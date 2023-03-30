Watch on YouTube
Michael #1: Introducing Microsoft Security Copilot
Security Copilot combines this advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model from Microsoft.
When Security Copilot receives a prompt from a security professional, it uses the full power of the security-specific model to deploy skills and queries that maximize the value of the latest large language model capabilities.
Your data and stays within your control. It is not used to train the foundation AI models, and in fact, it is protected by the most comprehensive enterprise compliance and security controls.
Brian #2: PEP 695 – Type Parameter Syntax
“This PEP specifies an improved syntax for specifying type parameters within a generic class, function, or type alias. It also introduces a new statement for declaring type aliases.”
To get a feel for this, jump to the examples
One example
Here is an example of a generic function today.
from typing import TypeVar
_T = TypeVar("_T")
def func(a: _T, b: _T) -> _T:
...
- And the new syntax.
def func[T](a: T, b: T) -> T:
...
Michael #3: Auto-GPT
An experimental open-source attempt to make GPT-4 fully autonomous.
This program, driven by GPT-4, chains together LLM "thoughts", to autonomously achieve whatever goal you set.
Features
🌐 Internet access for searches and information gathering
💾 Long-term and short-term memory management
🧠 GPT-4 instances for text generation
🔗 Access to popular websites and platforms
🗃️ File storage and summarization with GPT-3.5
Brian #4: Astral : Ruff is now a company
Charlie Marsh announces Astral, starting off with a healthy $4m in seed money. Not a bad start
Astral will continue building high-performance developer tools for the Python ecosystem — to keep building Ruff, and to build more Ruff-like things.
“to make the Python ecosystem more productive by building high-performance developer tools.”
Undoubtedly Rust-ifying more of the Python tool chain.
Related:
In a discussion at PyCon, someone asked me if Ruff was a replacement for Black.
My answer, “not really, more of a flake8 replacement and a few other tools, but a partial overlap with Black.
Real answer is at the FAQ
Is Ruff compatible with Black?
Yes. Ruff is compatible with Black out-of-the-box, as long as the line-length setting is consistent between the two.
As a project, Ruff is designed to be used alongside Black and, as such, will defer implementing stylistic lint rules that are obviated by autoformatting.”
Extras
Brian:
Registration open for SciPy 2023
Michael:
Android Mobile App is out. Please give us feedback
Joke: Releasing to prod