The Apple Watch will get it's biggest revamp with watchOS 10 (Apple Bitz XL, Ep. 264)
The 15-inch MacBook Air is a lock to show up at WWDC 23. The Apple Watch will get a whole new look with watchOS 10. New rumored features in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. Plus, Happy 20th Anniversary to the iTunes Music Store. What a game-changer!
5/2/2023
34:43
The M3 Chip is NOT coming to the 15-inch Macbook Air (Apple Bitz XL, Ep. 263)
Will the Apple headset be a success or a failure? Or something in between? A Bloomberg report details all the different Apps and experiences Apple is hoping to bring to their mixed reality headset. The M3 chip is ruled out for the 15-inch MacBook Air, and more iPhone 15/15 Pro reports.
4/24/2023
30:01
iPhone 15 Pro Will No Longer Get Solid-State Buttons (Apple Bitz XL, Ep. 262)
The latest iPhone 15 Pro rumors now say it will NOT have solid-state buttons due to production issues. The 15-inch MacBook Air looks like it's a lock for WWDC 23, I have a copy of the 'Make Something Wonderful' Steve Jobs book to giveaway, and the Mac Studio is here to stay.
4/17/2023
28:37
What to Expect at WWDC23! Will Apple's Headset Wow Us? (Apple Bitz XL, Ep, 261)
It's everything we expect to see at WWDC23 and what surprises might get announced as well! Will the Apple mixed reality headset get announced for its rumored $3000 price point? What's in store for iOS 17 and more? Plus, Apple's working on new AirPods with a Touch Screen.
4/9/2023
36:33
WWDC23 Is Officially Set For June 5th! Plus, iPhone 15 Pro rumors & More! (Apple Bitz XL, Ep. 260)
Apple officially announces WWDC23 is happening June 5th and will be held at Apple Park. Apple Music Classical is available now. New iPhone 15 Pro rumors point to a multi-function solid-state button. Plus, a new book with Steve Jobs' speeches and correspondence will be released on April 11th.
