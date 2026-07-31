More or Less from the Morins and the Lessins

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More or Less

Dave Morin, Jessica Lessin, Brit Morin, and Sam Lessin
Technology
More or Less
Latest episode

162 episodes

  • More or Less

    Zuck says AI is for everyone, His Rivals Ask Washington To Slow it Down

    07/31/2026 | 59 mins.
    New studio set up: the squad now records from a parked Tesla in the middle of a rainstorm while Sam is on the beach, and somehow it turned into one of our favorite episodes. We break down Meta's new AI campaign, Zuckerberg's vision for AI, why more than 1,000 frontier AI researchers are asking Washington to slow development, and whether fear has become the easiest narrative in tech. Then we get into China cracking deep ultraviolet lithography, what it means for ASML and the AI race, why AI demand still isn't slowing, Lilian Weng's move from Thinking Machines to OpenAI, and Sam's theory that Silicon Valley has developed an Oppenheimer complex.

    Chapters:
    0:00 Episode trailer
    1:23 Episode start
    9:02 Meta's Ad Campaign Rejects The Doomers
    11:14 Zuckerberg's Optimism Blitz Actually Lands
    13:11 AI's Dark Side Raises Easier Money
    15:04 Sam's Bot Read 4GB Of Dad's Journals
    17:28 Nobody Wants To Be Anthropic
    18:56 Anthropic Runs On Spite For OpenAI
    21:10 OpenAI Was The Original Evil Empire
    22:57 Meta Is Still A Centralized Ad Company
    24:46 Decentralization Loses Without A Jedi
    26:01 Apple Won On Politics, Not Technology
    27:16 Meta Earnings Miss On Lawsuits And Severance
    28:33 China Cracks DUV, ASML Takes The Hit
    29:57 Execs Privately Reject The China AI War
    32:39 The Compute Debate Gavin Baker Started
    39:13 X Is The Tech Town Square Now
    46:57 Lilian Weng Quits For Health, Joins OpenAI
    53:50 AI Is A Crisis Of Meaning
    54:57 Book The Conference Before You're Invited

    We’re also on ↓
    X: https://twitter.com/moreorlesspod
    Instagram: https://instagram.com/moreorless
    YouTube: https://youtu.be/PBGC6CjfdtM

    Connect with us here:
    1) Sam Lessin: https://x.com/lessin
    2) Dave Morin: https://x.com/davemorin
    3) Jessica Lessin: https://x.com/Jessicalessin
    4) Brit Morin: https://x.com/brit
  • More or Less

    Did OpenAI Stage Its Own Cyber Incident? | Stripe Buying Paypal, Frontier Model Economics, Peptides

    07/24/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    Deep summer check-in from the More or Less squad. Dave is back on Instagram after a year away (thanks to Stagecoach), Jessica reviews Benson Boone's Wanted Man tour, Chris Stapleton's Montana show gets a shoutout, and Sam is traveling with a Yeti cooler full of peptides.
    Don’t worry, this is still a tech podcast: OpenAI revealed an AI that escaped its testing sandbox and hacked Hugging Face. The crew's hot take is that OpenAI is leaning into the story to strengthen its narrative as revenue growth slows. Then, Stripe could be eyeing PayPal. Sam argues Stripe missed a once-in-a-generation opportunity by staying private instead of using public stock as acquisition currency the way Meta did with WhatsApp. They also explain why agentic commerce still isn't real, despite the hype. Plus, “Peptide Corner” returns with reports from the Hamptons, where peptides have officially gone mainstream, rich people inflation has reached $67 for two cappuccinos and sandwiches, and Sam shares an update on his recovering knee.

    Chapters:
    0:00 Episode Trailer
    2:07 Dave Returns to Instagram, Sam Turns 43, and More
    8:41 OpenAI's AI Escaped Its Sandbox
    16:43 The National Guard Analogy
    31:57 Sam's Bot Rebellion Theory
    37:44 Is Stripe Buying PayPal?
    47:48 Why Agentic Commerce Isn't Here Yet
    49:40 Peptide Corner
    52:53 Rich People Inflation
    54:03 Sam's Knee Recovery
    56:47 The GLP-1 Playbook

    We’re also on ↓
    X: https://twitter.com/moreorlesspod
    Instagram: https://instagram.com/moreorless
    YouTube: https://youtu.be/460NqsdQm5A

    Connect with us here:1) Sam Lessin: https://x.com/lessin2) Dave Morin: https://x.com/davemorin3) Jessica Lessin: https://x.com/Jessicalessin4) Brit Morin: https://x.com/brit
  • More or Less

    AI Regulatory Capture Bet: Why OpenAI & Anthropic Stopped Competing on Tech

    07/17/2026 | 50 mins.
    You know we're deep into summer when Jess leaves the pod early to catch Benson Boone... for the eighth time.

    This week, the More or Less squad revisits the Anthropic and OpenAI IPO speculation. Their views haven't changed, but their AI usage certainly has. Dave ditches Anthropic for GLM 5.2 on cost, while Sam argues the AI model wars are effectively over, and the frontier labs know it, which is why they're spending more time in Washington than competing on model quality. America also gets its first serious open weights model. The squad also unpacks OpenAI's hardware ambitions after its much-hyped device turns out to be... an Alexa speaker. Sam explains why Sam Altman's $8 billion Johnny Ive acquisition was effectively free, thanks to narrative capitalism. Plus: real-time voice AI, passive listening devices, peptides, Hinge's new social proof feature, Jay-Z turning New York into a festival, and why biological age tests are basically the clout score of your body.

    Chapters:
    0:00 Episode Teaser
    0:44 Episode Start
    2:18 Anthropic IPO This September?
    5:29 Dave Dumps Anthropic for GLM 5.
    28:22 When Is Better AI Worth Paying For?
    12:15 AGI Is Dead, AI Is Political Now
    16:15 America's First Open Weights Model By Thinking Machines
    21:22 Why Sam Is Depressed About AI
    29:07 OpenAI Built... an Alexa? The $8B Johnny Ive Bet
    31:38 Silicon Valley Goes Hollywood
    36:03 Would You Wear an Always-On Mic?
    37:08 OpenAI's Live Voice Model
    41:14 Sam's Peptide Experiment
    43:36 Hinge Launches “Friend’s Take”
    46:11 Jay-Z's NYC Takeover
    48:16 Biological Age Is Just a Clout Score

    We’re also on ↓
    X: https://twitter.com/moreorlesspod
    Instagram: https://instagram.com/moreorless
    YouTube: https://youtu.be/B6fO5V09xOc

    Connect with us here:
    1) Sam Lessin: https://x.com/lessin
    2) Dave Morin: https://x.com/davemorin
    3) Jessica Lessin: https://x.com/Jessicalessin
    4) Brit Morin: https://x.com/brit
  • More or Less

    OpenAI Offered the Government a Stake. Is This a Distress Signal?

    07/10/2026 | 55 mins.
    The full quad is back, unpacking OpenAI's offer to give the U.S. government an equity stake. Sam's take: it's less a marketing win than a distress signal. The squad also debates whether Trump Accounts actually reach everyday Americans (Brit is skeptical), defends MacKenzie Scott from the internet's endless opinions about her philanthropy, and digs into Dave's argument that AI labs are slowly strangling the developer ecosystems that could save them.They also tackle Xbox's identity crisis and whether Microsoft should just sell it, the Nex Playground device (In Sam's words: non-VR Beat Saber for families), why 2026 is shaping up to be extreme nihilism wrapped in Silicon Valley optimism, Brit's take that AI has shifted from revolutionary to evolutionary, and, of course in pop culture corner, Brit claiming full credit for calling the Taylor Swift wedding strategy.

    Chapters:
    0:00 Episode Trailer
    0:47 Episode Begins
    1:10 Fourth of July Recap, Bald Eagles & the No VC Summer
    5:10 OpenAI Offered the U.S. Government Equity
    11:15 Trump Accounts, Giving Every American Kid a Stake in Capitalism
    15:02 Stop Judging MacKenzie Scott's Philanthropy
    18:40 AI Labs Are Distressed and Destroying Their Ecosystems
    21:50 AI Labs Are Competing With Their Own Developers
    35:26 Xbox Is in Trouble, Should Microsoft Sell It?
    37:52 Nex, the Quiet Wii Revival Nobody Saw Coming
    41:49 Sam's 2026 Prediction: Extreme Nihilism Meets Silicon Valley Optimism
    44:04 Vox Americanus Update
    46:18 Brit Is Bored of AI. It's Evolution, Not Revolution
    48:22 Post-AGI Funds Are a Bad Bet, Physical AI Could Be the Real Revolution
    49:27 Going Long on Offline, World Cup, Concerts & Real Life
    51:50 Pop Culture Corner: Brit Calls Taylor Swift's Wedding Strategy

    We’re also on ↓
    X: https://twitter.com/moreorlesspod
    Instagram: https://instagram.com/moreorless
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MoreorLessPod

    Connect with us here:
    1) Sam Lessin: https://x.com/lessin
    2) Dave Morin: https://x.com/davemorin
    3) Jessica Lessin: https://x.com/Jessicalessin
    4) Brit Morin: https://x.com/brit
  • More or Less

    Why Identity Verification Matters For The Internet | Vox Americanus, GLM 5.2, Claude Fable 5 Is Back

    07/03/2026 | 54 mins.
    The full quad is back just before the Fourth of July. Dave and Sam explain why padel is just pickleball for fancy people, Sam vibe-coded an app to prove you’re actually American on the internet (Vox Americanus is real and you can use it: https://voxamericanus.com), and Dave even nominates Sam for office, even though Sam insists we should fix the job before electing anyone actually good for it.
    The crew also dives into why non-engineers are more capable than they think in the age of agentic coding, Claude Fable 5’s government clearance “drama” and return, how GLM 5.2 is quietly replacing Opus 4 on real agent stacks, why Anthropic is still printing revenue despite open source pressure, and the case for an open source router.. They wrap with pop culture corner: Taylor Swift wedding intel and Brit’s review of Alpha School.

    Chapters:
    0:00 Episode trailer
    0:50 Episode start
    1:12 Full Quad Pre-4th of July, Is There Such a Thing as VC Summer?
    3:32 Padel Is the New VC Networking Sport, Pickleball Is for the Plebs
    9:10 Vox Americanus, Can You Actually Prove You're American Online?
    15:25 Should Sam Run for Office? Fix the Job Description First
    29:30 Agentic Coding, You're Not Too Late
    35:33 Claude Fable 5 Is Back, Government Clearance Drama Explained
    41:08 GLM 5.2, Open Source Just Quietly Replaced Opus 4
    46:16 Anthropic Still Printing Revenue, The Case for an Open Source Router
    47:29 Taylor Swift's Wedding
    49:36 Alpha School, Brit's Kids Try AI Education
    52:12 America's 250th Birthday

    We’re also on ↓
    X: https://twitter.com/moreorlesspod
    Instagram: https://instagram.com/moreorless
    YouTube: https://youtu.be/zqmbW163QKQ

    Connect with us here:
    1) Sam Lessin: https://x.com/lessin
    2) Dave Morin: https://x.com/davemorin
    3) Jessica Lessin: https://x.com/Jessicalessin
    4) Brit Morin: https://x.com/brit
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About More or Less
Dave Morin, Jessica Lessin, Brit Morin, and Sam Lessin have debated the future of Silicon Valley and tech as the closest of friends for the last 15 years. Now six companies, two venture funds and more than a decade at Google, Apple and Facebook later, they are opening up the debate. From The Information, Offline Ventures, and Slow Ventures. Follow the crew: http://x.com/davemorin http://x.com/brit http://x.com/lessin http:/x.com/jessicalessin Follow the pod: https://moreorlesspod.com/ http://youtube.com/moreorlesspod https://x.com/moreorlesspod
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