S6 Ep30: Karen Read's Second Trial Preview... Buckle Up - Last Trial Pre-Hearing + Surprise Cannone Moves
#lawyeryouknow #johnokeefe #karenread
View the entire Karen Read playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTjIJ7zrQ_srydOiVW-PI91fo7meanz3z
🔴 Do you or someone you know need to speak to a real lawyer about a personal injury or wrongful death case? Please reach out to our firm and we will make sure to answer your questions or find someone who can. Our consultations are always free and confidential. You can call our firm at (727) 441-9030 or email us at [email protected]
.
✅ For business inquiries contact me at [email protected]
✅ Let's connect: https://www.tragoslaw.com/
Twitter - @LawyerYouKnow
Instagram - @tragoslaw
Facebook - @LawyerYouKnow
TikTok - @LawyerYouKnow
✅ Join our email list here - https://bit.ly/33lV3Mb
✅ Get your Lawyer You Know merch here - https://bit.ly/LYKMerch
✅ Become a LYK Channel Member Here - https://bit.ly/3OecDDD
*SUPERCHATS & DISCLAIMER - 1. Superchats read out are not to be taken as my opinion nor endorsed by me. 2. Questions are answered on best efforts based on my knowledge and jurisdiction.*
🔴 NOT LEGAL ADVICE
🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍 https://streamyard.com/pal/d/6647098872430592
🎙️ New to streaming or looking to level up? Check out StreamYard and get $10 discount! 😍 https://streamyard.com/pal/d/6647098872430592