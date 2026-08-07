Thinking Crypto News & Interviews

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Clarity Act Senate Debacle! BlackRock New Tokenized Funds, BNY Crypto Staking, & BTC Coldcard Hack!08/07/2026 | 31 mins.In this crypto watercooler episode, Amanda and Tony discuss the latest on the CLARITY Act in the Senate, BlackRock's launch of two new tokenized funds, BNY's rollout of crypto staking, Strategy's latest Bitcoin sale, Michael Saylor's appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, and the recent Coldcard Bitcoin wallet hack.
🏦 Learn about iTrustCapital’s powerful Premium Custody Account (PCA) and tax-advantaged Crypto IRA platforms https://www.itrustcapital.com/go/thinkingcrypto iTrustCapital Representative: R.Rankin@itrustcapital.com
💡Get the (Re)Thinking Crypto Book on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2525DYX
🖥️ Learn Crypto with Expert Commentary - http://MyCryptoCourse.com
Sponsors:
💹 Discover the power of staking and liquidity pools with FortisX. This platform provides easy and secure ways to earn passive income on your crypto assets.https://fortisx.fi/x/thinkingcrypto
⭐️⛏️ GoMining is an All-in-one Bitcoin superapp to mine, earn and use BTC. They have 5 Million+ users and have been live since 2021. - https://link.gomining.com/c/2569792/3988365/54916
🔐 Safely Store your Crypto with Trezor Hardware Wallets - https://affil.trezor.io/SHlz
🌟Uphold - Signup with Uphold. https://uphold.sjv.io/gbED4X Terms Apply. Cryptoassets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
🖥️ Sign up with Santiment to get quality crypto metrics - https://app.santiment.net/pricing?fpr=thinkingcrypto Get 25% discount with code THINKINGCRYPTO
📰 Sign up for the Free Thinking Crypto Weekly Newsletter https://thinkingcrypto.substack.com/
✅ Become a Channel Member - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjpkwsuHgYx9fBE0ojsJ_-w/join
🔥 Buy Merch & support the Podcast https://my-store-574b5b.creator-spring.com/
🧙♂️Merlin - http://tinyurl.com/MerlinTCYouTube “I am a Merlin partner and get compensated for purchases made through links in this content"this content"
Follow on social media:
➡️ X(Twitter) - https://x.com/thinkingcrypto
➡️ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thinkingcrypto/
➡️ LinkedIn - http://linkedin.com/company/thinking-crypto
➡️ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thinkingcrypto/
➡️ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thinkingcrypto5
➡️ Threads - https://www.threads.net/@thinkingcrypto
➡️ Website - https://www.ThinkingCrypto.com/
🔊 Listen to content on Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews/id1458945676
🔊 Listen to content on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/221AV5A65v7uYEsuMviVKl
💼Business Inquiries💼
hellothinkingcrypto@gmail.com
⏰ Time Stamps ⏰
00:00 Intro
03:13 Clarity Act senate update
09:49 BlackRock Tokenization & BNY Staking
14:25 Bitcoin Coldcard hack
20:28 Michael Saylor Strategy sells more BTC
=================================================
#ClarityAct #Crypto #BlackRock #CryptoNews #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #BTC #BitcoinNews #Ripple #XRP #XRPNews #Ethereum #EthereumNews #ETH #Solana #Solananews #money #investing #trading #Altcoin #Altcoins #Stablecoin #Tokenization #Podcast #ThinkingCrypto #news =================================================
The Thinking Crypto Podcast is your home for the best Crypto News and Interviews - crypto, cryptocurrency, crypto news, bitcoin, bitcoin news, xrp, xrp news, ripple, ripple news, ripple xrp, ethereum, ethereum news, cardano, ada, solana, altcoins, defi, news, interviews, podcast, metaverse, nft, altcoin daily, cryptosrus, coin bureau, altcoin news, bitcoin today, markets, investing =================================================
Disclaimer - The Thinking Crypto podcast and Tony Edward are not financial or investment experts. You should do your own research on each cryptocurrency and make your own conclusions and decisions for investment. Invest at your own risk, only invest what you are willing to lose. This channel and its videos are just for educational purposes and NOT investment or financial advice. Note that links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting my channel so I can continue to provide you with free content each week!
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews--3464539/support.
- Crypto News: The Senate has decided to punt a vote on the Clarity Act until September, per Politico. The bipartisan ethics proposal tied to the Clarity Act could let Trump defer capital gains taxes by forcing him to divest his crypto holdings, Bloomberg reports.
💹 Discover the power of staking and liquidity pools with FortisX. This platform provides easy and secure ways to earn passive income on your crypto assets.https://fortisx.fi/x/thinkingcrypto
💡Get the (Re)Thinking Crypto Book on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2525DYX
🖥️ Learn Crypto with Expert Commentary - http://MyCryptoCourse.com
Sponsors:
🏦 Learn about iTrustCapital’s powerful Premium Custody Account (PCA) and tax-advantaged Crypto IRA platforms https://www.itrustcapital.com/go/thinkingcrypto iTrustCapital Representative: R.Rankin@itrustcapital.com
⭐️⛏️ GoMining is an All-in-one Bitcoin superapp to mine, earn and use BTC. They have 5 Million+ users and have been live since 2021. - https://link.gomining.com/c/2569792/3988365/54916
🔐 Safely Store your Crypto with Trezor Hardware Wallets - https://affil.trezor.io/SHlz
🌟Uphold - Signup with Uphold. https://uphold.sjv.io/gbED4X Terms Apply. Cryptoassets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
🖥️ Sign up with Santiment to get quality crypto metrics - https://app.santiment.net/pricing?fpr=thinkingcrypto Get 25% discount with code THINKINGCRYPTO
📰 Sign up for the Free Thinking Crypto Weekly Newsletter https://thinkingcrypto.substack.com/
✅ Become a Channel Member - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjpkwsuHgYx9fBE0ojsJ_-w/join
🔥 Buy Merch & support the Podcast https://my-store-574b5b.creator-spring.com/
🧙♂️Merlin - http://tinyurl.com/MerlinTCYouTube “I am a Merlin partner and get compensated for purchases made through links in this content"this content"
Follow on social media:
➡️ X(Twitter) - https://x.com/thinkingcrypto
➡️ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thinkingcrypto/
➡️ LinkedIn - http://linkedin.com/company/thinking-crypto
➡️ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thinkingcrypto/
➡️ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thinkingcrypto5
➡️ Threads - https://www.threads.net/@thinkingcrypto
➡️ Website - https://www.ThinkingCrypto.com/
🔊 Listen to content on Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews/id1458945676
🔊 Listen to content on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/221AV5A65v7uYEsuMviVKl
💼Business Inquiries💼
hellothinkingcrypto@gmail.com
⏰ Time Stamps ⏰
00:00 Intro
00:23 Clarity Act delayed till September
04:00 Bitcoin analysis
07:27 France Bitcoin Reserve
08:11 Plume DTCC Digital Assets
09:00 Coinbase 24/5 stock trading
09:44 Hong Kong Tokenized securities chainlink
10:09 Tether Tokenized Real Estate
11:16 Wintermute US Broker dealer
=================================================
#ClarityAct #Senate #Crypto #CryptoNews #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #BTC #BitcoinNews #Ripple #XRP #XRPNews #Ethereum #EthereumNews #ETH #Solana #Solananews #money #investing #trading #Altcoin #Altcoins #Stablecoin #Tokenization #Podcast #ThinkingCrypto #news =================================================
The Thinking Crypto Podcast is your home for the best Crypto News and Interviews - crypto, cryptocurrency, crypto news, bitcoin, bitcoin news, xrp, xrp news, ripple, ripple news, ripple xrp, ethereum, ethereum news, cardano, ada, solana, altcoins, defi, news, interviews, podcast, metaverse, nft, altcoin daily, cryptosrus, coin bureau, altcoin news, bitcoin today, markets, investing =================================================
Disclaimer - The Thinking Crypto podcast and Tony Edward are not financial or investment experts. You should do your own research on each cryptocurrency and make your own conclusions and decisions for investment. Invest at your own risk, only invest what you are willing to lose. This channel and its videos are just for educational purposes and NOT investment or financial advice. Note that links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting my channel so I can continue to provide you with free content each week!
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews--3464539/support.
- Crypto News: Delays in the Senate for other bills may open the window for the Clarity Act to pass as the White House reopens talks on ethics. MasterCard launches a stablecoin pilot with Borderlessxyz. Circle names BlackRock, DTCC, Mastercard, Visa and Standard Chartered among Arc’s founding validators ahead of its mainnet launch.
⭐️⛏️ GoMining is an All-in-one Bitcoin superapp to mine, earn and use BTC. They have 5 Million+ users and have been live since 2021. - https://link.gomining.com/c/2569792/3988365/54916
💡Get the (Re)Thinking Crypto Book on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2525DYX
🖥️ Learn Crypto with Expert Commentary - http://MyCryptoCourse.com
Sponsors:
🏦 Learn about iTrustCapital’s powerful Premium Custody Account (PCA) and tax-advantaged Crypto IRA platforms https://www.itrustcapital.com/go/thinkingcrypto iTrustCapital Representative: R.Rankin@itrustcapital.com
💹 Discover the power of staking and liquidity pools with FortisX. This platform provides easy and secure ways to earn passive income on your crypto assets.https://fortisx.fi/x/thinkingcrypto
🔐 Safely Store your Crypto with Trezor Hardware Wallets - https://affil.trezor.io/SHlz
🌟Uphold - Signup with Uphold. https://uphold.sjv.io/gbED4X Terms Apply. Cryptoassets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
🖥️ Sign up with Santiment to get quality crypto metrics - https://app.santiment.net/pricing?fpr=thinkingcrypto Get 25% discount with code THINKINGCRYPTO
📰 Sign up for the Free Thinking Crypto Weekly Newsletter https://thinkingcrypto.substack.com/
✅ Become a Channel Member - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjpkwsuHgYx9fBE0ojsJ_-w/join
🔥 Buy Merch & support the Podcast https://my-store-574b5b.creator-spring.com/
🧙♂️Merlin - http://tinyurl.com/MerlinTCYouTube “I am a Merlin partner and get compensated for purchases made through links in this content"this content"
Follow on social media:
➡️ X(Twitter) - https://x.com/thinkingcrypto
➡️ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thinkingcrypto/
➡️ LinkedIn - http://linkedin.com/company/thinking-crypto
➡️ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thinkingcrypto/
➡️ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thinkingcrypto5
➡️ Threads - https://www.threads.net/@thinkingcrypto
➡️ Website - https://www.ThinkingCrypto.com/
🔊 Listen to content on Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews/id1458945676
🔊 Listen to content on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/221AV5A65v7uYEsuMviVKl
💼Business Inquiries💼
hellothinkingcrypto@gmail.com
⏰ Time Stamps ⏰
00:00 Intro
00:23 Clarity Act news update
04:12 Russia Putin signs crypto bill
05:01 Bitcoin analysis
09:52 MasterCard stablecoin pilot
10:52 Circle Arc Blockchain tradfi validators
11:35 Cloudflare Ai Agent stablecoin wallet
12:17 Yellowcard Banks Stablecoins
13:23 XRP Axelar interoperability
=================================================
#ClarityAct #Stablecoin #Crypto #CryptoNews #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #BTC #BitcoinNews #Ripple #XRP #XRPNews #Ethereum #EthereumNews #ETH #Solana #Solananews #money #investing #trading #Altcoin #Altcoins #Tokenization #Podcast #ThinkingCrypto #news =================================================
The Thinking Crypto Podcast is your home for the best Crypto News and Interviews - crypto, cryptocurrency, crypto news, bitcoin, bitcoin news, xrp, xrp news, ripple, ripple news, ripple xrp, ethereum, ethereum news, cardano, ada, solana, altcoins, defi, news, interviews, podcast, metaverse, nft, altcoin daily, cryptosrus, coin bureau, altcoin news, bitcoin today, markets, investing =================================================
Disclaimer - The Thinking Crypto podcast and Tony Edward are not financial or investment experts. You should do your own research on each cryptocurrency and make your own conclusions and decisions for investment. Invest at your own risk, only invest what you are willing to lose. This channel and its videos are just for educational purposes and NOT investment or financial advice. Note that links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting my channel so I can continue to provide you with free content each week!
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews--3464539/support.
Blockchain Intelligence is Protecting Crypto From Fraud & Crime! | TRM Labs Ari Redbord08/05/2026 | 50 mins.Ari Redbord, Global Head of Policy at TRM Labs, joined us to discuss how the firm's blockchain intelligence solutions help financial institutions, crypto businesses, and government agencies detect and investigate crypto-related financial crime and fraud. Recorded on July 13th.
Topics:
- TRM Labs blockchain intelligence
- Tracking and preventing Crypto fraud
- AI and Crypto scams
- Misconceptions about crypto investigations
💹 Discover the power of staking and liquidity pools with FortisX. This platform provides easy and secure ways to earn passive income on your crypto assets.https://fortisx.fi/x/thinkingcrypto
💡Get the (Re)Thinking Crypto Book on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2525DYX
🖥️ Learn Crypto with Expert Commentary - http://MyCryptoCourse.com
Sponsors:
🏦 Learn about iTrustCapital’s powerful Premium Custody Account (PCA) and tax-advantaged Crypto IRA platforms https://www.itrustcapital.com/go/thinkingcrypto
iTrustCapital Representative: R.Rankin@itrustcapital.com
⭐️⛏️ GoMining is an All-in-one Bitcoin superapp to mine, earn and use BTC. They have 5 Million+ users and have been live since 2021. - https://link.gomining.com/B5AMex
🔐 Safely Store your Crypto with Trezor Hardware Wallets - https://affil.trezor.io/SHlz
🌟Uphold - Signup with Uphold. https://uphold.sjv.io/gbED4X
Terms Apply. Cryptoassets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
🖥️ Sign up with Santiment to get quality crypto metrics - https://app.santiment.net/pricing?fpr=thinkingcrypto Get 25% discount with code THINKINGCRYPTO
📰 Sign up for the Free Thinking Crypto Weekly Newsletter https://thinkingcrypto.substack.com/
✅ Become a Channel Member - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjpkwsuHgYx9fBE0ojsJ_-w/join
🔥 Buy Merch & support the Podcast https://my-store-574b5b.creator-spring.com/
🧙♂️Merlin - http://tinyurl.com/MerlinTCYouTube
“I am a Merlin partner and get compensated for purchases made through links in this content"this content"
Follow on social media:
➡️ X(Twitter) - https://x.com/thinkingcrypto
➡️ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thinkingcrypto/
➡️ LinkedIn - http://linkedin.com/company/thinking-crypto
➡️ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thinkingcrypto/
➡️ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thinkingcrypto5
➡️ Threads - https://www.threads.net/@thinkingcrypto
➡️ Website - https://www.ThinkingCrypto.com/
🔊 Listen to content on Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews/id1458945676
🔊 Listen to content on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/221AV5A65v7uYEsuMviVKl
💼Business Inquiries💼
hellothinkingcrypto@gmail.com
⏰ Time Stamps ⏰
00:00 Intro
2:52 Ari's background
4:19 Crypto aha moment
6:37 TRM Labs Overview
09:37 Blockchain data
11:47 Bad actors still using crypto?
14:36 AI Tools
16:08 The AI Agent Economy and Fraud Risks
22:45 Top crypto scams
25:32 TradFi compliance in Crypto
28:34 Privateers Letters of Marque
31:05 Roadmap
35:14 Prediction markets risks
38:44 Clarity Act
47:00 Wrap up questions
=================================================
#Crypto #Blockchain #Crime #CryptoNews #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #BTC #BitcoinNews #Ripple #XRP #XRPNews #Ethereum #EthereumNews #ETH #Solana #Solananews #money #investing #trading #Altcoin #Altcoins #Stablecoin #Tokenization #Podcast #ThinkingCrypto #news
=================================================
- The Thinking Crypto Podcast is your home for the best Crypto News and Interviews - crypto, cryptocurrency, crypto news, bitcoin, bitcoin news, xrp, xrp news, ripple, ripple news, ripple xrp, ethereum, ethereum news, cardano, ada, solana, altcoins, defi, news, interviews, podcast, metaverse, nft, altcoin daily, cryptosrus, coin bureau, altcoin news, bitcoin today, markets, investing
=================================================
Disclaimer - The Thinking Crypto podcast and Tony Edward are not financial or investment experts. You should do your own research on each cryptocurrency and make your own conclusions and decisions for investment. Invest at your own risk, only invest what you are willing to lose. This channel and its videos are just for educational purposes and NOT investment or financial advice.
Note that links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting my channel so I can continue to provide you with free content each week!
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews--3464539/support.
OH NO! CLARITY ACT SENATE VOTE COLLAPSES! BLACKROCK EXPANDS TOKENIZATION & BNY CRYPTO STAKING!08/05/2026 | 21 mins.Crypto News: Hopes of the Clarity Act cloture vote in the Senate falls with no ethics agreement from WhiteHouse and Democrats backing out. BNY to add crypto staking to digital asset custody platform. BlackRock expands tokenized cash with new blockchain-based money market offerings. Ripple invests in transfer agency firm ZILO and tokenization platform Licuido, adding regulated issuance and collateral infrastructure to the XRP Ledger.
💹 Discover the power of staking and liquidity pools with FortisX. This platform provides easy and secure ways to earn passive income on your crypto assets.https://fortisx.fi/x/thinkingcrypto
💡Get the (Re)Thinking Crypto Book on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2525DYX
🖥️ Learn Crypto with Expert Commentary - http://MyCryptoCourse.com
Sponsors:
🏦 Learn about iTrustCapital’s powerful Premium Custody Account (PCA) and tax-advantaged Crypto IRA platforms https://www.itrustcapital.com/go/thinkingcrypto iTrustCapital Representative: R.Rankin@itrustcapital.com
⭐️⛏️ GoMining is an All-in-one Bitcoin superapp to mine, earn and use BTC. They have 5 Million+ users and have been live since 2021. - https://link.gomining.com/B5AMex
🔐 Safely Store your Crypto with Trezor Hardware Wallets - https://affil.trezor.io/SHlz
🌟Uphold - Signup with Uphold. https://uphold.sjv.io/gbED4X Terms Apply. Cryptoassets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
🖥️ Sign up with Santiment to get quality crypto metrics - https://app.santiment.net/pricing?fpr=thinkingcrypto Get 25% discount with code THINKINGCRYPTO
📰 Sign up for the Free Thinking Crypto Weekly Newsletter https://thinkingcrypto.substack.com/
✅ Become a Channel Member - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjpkwsuHgYx9fBE0ojsJ_-w/join
🔥 Buy Merch & support the Podcast https://my-store-574b5b.creator-spring.com/
🧙♂️Merlin - http://tinyurl.com/MerlinTCYouTube “I am a Merlin partner and get compensated for purchases made through links in this content"this content"
Follow on social media:
➡️ X(Twitter) - https://x.com/thinkingcrypto
➡️ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thinkingcrypto/
➡️ LinkedIn - http://linkedin.com/company/thinking-crypto
➡️ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thinkingcrypto/
➡️ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@thinkingcrypto5
➡️ Threads - https://www.threads.net/@thinkingcrypto
➡️ Website - https://www.ThinkingCrypto.com/
🔊 Listen to content on Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews/id1458945676
🔊 Listen to content on Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/221AV5A65v7uYEsuMviVKl
💼Business Inquiries💼
hellothinkingcrypto@gmail.com
⏰ Time Stamps ⏰
00:00 Intro
00:37 Clarity Act news update
05:12 FBI Agent steals crypto
06:40 BNY Mellon Crypto staking
10:37 BlackRock new Tokenized funds
13:06 Ripple XRP news
14:19 Western Union Stablecoin Card
15:26 Samsung Stablecoin
17:09 Robinhood UK Crypto
18:02 Michael Saylor MSTR Sell Bitcoin Lie =================================================
#ClarityAct #Crypto #XRP #CryptoNews #Cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #BTC #BitcoinNews #Ripple #XRPNews #Ethereum #EthereumNews #ETH #Solana #Solananews #money #investing #trading #Altcoin #Altcoins #Stablecoin #Tokenization #Podcast #ThinkingCrypto #news =================================================
The Thinking Crypto Podcast is your home for the best Crypto News and Interviews - crypto, cryptocurrency, crypto news, bitcoin, bitcoin news, xrp, xrp news, ripple, ripple news, ripple xrp, ethereum, ethereum news, cardano, ada, solana, altcoins, defi, news, interviews, podcast, metaverse, nft, altcoin daily, cryptosrus, coin bureau, altcoin news, bitcoin today, markets, investing =================================================
Disclaimer - The Thinking Crypto podcast and Tony Edward are not financial or investment experts. You should do your own research on each cryptocurrency and make your own conclusions and decisions for investment. Invest at your own risk, only invest what you are willing to lose. This channel and its videos are just for educational purposes and NOT investment or financial advice. Note that links included in this description might be affiliate links. If you purchase a product or service with the links that I provide I may receive a small commission. There is no additional charge to you! Thank you for supporting my channel so I can continue to provide you with free content each week!
Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews--3464539/support.
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About Thinking Crypto News & Interviews
The Thinking Crypto podcast consists of the most up to date crypto news and interviews with the folks who are building and investing in the crypto market. Episodes will cover the latest industry news, interviews, and analysis of cryptocurrencies and digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple XRP, Cardano ADA, Dogecoin and much more. Discussions will also touch on Web3, Blockchain adoption, digital currencies, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), stablecoins, tokenization, NFTS (non-fungible tokens), DeFi (decentralized finance), staking, memecoins, yield farming, metaverse and much more.You will also learn about the latest developments of technology in the crypto market, who is investing money in the space, crypto regulations and political influence on crypto.https://www.Thinkingcrypto.com/Get the (Re)Thinking Crypto book on Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D2525DYXDisclaimer - Thinking Crypto and Tony are not financial or investment experts. You should do your own research on each cryptocurrency and make your own conclusions and decisions for investment. Invest at your own risk, only invest what you are willing to lose. This podcast is for educational purposes and NOT investment or financial advice.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/thinking-crypto-news-interviews--3464539/support.Podcast website
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