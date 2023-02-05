THE NEW PENTAGON PAPERS; from the Arsenal of Democracy to the Arsenal of Hypocrisy with Lt.Col. Robert Maginnis

What is really happening in Ukraine? The recent Pentagon leak reveals a very different war than what President Biden has depicted. Hear how the Biden Administration has fanned the flames of war. Savage speaks with Robert Maginnis, retired U.S. Army officer, and the author of nine books. Maginnis tells Savage that we should focus on the leaks instead of the leaker. Hear how past Presidents have lied before dragging us into war; the questions we should be asking the Biden Administration; and what consequences could lie ahead.