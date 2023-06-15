Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to More or Less from the Morins and the Lessins in the App
Listen to More or Less from the Morins and the Lessins in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
More or Less from the Morins and the Lessins

More or Less from the Morins and the Lessins

Podcast More or Less from the Morins and the Lessins
Podcast More or Less from the Morins and the Lessins

More or Less from the Morins and the Lessins

Jessica Lessin
add
For 15 years, the Morins and the Lessins have debated the future of Silicon Valley and tech as the closest of friends. Now six companies, two venture funds and ... More
Technology
For 15 years, the Morins and the Lessins have debated the future of Silicon Valley and tech as the closest of friends. Now six companies, two venture funds and ... More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • #1: Apple's head scratchy VR rollout; VR vs. AI in the interface wars; crypto's 'nothing burger'?
    Apple's head scratchy VR rollout; VR vs. AI in the interface wars; crypto's 'nothing burger'?
    6/12/2023
    39:09

More Technology podcasts

About More or Less from the Morins and the Lessins

For 15 years, the Morins and the Lessins have debated the future of Silicon Valley and tech as the closest of friends. Now six companies, two venture funds and more than a decade at Google, Apple and Facebook later, they are opening up the debate. From The Information, Offline Ventures and Slow Ventures.
Podcast website

Listen to More or Less from the Morins and the Lessins, The Big Tech Show and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

More or Less from the Morins and the Lessins

More or Less from the Morins and the Lessins

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store