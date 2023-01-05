Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats

Potluck × Crypto × SEO × Status Pages × Learning Tools

00:12 Welcome 01:23 Scott's new gear MT-48 Volt USB Audio Interfaces 07:36 Are type guards safer and superior to type casting? 13:51 I know you guys (lightly) rag on Crypto, but do you see any use-case there for proof-of-personhood? 23:34 Where do I give feedback outside of Twitter? User Feedback | Sentry Documentation 27:19 Do you have custom status pages created for your platforms? UptimeRobot: Free Website Monitoring Service Privacy Badger Status.io - Hosted Status Pages Statuspage | Atlassian DigitalOcean Status 35:12 Is metadata only good for SEO? Does SEO matter on pages you can only view if you're logged in? 39:00 How do you upload images from authenticated users? 46:30 What do you think of Zed? Zed - Code at the speed of thought 53:21 I've got ADHD - any tips for focusing and staying on track? 56:54 How do I convince my partner to accept more home automation? 02:15 What kind of tools and processes do you use and find effective when learning? Obsidian Mind Map & Brainstorm Ideas - MindNode 06:42 Would it make any sense to use the Fetch API with a long running stream?