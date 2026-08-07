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Thinking Crypto News & Interviews

Tony Edward
BusinessInvesting
Thinking Crypto News & Interviews
Latest episode

1543 episodes

  • Thinking Crypto News & Interviews

    Clarity Act Senate Debacle! BlackRock New Tokenized Funds, BNY Crypto Staking, & BTC Coldcard Hack!

    08/07/2026 | 31 mins.
    In this crypto watercooler episode, Amanda and Tony discuss the latest on the CLARITY Act in the Senate, BlackRock's launch of two new tokenized funds, BNY's rollout of crypto staking, Strategy's latest Bitcoin sale, Michael Saylor's appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, and the recent Coldcard Bitcoin wallet hack.
    🏦 Learn about iTrustCapital’s powerful Premium Custody Account (PCA) and tax-advantaged Crypto IRA platforms https://www.itrustcapital.com/go/thinkingcrypto iTrustCapital Representative: R.Rankin@itrustcapital.com 
    💡Get the (Re)Thinking Crypto Book on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2525DYX 
    🖥️ Learn Crypto with Expert Commentary - http://MyCryptoCourse.com 
    Sponsors:
    💹 Discover the power of staking and liquidity pools with FortisX. This platform provides easy and secure ways to earn passive income on your crypto assets.https://fortisx.fi/x/thinkingcrypto 
    ⭐️⛏️ GoMining is an All-in-one Bitcoin superapp to mine, earn and use BTC. They have 5 Million+ users and have been live since 2021. - https://link.gomining.com/c/2569792/3988365/54916 
    🔐 Safely Store your Crypto with Trezor Hardware Wallets - https://affil.trezor.io/SHlz 
    🌟Uphold - Signup with Uphold. https://uphold.sjv.io/gbED4X Terms Apply. Cryptoassets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. 
    🖥️ Sign up with Santiment to get quality crypto metrics - https://app.santiment.net/pricing?fpr=thinkingcrypto Get 25% discount with code THINKINGCRYPTO 
    📰 Sign up for the Free Thinking Crypto Weekly Newsletter https://thinkingcrypto.substack.com/ 
    ✅ Become a Channel Member - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjpkwsuHgYx9fBE0ojsJ_-w/join 
    🔥 Buy Merch & support the Podcast https://my-store-574b5b.creator-spring.com/ 
    🧙‍♂️Merlin - http://tinyurl.com/MerlinTCYouTube “I am a Merlin partner and get compensated for purchases made through links in this content"this content" 

    Follow on social media:
    ➡️ X(Twitter) - https://x.com/thinkingcrypto 
    ➡️ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thinkingcrypto/
    ➡️ LinkedIn - http://linkedin.com/company/thinking-crypto 
    ➡️ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thinkingcrypto/ 
    ➡️ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thinkingcrypto5 
    ➡️ Threads - https://www.threads.net/@thinkingcrypto 
    ➡️ Website - https://www.ThinkingCrypto.com/ 

    🔊 Listen to content on Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews/id1458945676 
    🔊 Listen to content on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/221AV5A65v7uYEsuMviVKl 

    💼Business Inquiries💼
    hellothinkingcrypto@gmail.com

    ⏰ Time Stamps ⏰
    00:00 Intro 
    03:13 Clarity Act senate update
    09:49 BlackRock Tokenization & BNY Staking
    14:25 Bitcoin Coldcard hack
    20:28 Michael Saylor Strategy sells more BTC
    ================================================= 
    #ClarityAct #Crypto #BlackRock #CryptoNews #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #BTC #BitcoinNews #Ripple #XRP #XRPNews #Ethereum #EthereumNews #ETH #Solana #Solananews #money #investing #trading #Altcoin #Altcoins #Stablecoin #Tokenization #Podcast #ThinkingCrypto #news =================================================
    The Thinking Crypto Podcast is your home for the best Crypto News and Interviews - crypto, cryptocurrency, crypto news, bitcoin, bitcoin news, xrp, xrp news, ripple, ripple news, ripple xrp, ethereum, ethereum news, cardano, ada, solana, altcoins, defi, news, interviews, podcast, metaverse, nft, altcoin daily, cryptosrus, coin bureau, altcoin news, bitcoin today, markets, investing =================================================
    Disclaimer - The Thinking Crypto podcast and Tony Edward are not financial or investment experts. You should do your own research on each cryptocurrency and make your own conclusions and decisions for investment. Invest at your own risk, only invest what you are willing to lose. This channel and its videos are just for educational purposes and NOT investment or financial advice. Note that links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting my channel so I can continue to provide you with free content each week!

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews--3464539/support.
  • Thinking Crypto News & Interviews

    ALERT CLARITY ACT SENATE VOTE WON'T HAPPEN TILL SEPTEMBER!

    08/07/2026 | 14 mins.
    Crypto News: The Senate has decided to punt a vote on the Clarity Act until September, per Politico. The bipartisan ethics proposal tied to the Clarity Act could let Trump defer capital gains taxes by forcing him to divest his crypto holdings, Bloomberg reports.
    💹 Discover the power of staking and liquidity pools with FortisX. This platform provides easy and secure ways to earn passive income on your crypto assets.https://fortisx.fi/x/thinkingcrypto 
    💡Get the (Re)Thinking Crypto Book on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2525DYX 
    🖥️ Learn Crypto with Expert Commentary - http://MyCryptoCourse.com 
    Sponsors:
    🏦 Learn about iTrustCapital’s powerful Premium Custody Account (PCA) and tax-advantaged Crypto IRA platforms https://www.itrustcapital.com/go/thinkingcrypto iTrustCapital Representative: R.Rankin@itrustcapital.com 
    ⭐️⛏️ GoMining is an All-in-one Bitcoin superapp to mine, earn and use BTC. They have 5 Million+ users and have been live since 2021. - https://link.gomining.com/c/2569792/3988365/54916 
    🔐 Safely Store your Crypto with Trezor Hardware Wallets - https://affil.trezor.io/SHlz 
    🌟Uphold - Signup with Uphold. https://uphold.sjv.io/gbED4X Terms Apply. Cryptoassets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. 
    🖥️ Sign up with Santiment to get quality crypto metrics - https://app.santiment.net/pricing?fpr=thinkingcrypto Get 25% discount with code THINKINGCRYPTO 
    📰 Sign up for the Free Thinking Crypto Weekly Newsletter https://thinkingcrypto.substack.com/ 
    ✅ Become a Channel Member - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjpkwsuHgYx9fBE0ojsJ_-w/join 
    🔥 Buy Merch & support the Podcast https://my-store-574b5b.creator-spring.com/ 
    🧙‍♂️Merlin - http://tinyurl.com/MerlinTCYouTube “I am a Merlin partner and get compensated for purchases made through links in this content"this content" 

    Follow on social media:
    ➡️ X(Twitter) - https://x.com/thinkingcrypto 
    ➡️ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thinkingcrypto/
    ➡️ LinkedIn - http://linkedin.com/company/thinking-crypto 
    ➡️ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thinkingcrypto/ 
    ➡️ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thinkingcrypto5 
    ➡️ Threads - https://www.threads.net/@thinkingcrypto 
    ➡️ Website - https://www.ThinkingCrypto.com/ 

    🔊 Listen to content on Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews/id1458945676 
    🔊 Listen to content on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/221AV5A65v7uYEsuMviVKl 

    💼Business Inquiries💼
    hellothinkingcrypto@gmail.com

    ⏰ Time Stamps ⏰
    00:00 Intro
    00:23 Clarity Act delayed till September 
    04:00 Bitcoin analysis 
    07:27 France Bitcoin Reserve 
    08:11 Plume DTCC Digital Assets 
    09:00 Coinbase 24/5 stock trading 
    09:44 Hong Kong Tokenized securities chainlink 
    10:09 Tether Tokenized Real Estate 
    11:16 Wintermute US Broker dealer 
    ================================================= 
    #ClarityAct #Senate #Crypto #CryptoNews #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #BTC #BitcoinNews #Ripple #XRP #XRPNews #Ethereum #EthereumNews #ETH #Solana #Solananews #money #investing #trading #Altcoin #Altcoins #Stablecoin #Tokenization #Podcast #ThinkingCrypto #news ================================================= 
    The Thinking Crypto Podcast is your home for the best Crypto News and Interviews - crypto, cryptocurrency, crypto news, bitcoin, bitcoin news, xrp, xrp news, ripple, ripple news, ripple xrp, ethereum, ethereum news, cardano, ada, solana, altcoins, defi, news, interviews, podcast, metaverse, nft, altcoin daily, cryptosrus, coin bureau, altcoin news, bitcoin today, markets, investing ================================================= 
    Disclaimer - The Thinking Crypto podcast and Tony Edward are not financial or investment experts. You should do your own research on each cryptocurrency and make your own conclusions and decisions for investment. Invest at your own risk, only invest what you are willing to lose. This channel and its videos are just for educational purposes and NOT investment or financial advice. Note that links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting my channel so I can continue to provide you with free content each week!

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews--3464539/support.
  • Thinking Crypto News & Interviews

    ALERT! CLARITY ACT MAY PASS NEXT WEEK!? HUGE MASTERCARD STABLECOIN NEWS!

    08/06/2026 | 15 mins.
    Crypto News: Delays in the Senate for other bills may open the window for the Clarity Act to pass as the White House reopens talks on ethics. MasterCard launches a stablecoin pilot with Borderlessxyz. Circle names BlackRock, DTCC, Mastercard, Visa and Standard Chartered among Arc’s founding validators ahead of its mainnet launch.
    ⭐️⛏️ GoMining is an All-in-one Bitcoin superapp to mine, earn and use BTC. They have 5 Million+ users and have been live since 2021. - https://link.gomining.com/c/2569792/3988365/54916 
    💡Get the (Re)Thinking Crypto Book on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2525DYX 
    🖥️ Learn Crypto with Expert Commentary - http://MyCryptoCourse.com 
    Sponsors:
    🏦 Learn about iTrustCapital’s powerful Premium Custody Account (PCA) and tax-advantaged Crypto IRA platforms https://www.itrustcapital.com/go/thinkingcrypto iTrustCapital Representative: R.Rankin@itrustcapital.com 
    💹 Discover the power of staking and liquidity pools with FortisX. This platform provides easy and secure ways to earn passive income on your crypto assets.https://fortisx.fi/x/thinkingcrypto 
    🔐 Safely Store your Crypto with Trezor Hardware Wallets - https://affil.trezor.io/SHlz 
    🌟Uphold - Signup with Uphold. https://uphold.sjv.io/gbED4X Terms Apply. Cryptoassets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. 
    🖥️ Sign up with Santiment to get quality crypto metrics - https://app.santiment.net/pricing?fpr=thinkingcrypto Get 25% discount with code THINKINGCRYPTO 
    📰 Sign up for the Free Thinking Crypto Weekly Newsletter https://thinkingcrypto.substack.com/ 
    ✅ Become a Channel Member - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjpkwsuHgYx9fBE0ojsJ_-w/join 
    🔥 Buy Merch & support the Podcast https://my-store-574b5b.creator-spring.com/ 
    🧙‍♂️Merlin - http://tinyurl.com/MerlinTCYouTube “I am a Merlin partner and get compensated for purchases made through links in this content"this content" 

    Follow on social media:
    ➡️ X(Twitter) - https://x.com/thinkingcrypto 
    ➡️ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thinkingcrypto/
    ➡️ LinkedIn - http://linkedin.com/company/thinking-crypto 
    ➡️ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thinkingcrypto/ 
    ➡️ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thinkingcrypto5 
    ➡️ Threads - https://www.threads.net/@thinkingcrypto 
    ➡️ Website - https://www.ThinkingCrypto.com/ 

    🔊 Listen to content on Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews/id1458945676 
    🔊 Listen to content on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/221AV5A65v7uYEsuMviVKl 

    💼Business Inquiries💼
    hellothinkingcrypto@gmail.com 

    ⏰ Time Stamps ⏰
    00:00 Intro
    00:23 Clarity Act news update
    04:12 Russia Putin signs crypto bill
    05:01 Bitcoin analysis
    09:52 MasterCard stablecoin pilot
    10:52 Circle Arc Blockchain tradfi validators
    11:35 Cloudflare Ai Agent stablecoin wallet
    12:17 Yellowcard Banks Stablecoins
    13:23 XRP Axelar interoperability 
    ================================================= 
    #ClarityAct #Stablecoin #Crypto #CryptoNews #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #BTC #BitcoinNews #Ripple #XRP #XRPNews #Ethereum #EthereumNews #ETH #Solana #Solananews #money #investing #trading #Altcoin #Altcoins #Tokenization #Podcast #ThinkingCrypto #news ================================================= 
    The Thinking Crypto Podcast is your home for the best Crypto News and Interviews - crypto, cryptocurrency, crypto news, bitcoin, bitcoin news, xrp, xrp news, ripple, ripple news, ripple xrp, ethereum, ethereum news, cardano, ada, solana, altcoins, defi, news, interviews, podcast, metaverse, nft, altcoin daily, cryptosrus, coin bureau, altcoin news, bitcoin today, markets, investing ================================================= 
    Disclaimer - The Thinking Crypto podcast and Tony Edward are not financial or investment experts. You should do your own research on each cryptocurrency and make your own conclusions and decisions for investment. Invest at your own risk, only invest what you are willing to lose. This channel and its videos are just for educational purposes and NOT investment or financial advice. Note that links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting my channel so I can continue to provide you with free content each week!

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews--3464539/support.
  • Thinking Crypto News & Interviews

    Blockchain Intelligence is Protecting Crypto From Fraud & Crime! | TRM Labs Ari Redbord

    08/05/2026 | 50 mins.
    Ari Redbord, Global Head of Policy at TRM Labs, joined us to discuss how the firm's blockchain intelligence solutions help financial institutions, crypto businesses, and government agencies detect and investigate crypto-related financial crime and fraud. Recorded on July 13th.
    Topics:
    - TRM Labs blockchain intelligence
    - Tracking and preventing Crypto fraud 
    - AI and Crypto scams 
    - Misconceptions about crypto investigations
    💹 Discover the power of staking and liquidity pools with FortisX. This platform provides easy and secure ways to earn passive income on your crypto assets.https://fortisx.fi/x/thinkingcrypto
    💡Get the (Re)Thinking Crypto Book on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2525DYX
    🖥️ Learn Crypto with Expert Commentary - http://MyCryptoCourse.com

    Sponsors:
    🏦 Learn about iTrustCapital’s powerful Premium Custody Account (PCA) and tax-advantaged Crypto IRA platforms https://www.itrustcapital.com/go/thinkingcrypto
    iTrustCapital Representative: R.Rankin@itrustcapital.com
    ⭐️⛏️ GoMining is an All-in-one Bitcoin superapp to mine, earn and use BTC. They have 5 Million+ users and have been live since 2021. - https://link.gomining.com/B5AMex
    🔐 Safely Store your Crypto with Trezor Hardware Wallets - https://affil.trezor.io/SHlz
    🌟Uphold - Signup with Uphold. https://uphold.sjv.io/gbED4X
    Terms Apply. Cryptoassets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
    🖥️ Sign up with Santiment to get quality crypto metrics - https://app.santiment.net/pricing?fpr=thinkingcrypto Get 25% discount with code THINKINGCRYPTO

    📰 Sign up for the Free Thinking Crypto Weekly Newsletter https://thinkingcrypto.substack.com/
    ✅ Become a Channel Member - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjpkwsuHgYx9fBE0ojsJ_-w/join
    🔥 Buy Merch & support the Podcast https://my-store-574b5b.creator-spring.com/
    🧙‍♂️Merlin - http://tinyurl.com/MerlinTCYouTube
    “I am a Merlin partner and get compensated for purchases made through links in this content"this content"

    Follow on social media:
    ➡️ X(Twitter) - https://x.com/thinkingcrypto
    ➡️ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thinkingcrypto/
    ➡️ LinkedIn - http://linkedin.com/company/thinking-crypto
    ➡️ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thinkingcrypto/
    ➡️ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thinkingcrypto5
    ➡️ Threads - https://www.threads.net/@thinkingcrypto
    ➡️ Website - https://www.ThinkingCrypto.com/

    🔊 Listen to content on Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews/id1458945676
    🔊 Listen to content on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/221AV5A65v7uYEsuMviVKl

    💼Business Inquiries💼
    hellothinkingcrypto@gmail.com

    ⏰ Time Stamps ⏰
    00:00 Intro
    2:52 Ari's background
    4:19 Crypto aha moment
    6:37 TRM Labs Overview
    09:37 Blockchain data
    11:47 Bad actors still using crypto?
    14:36 AI Tools
    16:08 The AI Agent Economy and Fraud Risks
    22:45 Top crypto scams
    25:32 TradFi compliance in Crypto
    28:34 Privateers Letters of Marque
    31:05 Roadmap
    35:14 Prediction markets risks
    38:44 Clarity Act
    47:00 Wrap up questions

    =================================================
    #Crypto #Blockchain #Crime #CryptoNews #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #BTC #BitcoinNews #Ripple #XRP #XRPNews #Ethereum #EthereumNews #ETH #Solana #Solananews #money #investing #trading #Altcoin #Altcoins #Stablecoin #Tokenization #Podcast #ThinkingCrypto #news
    =================================================
    - The Thinking Crypto Podcast is your home for the best Crypto News and Interviews - crypto, cryptocurrency, crypto news, bitcoin, bitcoin news, xrp, xrp news, ripple, ripple news, ripple xrp, ethereum, ethereum news, cardano, ada, solana, altcoins, defi, news, interviews, podcast, metaverse, nft, altcoin daily, cryptosrus, coin bureau, altcoin news, bitcoin today, markets, investing
    =================================================
    Disclaimer - The Thinking Crypto podcast and Tony Edward are not financial or investment experts. You should do your own research on each cryptocurrency and make your own conclusions and decisions for investment. Invest at your own risk, only invest what you are willing to lose. This channel and its videos are just for educational purposes and NOT investment or financial advice.

    Note that links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting my channel so I can continue to provide you with free content each week!

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews--3464539/support.
  • Thinking Crypto News & Interviews

    OH NO! CLARITY ACT SENATE VOTE COLLAPSES! BLACKROCK EXPANDS TOKENIZATION & BNY CRYPTO STAKING!

    08/05/2026 | 21 mins.
    Crypto News: Hopes of the Clarity Act cloture vote in the Senate falls with no ethics agreement from WhiteHouse and Democrats backing out. BNY to add crypto staking to digital asset custody platform. BlackRock expands tokenized cash with new blockchain-based money market offerings. Ripple invests in transfer agency firm ZILO and tokenization platform Licuido, adding regulated issuance and collateral infrastructure to the XRP Ledger.
    💹 Discover the power of staking and liquidity pools with FortisX. This platform provides easy and secure ways to earn passive income on your crypto assets.https://fortisx.fi/x/thinkingcrypto 
    💡Get the (Re)Thinking Crypto Book on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2525DYX 
    🖥️ Learn Crypto with Expert Commentary - http://MyCryptoCourse.com 

    Sponsors:
    🏦 Learn about iTrustCapital’s powerful Premium Custody Account (PCA) and tax-advantaged Crypto IRA platforms https://www.itrustcapital.com/go/thinkingcrypto iTrustCapital Representative: R.Rankin@itrustcapital.com 
    ⭐️⛏️ GoMining is an All-in-one Bitcoin superapp to mine, earn and use BTC. They have 5 Million+ users and have been live since 2021. - https://link.gomining.com/B5AMex 
    🔐 Safely Store your Crypto with Trezor Hardware Wallets - https://affil.trezor.io/SHlz 
    🌟Uphold - Signup with Uphold. https://uphold.sjv.io/gbED4X Terms Apply. Cryptoassets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. 
    🖥️ Sign up with Santiment to get quality crypto metrics - https://app.santiment.net/pricing?fpr=thinkingcrypto Get 25% discount with code THINKINGCRYPTO 
    📰 Sign up for the Free Thinking Crypto Weekly Newsletter https://thinkingcrypto.substack.com/ 
    ✅ Become a Channel Member - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjpkwsuHgYx9fBE0ojsJ_-w/join 
    🔥 Buy Merch & support the Podcast https://my-store-574b5b.creator-spring.com/ 
    🧙‍♂️Merlin - http://tinyurl.com/MerlinTCYouTube “I am a Merlin partner and get compensated for purchases made through links in this content"this content" 

    Follow on social media:
    ➡️ X(Twitter) - https://x.com/thinkingcrypto 
    ➡️ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thinkingcrypto/
    ➡️ LinkedIn - http://linkedin.com/company/thinking-crypto 
    ➡️ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thinkingcrypto/ 
    ➡️ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thinkingcrypto5 
    ➡️ Threads - https://www.threads.net/@thinkingcrypto 
    ➡️ Website - https://www.ThinkingCrypto.com/ 

    🔊 Listen to content on Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews/id1458945676 
    🔊 Listen to content on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/221AV5A65v7uYEsuMviVKl 

    💼Business Inquiries💼
    hellothinkingcrypto@gmail.com 

    ⏰ Time Stamps ⏰
    00:00 Intro
    00:37 Clarity Act news update
    05:12 FBI Agent steals crypto
    06:40 BNY Mellon Crypto staking
    10:37 BlackRock new Tokenized funds
    13:06 Ripple XRP news
    14:19 Western Union Stablecoin Card
    15:26 Samsung Stablecoin
    17:09 Robinhood UK Crypto
    18:02 Michael Saylor MSTR Sell Bitcoin Lie  ================================================= 
    #ClarityAct #Crypto #XRP #CryptoNews #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #BTC #BitcoinNews #Ripple #XRPNews #Ethereum #EthereumNews #ETH #Solana #Solananews #money #investing #trading #Altcoin #Altcoins #Stablecoin #Tokenization #Podcast #ThinkingCrypto #news ================================================= 
    The Thinking Crypto Podcast is your home for the best Crypto News and Interviews - crypto, cryptocurrency, crypto news, bitcoin, bitcoin news, xrp, xrp news, ripple, ripple news, ripple xrp, ethereum, ethereum news, cardano, ada, solana, altcoins, defi, news, interviews, podcast, metaverse, nft, altcoin daily, cryptosrus, coin bureau, altcoin news, bitcoin today, markets, investing ================================================= 
    Disclaimer - The Thinking Crypto podcast and Tony Edward are not financial or investment experts. You should do your own research on each cryptocurrency and make your own conclusions and decisions for investment. Invest at your own risk, only invest what you are willing to lose. This channel and its videos are just for educational purposes and NOT investment or financial advice. Note that links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting my channel so I can continue to provide you with free content each week!

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews--3464539/support.
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About Thinking Crypto News & Interviews
The Thinking Crypto podcast consists of the most up to date crypto news and interviews with the folks who are building and investing in the crypto market. Episodes will cover the latest industry news, interviews, and analysis of cryptocurrencies and digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple XRP, Cardano ADA, Dogecoin and much more. Discussions will also touch on Web3, Blockchain adoption, digital currencies, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), stablecoins, tokenization, NFTS (non-fungible tokens), DeFi (decentralized finance), staking, memecoins, yield farming, metaverse and much more.You will also learn about the latest developments of technology in the crypto market, who is investing money in the space, crypto regulations and political influence on crypto.https://www.Thinkingcrypto.com/Get the (Re)Thinking Crypto book on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2525DYXDisclaimer - Thinking Crypto and Tony are not financial or investment experts. You should do your own research on each cryptocurrency and make your own conclusions and decisions for investment. Invest at your own risk, only invest what you are willing to lose. This podcast is for educational purposes and NOT investment or financial advice.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews--3464539/support.
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