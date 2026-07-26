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Apple Bitz XL w/ Brian Tong

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Apple Bitz XL w/ Brian Tong
Latest episode

386 episodes

  • Apple Bitz XL w/ Brian Tong

    Will iPhone Ultra Be Much Different From The Samsung Z Fold 8? Plus, Apple Keeps Raising Prices (Apple Bitz XL, Ep. 383)

    07/26/2026 | 40 mins.
    Samsung announced its new foldable lineup, and the Samsung Z Fold 8 gives us a pretty good idea about what we'll see from the iPhone Ultra. How can Apple stand out with its foldable? Or is just having a foldable phone good enough for them? Plus, 11 new Macs in the next two years, and Apple raises prices on more products.

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  • Apple Bitz XL w/ Brian Tong

    iOS 27 Beta 3 & Others Reveal New Features! Plus, that iPhone 18 Pro Leak Was Nasty Work! (Apple Bitz XL, Ep. 382)

    07/07/2026 | 39 mins.
    Apple just dropped the 3rd Developer Betas for iOS 27, watchOS 27, macOS Golden Gate and more, revealing new features. That Apple leak might be the biggest in its history, but it's not as iconic as the iPhone 4 left at a bar. Plus, the iPhone Ultra could be on a delayed timetable and more!
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  • Apple Bitz XL w/ Brian Tong

    Apple Has Increased Prices On MacBooks, iPads, Macs & More. The iPhone Will Be Next (Apple Bitz XL, Ep. 381)

    06/27/2026 | 29 mins.
    Even Apple couldn't avoid the rising costs of components and increased prices across Macs, MacBooks, iPads and Home Products in their lineup. Are iPhone and Apple Watch next? Thanks AI!
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  • Apple Bitz XL w/ Brian Tong

    WWDC 26 Reactions w/ Tech YouTubers - What Did We Like? And What Needs Work? (Apple Bitz XL, Ep. 380)

    06/14/2026 | 46 mins.
    WWDC 26 is over, and my tech friends UrAvgConsumer, Krystal Lora and Techmeout join the podcast to break down what we thought about the announcements from WWDC 26 and what we're looking forward to at the next event before the end of 2026!
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  • Apple Bitz XL w/ Brian Tong

    WWDC 26 Preview - Will It Be Mid? How They Can Juice It Up (Apple Bitz XL, Ep. 379)

    06/07/2026 | 42 mins.
    WWDC 26 is the year of playing catch-up with the new Siri App, which will act like a chatbot, new iOS 27 features coming to other Apps, and delivering on the Apple Intelligence promise from two years ago. But is it enough to get us excited? I offer my suggestions on how they can make it interesting.
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About Apple Bitz XL w/ Brian Tong
Apple Bitz XL is everything good and bad inside the world of Apple from tech host Brian Tong. He brings on special guests and gives his raw honest take while having fun after covering and working for Apple for over 20 years. Support the show! www.patreon.com/briantong
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