Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Python Bytes in the App
Listen to Python Bytes in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
Python Bytes

Python Bytes

Podcast Python Bytes
Podcast Python Bytes

Python Bytes

Michael Kennedy and Brian Okken
add
Python Bytes is a weekly podcast hosted by Michael Kennedy and Brian Okken. The show is a short discussion on the headlines and noteworthy news in the Python, d... More
Technology
Python Bytes is a weekly podcast hosted by Michael Kennedy and Brian Okken. The show is a short discussion on the headlines and noteworthy news in the Python, d... More

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • #333 Live From PyCon
    Watch on YouTube Sponsored by us! Support our work through: Our courses at Talk Python Training Test & Code Podcast Patreon Supporters Connect with the hosts Michael: @[email protected] Brian: @[email protected] Show: @[email protected] Join us on YouTube at pythonbytes.fm/live to be part of the audience. Usually Tuesdays at 11am PT. Older video versions available there too. Michael #1: Introducing Microsoft Security Copilot Security Copilot combines this advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model from Microsoft. When Security Copilot receives a prompt from a security professional, it uses the full power of the security-specific model to deploy skills and queries that maximize the value of the latest large language model capabilities. Your data and stays within your control. It is not used to train the foundation AI models, and in fact, it is protected by the most comprehensive enterprise compliance and security controls. Brian #2: PEP 695 – Type Parameter Syntax “This PEP specifies an improved syntax for specifying type parameters within a generic class, function, or type alias. It also introduces a new statement for declaring type aliases.” To get a feel for this, jump to the examples One example Here is an example of a generic function today. from typing import TypeVar _T = TypeVar("_T") def func(a: _T, b: _T) -> _T: ... - And the new syntax. def func[T](a: T, b: T) -> T: ... Michael #3: Auto-GPT An experimental open-source attempt to make GPT-4 fully autonomous. This program, driven by GPT-4, chains together LLM "thoughts", to autonomously achieve whatever goal you set. Features 🌐 Internet access for searches and information gathering 💾 Long-term and short-term memory management 🧠 GPT-4 instances for text generation 🔗 Access to popular websites and platforms 🗃️ File storage and summarization with GPT-3.5 Brian #4: Astral : Ruff is now a company Charlie Marsh announces Astral, starting off with a healthy $4m in seed money. Not a bad start Astral will continue building high-performance developer tools for the Python ecosystem — to keep building Ruff, and to build more Ruff-like things. “to make the Python ecosystem more productive by building high-performance developer tools.” Undoubtedly Rust-ifying more of the Python tool chain. Related: In a discussion at PyCon, someone asked me if Ruff was a replacement for Black. My answer, “not really, more of a flake8 replacement and a few other tools, but a partial overlap with Black. Real answer is at the FAQ Is Ruff compatible with Black? Yes. Ruff is compatible with Black out-of-the-box, as long as the line-length setting is consistent between the two. As a project, Ruff is designed to be used alongside Black and, as such, will defer implementing stylistic lint rules that are obviated by autoformatting.” Extras Brian: Registration open for SciPy 2023 Michael: Android Mobile App is out. Please give us feedback Joke: Releasing to prod
    4/22/2023
    22:38
  • #332 A Python, a Slurpee, and Some Chaos
    Watch on YouTube About the show Sponsored by InfluxDB from Influxdata. Connect with the hosts Michael: @[email protected] Brian: @[email protected] Show: @[email protected] Join us on YouTube at pythonbytes.fm/live to be part of the audience. Usually Tuesdays at 11am PT. Older video versions available there too. Brian #1: huak - A Python package manager written in Rust. Inspired by Cargo Suggested by Owen Tons of workflows activate - activate a virtual environment add add a dependency to a project pip install it into your virtual environment, and add it to the dependency list in pyproject.toml test - run pytest update update dependencies lint - run ruff, installing it first if necessary fix - autofix fixable lint conflicts build - build wheel in isolated virtual environment using hatchling Honestly I was considering building my own workflow tool, but this is darned close to what I want. Even though it’s still “in an experimental state”. There are rough edges (ruff edges, get it), but still, way cool. I just don’t know how to pronounce it. Is it like “walk”, or more like “whack”? Michael #2: PSF expresses concerns about a proposed EU law that may make it impossible to continue providing Python and PyPI to the European public After reviewing the proposed Cyber Resilience Act and Product Liability Act, the PSF has found issues that put the mission of our organization and the health of the open-source software community at risk. As currently written, the authors of open-source components might bear legal and financial responsibility for the way their components are applied in someone else’s commercial product. The risk of huge potential costs would make it impossible in practice for us to continue to provide Python and PyPI to the European public. Brian #3: ChaosToolkit Suggested by the maintainer, Sylvain Hellegouarch Declare and store your Chaos Engineering experiments as JSON/YAML files so you can collaborate and orchestrate them as any other piece of code. Extensible through an Open API Can be automated in CI/CD pipeline Michael #4: PEP 711 – PyBI: a standard format for distributing Python Binaries “Like wheels, but instead of a pre-built python package, it’s a pre-built python interpreter” Joke: It’s the effort that counts
    4/18/2023
    36:56
  • #331 Python From the Future
    Watch on YouTube About the show Sponsored by InfluxDB from Influxdata. Connect with the hosts Michael: @[email protected] Brian: @[email protected] Show: @[email protected] Join us on YouTube at pythonbytes.fm/live to be part of the audience. Usually Tuesdays at 11am PT. Older video versions available there too. Michael #1: makeapp via Felix Ingram Simplifies Python application rollout and publishing. Link to its mention on Talk Python. Simplifies Python application rollout and publishing: Make a skeleton for your new application with one console command Automatically create a VCS repository for your application. Automatically check whether the chosen application name is not already in use. Customize new application layouts with skeleton templates. Put some skeleton default settings into a configuration file not to mess with command line switches anymore. Easily add entries to your changelog. Publish your application to remotes (VCS, PyPI) with single command. Brian #2: Looking forward to Python 3.12 We’re on 3.12.0a7 now, the last alpha, final is scheduled for October schedule So far, in 3.12.0a7 What’s new in Python 3.12 page has some examples of the Improved Error Messages Recent addition, PEP 684 - A Per-Interpreter GIL was approved recently “… sufficient isolation would facilitate true multi-core parallelism …” seems like a good thing. But also, “… this is an advanced feature meant for a narrow set of users of the C-API. “, so not really sure how this will affect us. Still, seems cool. Michael #3: Python 3.11.3 is out Fixes a HIGH level CVE in OpenSSL (so patch it) Lots of changes in Core and Builtins Brian #4: How to Make a Great Conference Talk Sebastian Witowski Lots of great advice for tech conf talks. Don’t skip the last half of this, getting your talk accepted is really when the work starts. Good sections to make sure you don’t miss Live demos “First of all - do you really need a demo? …” Rehearsing Don’t skip this. Do this. A lot. Out loud. With a timer. While standing. Memorize the first few minutes, and the last few. Know how you’re going to open and close. Night before get enough sleep Day of eat well. Don’t drink too much liquids. Be comfortable. Sebastian was honest in saying this stuff works for him, but do what works for you. From Brian: I deviate from Sebastian in quite a few places, but still don’t disagree with his advice. I can’t give a talk without slides, as I use them for prompts to know what I’m talking about next. My talks usually have a lot of code snippets. Obviously, that would be difficult without slides. I write my talk and my slides in Markdown. Sebastian writes in something else, then builds slides as visual aids. That’s cool. Do what works for you. Bonus tool from the article: demo-magic - If I’m ever tempted to live code again, I think I’ll try this instead. Extras Michael: NOW the CDN course is out. Django 4.2 released. Joke: Using A.I. for Efficiency
    4/12/2023
    35:57
  • #330 Your data, validated 5x-50x faster, coming soon
    Watch on YouTube About the show Sponsored by Influxdb Connect with the hosts Michael: @[email protected] Brian: @[email protected] Show: @[email protected] Join us on YouTube at pythonbytes.fm/live to be part of the audience. Usually Tuesdays at 11am PT. Older video versions available there too. Brian #1: Pydantic V2 Pre Release Terrence Dorsey & Samuel Colvin Alpha release available to everyone: pip install --pre -U "pydantic>=2.0a1" Headlines: pydantic-core - all validation logic rewritten in Rust and moved to separate package, pytest-core 5-50x faster separation will aid safety and maintainability Lots ready for experimentation BaseModel, Dataclasses, Serialization, … Much still under construction Docs, BaseSettings→ pydantic-settings, … Michael #2: microdot The impossibly small web framework for Python and MicroPython Microdot is a minimalistic Python web framework inspired by Flask, and designed to run on systems with limited resources such as microcontrollers. It runs on standard Python and on MicroPython. Support for async, websockets, tls, even ASGI servers. Less mem usage by a big margin. Brian #3: GitHub Actions Tools: watchgha, build and inspect, and pytest annotate failures watchgha Ned Batchelder Watch GH Actions progress on the command line build-and-inspect-python-package Hynek Test the build of wheels, check contents, lint README print sdist contents, wheel contents, and metadata pytest-github-actions-annotate-failures utgwkk Nice traceback annotations for pytest Michael #4: PEP 709 – Inlined comprehensions by Carl Meyer Comprehensions are currently compiled as nested functions, which provides isolation of the comprehension’s iteration variable, but is inefficient at runtime. This PEP proposes to inline list, dictionary, and set comprehensions into the code where they are defined, and provide the expected isolation by pushing/popping clashing locals on the stack. This change makes comprehensions much faster: up to 2x faster for a microbenchmark of a comprehension alone. Extras Michael: Python Web Apps that Fly with CDNs Course Joke: Can’t watch movies
    4/6/2023
    34:25
  • #329 Creating very old Python code
    Watch on YouTube About the show Sponsored by Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub. Michael #1: Prefix-cache via Brendan Hannigan You can set an environment variable or use it as a command line argument and then instead of creating tons of __pycache__ folders to store your *.pyc files right next to the source code, it puts them in some specified folder. Introduced in python 3.8. Brian #2: NiceGUI Suggested by several listeners Browser based GUI “NiceGUI is an easy-to-use, Python-based UI framework, which shows up in your web browser. You can create buttons, dialogs, Markdown, 3D scenes, plots and much more. It is great for micro web apps, dashboards, robotics projects, smart home solutions and similar use cases. You can also use it in development, for example when tweaking/configuring a machine learning algorithm or tuning motor controllers.” - from the README Michael #3: flask-ngrok A simple way to demo Flask apps from your machine. Makes your Flask apps running on localhost available over the internet via ngrok. Great for testing API consumers too. app = Flask(__name__) run_with_ngrok(app) # Start ngrok when app is run # Endpoints ... if __name__ == '__main__': app.run() Brian #4: No-async async with Python Will McGugan Allowing async while not requiring async Await me (maybe) borrowed from Simon Willison’s The “await me maybe” pattern for Python asyncio Optionally awaitable Providing API methods that can be called by both async and non-async code. The called method really is async, but if a caller doesn’t want to know when the code is done, it can ignore the return value and not await. MK: I had to solve a similar problem in fastapi-chameleon MK: Syncify async functions. Extras: Brian: PyPI has a blog Docker no longer sunsetting free team plan Jokes: Long-lived software Mysteries make life more interesting last paragraph, discussing the cov fixture of pytest-cov
    3/30/2023
    28:52

More Technology podcasts

About Python Bytes

Python Bytes is a weekly podcast hosted by Michael Kennedy and Brian Okken. The show is a short discussion on the headlines and noteworthy news in the Python, developer, and data science space.
Podcast website

Listen to Python Bytes, Made in AI and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Python Bytes

Python Bytes

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Python Bytes: Podcasts in Family