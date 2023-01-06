Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Thinking Crypto News & Interviews

Thinking Crypto News & Interviews

Podcast Thinking Crypto News & Interviews
Podcast Thinking Crypto News & Interviews

Thinking Crypto News & Interviews

  • 🚨HONG KONG & UAE BULLISH ON CRYPTO! EU MICA BECOMES LAW & ELIZABETH WARREN CRYPTO FUD!!
    In crypto news today Hong Kong and UAE will collaborate on Crypto regulations. EU signs Mica crypto regulation into law. Elizabeth Warren spreads crypto fud. Big polygon matic news.
    6/1/2023
    11:54
  • 🚨BIG SEC COINBASE WAHI NEWS! GARY GENSLER CALLED OUT, RFK JR SEC CRYPTO, TETHER BITCOIN MINING
    In crypto news today the SEC settles Coinbase Wahi case, Paul Grewal Calls out Gary Gensler, RFK Jr calls out SEC on crypto, Texas AnTether will mine Bitcoin.
    5/31/2023
    19:27
  • Congressman Darren Soto Interview - US Crypto Regulations, Securities Clarity Act, SEC, Digital Dollar CBDCs
    Congressman Darren Soto a Democrat from Florida is working with Republicans to provide comprehensive crypto regulations. He has worked with Republicans Tom Emmer and Warren Davidson. Recently he co-introduced the Securities Clarity Act with Tom Emmer. We also touch on the SEC, Digital Dollar CBDC and more.
    5/30/2023
    34:10
  • 🚨BITCOIN & CRYPTO PUMP ON DEBT CEILING RESOLUTION NEWS!!
    In crypto news today Bitcoin and altcoins pump on news of debt ceiling being raised in addition to China crypto news.
    5/29/2023
    15:17
  • 🚨CHINA'S BIG CRYPTO PLANS REVEALED!! (WEB3 WHITEPAPER)
    In crypto news today China releases web3 whitepaper showing they are turning bullish on Crypto in addition to news of Hong Kong opening up crypto trading to retail investors.
    5/28/2023
    12:41

About Thinking Crypto News & Interviews

The Thinking Crypto podcast consists of the most up to date crypto news and interviews with the folks who are building and investing in the crypto market. Episodes will cover the latest industry news, interviews, and analysis of cryptocurrencies and digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ripple XRP, Ethereum, Cardano ADA, VeChain, Chainlink, Tezos, Dogecoin and much more. Discussions will also touch on Blockchain adoption, digital currencies, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), tokenization, NFTS (non-fungible tokens), DeFi (decentralized finance), staking, yield farming, metaverse and much more.

You will also learn about the latest developments of technology in the crypto market, who is investing money in the space, crypto regulations and political influence on crypto.

https://www.Thinkingcrypto.com/

Disclaimer - Thinking Crypto and Tony are not financial or investment experts. You should do your own research on each cryptocurrency and make your own conclusions and decisions for investment. Invest at your own risk, only invest what you are willing to lose. This podcast is for educational purposes and NOT investment or financial advice.
