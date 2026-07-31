More or Less from the Morins and the Lessins

The full quad is back just before the Fourth of July. Dave and Sam explain why padel is just pickleball for fancy people, Sam vibe-coded an app to prove you’re actually American on the internet (Vox Americanus is real and you can use it: https://voxamericanus.com), and Dave even nominates Sam for office, even though Sam insists we should fix the job before electing anyone actually good for it.

The crew also dives into why non-engineers are more capable than they think in the age of agentic coding, Claude Fable 5’s government clearance “drama” and return, how GLM 5.2 is quietly replacing Opus 4 on real agent stacks, why Anthropic is still printing revenue despite open source pressure, and the case for an open source router.. They wrap with pop culture corner: Taylor Swift wedding intel and Brit’s review of Alpha School.



Chapters:

0:00 Episode trailer

0:50 Episode start

1:12 Full Quad Pre-4th of July, Is There Such a Thing as VC Summer?

3:32 Padel Is the New VC Networking Sport, Pickleball Is for the Plebs

9:10 Vox Americanus, Can You Actually Prove You're American Online?

15:25 Should Sam Run for Office? Fix the Job Description First

29:30 Agentic Coding, You're Not Too Late

35:33 Claude Fable 5 Is Back, Government Clearance Drama Explained

41:08 GLM 5.2, Open Source Just Quietly Replaced Opus 4

46:16 Anthropic Still Printing Revenue, The Case for an Open Source Router

47:29 Taylor Swift's Wedding

49:36 Alpha School, Brit's Kids Try AI Education

52:12 America's 250th Birthday



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