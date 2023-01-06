🚨CHINA'S BIG CRYPTO PLANS REVEALED!! (WEB3 WHITEPAPER)

In crypto news today China releases web3 whitepaper showing they are turning bullish on Crypto in addition to news of Hong Kong opening up crypto trading to retail investors.🌟Sponsor - Signup with Uphold. https://uphold.sjv.io/gbED4X 🚀 Get the Ledger Nano X to Safely store your Crypto - https://www.ledgerwallet.com/r/acd6 ✅ Become a Channel Member - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjpkwsuHgYx9fBE0ojsJ_-w/join🚀 NFT Collection - https://sologenic.org/profile/thinkingcrypto 💥 Sign up for the Free Thinking Crypto Weekly Newsletter https://thinkingcrypto.substack.com/ 💥 Easily do your Crypto taxes, I personally use this service - https://taxbit.com/invite/thinkingcrypto/?fpr=thinkingcrypto 🔥Sign up with OKX, one of the world's largest crypto platforms - https://www.okx.com/join/85533881 ➡️ Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/ThinkingCrypto1 ➡️ Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thinkingcrypto/ ➡️ Follow on LinkedIn - http://linkedin.com/company/thinking-crypto ➡️ Follow on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thinkingcrypto/ ➡️ Follow on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@cryptobreakdowns ➡️ Website - https://www.ThinkingCrypto.com/ 🔊 Listen to content on Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews/id1458945676 🔊 Listen to content on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/221AV5A65v7uYEsuMviVKl=================================================#Crypto #China #Web3 #CryptoNews #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #BTC #BitcoinNews #BitcoinMining #Ripple #XRP #XRPNews #RippleXRP #Ethereum #EthereumNews #ETH #Cardano #Ada #CardanoNews #Altcoin #Altcoins #NFTs #NFT #Metaverse #Podcast =================================================The Thinking Crypto Podcast is your home for the best Crypto News and Interviews - crypto, cryptocurrency, crypto news, bitcoin, bitcoin news, xrp, xrp news, ripple, ripple news, ripple xrp, ethereum, ethereum news, cardano, ada, solana, altcoins, defi, news, interviews, podcast, metaverse, nft, nfts, podcast=================================================Disclaimer - The Thinking Crypto podcast and Tony Edward are not financial or investment experts. You should do your own research on each cryptocurrency and make your own conclusions and decisions for investment. Invest at your own risk, only invest what you are willing to lose. This channel and its videos are just for educational purposes and NOT investment or financial advice. Note that links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting my channel so I can continue to provide you with free content each week!