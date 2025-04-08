Uncovering Scottsdale's storied past with Joan Fudala

Dive into Scottsdale's rich and fascinating history with Joan Fudala, Scottsdale's community historian. From its early beginnings as a small agricultural community to its evolution into the "West's Most Western Town," Joan shares captivating stories about the key moments and figures that shaped Scottsdale into the vibrant city it is today. Tune in to learn some lesser-known facts that make Scottsdale a unique blend of tradition and innovation. Whether you're a history buff or just curious about the past, this episode is a must-listen!