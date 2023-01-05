04/30/23: The Domino Effect, Out of Thin Air, An American Down Under

THE DOMINO EFFECT – A woman in the United States is currently twice as likely to die during pregnancy as her mother was a generation ago, indicating that the country is experiencing a maternal health crisis. Sharyn Alfonsi visits Louisiana to report on the state of maternal healthcare in the United States, which has some of the highest maternal mortality rates and where women already face additional obstacles to care due to the state's abortion ban. The producer is Ashley Velie.OUT OF THIN AIR – Carbon dioxide's heat-trapping effects are worse than anyone expected, according to a 2023 United Nations climate report, as oil and gas emissions hit record highs. Bill Whitaker visits Iceland to observe the first commercial direct air capture plant, which could help solve climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it underground. Whether or not a climate disaster occurs depends on how quickly this new industry can expand. Heather Abbott is the producer.AN AMERICAN DOWN UNDER – Mason Cox, the lone American in the Australian rules football league, is the subject of a profile by correspondent Jon Wertheim. Cox, who is nearly seven feet tall, is a native Texan who had never heard of football before moving to Australia to play for the legendary Collingwood Magpies. Jacqueline Williams is the producer