Podsdale

City of Scottsdale, Arizona
Podsdale celebrates the City of Scottsdale and helps people stay up to date on the latest news from the city. Subscribe to be "in the know" about the West's Mos...
  • Stop the click, stop the loss
    Financial scams targeting seniors are on the rise, and the scammers are getting smarter. In this episode of Podsdale, we sit down with Sergeant Joel Lewis from the Scottsdale Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit to uncover the latest fraud tactics, how criminals target older adults, and what steps seniors—and their families—can take to stay protected.
    --------  
    39:19
  • A more sustainable holiday season
    Dive into holiday cooking and cleanup with Solid Waste Outreach Manager Gina Azima and Water Quality Supervisor Bryce Denton. Gina shares valuable tips on reducing food waste, debunks common recycling myths, and outlines holiday-specific recycling guidelines, including how to handle tricky items like wrapping paper and packaging. Bryce explains why pouring grease down the drain is a no-go and offers safe alternatives for disposal. He also provides smart tips for conserving water. Whether you're prepping holiday meals or cleaning up, Gina and Bryce’s insights make it easy to enjoy a greener holiday season!
    --------  
    19:57
  • Hiking Smart: Safety tips for Exploring Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve
    Explore the beauty and challenges of hiking in the Scottsdale McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Join Natural Resources Coordinators Yvonne Massman and Madison Barasha, along with Fire Captain Gary Burns, as they share essential tips for staying safe while enjoying the great outdoors. Learn about trail etiquette, wildlife awareness and how Scottsdale’s first responders prepare for rescue operations. Whether you're a seasoned hiker or just starting out, this episode will help ensure your adventures in the Preserve are both safe and enjoyable.
    --------  
    40:10
  • Uncovering Scottsdale's storied past with Joan Fudala
    Dive into Scottsdale's rich and fascinating history with Joan Fudala, Scottsdale's community historian. From its early beginnings as a small agricultural community to its evolution into the "West's Most Western Town," Joan shares captivating stories about the key moments and figures that shaped Scottsdale into the vibrant city it is today. Tune in to learn some lesser-known facts that make Scottsdale a unique blend of tradition and innovation. Whether you're a history buff or just curious about the past, this episode is a must-listen!
    --------  
    31:12
  • Tourism & Events: Scottsdale’s winning partnership with Experience Scottsdale
    Join us as we talk about tourism and events in Scottsdale, and the city's impactful partnership with Experience Scottsdale. Our guests, Rachel Smetana, Scottsdale's Director of Tourism and Events, and Rachel Pearson, Vice President of Community & Government Affairs at Experience Scottsdale, share how their collaboration helps shape Scottsdale’s tourism strategy. Learn how the city's Tourism & Events Department and Experience Scottsdale work together to market Scottsdale to local, national, and international audiences, and how this partnership benefits residents through economic growth, exciting events, and cultural opportunities.
    --------  
    25:36

About Podsdale

Podsdale celebrates the City of Scottsdale and helps people stay up to date on the latest news from the city. Subscribe to be "in the know" about the West's Most Western Town!
