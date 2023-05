#331 Python From the Future

Michael #1: makeapp via Felix Ingram Simplifies Python application rollout and publishing. Link to its mention on Talk Python. Simplifies Python application rollout and publishing: Make a skeleton for your new application with one console command Automatically create a VCS repository for your application. Automatically check whether the chosen application name is not already in use. Customize new application layouts with skeleton templates. Put some skeleton default settings into a configuration file not to mess with command line switches anymore. Easily add entries to your changelog. Publish your application to remotes (VCS, PyPI) with single command. Brian #2: Looking forward to Python 3.12 We're on 3.12.0a7 now, the last alpha, final is scheduled for October schedule So far, in 3.12.0a7 What's new in Python 3.12 page has some examples of the Improved Error Messages Recent addition, PEP 684 - A Per-Interpreter GIL was approved recently "… sufficient isolation would facilitate true multi-core parallelism …" seems like a good thing. But also, "… this is an advanced feature meant for a narrow set of users of the C-API. ", so not really sure how this will affect us. Still, seems cool. Michael #3: Python 3.11.3 is out Fixes a HIGH level CVE in OpenSSL (so patch it) Lots of changes in Core and Builtins Brian #4: How to Make a Great Conference Talk Sebastian Witowski Lots of great advice for tech conf talks. Don't skip the last half of this, getting your talk accepted is really when the work starts. Good sections to make sure you don't miss Live demos "First of all - do you really need a demo? …" Rehearsing Don't skip this. Do this. A lot. Out loud. With a timer. While standing. Memorize the first few minutes, and the last few. Know how you're going to open and close. Night before get enough sleep Day of eat well. Don't drink too much liquids. Be comfortable. Sebastian was honest in saying this stuff works for him, but do what works for you. From Brian: I deviate from Sebastian in quite a few places, but still don't disagree with his advice. I can't give a talk without slides, as I use them for prompts to know what I'm talking about next. My talks usually have a lot of code snippets. Obviously, that would be difficult without slides. I write my talk and my slides in Markdown. Sebastian writes in something else, then builds slides as visual aids. That's cool. Do what works for you. Bonus tool from the article: demo-magic - If I'm ever tempted to live code again, I think I'll try this instead. Extras Michael: NOW the CDN course is out. Django 4.2 released. Joke: Using A.I. for Efficiency