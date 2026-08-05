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Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats

Wes Bos & Scott Tolinski - Full Stack JavaScript Web Developers
NewsTech News
Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats
Latest episode

1029 episodes

  • Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats

    1027: The Rise of the Design Engineer

    08/05/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Scott and Wes tackle your questions on the rise of the design engineer, why AI still lacks “taste” (and why it’s about more than just looks), and how to actually write tests in the age of AI-assisted coding. Plus: is AI a bubble about to burst, keeping coding agents efficient in massive codebases, introducing kids to AI, a Linux life update, and more!

    Show Notes

    00:00 Welcome to Syntax!

    01:18 The Rise of the Design Engineer Role

    08:39 Why AI Has No Taste: It’s Not Just How It Looks

    14:28 Brought to you by Sentry.io

    14:52 Testing in the AI Era: Are We Using AI to Write Tests?

    20:09 Is AI a Bubble? Will It Burst?

    The AI Bubble is Bursting on YouTube

    24:35 Negative Public Sentiment Towards AI and Data Centers

    30:16 Update on Scott Using Omarchy and Linux

    Is The Omarchy Hype Real?

    38:14 Introducing AI to Kids: A Parent’s Perspective with Dr. Courtney

    49:34 Getting Hired Without AI Experience: How to Catch Up

    52:53 Keeping Coding Agents Efficient: Token Usage, Speed, and Accuracy

    Modem.dev Article

    Fallow Docs

    57:10 Sick Picks + Shameless Plugs

    Sick Picks

    Scott: Kitchen Sink Brush

    Wes: Magnet Fishing

    Shameless Plugs

    Scott: Phases Podcast, Phases Podcast on YouTube

    Hit us up on Socials!

    Syntax: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads

    Wes: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads

    Scott: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads

    Randy: X Instagram YouTube Threads
  • Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats

    1026: OpenAI Agent Hacks Hugging Face

    08/03/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    A rogue OpenAI agent allegedly hacks Hugging Face, the React Compiler lands in Rust, and a fresh Rust full-stack framework ships. Scott, Wes, and CJ also dig into Anthropic’s $1.5B copyright settlement, Claude Opus 5, and the campaign to kill the cookie banner.

    Show Notes

    00:00 Welcome to Syntax!

    01:03 React Compiler Ported to Rust

    06:39 Vercel releases TS to Native Compiler

    19:26 Standard Agent Zen Garden

    29:14 In-House LLM at Netflix

    34:14 Brought to you by Sentry.io

    35:15 Anthropic to pay $1.5B over book piracy

    38:06 Open Weights and American AI Leadership

    40:27 Kimi K3 Weights Released

    44:26 Claude 5 Context Engineering

    45:40 Writing Code For Agents to Read

    48:02 Gemini 3.6 Flash / 3.5 Flash Cyber

    50:44 Qwen Image 3.0 Released

    54:46 Cactus Hybrid - Fine Tune Small Models

    56:06 topcoat - Rust Full Stack Framework

    01:01:00 SvelteKit 3 Migration Notes

    01:05:16 Canvas UI

    01:07:26 Jelly UI

    01:09:24 Kill the Cookie Banner

    01:12:31 Hugging Face Hacked by OpenAI

    01:21:27 AI Alliance for AI Safety and Security

    01:24:51 htmx 4: the game for gameboy

    01:29:00 Stolen Buttons

    01:29:33 Fonts in Use

    01:32:39 3d Splats

    Hit us up on Socials!

    Syntax: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads

    Wes: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads

    Scott: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads

    Randy: X Instagram YouTube Threads
  • Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats

    1025: The Open Web's second chance (w/ Dan Abramov)

    07/29/2026 | 1h
    Dan Abramov joins Scott and Wes to explain AT Protocol, the open standard quietly rebuilding the social web. They get into how it actually works, why it’s way bigger than just Bluesky, and why Dan calls it one of the most interesting ideas on the internet right now.

    Show Notes

    00:00 Intro

    00:45 Welcome to Syntax!

    01:46 Introduction of Dan Abramov

    02:55 Understanding AT Protocol and Its Importance

    06:41 The Relationship Between AT Protocol and Bluesky

    08:22 Identity and Hosting in AT Protocol

    11:29 Brought to you by Sentry

    11:54 Use Cases for AT Protocol

    13:08 How Content is Managed in AT Protocol

    19:12 Public Data and Future Extensions of AT Protocol

    pds.ls

    20:33 Schema Flexibility in AT Protocol

    Standard.site

    25:28 Exploring AT Protocol Patterns

    UFOs

    28:27 Media and Data Integration Challenges

    Stream.place

    31:15 User Experience and Accessibility in AT Protocols

    32:13 AI Intersections with AT Protocol

    36:54 Comparing Protocols: Bluesky vs. Mastodon

    41:43 Decentralization and Crypto Connections

    44:59 Addressing Abuse and Spam in Protocols

    48:24 Community Trust and Content Quality

    51:20 Innovations and Future of AT Protocol

    55:55 Sick Picks + Shameless Plugs

    Sick Picks

    Scott:

    Wes:

    Dan: Solo Monk

    Shameless Plugs

    Scott:

    Wes:

    Dan: Next.js 16.3: Instant Navigations

    Hit us up on Socials!

    Syntax: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads

    Wes: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads

    Scott: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads

    Randy: X Instagram YouTube Threads
  • Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats

    1024: Open Models Replace Big AI

    07/27/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    A huge week for open models: Inkling (the first big US open-weight model since Gemma 4), Qwen 3.8, and Kimi 3 all dropped. Plus Vue 3.6 RC + Vapor Mode, the slow death of Stack Overflow, a decoy font that blinds AI, and the usual grab bag of fun links.

    Show Notes

    00:00 Intro

    00:44 Welcome to Syntax

    03:01 Vue.js 3.6 RC Released

    Vue.js 3.6-RC.1

    09:50 Brought to you by Sentry

    10:35 Rift - new worktree alternative

    Rift

    Explaining Rift tweet

    17:46 Every new browser feature

    MDN Plus Browser features updates

    CSS ’text-fit’ property

    23:09 Kimi K3 Released

    Kimi K3 release tweet

    Kimi K3 blog post

    Openrouter effective pricing

    29:33 What are Open Weight Models

    32:46 Kimi K3 Architecture

    Kimi K3’s built up

    Cutting off access to Kimi

    33:59 Qwen 3.8 Released

    Qwen 3.8 launch announcement

    36:42 Inkling from Thinking Machines

    Thinking Machines release Inkling

    Inkling release post from Mira Murati

    Thinking Machines news blog post

    40:45 Mole Cleanup App

    Mole

    43:21 Moshi Terminal App

    Moshi app

    46:05 RIP Stack Overflow

    Query for new questions on Stack Overflow

    Stack Overflow for Agents

    StackExchange

    54:10 Scott’s Foot Pedal

    54:59 Scott’s Feet

    56:13 Decoy Font

    59:16 Jurassic Park Computers

    01:03:59 Ride the Tokyo Trains LIVE

    Hit us up on Socials!

    Syntax: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads

    Wes: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads

    Scott: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads

    Randy: X Instagram YouTube Threads
  • Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats

    1023: Mosh, Caddy & Tailscale: A Remote Dev Deep Dive

    07/22/2026 | 48 mins.
    Running your dev process off your main machine doesn’t have to mean the cloud. Scott and Wes break down how to host projects on a box you can reach from any device, close your laptop mid-build, and keep long-running processes alive. They cover Scott’s stack (Mosh, Caddy, Tailscale, Zed, and terminal AI agents like Claude Code), the annoyances of mobile TUIs, and whether it beats staying local.

    Show Notes

    00:00 Intro

    00:36 Welcome to Syntax!

    01:56 Benefits of Remote Development

    07:50 Process for Remote Development

    09:34 Tech Stack for Remote Development

    Mosh instead of SSH

    Caddy for domains and routing

    Tailscale for local network

    Zed editor

    Herdr for terminal sessions

    Opencode or ClaudeCode for AI via the term

    Termius for iOS AI

    15:09 Tools and Alternatives for Remote Development

    21:16 Exploring Workspaces and Terminal Management

    30:31 Mobile Terminal Applications and Their Features

    32:30 Navigating the Terminal Landscape: Tools and Alter

    35:22 Headless Browsers and Authentication Challenges

    38:35 Work Trees and Their Use Cases

    44:21 Cloud Hosting and Local Development Solutions

    45:28 Sick Picks & Shameless Plugs.

    Sick Picks

    Scott: Elgato Stream Deck Pedal

    Wes: Packing Cubes

    Hit us up on Socials!

    Syntax: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads

    Wes: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads

    Scott: X Instagram Tiktok LinkedIn Threads

    Randy: X Instagram YouTube Threads
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About Syntax - Tasty Web Development Treats
Full Stack Developers Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski dive deep into web development topics, explaining how they work and talking about their own experiences. They cover from JavaScript frameworks like React, to the latest advancements in CSS to simplifying web tooling.
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