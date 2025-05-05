About The Lawyer You Know

A new podcast from the Lawyer You Know. Peter and special guests break down trending cases and you won't believe the wild details. Each guest will bring their legal questions for Peter to help everyone better understand the U.S. legal system because he is... the lawyer THEY know! New episodes every Monday