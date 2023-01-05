Get the best reporting and storytelling on television from 60 Minutes - on your schedule. Now you can listen to the show in its entirety every week. 60 Minutes ... More
04/30/23: The Domino Effect, Out of Thin Air, An American Down Under
THE DOMINO EFFECT – A woman in the United States is currently twice as likely to die during pregnancy as her mother was a generation ago, indicating that the country is experiencing a maternal health crisis. Sharyn Alfonsi visits Louisiana to report on the state of maternal healthcare in the United States, which has some of the highest maternal mortality rates and where women already face additional obstacles to care due to the state’s abortion ban. The producer is Ashley Velie.OUT OF THIN AIR – Carbon dioxide’s heat-trapping effects are worse than anyone expected, according to a 2023 United Nations climate report, as oil and gas emissions hit record highs. Bill Whitaker visits Iceland to observe the first commercial direct air capture plant, which could help solve climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and storing it underground. Whether or not a climate disaster occurs depends on how quickly this new industry can expand. Heather Abbott is the producer.AN AMERICAN DOWN UNDER – Mason Cox, the lone American in the Australian rules football league, is the subject of a profile by correspondent Jon Wertheim. Cox, who is nearly seven feet tall, is a native Texan who had never heard of football before moving to Australia to play for the legendary Collingwood Magpies. Jacqueline Williams is the producerSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/1/2023
42:28
04/23/2023: Healing and Hope, Who is Ray Epps?, Nicolas Cage
After catastrophic earthquakes devastated war-torn northwest Syria in February, Scott Pelley travels to the battleground to meet an American medical charity and volunteers for the White Helmets who braved the odds. Pelley speaks with healthcare workers, survivors and first responders about the earthquakes and the constant attacks on healthcare ordered by Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad and his ally, Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Bill Whitaker meets with Ray Epps and his wife Robyn. Epps is notorious among consumers of right-wing media as the man who initiated the January 6th attack to undermine President Trump. The convoluted theory posits Epps was a secret agent of the "deep state,” and it has been promoted by members of Congress. Death threats and harassment forced Epps and his wife Robyn to sell their Arizona ranch and go into hiding. So who is Ray Epps? Actor Nicolas Cage invites 60 MINUTES into his eclectic Las Vegas home to meet his African crow Huginn and discuss his over 40 years of making movies, including his latest role as Count Dracula in Renfield. Sharyn Alfonsi speaks with Cage about his love of cinema, his wide-ranging catalog of inspiration and the ups and downs along the way.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/24/2023
42:38
04/16/23: What is Revolution | The Unlikely Adventures of David Grann
Scott Pelley is given exclusive access to Google’s AI lab in London and their Mountain View, California, headquarters as society moves closer to embracing the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. How quickly machines can learn and teach themselves in the real world, the future of the artificial intelligence revolution, and other questions are discussed during Pelley’s interview with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and other senior executives in charge of these systems. The Wager tells the true story of an open-water adventure in the 18th century that turns into a saga of shipwreck, anarchy, betrayal, and murder. Bestselling author and darling of Hollywood developers David Grann sits down with 60 Minutes before the release of his new book.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/17/2023
42:47
04/09/2023: The Origin of Everything, Sportswashing, The Resurrection of Notre Dame
Scott Pelley explores images captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the world’s most powerful space telescope. Speaking with astrophysicists and astronomers, Pelley reports on the telescope’s discoveries of distant galaxies, including one that’s over 33 billion light years away, and an observation that, if confirmed, could upend the belief on how the universe formed and more. In the days of the Roman Coliseum, they called it “Bread and Circuses”—leaders using entertainment to distract citizens from genuine problems. Today, Saudi Arabia is accused of using the same tactic with a different name: "sportswashing." Is the Kingdom diversifying its economy, as they insist, or covering up human rights abuses and political repression? Jon Wertheim traveled to Saudi Arabia to find out. Four years after the Cathedral of Notre Dame was nearly destroyed by fire, Bill Whitaker returns to Paris to witness the resurrection of the medieval structure and powerful symbol of France.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, nicknamed MTG, isn’t afraid to share her opinions, no matter how intense and in-your-face they are. She sits down with Lesley Stahl. Following his testimony before two Senate committees this week, United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas talks with Sharyn Alfonsi. They discussed the record numbers of migrants trying to cross the U.S. border with Mexico and why he refuses to describe the situation there as a “crisis.” Bill Whitaker explores the discoveries Icelandic scientists have made in forecasting eruptions like we forecast the weather and could apply to similar volcanoes in the United States, Japan, or Russia.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
