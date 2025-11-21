The Long Game with Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer

Powered by RND
  When Washington Smells Weakness
    In this episode, Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer cover: - Who gained what after Trump's meeting with Saudi Crown Prince MBS? - How does the corruption scandal inside Zelensky's government intersects with a new U.S. push for a Ukraine peace deal? - Tabletop:  the risks of re-orienting the national-security apparatus  to immigration enforcement. Follow The Long Game so you never miss an episode. New episodes drop on Fridays. Show notes and a transcript of the episode are available here. References and Supplemental Readings: - "Disrupting the first reported AI-orchestrated cyber espionage campaign" Anthropic Report, 11/13/25.  - "The Risky Movement to Make America Nuclear Again," Michael Riley in Bloomberg News, 10/30/25.
  From Terrorist to President
    In this episode, Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer break down: - Syrian President Ahmed al-Shara's Oval Office meeting with President Trump,  - Trump's upcoming meeting with Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and the country's tech diplomacy, and  - Trump's post about U.S. testing nuclear weapons.  They also debate whether Israel should mount more strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
  Xi and Putin Got Trump's Number
    In their first episode, Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer tackle three flashpoints central to U.S. national security interests right now: U.S. / China relations, the Russian - Ukraine War and the situation unfolding in the Caribbean and the Eastern Pacific Ocean. They close with a discussion about the new Netflix film A House of Dynamite, a story about crisis decision-making that, for two people who've lived those moments, hits uncomfortably close to home.
  Introducing The Long Game
    "The Long Game" is a weekly national-security podcast hosted by Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer, former top White House advisers who've sat with the president for the classified Presidential Daily Brief and helped turn raw intelligence into real-world policy. Each episode offers an insider's tour of how consequential decisions get made and why they matter.
About The Long Game with Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer

The Long Game is a weekly national security podcast hosted by Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s National Security Advisor, and Jon Finer, his Principal Deputy—senior aides who sat in on the classified Presidential Daily Brief each morning and translated raw intelligence into policy advice. Each week, Jake and Jon will pull back the curtain on how power really works helping you make sense of the national security stories unfolding today. Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.
