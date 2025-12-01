IT: Welcome to Derry The Official Podcast

Ep.6: “In the Name of the Father” with Stephen Rider and Luis Sequeira

Stephen Rider (Hank Grogan) joins Marc and Princess to unpack Episode 6, exploring courage, loneliness, and the complicated love between fathers and children. Together, they trace Hank's journey through Derry's darkness and the quiet strength behind his performance. Then, Oscar-nominated costume designer Luis Sequeira (The Shape of Water, Nightmare Alley) steps in to reveal how silhouettes, textures, and stains make Welcome to Derry feel timeless and just a little off.