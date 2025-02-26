Digital Disruption with Geoff Nielson

Taryn Southern: How AI Is Unlocking Human Creativity
Which emerging technologies are most likely to collide – and what does this mean for the future?Today on Digital Disruption, we are joined by Creative Technologist Taryn Southern, a pioneering storyteller known for her work at the intersection of emerging technology, creativity, and human potential.Taryn's journey with AI began in 2017 with a groundbreaking creative experiment—to compose an entire music album using artificial intelligence. The result, I AM AI, became one of the first AI-assisted pop albums and reached the Top 100 on the U.S. Radio Charts in 2018.Taryn sits down with Geoff Nielson to reveal the overlooked, hair-raising technologies shaping our future—and why she's optimistic about AI as a force for good.What we talk about:0:00 Intro1:48 Hair-raising moments3:08 Predictions4:43 AI taking over creative tasks9:09 Is using an AI tool more challenging than just doing it yourself?11:35 Any one person can be a merchant13:50 These organizations need to be on their toes15:08 What role do major tech companies play17:24 The algorithms19:00 Trusting the tech companies19:48 Where is this going24:28 Impact on individual and collective well-being26:06 What is the state of Neurotechnology 30:54 Brain computer interface and mass adoption32:00 The scope of creativity is unlimited with BCI33:32 Hair-raising moments35:13 Will we lose a lot of human connection with AI?36: 44 Your perfect reality38:35 A better path to success39:36 AI therapists? Connect with Taryn:Website: https://tarynsouthern.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tarynsouthern/X: https://x.com/TarynSouthernFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/tarynsouthernYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TarynSouthern
