Raquel and Sandy are Downtown at Abby (VPR, Summer House, RHONJ)
What's up Bro's?! This episdoe is dropping a few hours late because we are fresh on the heels of our amazing live show last night in Philly! Thank you again for everyone that showed up and showed out! On this week's episode, we head back to VPR where Sandoval and Raquel were spotted dancing at The Abby alone... DJ James Kennedy gives us an old fashioned drink toss, and we get to hear Lala say "The Don" way more times than we wanted to. In Summer House, the Danielle and Lindsay drama continues to boil over after Lindsay has a rough night with Carl. Kory and Sam are single handedly saving the show and we see their relationship beginning to blossom. Finally in Jersey, we get the end of the Ireland trip and tensions between Danielle and Fuda are really heating up. Teresa and Melissa have a few touching moments but it doesn't seem like enough to bridge the gap between them...
Time Stamps:
VPR (10:12)
Summer House (32:45)
RHONJ (46:46)
4/28/2023
1:07:30
Three Dudes One Scandoval w/ Ryan Bailey (VPR, Summer House, RHONJ)
Whats up Bros?! We have a very special guet this week, Ryan Bailey from his podcast So Bad it's Good with Ryan Bailey. Our fellow BravBro joins us to recap Summer House. We dive into the Lindsay and Carl vs. Danielle, and Ryan gives us his take on some of the newbies. Then were on to RHONJ where we talk Louie, the tired fighting between Joe and Teresa and how the new housewives are fitting in. We also play a round of Tagline Freestyle and get into the details of Scandoval... Before that, we touch on this weeks episode of VPR since it aired after we recorded with Ryan. So buckle up for a packed episode of laughs with one of our favorite guests!
Time Stamps:
VPR: (11:19)
Ryan Bailey Interview Begins: (27:51)
Scandoval (43:44)
Summer House (56:31)
RHONJ (1:18:36)
4/21/2023
1:50:12
It's All Happening... Again (VPR, SumHouse, RHONJ)
Happy Scheana Shay Wedding Day! we are back with a VPR packed episode as we watch Brock and Scheana get married and it was b-e-a-you-tiful. Lala wouldn't know because she refuses to do any wedding activities and meanwhile Schwartz is playing tonsil hockey with Raquel (read Rachel) at the white party. In Summer House, its Kyle's 40th an Carl is planning on proposing to Lindsay at the end of the summer. Tensions between her and Danielle are reaching a boiling point and Craig and Paige discuss their future. In Jersey the ladies take a group trip to Ireland. Jen and Bill continue to struggle and Jen drops a massive bomb regarding Melissa Gorga and an infidelity rumor...
Time Stamps:
VPR(16:38)
Summer House (56:34)
RHONJ (1:05:38)
4/14/2023
1:34:21
Can Someone Get Jen an Endorsement Deal?
What's up Bro's?! This week we kick things off with one of the craziest WWHL moments when Schwartz spills all the Scandoval tea. In VPR we're in Mexico for Brock and Scheana's wedding and Lala is leaning towards Team Katie... Lala and Ally chat about the dangers of James Kennedy while Katie and Kristina do their "best" to avoid the wedding party. In RHUGT we check in on the Whitney/ Heather drama when the girls play Reasonabl or Shady. Summer House brings us the return of Kory and a new couple emerges. Finally in Jersey we have a coffee grounds reading. Fuda and Danielle face off against each other and Pizzagate gets more convoluted...
Time Stamps:
VPR- 23:52
RHUGT- 43:11
Summer House- 49:15
RHONJ- 55:00
4/7/2023
1:21:31
Would you like a Pumptini with your Pizza Gate? (VPRs10ep08, RHUGT3, RHOMReu.pt3, SumHouses07ep08, RHONJs13ep08)
Sup Bro's? We had a full week of Bravo and we're ready to jump in. Up first we get into Vanderpump and James' drinking is taking center stage. Raquel and Schwartz get comfortable at an after party, and we head to Mexico for Scheana and Brocks wedding where lots of drama could be (is) on the horizon. Then we quickly touch on Ultimate Girls Trip, we plan on going all in next week with episode 4. We have our last episode of Miami with part 3 of the reunion. Adriana, Marysol and Alexia may have a path back to friendship and Guerdy's journey this season was admirable. In Summer House, Danielle has a projecting problem and we see where her insecurities stem from when Robert visits... Lindsay tries to cut loose but it seems like she can't do anything right in the other girls eyes. Finally we go to Jersey where we're talking all about Pizza Gate and Louie's pajamas. Also, Rachel Fuda and Danielle are at odds when Fuda takes Marge's side...
Time Stamps:
VPR (17:30)
RHUGT(38:01)
RHOM(43:29)
Summer House (48:50)
RHONJ(1:04:29)
Steel and Shooter are just your everyday guys that begrudgingly fell into the Bravo world only to be entranced by the allure that is Bravo TV. On this show you’ll hear their takes on the hot topics from all things Bravo. A podcast by dudes for everyone!
