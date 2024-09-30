Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan

Sen. Alex Padilla, Sen. Ted Cruz, NSA Jake Sullivan
This week on “Face the Nation,” the drumbeat continues from Mar-A-Lago as President-elect Trump announces plans to nominate loyalists who have more than once lashed out at the agencies they hope to lead. We'll hear from two Senators who will be evaluating these Cabinet picks, Texas Republican Ted Cruz and California Democrat Alex Padilla. Then with just weeks to go until he leaves office, President Biden is notching a few hard-fought victories overseas, securing the release of Americans wrongfully held in China and a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah. Could a deal between Israel and Hamas be next? We talk unfinished business with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Plus, as Americans kick off the busiest shopping season of the year, it's crunch time for retailers and a window into the economy at large. Questions loom over the future of the American consumer as the incoming president threatens across-the-board import tariffs. We break down the economic impact with CBS Business analyst Jill Schlesinger. Finally, we talk with H.W. Brands on his new book “America First: Roosevelt vs. Lindbergh in the Shadow of War.” All that and more on “Face the Nation.”See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
46:18
Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Rep. Sarah McBride
This week on "Face the Nation", As Donald Trump’s second administration begins to take shape, the President-elect’s transition spent the weekend making a flurry of announcements. As the would-be nominees were whisked through Capitol Hill to meet with senators, there's already been one major withdrawal and renewed scrutiny on some of the more controversial national security picks. We talk with two key senators – Republican Rand Paul and Democrat Tammy Duckworth. They'll be questioning the president-elect's choices on health, national security and more. One of Trump's national security advisers from his first term, retired army lieutenant general H.R. McMaster, also weighs in. Plus, as the conflict between Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah continues raging, when can we expect a ceasefire? We ask Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, who has called the Biden Administration's handling of Israel a failure of policy. Finally we hear from Representative-elect Sarah McBride on the challenges and opportunities facing her as she prepares to take office as the first openly transgender member of Congress. All that and more on “Face the Nation.” See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
46:30
Rep. Jim Himes, Rep. French Hill, Gov. Andy Beshear, Sue Gordon
This week on Face the Nation, the stress testing of our federal government begins as the Trump 2.0 administration prepares for its return to the White House. On Trump’s wave of controversial cabinet picks, we talk on the nominees’ paths forward with House Republican French Hill and Democrat Jim Himes. We also check in with two former officials who served in the first Trump administration. Former deputy director of national intelligence Sue Gordon and former Coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx weigh in on the President-elect’s potential cabinet. Plus, Kentucky's Democratic Governor Andy Beshear offers his party some advice about how to politically succeed in a red state. All that and more on Face the Nation.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
46:02
Sen. Hagerty, Rep. Khanna, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan
This week on Face the Nation, what's next for America after President-elect Donald Trump's decisive victory? With Trump and his allies now focused on their agenda for Washington and the world, how -- and will -- he deliver on his campaign promises? Tennessee Republican Senator Bill Hagerty joins us to break it down and tells us what we can expect from Trump’s foreign policy agenda. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan outlines President Biden's remaining foreign policy priorities. After Democrats’ bruising election loss and a potential identity crisis, California Congressman Ro Khanna weighs in on the challenges ahead. Then, to give us the European reaction to Trump’s return to the White House, British Ambassador to the U.S. Dame Karen Pierce joins us. Finally, we check in with Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari about the Fed's interest rate cut and the incoming administration's ambitious plans to reshape the economy.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
45:59
Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, Mohamed El-Erian
This week on Face the Nation, it's down to the final hours of campaign 2024 and election night is shaping up to be a cliffhanger....on Saturday, both presidential candidates stumped for every last vote on the campaign trail… We talk with Florida Republican Marco Rubio and Nevada Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto on how their respective parties are handling the final push into Election Day… then, as early voting numbers continue to rise, our election security panel tells us what voters need to know. Finally, Mohamed El-Erian fact-checks the state of the economy. All that and more, on Face the Nation.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
