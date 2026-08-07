Savage and Jeff Rovin discuss the decline of New York City under socialist Mayor Mamdani. Rovin shares about his decision to leave Manhattan in 2019 after sensing a need to get out of the city. They discuss New York City's deterioration, including rising housing costs, changing politics, and the departure of affluent residents and businesses. They argue that younger generations too often blame older Americans for housing affordability instead of embracing the sacrifices they say were necessary in their own lives. They criticize New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, expressing concern about his policies, his views on Israel, and the direction the city is heading. Ultimately, higher taxes on wealthy residents will accelerate migration to states like Florida and Texas. Savage and Rovin conclude looking ahead to the midterm elections; will socialist candidates dominate the polls?