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400 episodes
- Correspondent Bill Whitaker reports from the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, a Marian shrine in Southern France and the site of 72 medical miracles recognized by the Catholic Church. 60 MINUTES goes inside the Lourdes Office of Medical Observations, where world-renowned doctors and researchers conduct decade-long investigations into the dozens of claims of miraculous cures made every year. They determine which cases can be medically explained and which cannot. Nichole Marks is the producer.
How did an NBC Sports soccer promo become a full-fledged series and cultural phenomenon that earned more Emmy nominations than any other new comedy in television history? Norah O’Donnell goes behind the scenes of the Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso,” on set and on location in London, to interview Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and other writers and cast members who brought the Greyhounds of AFC Richmond to life. Keith Sharman is the producer.
In the mountains of western Colombia, correspondent Anderson Cooper travels off-the-beaten track, searching for rare species of birds you can’t find anywhere else in the world. He reports on how decades of armed conflict in Colombia preserved the birds’ habitat, and how birds might help heal old wounds in this beautiful but still bitterly divided country. Andy Court is the producer.
- With vaccinations increasingly a point of political tension, correspondent Jon Wertheim reports on the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program – a “no fault” vaccine court that balances the public health benefits of widespread vaccination with rare cases of harm to individuals. Founded in the 1980s, the program has paid out billions of dollars to thousands of Americans. Denise Schrier Cetta is the producer.
Brains meet brawn in the world of chess boxing, a sport in which competitors face off on the chess board and also in the boxing ring. Chess boxers win by checkmate or knockout — whichever comes first. Correspondent Bill Whitaker reports from the World Chess Boxing Championships in Serbia and meets Team USA as they go for gold. Heather Abbott is the producer.
Correspondent Anderson Cooper profiles painter Amy Sherald, best known for her portrait of Michelle Obama. He traces her rise from obscurity to becoming one of America’s most celebrated living artists. Sherald explains why she canceled her own career retrospective at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, and reflects on the resilience behind her vibrant, optimistic work. Graham Messick is the producer.
- It’s rare for 60 MINUTES to follow a story for 15 years, but Lesley Stahl reports on Jennifer Thompson, a rape victim who learned years after her attack that an innocent man had been sent to prison, a story Stahl covered in 2009. In this era of DNA exonerations, Thompson has come to believe that crime victims are forgotten, and even blamed, when the justice system gets it wrong. She has created Healing Justice, an organization that brings together the wrongfully convicted, crime victims and family members for multi-day intensive retreats and invites 60 MINUTES to come along as they share their stories and move together on a path of healing. This is a double-length segment. Shari Finkelstein is the producer.
One of the most awe-inspiring and mysterious migrations in the natural world is currently taking place, stretching from Mexico to the United States and Canada. This incredible spectacle involves millions of monarch butterflies embarking on a monumental aerial journey. Correspondent Anderson Cooper reports from the mountains of Mexico, where the monarchs spent the winter months sheltering in trees before emerging from their slumber to take flight. Denise Schrier Cetta is the producer.
- From 1950 to 1970, the Vatican sent thousands of Italian children to eager American Catholics for adoption. The children entered the United States on orphan visas. The trouble was most of the children were not orphans. They were the children of unwed mothers, many of whom were alive and searching for their children. How the Vatican got into the orphan business is the subject of The Price of Children. Bill Whitaker speaks to author Maria Laurino and to American adoptees still struggling with the decades of separation from their birth families. Heather Abbott is the producer.
Correspondent Jon Wertheim journeys by boat (and winch) into the world’s smallest—and unlikeliest—state: the Principality of Sealand. Just off the English coast, and roughly the landmass of two tennis courts, it boasts a full-time population of one. It was built during World War II as a nautical fort, and later repurposed as a “pirate radio” station under its monarchs, the Bates family. Wertheim takes a tour of this micronation and its history of piracy, coups, countercoups and rogues. Michael Gavshon is the producer.
Legendary Hollywood director Christopher Nolan, whose blockbuster films have earned 18 Academy Awards, meets with correspondent Scott Pelley on his adaptation of Homer’s classic, “The Odyssey.” Pelley interviews Nolan and those who know him best about his filmmaking at a young age, his trademarks, and his most ambitious project yet. Nicole Young is the producer.
- In what might be the ultimate front of the U.S. trade war with China, correspondent Jon Wertheim reports from the only active rare earth mine in the U.S., deep in the Mojave Desert near the California-Nevada border. Today, China holds a near-monopoly over the strategic metals that are key components in smartphones, robotics and EVs, but also fighter jets, drones and radar technology. Wertheim looks at the private company, now partly owned by the federal government, that is ramping up rare earth mining, processing and magnet-making in response to China’s threats to cut off rare earths. Graham Messick is the producer.
As tech companies promise that AI-powered autonomous vehicles will transform transportation, correspondent Anderson Cooper takes a ride down the ancient roads and medieval alleyways of London in the iconic black cab. London’s black cab industry still relies on a 161-year-old test called “the Knowledge,” requiring prospective cabbies to memorize thousands of London's landmarks and the shortest routes between them all. Cooper reports on this legacy institution and why London cab drivers aren’t about to hand over their keys to big tech. Katie Brennan is the producer.
Something unusual is going on in Major League Baseball stadiums across the country, and it isn’t traditional baseball. Correspondent Lesley Stahl reports from Savannah, Ga., on the dancing, back-flipping, lip-syncing almost-baseball team, the Savannah Bananas. They’ve created a new twist on the sport, which they call Banana Ball. Among its rules: a two-hour time limit; no bunting, walks or mound visits; and if a fan catches a foul ball, it’s an out. Stahl meets Banana Ball’s unorthodox, yellow-clad founder, Jesse Cole, and discovers the electric, circus-meets-sporting-event atmosphere that is selling out ballparks. Shari Finkelstein and Collette Richards are the producers.
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