.com Bunny.net Fonts: fonts.bunny.net DBT: getdbt.com eBFP Kernel tools: ebpf.io nox: nox.thea.codes rich-click: github.com Watch this episode on YouTube: youtube.com Episode transcripts: talkpython.fm --- Stay in touch with us --- Subscribe to us on YouTube: youtube.com Follow Talk Python on Mastodon: talkpython Follow Michael on Mastodon: mkennedy Sponsors Microsoft Founders Hub 2023 Sentry Error Monitoring, Code TALKPYTHON Talk Python Training
    4/1/2023
    1:08:01

More Technology podcasts

About Talk Python To Me

Talk Python to Me is a weekly podcast hosted by developer and entrepreneur Michael Kennedy. We dive deep into the popular packages and software developers, data scientists, and incredible hobbyists doing amazing things with Python. If you're new to Python, you'll quickly learn the ins and outs of the community by hearing from the leaders. And if you've been Pythoning for years, you'll learn about your favorite packages and the hot new ones coming out of open source.
Podcast website

Listen to Talk Python To Me, 5am Mester Scrum and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Talk Python To Me

Talk Python To Me

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Talk Python To Me: Podcasts in Family