Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan

Sen. Alex Padilla, Sen. Ted Cruz, NSA Jake Sullivan

This week on “Face the Nation,” the drumbeat continues from Mar-A-Lago as President-elect Trump announces plans to nominate loyalists who have more than once lashed out at the agencies they hope to lead. We'll hear from two Senators who will be evaluating these Cabinet picks, Texas Republican Ted Cruz and California Democrat Alex Padilla. Then with just weeks to go until he leaves office, President Biden is notching a few hard-fought victories overseas, securing the release of Americans wrongfully held in China and a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah. Could a deal between Israel and Hamas be next? We talk unfinished business with White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Plus, as Americans kick off the busiest shopping season of the year, it's crunch time for retailers and a window into the economy at large. Questions loom over the future of the American consumer as the incoming president threatens across-the-board import tariffs. We break down the economic impact with CBS Business analyst Jill Schlesinger. Finally, we talk with H.W. Brands on his new book “America First: Roosevelt vs. Lindbergh in the Shadow of War.” All that and more on “Face the Nation.”See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.