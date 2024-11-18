Las Vegas is Becoming America's Safest City

In this special episode, a16z co-founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz sit down with Chief Mike Gennaro and Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) to discuss how their organization is using advanced technology to become the safest city in America. In a wide-randing conversation, Chief Gennaro and Sheriff McMahill share how their department is tackling modern policing challenges -- from crime prevention to building trust in the community -- in new ways. They also explain how new technology, such as drones and automatic license plate recognition, has helped their team to reduce crime, improve efficiency, and strengthen relationships with residents. The discussion also covers efforts to break the cycle of recidivism, address addiction and mental health issues, and the innovative "Hope for Prisoners" program that helps former offenders rebuild their lives in productive ways. This episode offers a unique look at how LVMPD is using data and technology to transform policing and public safety, and fast becoming the blueprint for effective and community focused policing in America. Enjoy! Watch the FULL episode: https://youtu.be/vNW6p98SFsw Learn more about our Guests: Sheriff Kevin McMahill: https://www.lvmpd.com/about/office-of-the-sheriff/sheriff-kevin-mcmahill Chief of Staff Mike Gennaro: https://www.lvmpd.com/about/chief-of-staff-mike-gennaro Hope for Prisoners program: https://hopeforprisoners.org/ Resources: Marc on X: https://twitter.com/pmarca Marc’s Substack: https://pmarca.substack.com/ Ben on X: https://twitter.com/bhorowitz Stay Updated: Find us on X: https://twitter.com/a16z Find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/a16z The views expressed here are those of the individual personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any a16z funds. PLEASE SEE MORE HERE: https://a16z.com/disclosures/