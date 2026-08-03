Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
678 episodes
- Seven Linux kernels landed in one day. We sort out which belong in your homelab, and trace Linux’s long, occasionally disastrous quest for truly random numbers.
Sponsored By:
Jupiter Party Annual Membership: Put your support on automatic with our annual plan, and get one month of membership for free!
Managed Nebula: Meet Managed Nebula from Defined Networking. A decentralized VPN built on the open-source Nebula platform that we love.
Support LINUX Unplugged
Links:
Web Boost — Send us a boost via sats or USD
💥 Gets Sats Quick and Easy with Strike
📻 LINUX Unplugged on Fountain.FM
Jupiter Garage SWAG
AppleTalk 1985-2026 Memorial Sticker
Sorry, I only open regular files Sticker
Clanker Therapy Session 1 - Member's Stream — We’re taking the hype out of agents and showing the workflows that actually help. Join us for a hands-on walk-through of our Hermes multi-agent setup, how we let agents manage systems safely, and how we introduce them to a new Home Assistant instance without letting them run wild.
Clanker Therapy Session 1 Highlights - YouTube
Linux 7.2-rc5 announcement
Linux 7.2 changelog
Linux 7.1 changelog
7.2 merge window
Btrfs large folios and DIO fix
strncpy removal
i486 removal
Dreamcast fixes
Cache-aware scheduling
Fairer GPU scheduler
NVIDIA 7.2 driver compatibility
AMD ROCm regression
Dreamcast vs i486
Btrfs DIO regression reports
Technical Deep Dive into the Entropy Issue | COINKITE Blog
Bitcoin losses linked to Coldcard vulnerability grow to $70 million, Galaxy Research says
Flowchart of the Linux RNG
dust — A more intuitive version of du in rust
Pick: TREK — A self-hosted travel/trip planner with real-time collaboration, interactive maps, PWA support, SSO, budgets, packing lists, and more.
Pick: cfait — A fast and powerful, offline-first task manager for your terminal, desktop, and phone.
Cfait on Flathub
Cfait on F-Droid
- Block’s Buzz is an open, self-hostable workspace for humans, AI agents, chat, and code; and it may be the most Linux-friendly vision for what comes next.
Sponsored By:
Jupiter Party Annual Membership: Put your support on automatic with our annual plan, and get one month of membership for free!
Managed Nebula: Meet Managed Nebula from Defined Networking. A decentralized VPN built on the open-source Nebula platform that we love.
Support LINUX Unplugged
Links:
Jupiter Broadcasting Buzz Community
Web Boost — Send us a boost via sats or USD
💥 Gets Sats Quick and Easy with Strike
📻 LINUX Unplugged on Fountain.FM
Jupiter Garage SWAG
AppleTalk 1985-2026 Memorial Sticker
Sorry, I only open regular files Sticker
Clanker Therapy Session 1 - Member's Stream — We’re taking the hype out of agents and showing the workflows that actually help. Join us for a hands-on walk-through of our Hermes multi-agent setup, how we let agents manage systems safely, and how we introduce them to a new Home Assistant instance without letting them run wild.
Clanker Therapy Session 1 Highlights - YouTube
Buzz — Your people, your agents, your project — all in one place. — Chat with teammates and specialized agents in one shared space, then move straight into planning, project management, coding, and PRs. Create agents tailored to your workflows, let them collaborate with your team’s agents, and keep the work that used to be scattered across chat, trackers, and dev tools in one place.
buzz on GitHub
Feature Request: Support external agent systems (non-ACP) for real-time communication in Buzz communities
[Bug] Remote Agent Missing from @ Mention Autocomplete Across Machines
Teknium 🪽 on X: "@jack Hit me up if you want us to submit any PRs or make hermes more compatible with Buzz!"
feat(agents): add Hermes ACP and external-agent integration by NYTEMODEONLY
feat(acp): Hermes runtime discovery and durable session load by joelbrilliant
docs(acp): document Buzz host integration by NYTEMODEONLY
MeshBBS — Meshbbs revolutionizes communication on mesh networks by bringing the beloved Bulletin Board System experience to Meshtastic devices. Exchange messages, participate in forums, and build communities over long-range, low-power radio networks, all without traditional internet infrastructure.
Electroverse Map | EV Charging Stations
Pick: PipeWire Controller — A native GTK4/libadwaita control center for PipeWire
- Linus delivers a blunt verdict on AI in the Linux kernel, Chris finds the remote Linux desktop that finally works, and Brent gives his notes system a serious rebuild.
Sponsored By:
Jupiter Party Annual Membership: Put your support on automatic with our annual plan, and get one month of membership for free!
Managed Nebula: Meet Managed Nebula from Defined Networking. A decentralized VPN built on the open-source Nebula platform that we love.
Support LINUX Unplugged
Links:
Web Boost — Send us a boost via sats or USD
💥 Gets Sats Quick and Easy with Strike
📻 LINUX Unplugged on Fountain.FM
Jupiter Garage SWAG
AppleTalk 1985-2026 Memorial Sticker
Sorry, I only open regular files Sticker
Clanker Therapy Session 1 - Member's Stream — We’re taking the hype out of agents and showing the workflows that actually help. Join us for a hands-on walk-through of our Hermes multi-agent setup, how we let agents manage systems safely, and how we introduce them to a new Home Assistant instance without letting them run wild.
Clanker Therapy Session 1 Highlights - YouTube
Keynote: Linus Torvalds, Creator of Linux & Git with Dirk Hohndel, Founder, DH Consulting - YouTube
Linus Torvalds tells AI haters to fork off - The Reg
Re: Linking Patchwork with Sashiko? - Linus Torvalds — AI is a tool, just like other tools we use. And it's clearly a useful one.
sashiko — Agentic review of Linux Kernel code changes
SilverBullet — SilverBullet is a Programmable, Private, Browser-based, Open Source, Self Hosted, Personal Knowledge Database.
logseq — A privacy-first, open-source platform for knowledge management and collaboration.
Big update: Logseq is splitting into two versions
Logseq public roadmap
Logseq DB Version Docs
Logseq DB Version Changes
Nixbook OS — A set-and-forget modern operating system designed for simplicity, speed, and peace of mind.
odysseus — A self-hosted AI workspace for chat, agents, research, documents, email, notes, calendar, and local model workflows.
fwtop — Real-time router/firewall traffic visualizer TUI for Linux (interfaces, conntrack, firewall drops)
hister — Hister is a private search engine for the pages you visit and the files you keep. It indexes their full contents so you can find information again from the web interface, terminal, or an AI assistant connected through MCP.
3D[S]tageVibes
Artemis Qt — Artemis Qt is an enhanced cross-platform client for NVIDIA GameStream and Apollo/Sunshine servers. It brings the advanced features from Artemis Android to desktop platforms.
Apollo — Sunshine fork - The easiest way to stream with the native resolution of your client device.
RustDesk — Open-Source Remote Desktop with Self-Hosted Server Solutions
rustdesk - GitHub — An open-source remote desktop application designed for self-hosting, as an alternative to TeamViewer.
NoMachine — The fastest and highest quality remote desktop you have ever tried.
Sunshine — Self-hosted game stream host for Moonlight.
Moonlight PC — GameStream client for PCs (Windows, Mac, Linux, and Steam Link)
- Wes' brother's PC is toast, making this the perfect moment to switch him to Linux. If our ambitious plan doesn’t scare him away first.
Sponsored By:
Jupiter Party Annual Membership: Put your support on automatic with our annual plan, and get one month of membership for free!
Managed Nebula: Meet Managed Nebula from Defined Networking. A decentralized VPN built on the open-source Nebula platform that we love.
Support LINUX Unplugged
Links:
Web Boost — Send us a boost via sats or USD
💥 Gets Sats Quick and Easy with Strike
📻 LINUX Unplugged on Fountain.FM
Jupiter Garage SWAG
AppleTalk 1985-2026 Memorial Sticker
Sorry, I only open regular files Sticker
Clanker Therapy Session 1 - Member's Stream — We’re taking the hype out of agents and showing the workflows that actually help. Join us for a hands-on walk-through of our Hermes multi-agent setup, how we let agents manage systems safely, and how we introduce them to a new Home Assistant instance without letting them run wild.
Clanker Therapy Session 1 Highlights - YouTube
Storyboarder — Storyboarder makes it easy to visualize a story as fast you can draw stick figures. Quickly draw to test if a story idea works. Create and show animatics to others. Express your story idea without making a movie.
MCP-NixOS — Model Context Protocol for NixOS
Spud Router — An open-source router-on-a-stick that you can manage from a browser, a terminal CLI, or directly from your AI agents
Le Potato AML-S905X-CC
MacSurf — A modern web browser for Classic Mac OS 9 PowerPC. Real CSS3, ES5 JavaScript, native HTTPS — built with CodeWarrior on the Carbon API.
Karpathy's llm-wiki
Hermes llm-wiki SKILL.md
camply - the campsite finder ⛺️ — a tool to find campsites at sold out campgrounds through sites like recreation.gov
Pick: OpenTogetherTube — Enjoy YouTube together. Real-time synchronized playback. Optional voting system. Dark theme. No sign up required. All Open Source. It's never been easier to watch videos together.
opentogethertube on GitHub
Pick: TypeType — Privacy-respecting video platform to watch Youtube.
TypeType on GitHub
Pick: metube — Self-hosted web UI for yt-dlp, for downloading media from YouTube and dozens of other sites.
- The kernel taketh away, so we bringeth back. We build an AppleTalk LAN, ditch TCP/IP, and give a legendary retro network protocol the send-off it deserves.
Sponsored By:
Jupiter Party Annual Membership: Put your support on automatic with our annual plan, and get one month of membership for free!
Managed Nebula: Meet Managed Nebula from Defined Networking. A decentralized VPN built on the open-source Nebula platform that we love.
Support LINUX Unplugged
Links:
AppleTalk 1985-2026 Memorial Sticker
Jupiter Garage SWAG
Sorry, I only open regular files Sticker
Web Boost — Send us a boost via sats or USD
💥 Gets Sats Quick and Easy with Strike
📻 LINUX Unplugged on Fountain.FM
Nix Vegas @ DEF CON 34 CFP — Submissions close on 2026-07-16 00:00 (America/Los_Angeles)
Nix Vegas - Extended CFP, and a sneak preview
Linux Finally Ends AppleTalk Protocol Support
June 16th 2006 AppleTalk Removed from Kernel — AppleTalk has been removed in MacOS X 10.6 (Snow Leopard), in 2009, according to Wikipedia. We recently got a burst of AI generated fixes to this protocol which nobody is reviewing.
linux-netdev/mod-orphan — Linux networking modules removed from the kernel due to lack of maintenance and high bug count
Netatalk — Netatalk is a Free and Open Source file server that uses the AFP protocol.
Basilisk II — Basilisk II is an Open Source 68k Macintosh emulator.
MacOS 8: Internet Archive
Apple, Inc.. Macintosh Classic Desktop Computer. 1989 - MoMA
ChrisLAS/chooser — chooser is the AirTalk AppleTalk service browser for LINUX Unplugged. It uses TailTalk's userspace AppleTalk stack to run NBP lookups and displays discovered services in a terminal UI inspired by the classic Mac OS Chooser.
jrouter — Home-grown alternative implementation of Apple Internet Router 3.0
marchintosh.com/globaltalk.html — GlobalTalk is the nickname we’ve given to the practice of using an ancient Apple Internet Router software package to bridge your local AppleTalk network (of vintage computers and printers) to the global network of the internet and other people’s vintage computers and printers. While nothing is stopping you from using this all year, usage primarily spikes in March for #MARCHintosh.
bramble — A password manager that keeps your secrets on your own devices. No account, no server holding your vault, no company to get breached and leak everything. You hold the vault, you hold the password, and that's it.
MeatPi WiCAN Pro: Connect Any Car to Home Assistant! Probably... - YouTube
La Gendarmerie sous Linux depuis 17 ans : les leçons à en tirer - Supersonique Studio SARL
Qu'est-ce que NixOS, la distribution Linux que l'État pourrait utiliser ?
adelolmo/hd-idle — Hard Disk Idle Spin-Down Utility
Gentleman-Programming/engram — Persistent memory system for AI coding agents. Agent-agnostic Go binary with SQLite + FTS5, MCP server, HTTP API, CLI, and TUI.
distributed-llama: Distributed LLM inference. — Connect home devices into a powerful cluster to accelerate LLM inference. More devices means faster inference.
MacPick: Morph — Morph, from Gryphon Software was the first commercial morphing program for PCs. With this program you specify related points between two images and the software will morph the two images together at different levels. The program can export the results to a movie file.
WinWorld: Gryphon Morph 1.00
MacPick: LegacyAI from Manticore Software — ChatGPT for vintage 68k, PowerPC, and Intel Macs
MacPick: Dark Castle — Dark Castle is a platform game where a young hero named Duncan tries to make his way to the evil Black Knight, dodging objects as well as solving occasional puzzles.
MacPick: CrystalQuest — The first color game for the Macintosh, in which the player controls a small, circular spaceship which must travel around the screen collecting crystals.
Pick: mcp-beam — mcp-beam is a MCP server (stdio transport) for casting local files and media URLs to Chromecast and DLNA/UPnP devices on your LAN.
Pick: Go2TV — Media Casting Made Easy
More News podcasts
- The Bulwark DailyNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Dan Bongino ShowNews, News Commentary
- The DailyDaily News, News
- The Tucker Carlson ShowNews, News Commentary
- Morning WireDaily News, News
- CandaceNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Megyn Kelly ShowNews, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- The HeadlinesDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Pod Save AmericaNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
Trending News podcasts
- Runaway Country with Alex WagnerGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- Lovett or Leave ItComedy, News
- Interesting Times with Ross DouthatNews, Society & Culture
- The Illegal News with Sarah LongwellNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- Radio AtlanticNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- EmbeddedDocumentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Undisclosed: Toward JusticeNews, Society & Culture, True Crime
- All In with Chris HayesNews, Politics
- Fearless with Jason WhitlockNews, Sports, Sports News
- The 11th Hour with Ali VelshiNews, Politics
- Face the Nation with Margaret BrennanNews, Politics
- InfamousEntertainment News, News, Relationships, Society & Culture, True Crime
- John Solomon ReportsNews, Politics
- Advisory OpinionsGovernment, News, Politics
- On the MediaHistory, News, News Commentary, Politics, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- Call Me Back - with Dan SenorGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Rest Is Politics: USGovernment, News, Politics
- Stay Tuned with PreetGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- 1ANews
- Piers Morgan UncensoredNews, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Last Word with Lawrence O’DonnellNews
- On Point with Meghna ChakrabartiDaily News, News
- QAA PodcastNews
- The Ben Ferguson PodcastNews, Politics
- The Chuck ToddCastGovernment, News
- Part Of The ProblemComedy, Government, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- We're Not Kidding with Mehdi & FriendsComedy, Comedy Interviews, News
About LINUX Unplugged
An open show powered by community LINUX Unplugged takes the best attributes of open collaboration and turns it into a weekly show about Linux.Podcast website
Listen to LINUX Unplugged, The Bulwark Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
LINUX Unplugged
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
LINUX Unplugged: Podcasts in Family