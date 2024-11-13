202: Sister Wives - Labor of Love (S19 E7)

Kody shows up to "help" Meri move to Parowan, Utah with his BFF Nate and Meri's sister Rebecca. Not a lot discussed here other than Kody recounting his trauma over Sonny and Cher's divorce, Meri bringing up the catfish (barely), and Nate smugly judging Meri for her divorce. Later, Bea and Dee are forced to watch Christine and David suck each other's faces for the remainder of the episode as they pick their wedding venue. Gross! At least they're happy, though... Episode recap begins approximately 30:00 - 33:00Get bonus cringey content: https://patreon.com/realitytvcringeFollow us on IG https://instagram.com/realitytvcringeSubscribe to see our raccoon faces on YouTube! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_2CgqXLWjIEKV9PCtH3Kjw?sub_confirmation=1Leave a message for us on SpeakPipe: https://speakpipe.com/realitytvcringeSupport the pod by leaving a 5-star review on your favorite podcast platform! Thank you so much!