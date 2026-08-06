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You Must Remember This

Karina Longworth
TV & Film
You Must Remember This
Latest episode

268 episodes

  • You Must Remember This

    Your Next Listen: Talking Pictures

    05/28/2026 | 59 mins.
    If
    you're a fan of You Must Remember This, we think you'll also enjoy
    Talking Pictures, a podcast from TCM and HBO Max. On this episode,
    Oscar-nominated actress Rosie Perez sits down with host Ben Mankiewicz
    to discuss the films that shaped her career—Do the Right Thing and
    Fearless—as well as early favorites like Saturday Night Fever and Double
    Indemnity. She reflects on building a career in an industry that didn’t
    readily accept her for who she is, and speaks candidly about being
    raised in a strict Catholic home for girls. In the Super 8 segment, she
    tells Ben about an amazing boxing story she’d love to see on the big
    screen.Listen to Talking Pictures wherever you get your podcasts, or watch on HBO Max
  • You Must Remember This

    Presenting Cautionary Tales | Lights, Camera, Tax Break

    05/23/2025 | 40 mins.
    If you like You Must Remember This, you might also enjoy Cautionary Tales with Tim Harford, a

    podcast about stories of historic human error, catastrophes, and heists, and the lessons we can

    learn from such mishaps. In this episode of Cautionary Tales, Tim examines what happens when the bright lights of Hollywood collide with the far less glamorous world of tax evasion.

    When Ernest Borgnine was cast as the lead in the 1955 romantic drama, Marty, he thought it

    was his big break. But he soon discovered Marty was not exactly a dream gig. Listen to

    Cautionary Tales every Friday wherever you get your podcasts.
  • You Must Remember This

    Welcome to Hollywoodland: John Waters: Subversion, Shock, and the Ultimate Outsider

    05/02/2025 | 34 mins.
    If you’ve finished all episodes of The Old Man is Still Alive, I’ve got another treat for you from Jake Brennan at Hollywoodland.  Have a listen to this episode of Hollywoodland about John Waters, from his beginnings in X-rated art films to cult classics like Hairspray and Crybaby, as he created and cultivated his own peculiar niche in film while nurturing a legendary troupe of players who became a family of outcasts.
  • You Must Remember This

    John Huston, Part Two: 1975-1987 (The Old Man is Still Alive, Part 15)

    04/24/2025 | 53 mins.
    In part two of our season finale, we explore the final decade of John Huston’s life and career. As he was slowly dying of emphysema and undergoing massive turmoil in his personal life, Huston continued to work almost compulsively on both passion projects (The Man Who Would Be King, Wise Blood, Under the Volcano) and paycheck gigs (Annie). His career ended, fittingly, with two collaborations with the next generation of Hustons, Prizzi’s Honor and The Dead.
  • You Must Remember This

    John Huston, Part One: 1966-1974 (The Old Man is Still Alive, Part 14)

    04/22/2025 | 49 mins.
    This series began with the story of a director who wrote his autobiography to secure his place in history after his career had gone down the drain. It ends with the story of a man who wrote his autobiography as a “dead man walking”...and then continued to make movies for another half a decade, until the literal last breath left his body. Hollywood’s original “nepo baby” director, John Huston was never a conventional studio system stalwart, and in some respects he was able to go with the flow of changing times a lot better than some of his contemporaries. In part one of our two-part season finale we’ll talk about his flight from Hollywood to Ireland, literally playing God, Huston’s long fallow period in the late 60s, Anjelica Huston’s misbegotten film debut, Huston’s reinvention in the New Hollywood era and the health crisis that almost ended it all.
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About You Must Remember This
You Must Remember This is a storytelling podcast exploring the secret and/or forgotten histories of Hollywood’s first century. It’s the brainchild and passion project of Karina Longworth (founder of Cinematical.com, former film critic for LA Weekly), who writes, narrates, records and edits each episode. It is a heavily-researched work of creative nonfiction: navigating through conflicting reports, mythology, and institutionalized spin, Karina tries to sort out what really happened behind the films, stars and scandals of the 20th century.
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TV & Film

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