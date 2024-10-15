Episode 2: The High Cost of Free Parking with Donald Shoup
On this episode of Curb Enthusiasm, Emily is joined by Diniece Mendes, NYC DOT Director of the Office of Freight Mobility, for a conversation with Donald Shoup, UCLA professor and author of The High Cost of Free Parking. Donald’s research focuses on land economics, public finance, transportation, and parking. Shoup describes how cities can benefit from a change in curb parking rates based on market pricing, how cities can better manage limited curb space, and what the future of urban parking looks like in major cities.
24:11
Episode 1: The Future of Transportation in the United States
Our guest, United States Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly Trottenberg, discusses the transportation sector’s role in addressing the climate crisis, reconnecting communities divided by urban highways, reducing traffic fatalities, building the support needed to bring big ideas to fruition, and her proudest accomplishments at U.S. DOT, among other topics. In true Curb Enthusiasm fashion, she also opines on the most annoying breach of subway etiquette. This episode was recorded in July 2024.
28:14
Curb Enthusiasm - Coming Soon!
A prett-ay, prett-ay, prett-ay good podcast. Coming soon.
The Curb Enthusiasm podcast offers unique insight on what’s new, innovative, and exciting in the world of transportation and urban planning. Created by the New York City Department of Transportation, the podcast is focused on issues at the local, national, and international level and features guests who discuss the most consequential transportation work happening all over the globe.