Raquel and Sandy are Downtown at Abby (VPR, Summer House, RHONJ)

What's up Bro's?! This episdoe is dropping a few hours late because we are fresh on the heels of our amazing live show last night in Philly! Thank you again for everyone that showed up and showed out! On this week's episode, we head back to VPR where Sandoval and Raquel were spotted dancing at The Abby alone... DJ James Kennedy gives us an old fashioned drink toss, and we get to hear Lala say "The Don" way more times than we wanted to. In Summer House, the Danielle and Lindsay drama continues to boil over after Lindsay has a rough night with Carl. Kory and Sam are single handedly saving the show and we see their relationship beginning to blossom. Finally in Jersey, we get the end of the Ireland trip and tensions between Danielle and Fuda are really heating up. Teresa and Melissa have a few touching moments but it doesn't seem like enough to bridge the gap between them... Time Stamps: VPR (10:12) Summer House (32:45) RHONJ (46:46)