Samsung announced its new foldable lineup, and the Samsung Z Fold 8 gives us a pretty good idea about what we'll see from the iPhone Ultra. How can Apple stand out with its foldable? Or is just having a foldable phone good enough for them? Plus, 11 new Macs in the next two years, and Apple raises prices on more products.



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices