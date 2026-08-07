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THE SAVAGE NATION

Michael Savage
NewsNews Commentary
THE SAVAGE NATION
Latest episode

981 episodes

  • THE SAVAGE NATION

    A CASTLE IN THE AIR; The Myth of Socialism - #973

    08/07/2026 | 41 mins.
    Savage uses ancient Greek coins and Oswald Spengler's The Decline of the West to frame a discussion of declining civilizations and the rise of socialism. He calls socialism a "castle in the air" that promises free goods but historically delivers failure, citing Cuba, the Soviet Union, and Mao's China. He argues socialism's appeal is fueled by abuses and self-dealing among elites in both parties, high taxation, and a broader Western "winter phase" marked by megacities, rule by money, media manipulation, cultural sterility, and impending "Caesarism." He links recent Muslim electoral wins in New York and Michigan to backlash against Israel's actions in Gaza after October 7 and criticizes Netanyahu's long rule as corrupting. He contrasts envy-driven aspiration with hate-based redistribution, urges hard work and self-reliance, and promotes his podcast archive and past work.
  • THE SAVAGE NATION

    RADIO GOLDEN OLDIE - October 1, 2007 - #972

    08/06/2026 | 36 mins.
    Savage discusses political despair and media distractions. He cites a website poll with over 20 million votes urging him to quit radio and run for president as an independent if he can raise $50 million, proposing a platform of "borders, language, culture," including militarizing borders, making English mandatory, and restricting voting. He asks callers to role-play hostile media questions and responds combatively on topics including immigration, Islam and Iran, global warming, the Bible and church-state issues. He discusses his book "Healing Children Naturally" and argues that schools are "banning boyhood."
  • THE SAVAGE NATION

    MOM'S DUMMY CAN BE DEPORTED; SAVAGE & ROVIN part 2 - #971

    08/04/2026 | 24 mins.
    Savage and Jeff Rovin discuss the decline of New York City under socialist Mayor Mamdani. Rovin shares about his decision to leave Manhattan in 2019 after sensing a need to get out of the city.  They discuss New York City's deterioration, including rising housing costs, changing politics, and the departure of affluent residents and businesses. They argue that younger generations too often blame older Americans for housing affordability instead of embracing the sacrifices they say were necessary in their own lives. They criticize New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, expressing concern about his policies, his views on Israel, and the direction the city is heading. Ultimately, higher taxes on wealthy residents will accelerate migration to states like Florida and Texas. Savage and Rovin conclude looking ahead to the midterm elections; will socialist candidates dominate the polls?
  • THE SAVAGE NATION

    SAVAGE & ROVIN- THE WORLD ACCORDING TO US - #970

    07/31/2026 | 30 mins.
    Savage sits down with author Jeff Rovin for a wide-ranging discussion on some of today's most contentious political issues. They examine the Senate hearings involving Anthony Fauci, discussing his repeated invocation of the Fifth Amendment, the departure of his legal counsel, and the true purpose of the hearings. The conversation then turns to Iran, where Savage and Rovin argue that lasting peace depends on the fall of the current regime. They discuss Iran's nuclear ambitions, the government's internal repression, and the possibility of future political upheaval. They then discuss NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's proposed pied-à-terre tax and the idea of a public database of property owners, arguing these policies could discourage investment, fuel political division, and accelerate the city's economic decline. They conclude by debating work ethic, generational attitudes toward employment, and the challenges of housing affordability in America.
  • THE SAVAGE NATION

    SOCIALISM/COMMUNISM RISING IN AMERICA. WHO OR WHAT DO YOU BLAME? - #969

    07/28/2026 | 48 mins.
    Savage argues that civilizations rise and fall, using examples such as Marquesan war clubs and ancient Greek coins to frame his view that the West is declining because of immigration, liberalism, and the growth of socialism and communism. He fears that the reign of Zohran Mamdani in New York City could be a sign of a looming threat nationally. He discusses Jean Raspail's novel "The Camp of the Saints", interpreting it as a portrayal of Western "spiritual self-hatred" leading to societal collapse. Savage then warns about Democratic Socialists and revisits themes including border security and radical Islam from his 2005 book "Liberalism Is a Mental Disorder." He concludes by discussing his new venture The Healing Wheel Society (healingwheel.org) as a way to reduce religious conflict, encouraging people to practice the religion of their grandparents.
     
    Go to GetSavageGold.com or call (855) GOLD-099.
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About THE SAVAGE NATION
Dr. Michael Savage earned his PhD in epidemiology and nutrition sciences from the Univ. of Cal. at Berkeley. Inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame after over 26 years at the top of the talk radio format. Borders, Language and Culture are his pillars. A NY Times Best Selling author of over 30 books and novels, he was appointed by the President of the United States to the Board of the Presidio Trust. A true conservationist, Savage converses about politics, science, films, nutrition, cooking, cars and boats. News, views and reviews you can trust. To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to sales@advertisecast.com or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/TheMichaelSavageShow
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