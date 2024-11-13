Janelle meets with Meri to talk about their Coyote Pass assets, Kody shovels snow with his real family, Christine and David are house-hunting, and Kody + Robyn meet David. Oh, and Gwendolyn and Bea are engaged, but no one (not even the parents) seems to care. Get bonus cringey content: https://patreon.com/realitytvcringeFollow us on IG https://instagram.com/realitytvcringeSubscribe to see our raccoon faces on YouTube! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_2CgqXLWjIEKV9PCtH3Kjw?sub_confirmation=1Leave a message for us on SpeakPipe: https://speakpipe.com/realitytvcringeSupport the pod by leaving a 5-star review on your favorite podcast platform! Thank you so much!
1:10:59
204: Raccoons Sound Off: Kody Sells McMansion, Christine Stuck In Time, Robyn's O-Face
Bea and Dee take calls from Raccoons all over the world, ready to pop OFF on Kody and Robyn Brown.
32:15
203: Sister Wives - Wolf in Sheep's Clothing (S19 E8)
Christine continues to open-mouth kiss David in front of her kids (please stop), Meri's friends renovate her carriage house and she cries, and Janelle has lunch with Kody in which she promptly tells him they will never, ever get back together. We love to see it!
45:25
202: Sister Wives - Labor of Love (S19 E7)
Kody shows up to "help" Meri move to Parowan, Utah with his BFF Nate and Meri's sister Rebecca. Not a lot discussed here other than Kody recounting his trauma over Sonny and Cher's divorce, Meri bringing up the catfish (barely), and Nate smugly judging Meri for her divorce. Later, Bea and Dee are forced to watch Christine and David suck each other's faces for the remainder of the episode as they pick their wedding venue. Gross! At least they're happy, though... Episode recap begins approximately 30:00 - 33:00
1:10:31
201: Zac & Dakota Are The WORST - Secret Lives of Mormon Season Finale (S1 E7-8)
Bea and Dee wrap up the first season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives by penis-shaming all the misogynists and begging the young women of Momtok to value themselves and dump those entitled gambling fentanyl-addicted losers!