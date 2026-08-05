Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats

Scott and Wes tackle your questions on the rise of the design engineer, why AI still lacks “taste” (and why it’s about more than just looks), and how to actually write tests in the age of AI-assisted coding. Plus: is AI a bubble about to burst, keeping coding agents efficient in massive codebases, introducing kids to AI, a Linux life update, and more!



Show Notes



00:00 Welcome to Syntax!



01:18 The Rise of the Design Engineer Role



08:39 Why AI Has No Taste: It’s Not Just How It Looks



14:28 Brought to you by Sentry.io



14:52 Testing in the AI Era: Are We Using AI to Write Tests?



20:09 Is AI a Bubble? Will It Burst?



The AI Bubble is Bursting on YouTube



24:35 Negative Public Sentiment Towards AI and Data Centers



30:16 Update on Scott Using Omarchy and Linux



Is The Omarchy Hype Real?



38:14 Introducing AI to Kids: A Parent’s Perspective with Dr. Courtney



49:34 Getting Hired Without AI Experience: How to Catch Up



52:53 Keeping Coding Agents Efficient: Token Usage, Speed, and Accuracy



Modem.dev Article



Fallow Docs



57:10 Sick Picks + Shameless Plugs



Sick Picks



Scott: Kitchen Sink Brush



Wes: Magnet Fishing



Shameless Plugs



Scott: Phases Podcast, Phases Podcast on YouTube



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