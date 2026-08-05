What's up bros? Welp, we're fully underway in the OC with the same tricks that lead us to boring season after boring season. Gina sets her sights on Carmella because she's a realtor that maybe flips houses or something and Gina says not on her watch! The Gated Group is the only realtors that get any respect around here. Meanwhile we're seeing how the Heather vs. Tamra thing is going to play out (again more of the same) with Heather deflecting and making it a Jenn problem. Can someone tell these women this stuff is boring and doesn't work? Thanks.

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