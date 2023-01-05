Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats

Full Stack Developers Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski dive deep into web development topics, explaining how they work and talking about their own experiences. They c... More
In this episode of Syntax, Wes and Scott talk about the tech stack they used to create the Syntax giveaway site for the Sentry + Syntax announcement week. What were the features of the site, how’d they generate proper codes, and how’d they stop developers from hacking the system? Show Notes 00:07 How to do a giveaway and distribute it? 04:26 Building in the spirit of Syntax 05:44 The tech stack SvelteKit • Web development, streamlined Prisma | Next-generation ORM for Node.js & TypeScript Syntax × Sentry MMXXIII | Product Blog • Sentry PlanetScale: The world’s most advanced database platform My Places - Google My Maps sveltekit-basic-auth/hooks.server.ts at main · ghostdevv/sveltekit-basic-auth Voucherify: Free Random Codes Generator 09:48 Hosted on Vercel Vercel 13:04 What are the features of the site? 19:10 Generating the codes properly 26:48 Releasing locked coupon codes 29:13 Client to server side connections 32:56 Stopping developers from gaming the giveaway 46:29 SIIIIICK ××× PIIIICKS ××× ××× SIIIIICK ××× PIIIICKS ××× Scott: The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) - IMDb Wes: The Strong National Museum of Play Shameless Plugs Scott: Application Performance Monitoring & Error Tracking Software | Sentry Wes: Wes Bos Tutorials Tweet us your tasty treats Scott’s Instagram LevelUpTutorials Instagram Wes’ Instagram Wes’ Twitter Wes’ Facebook Scott’s Twitter Make sure to include @SyntaxFM in your tweets
In this Hasty Treat, Scott and Wes talk about RPC, what it means, why are we talking about it now, tRPC, and will RPC take off? Show Notes 00:22 Welcome 01:51 What does RPC mean? 04:52 Why are we talking RPC now? 10:27 Hype around RPC Supper Club × Solid.js with Ryan Carniato — Syntax Podcast 577 11:05 Isn’t this just a REST endpoint? 13:23 Considerations around RPC 16:11 What about tRPC? Supper Club × tRPC With Alex KATT Johansson — Syntax Podcast 526 18:08 Will RPC take off? Tweet us your tasty treats Scott’s Instagram LevelUpTutorials Instagram Wes’ Instagram Wes’ Twitter Wes’ Facebook Scott’s Twitter Make sure to include @SyntaxFM in your tweets
In this supper club episode of Syntax, Wes and Scott talk with Donata and Hans Skillrud of Termageddon on GDPR, privacy policies, cookie pop ups, and the various legal and ethical reasons to implement them properly. Show Notes 00:36 Welcome 01:47 Who are Donata and Hans? Donata Stroink-Skillrud Esq., CIPP on Twitter Hans Skillrud on Twitter Termageddon Termageddon on Instagram Termageddon on LinkedIn 03:39 What are privacy policies and a terms of service? 4 Things to Look for in a Privacy Policy Generator - Termageddon Why accessibility is important when it comes to cookie consent - Termageddon 09:15 Does scrolling to the bottom and pretending to read terms work? 10:49 Do people ever read the terms of service? 15:57 Do companies ever actually get in trouble for violating privacy? 20:06 What is GDPR and the impact on small business owners? 32:30 Cookie war and pop ups 35:40 Essential cookies 42:42 Alternatives to Google Analytics The Google Analytics alternative without compromise - Fathom Analytics Self-hosted website analytics | Ackee 43:39 Denying cookies, but still able to create accounts? 48:57 Is there legal concerns with AI? Can ChatGPT (AI) write your Privacy Policy? - Termageddon 56:25 What is Termageddon? 58:59 SIIIIICK ××× PIIIICKS ××× ××× SIIIIICK ××× PIIIICKS ××× EPIX From TV Series Tweet us your tasty treats Scott’s Instagram LevelUpTutorials Instagram Wes’ Instagram Wes’ Twitter Wes’ Facebook Scott’s Twitter Make sure to include @SyntaxFM in your tweets
In this potluck episode of Syntax, Wes and Scott answer your questions about type guards vs type casting, crypto usage, feedback for Syntax, custom status pages, SEO and metadata, uploading images, home automation, and more! Show Notes 00:12 Welcome 01:23 Scott’s new gear MT-48 Volt USB Audio Interfaces 07:36 Are type guards safer and superior to type casting? 13:51 I know you guys (lightly) rag on Crypto, but do you see any use-case there for proof-of-personhood? 23:34 Where do I give feedback outside of Twitter? User Feedback | Sentry Documentation 27:19 Do you have custom status pages created for your platforms? UptimeRobot: Free Website Monitoring Service Privacy Badger Status.io - Hosted Status Pages Statuspage | Atlassian DigitalOcean Status 35:12 Is metadata only good for SEO? Does SEO matter on pages you can only view if you’re logged in? 39:00 How do you upload images from authenticated users? 46:30 What do you think of Zed? Zed - Code at the speed of thought 53:21 I’ve got ADHD - any tips for focusing and staying on track? 56:54 How do I convince my partner to accept more home automation? 02:15 What kind of tools and processes do you use and find effective when learning? Obsidian Mind Map & Brainstorm Ideas - MindNode 06:42 Would it make any sense to use the Fetch API with a long running stream? 08:31 SIIIIICK ××× PIIIICKS ××× ××× SIIIIICK ××× PIIIICKS ××× Scott: Project Farm Wes: Splatypus Shameless Plugs Scott: Sentry Wes: Wes Bos Tutorials Tweet us your tasty treats Scott’s Instagram LevelUpTutorials Instagram Wes’ Instagram Wes’ Twitter Wes’ Facebook Scott’s Twitter Make sure to include @SyntaxFM in your tweets
In this Hasty Treat, Scott and Wes talk about CSS Color Functions, the benefits of dynamic css color, relative color syntax, color contrast, and color mix. Show Notes 00:26 Welcome 00:49 Why we’re talking CSS Color Functions 01:57 Benefits of dynamic CSS color 03:14 Relative color syntax 06:51 Color contrast 09:26 Color mix Tweet us your tasty treats Scott’s Instagram LevelUpTutorials Instagram Wes’ Instagram Wes’ Twitter Wes’ Facebook Scott’s Twitter Make sure to include @SyntaxFM in your tweets
Full Stack Developers Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski dive deep into web development topics, explaining how they work and talking about their own experiences. They cover from JavaScript frameworks like React, to the latest advancements in CSS to simplifying web tooling.