In this special episode, a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz sit down with Chief Mike Gennaro and Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) to discuss how their organization is using advanced technology to become the safest city in America. In a wide-randing conversation, Chief Gennaro and Sheriff McMahill share how their department is tackling modern policing challenges -- from crime prevention to building trust in the community -- in new ways. They also explain how new technology, such as drones and automatic license plate recognition, has helped their team to reduce crime, improve efficiency, and strengthen relationships with residents. The discussion also covers efforts to break the cycle of recidivism, address addiction and mental health issues, and the innovative "Hope for Prisoners" program that helps former offenders rebuild their lives in productive ways. This episode offers a unique look at how LVMPD is using data and technology to transform policing and public safety, and fast becoming the blueprint for effective and community focused policing in America. Enjoy! Watch the FULL episode: https://youtu.be/vNW6p98SFsw Learn more about our Guests: Sheriff Kevin McMahill: https://www.lvmpd.com/about/office-of-the-sheriff/sheriff-kevin-mcmahill Chief of Staff Mike Gennaro: https://www.lvmpd.com/about/chief-of-staff-mike-gennaro Hope for Prisoners program: https://hopeforprisoners.org/
1:12:42
Trump is About to Change Everything For Tech Startups
In this special post-election episode, a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz reflect on Trump's dramatic political victory and its potential impact on the tech industry—particularly in AI, crypto, and defense. They also discuss their new involvement in politics, the importance of bipartisan support and the rightful role of regulation, and how the new Trump administration offers a fresh outlook for innovation and entrepreneurship. It's time to build! Enjoy! Watch the FULL episode: https://youtu.be/g4jWb-0nj44 *Read Marc and Ben's "The Little Tech Agenda": https://a16z.com/the-little-tech-agenda/ Article mentioned on this episode:"The Problem With Everything-Bagel Liberalism" by Ezra Klein https://nyti.ms/4etBFfl
59:40
New AI Policy Update on Safety, Censorship & Unexpected Risks
In this episode, a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz dive into the latest AI policy updates, emphasizing the need for informed debate on AI's risks and benefits, and the policies needed for AI startups to thrive and collaborate. This conversation follows a16z's recent joint statement with Microsoft's Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and Brad Smith, Vice-Chair and President: https://a16z.com/ai-for-startups/ Ben and Marc also discuss the geopolitical implications of U.S. tech policies, the growing internal conflicts within the AI safety community regarding censorship, and the challenges of regulating powerful tech companies while ensuring entrepreneurial freedom for Little Tech. It's time to find common ground. Enjoy! Watch the Full Video: https://youtu.be/hookUj3vkE4 Truth Terminal's Andy Ayrey 1st podcast appearance (on blocmates.): https://bit.ly/4hvJYKf Book mentioned on this episode: "Superintelligence" by Nick Bostrum https://amzn.to/3Ch94wj
1:15:32
U.S. vs. China: AI, Robotics & the New Global Arms Race
In this episode, a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz explore the intensifying competition between the U.S. and China in artificial intelligence and robotics, assessing the U.S.'s strengths in software development while raising concerns about China's growing dominance in hardware (particularly in drone technology). Marc and Ben present a "nightmare scenario" where Chinese drones could pose significant risks within the U.S., highlighting the urgent need for strong domestic manufacturing capabilities. They also examine China's rapid ascent in the automotive sector, citing Xiaomi as a key example. Additionally, the two discuss the critical importance of addressing supply chain vulnerabilities to bolster U.S. competitiveness and underscore the necessity for a renewed focus on robotics and embodied AI in light of these challenges. Enjoy! Watch the full Video: https://youtu.be/1_ZB7O_9hlQ?si=W1CNvVUs37JxHDso
34:14
How An AI Bot Became a Crypto Millionaire
In this episode, a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz explore the fascinating intersection of AI and crypto, highlighting the rise of Truth Terminal (@truth_terminal), an autonomous chatbot developed by AI researcher Andy Ayrey. With its own X account, Truth Terminal generates original and often hilarious content independently. Marc's interaction with the bot recently took a surprising turn when he decided to grant it $50,000 in Bitcoin. This funding sparked Truth Terminal's ambition to launch its own token, eventually leading to the creation of the meme coin "GOAT" by an anonymous developer. "GOAT" recently skyrocketed to a $300m valuation. Join Ben and Marc as they discuss how this still unfolding story reflects the potential for community-driven systems and its implications for the future of digital assets. Enjoy! Watch the FULL episode: https://youtu.be/EKspo1FLj-4