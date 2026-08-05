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780 episodes
- What's up bros?? What a breath of fresh air this season of Atlanta has been all the way to the end. This is how you carry momentum to the end of the season instead of checking out post-cast trip like other franchises have been doing. We tie up loose ends, talk HOA fees regarding a fake HOV and Drew decides now is the time to finally drop a DM bomb because time was running out and it's Drew. Rolling right into the reunion with good vibes for us!
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Expensive Gifts And Gatekeeping Real Estate? Please Just Stop, Gina (RHOC Full Recap S20E4)08/04/2026 | 59 mins.What's up bros? Welp, we're fully underway in the OC with the same tricks that lead us to boring season after boring season. Gina sets her sights on Carmella because she's a realtor that maybe flips houses or something and Gina says not on her watch! The Gated Group is the only realtors that get any respect around here. Meanwhile we're seeing how the Heather vs. Tamra thing is going to play out (again more of the same) with Heather deflecting and making it a Jenn problem. Can someone tell these women this stuff is boring and doesn't work? Thanks.
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- What's up bros? We were once a proper country; a place where flipping tables was fun. Now, we're discussing whether a solo cup toss to the dome of an absolute drunk blackout loser is assault? What happened to our culture? Anyway, we're happy to be done with these soulsucking weenies in the Valley but we get a few good licks in to end the season. Here's to hoping we never see some of these people ever again.
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Another Reunion That Could've Been An Email (In The City Full Recap S1 Reunion Part 2)07/30/2026 | 50 mins.What's up bros? We'd say thank the lord we're done with Amanda and Kyle (and West) but if we're all being honest to each other; we're not done. While we know this was a pointless reunion, we dig into why it was pointless and how it should've been different. What was a pretty promising first season was absolutely bogged down by Amanda's shenanigans and this was just the icing on top by spending 80% of the final reunion episode talking more (and giving passes to) Amanda.
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- What's up bros? We're finally at the Shamea stalemate we all saw coming. Every person in this group has at one time or in this episode tried to just get her to admit fault and take real accountability but alas, she will not. Thankfully, everything and everyone else on this show has been bringing it so we're still having a good time here and who doesn't love a Halloween Bum Rum party (we spend a lot of time talking about Bum Rum)?
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About BravBros
Steel and Shooter are just your everyday guys who fell into the reality TV world. On this show you’ll hear their takes on all the hot topics. Bros cover it ALL. From Housewives to The Bachelor, The Traitors to Vanderpump Rules, you name it, BravBros watches it. A podcast by dudes for everyone!Podcast website
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