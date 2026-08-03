The kernel taketh away, so we bringeth back. We build an AppleTalk LAN, ditch TCP/IP, and give a legendary retro network protocol the send-off it deserves.

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AppleTalk 1985-2026 Memorial Sticker

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Sorry, I only open regular files Sticker

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Nix Vegas @ DEF CON 34 CFP — Submissions close on 2026-07-16 00:00 (America/Los_Angeles)

Nix Vegas - Extended CFP, and a sneak preview

Linux Finally Ends AppleTalk Protocol Support

June 16th 2006 AppleTalk Removed from Kernel — AppleTalk has been removed in MacOS X 10.6 (Snow Leopard), in 2009, according to Wikipedia. We recently got a burst of AI generated fixes to this protocol which nobody is reviewing.

linux-netdev/mod-orphan — Linux networking modules removed from the kernel due to lack of maintenance and high bug count

Netatalk — Netatalk is a Free and Open Source file server that uses the AFP protocol.

Basilisk II — Basilisk II is an Open Source 68k Macintosh emulator.

MacOS 8: Internet Archive

Apple, Inc.. Macintosh Classic Desktop Computer. 1989 - MoMA

ChrisLAS/chooser — chooser is the AirTalk AppleTalk service browser for LINUX Unplugged. It uses TailTalk's userspace AppleTalk stack to run NBP lookups and displays discovered services in a terminal UI inspired by the classic Mac OS Chooser.

jrouter — Home-grown alternative implementation of Apple Internet Router 3.0

marchintosh.com/globaltalk.html — GlobalTalk is the nickname we’ve given to the practice of using an ancient Apple Internet Router software package to bridge your local AppleTalk network (of vintage computers and printers) to the global network of the internet and other people’s vintage computers and printers. While nothing is stopping you from using this all year, usage primarily spikes in March for #MARCHintosh.

bramble — A password manager that keeps your secrets on your own devices. No account, no server holding your vault, no company to get breached and leak everything. You hold the vault, you hold the password, and that's it.

MeatPi WiCAN Pro: Connect Any Car to Home Assistant! Probably... - YouTube

La Gendarmerie sous Linux depuis 17 ans : les leçons à en tirer - Supersonique Studio SARL

Qu'est-ce que NixOS, la distribution Linux que l'État pourrait utiliser ?

adelolmo/hd-idle — Hard Disk Idle Spin-Down Utility

Gentleman-Programming/engram — Persistent memory system for AI coding agents. Agent-agnostic Go binary with SQLite + FTS5, MCP server, HTTP API, CLI, and TUI.

distributed-llama: Distributed LLM inference. — Connect home devices into a powerful cluster to accelerate LLM inference. More devices means faster inference.

MacPick: Morph — Morph, from Gryphon Software was the first commercial morphing program for PCs. With this program you specify related points between two images and the software will morph the two images together at different levels. The program can export the results to a movie file.

WinWorld: Gryphon Morph 1.00

MacPick: LegacyAI from Manticore Software — ChatGPT for vintage 68k, PowerPC, and Intel Macs

MacPick: Dark Castle — Dark Castle is a platform game where a young hero named Duncan tries to make his way to the evil Black Knight, dodging objects as well as solving occasional puzzles.

MacPick: CrystalQuest — The first color game for the Macintosh, in which the player controls a small, circular spaceship which must travel around the screen collecting crystals.

Pick: mcp-beam — mcp-beam is a MCP server (stdio transport) for casting local files and media URLs to Chromecast and DLNA/UPnP devices on your LAN.

Pick: Go2TV — Media Casting Made Easy