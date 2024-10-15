Episode 2: The High Cost of Free Parking with Donald Shoup

On this episode of Curb Enthusiasm, Emily is joined by Diniece Mendes, NYC DOT Director of the Office of Freight Mobility, for a conversation with Donald Shoup, UCLA professor and author of The High Cost of Free Parking. Donald’s research focuses on land economics, public finance, transportation, and parking. Shoup describes how cities can benefit from a change in curb parking rates based on market pricing, how cities can better manage limited curb space, and what the future of urban parking looks like in major cities.