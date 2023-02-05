Dr. Michael Savage earned his PhD in epidemiology and nutrition sciences from the Univ. of Cal. at Berkeley. Inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame after... More
Available Episodes
5 of 578
WHO KILLED JESUS? + Other Controversies
Who killed Jesus? After two millennia following His death, the question remains as controversial as ever. Savage considers the risky question of 'Did Jews kill Jesus?' He contemplates both war and forgiveness in two intimate broadcasts. Sensing a radical change on the horizon, he seeks God's truth in Teshuvah. What is Teshuvah? Why is this atonement necessary when evil is so pervasive in our society? Then, hear what Savage has to say about war and what we must do to stop the threat of disaster. He concludes by reading from Dylan Thomas's epic poem "Rage, Rage Against the Dying of the Light."
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/2/2023
1:12:42
CENSORSHIP: A QUICK LOOK BACK AT A MAJOR HISTORIC EVENT - SAVAGE BANNED BY BRITAIN
For years, Savage cautioned that conservatives should be wary of Fox News, and now, his warnings have been confirmed. Having spent decades battling this new blacklist, Savage hasn't cowered at the attempts to silence him. Today, we witness a constant barrage against anyone and everyone who dares to challenge the Biden Gang or the mainstream narrative. Savage shares the latest from the Tucker expulsion from Fox and how he fought against his banning from an entire nation. Hear how to resist the tyranny that threatens us all.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/28/2023
46:46
Tucker Fired + Leftist Hosts That Should Have Been Fired
Savage sounds off on the Tucker ouster from Fox News with his own unique perspective. Years before 'cancel culture' would become a household phrase, Savage would be the canary in the coal mine for censorship of conservative and independent voices. A leader of the 'Silenced Majority', Savage reveals the SHOCKING controversies that have been excused by the mainstream media in light of the high profile cancellation.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/27/2023
30:47
THE NEW PENTAGON PAPERS; from the Arsenal of Democracy to the Arsenal of Hypocrisy with Lt.Col. Robert Maginnis
What is really happening in Ukraine? The recent Pentagon leak reveals a very different war than what President Biden has depicted. Hear how the Biden Administration has fanned the flames of war. Savage speaks with Robert Maginnis, retired U.S. Army officer, and the author of nine books. Maginnis tells Savage that we should focus on the leaks instead of the leaker. Hear how past Presidents have lied before dragging us into war; the questions we should be asking the Biden Administration; and what consequences could lie ahead.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/25/2023
1:06:58
SEXOCRATS vs the people of America
The Democrats have transformed into the Sexocrats as sexuality and perversity dominate the Democrat agenda.Savage shares a pastiche of thoughts on this latest freewheeling talk. Hear a discussion on Surrealism, literature and film including Henry Miller, Belle de Jour, Charles Bronson, and Bernie Getz. Then, how vigilantism arose in San Francisco after the gold rush owing to rampant crime. Politics, culture, and more only Savage could deliver!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Dr. Michael Savage earned his PhD in epidemiology and nutrition sciences from the Univ. of Cal. at Berkeley. Inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame after over 26 years at the top of the talk radio format. Borders, Language and Culture are his pillars. A NY Times Best Selling author of over 30 books and novels, he was appointed by the President of the United States to the Board of the Presidio Trust. Not your father's conservative show! Animal rights activist. he converses about politics, science, films, mysticism, nutrition, cooking, cars and boats. News, views and reviews you can trust.
To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected] or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow