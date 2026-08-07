Thinking Crypto News & Interviews

Ari Redbord, Global Head of Policy at TRM Labs, joined us to discuss how the firm's blockchain intelligence solutions help financial institutions, crypto businesses, and government agencies detect and investigate crypto-related financial crime and fraud. Recorded on July 13th.

Topics:

- TRM Labs blockchain intelligence

- Tracking and preventing Crypto fraud

- AI and Crypto scams

- Misconceptions about crypto investigations

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⏰ Time Stamps ⏰

00:00 Intro

2:52 Ari's background

4:19 Crypto aha moment

6:37 TRM Labs Overview

09:37 Blockchain data

11:47 Bad actors still using crypto?

14:36 AI Tools

16:08 The AI Agent Economy and Fraud Risks

22:45 Top crypto scams

25:32 TradFi compliance in Crypto

28:34 Privateers Letters of Marque

31:05 Roadmap

35:14 Prediction markets risks

38:44 Clarity Act

47:00 Wrap up questions



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