What Bitcoin Did unpacks Bitcoin’s role in reshaping money, freedom, and the future of finance.
  • SAMOURAI WALLET & THE FIGHT FOR BITCOIN PRIVACYw/ Roger Burlingame & Zack Shapiro
    Roger Burlingame is the defense attorney for William Hill, co-founder and CTO of Samourai Wallet, a privacy-focused Bitcoin wallet. Zack Shapiro is the head of Policy at the Bitcoin Policy Institute. In this interview, we discuss the legal case against Samourai Wallet and the implications for Bitcoin privacy and non-custodial tools. We also get into the historical context of the Bank Secrecy Act, comparisons to cases like PGP and Tornado Cash, and the impact of discovery challenges and legislative advocacy on the outcome of this pivotal case. SUPPORT THE CASE: https://p2prights.org/ MASSIVE THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS:  IREN: https://www.iren.com/ RIVER: https://river.com/wbd CASA: https://casa.io/ 
    --------  
    1:09:42
  • HYPERBITCOINISATION & UPGRADING BITCOIN w/ Rob Hamilton
    Rob Hamilton is the co-founder and CEO of Anchor Watch, a Bitcoin custody and insurance provider. In this interview, we discuss hyperbitcoinisation, the evolving cultural and technical landscape of Bitcoin, and the role of custodial solutions like ETFs. We also get into Bitcoin development proposals such as covenants and opcode restoration, as well as Anchor Watch's approach to Bitcoin insurance and risk management.
    --------  
    1:19:53
  • WBD IS BACK - $100K BITCOIN, MICROSTRATEGY AND THE BULL MARKET w/ Checkmate
      Checkmate is an on-chain analyst and founder of Checkonchain. In this interview, we discuss the relaunch of 'What Bitcoin Did,' Bitcoinbreaking 100K and the growth in institutional demand. We also get into the the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the impact of options on Bitcoin's market dynamics, and the MicroStrategy playbook as a volatility product. MASSIVE THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS:  IREN: https://www.iren.com/ RIVER: https://river.com/wbd CASA: https://casa.io/ 
    --------  
    1:15:55

What Bitcoin Did unpacks Bitcoin's role in reshaping money, freedom, and the future of finance.
