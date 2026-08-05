Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
1029 episodes
- Scott and Wes tackle your questions on the rise of the design engineer, why AI still lacks “taste” (and why it’s about more than just looks), and how to actually write tests in the age of AI-assisted coding. Plus: is AI a bubble about to burst, keeping coding agents efficient in massive codebases, introducing kids to AI, a Linux life update, and more!
Show Notes
00:00 Welcome to Syntax!
01:18 The Rise of the Design Engineer Role
08:39 Why AI Has No Taste: It’s Not Just How It Looks
14:28 Brought to you by Sentry.io
14:52 Testing in the AI Era: Are We Using AI to Write Tests?
20:09 Is AI a Bubble? Will It Burst?
The AI Bubble is Bursting on YouTube
24:35 Negative Public Sentiment Towards AI and Data Centers
30:16 Update on Scott Using Omarchy and Linux
Is The Omarchy Hype Real?
38:14 Introducing AI to Kids: A Parent’s Perspective with Dr. Courtney
49:34 Getting Hired Without AI Experience: How to Catch Up
52:53 Keeping Coding Agents Efficient: Token Usage, Speed, and Accuracy
Modem.dev Article
Fallow Docs
57:10 Sick Picks + Shameless Plugs
Sick Picks
Scott: Kitchen Sink Brush
Wes: Magnet Fishing
Shameless Plugs
Scott: Phases Podcast, Phases Podcast on YouTube
Hit us up on Socials!
Syntax: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads
Wes: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads
Scott: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads
Randy: X Instagram YouTube Threads
- A rogue OpenAI agent allegedly hacks Hugging Face, the React Compiler lands in Rust, and a fresh Rust full-stack framework ships. Scott, Wes, and CJ also dig into Anthropic’s $1.5B copyright settlement, Claude Opus 5, and the campaign to kill the cookie banner.
Show Notes
00:00 Welcome to Syntax!
01:03 React Compiler Ported to Rust
06:39 Vercel releases TS to Native Compiler
19:26 Standard Agent Zen Garden
29:14 In-House LLM at Netflix
34:14 Brought to you by Sentry.io
35:15 Anthropic to pay $1.5B over book piracy
38:06 Open Weights and American AI Leadership
40:27 Kimi K3 Weights Released
44:26 Claude 5 Context Engineering
45:40 Writing Code For Agents to Read
48:02 Gemini 3.6 Flash / 3.5 Flash Cyber
50:44 Qwen Image 3.0 Released
54:46 Cactus Hybrid - Fine Tune Small Models
56:06 topcoat - Rust Full Stack Framework
01:01:00 SvelteKit 3 Migration Notes
01:05:16 Canvas UI
01:07:26 Jelly UI
01:09:24 Kill the Cookie Banner
01:12:31 Hugging Face Hacked by OpenAI
01:21:27 AI Alliance for AI Safety and Security
01:24:51 htmx 4: the game for gameboy
01:29:00 Stolen Buttons
01:29:33 Fonts in Use
01:32:39 3d Splats
Hit us up on Socials!
Syntax: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads
Wes: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads
Scott: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads
Randy: X Instagram YouTube Threads
- Dan Abramov joins Scott and Wes to explain AT Protocol, the open standard quietly rebuilding the social web. They get into how it actually works, why it’s way bigger than just Bluesky, and why Dan calls it one of the most interesting ideas on the internet right now.
Show Notes
00:00 Intro
00:45 Welcome to Syntax!
01:46 Introduction of Dan Abramov
02:55 Understanding AT Protocol and Its Importance
06:41 The Relationship Between AT Protocol and Bluesky
08:22 Identity and Hosting in AT Protocol
11:29 Brought to you by Sentry
11:54 Use Cases for AT Protocol
13:08 How Content is Managed in AT Protocol
19:12 Public Data and Future Extensions of AT Protocol
pds.ls
20:33 Schema Flexibility in AT Protocol
Standard.site
25:28 Exploring AT Protocol Patterns
UFOs
28:27 Media and Data Integration Challenges
Stream.place
31:15 User Experience and Accessibility in AT Protocols
32:13 AI Intersections with AT Protocol
36:54 Comparing Protocols: Bluesky vs. Mastodon
41:43 Decentralization and Crypto Connections
44:59 Addressing Abuse and Spam in Protocols
48:24 Community Trust and Content Quality
51:20 Innovations and Future of AT Protocol
55:55 Sick Picks + Shameless Plugs
Sick Picks
Scott:
Wes:
Dan: Solo Monk
Shameless Plugs
Scott:
Wes:
Dan: Next.js 16.3: Instant Navigations
Hit us up on Socials!
Syntax: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads
Wes: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads
Scott: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads
Randy: X Instagram YouTube Threads
- A huge week for open models: Inkling (the first big US open-weight model since Gemma 4), Qwen 3.8, and Kimi 3 all dropped. Plus Vue 3.6 RC + Vapor Mode, the slow death of Stack Overflow, a decoy font that blinds AI, and the usual grab bag of fun links.
Show Notes
00:00 Intro
00:44 Welcome to Syntax
03:01 Vue.js 3.6 RC Released
Vue.js 3.6-RC.1
09:50 Brought to you by Sentry
10:35 Rift - new worktree alternative
Rift
Explaining Rift tweet
17:46 Every new browser feature
MDN Plus Browser features updates
CSS ’text-fit’ property
23:09 Kimi K3 Released
Kimi K3 release tweet
Kimi K3 blog post
Openrouter effective pricing
29:33 What are Open Weight Models
32:46 Kimi K3 Architecture
Kimi K3’s built up
Cutting off access to Kimi
33:59 Qwen 3.8 Released
Qwen 3.8 launch announcement
36:42 Inkling from Thinking Machines
Thinking Machines release Inkling
Inkling release post from Mira Murati
Thinking Machines news blog post
40:45 Mole Cleanup App
Mole
43:21 Moshi Terminal App
Moshi app
46:05 RIP Stack Overflow
Query for new questions on Stack Overflow
Stack Overflow for Agents
StackExchange
54:10 Scott’s Foot Pedal
54:59 Scott’s Feet
56:13 Decoy Font
59:16 Jurassic Park Computers
01:03:59 Ride the Tokyo Trains LIVE
Hit us up on Socials!
Syntax: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads
Wes: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads
Scott: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads
Randy: X Instagram YouTube Threads
- Running your dev process off your main machine doesn’t have to mean the cloud. Scott and Wes break down how to host projects on a box you can reach from any device, close your laptop mid-build, and keep long-running processes alive. They cover Scott’s stack (Mosh, Caddy, Tailscale, Zed, and terminal AI agents like Claude Code), the annoyances of mobile TUIs, and whether it beats staying local.
Show Notes
00:00 Intro
00:36 Welcome to Syntax!
01:56 Benefits of Remote Development
07:50 Process for Remote Development
09:34 Tech Stack for Remote Development
Mosh instead of SSH
Caddy for domains and routing
Tailscale for local network
Zed editor
Herdr for terminal sessions
Opencode or ClaudeCode for AI via the term
Termius for iOS AI
15:09 Tools and Alternatives for Remote Development
21:16 Exploring Workspaces and Terminal Management
30:31 Mobile Terminal Applications and Their Features
32:30 Navigating the Terminal Landscape: Tools and Alter
35:22 Headless Browsers and Authentication Challenges
38:35 Work Trees and Their Use Cases
44:21 Cloud Hosting and Local Development Solutions
45:28 Sick Picks & Shameless Plugs.
Sick Picks
Scott: Elgato Stream Deck Pedal
Wes: Packing Cubes
Hit us up on Socials!
Syntax: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads
Wes: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads
Scott: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads
Randy: X Instagram YouTube Threads
More News podcasts
- The DailyDaily News, News
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
- Pod Save AmericaNews, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
- The Megyn Kelly ShowNews, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- The MeidasTouch PodcastNews, Politics
- The Dan Bongino ShowNews, News Commentary
- Morning WireDaily News, News
- CandaceNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- The HeadlinesDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
Trending News podcasts
- Runaway Country with Alex WagnerGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- Lovett or Leave ItComedy, News
- Interesting Times with Ross DouthatNews, Society & Culture
- The Illegal News with Sarah LongwellNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- Radio AtlanticNews, Politics, Society & Culture
- EmbeddedDocumentary, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Undisclosed: Toward JusticeNews, Society & Culture, True Crime
- All In with Chris HayesNews, Politics
- Fearless with Jason WhitlockNews, Sports, Sports News
- The 11th Hour with Ali VelshiNews, Politics
- Face the Nation with Margaret BrennanNews, Politics
- InfamousEntertainment News, News, Relationships, Society & Culture, True Crime
- John Solomon ReportsNews, Politics
- Advisory OpinionsGovernment, News, Politics
- On the MediaHistory, News, News Commentary, Politics, Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- Call Me Back - with Dan SenorGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Rest Is Politics: USGovernment, News, Politics
- Stay Tuned with PreetGovernment, News, Politics, Society & Culture
- 1ANews
- Piers Morgan UncensoredNews, Society & Culture, Sports
- The Last Word with Lawrence O’DonnellNews
- On Point with Meghna ChakrabartiDaily News, News
- QAA PodcastNews
- The Ben Ferguson PodcastNews, Politics
- The Chuck ToddCastGovernment, News
- Part Of The ProblemComedy, Government, News, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- We're Not Kidding with Mehdi & FriendsComedy, Comedy Interviews, News
About Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats
Full Stack Developers Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski dive deep into web development topics, explaining how they work and talking about their own experiences. They cover from JavaScript frameworks like React, to the latest advancements in CSS to simplifying web tooling.Podcast website
Listen to Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats, The Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.