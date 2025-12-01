Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsTV & FilmIT: Welcome to Derry The Official Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
IT: Welcome to Derry The Official Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

IT: Welcome to Derry The Official Podcast

HBO
TV & Film
IT: Welcome to Derry The Official Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Ep.6: “In the Name of the Father” with Stephen Rider and Luis Sequeira
    Stephen Rider (Hank Grogan) joins Marc and Princess to unpack Episode 6, exploring courage, loneliness, and the complicated love between fathers and children. Together, they trace Hank’s journey through Derry’s darkness and the quiet strength behind his performance. Then, Oscar-nominated costume designer Luis Sequeira (The Shape of Water, Nightmare Alley) steps in to reveal how silhouettes, textures, and stains make Welcome to Derry feel timeless and just a little off. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    53:18
  • Ep.5: “29 Neibolt Street” with Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, and Rudy Mancuso
    Taylour Paige (Charlotte Hanlon) joins Princess to unpack Episode Five, exploring Charlotte’s strength, grief, and the impossible choices she faces as Derry descends into chaos. Then, Marc sits down with Jovan Adepo (Leroy Hanlon) and Princess with Rudy Mancuso (Pauly Russo) to talk about brotherhood, bravery, and the sacrifices made in the tunnels beneath Derry. Together, they reflect on the heart at the center of the horror and what it means to face the darkness—and each other—head-on. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:05:05
  • Ep.4: “The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet’s Function” with Chris Chalk and John Bear Mitchell
    Chris Chalk (Dick Hallorann) joins Marc and Princess to unpack Episode Four, diving deep into Hallorann’s evolution as a reluctant seer and what it was like to step into such an iconic role. Then, John Bear Mitchell (Historical Consultant) shares how the creative team built the world of Derry on authentic Indigenous history, weaving the land’s real ancestral stories into the show’s mythology. We learn how themes of colonization, encroachment, and memory shaped Episode Four’s haunting backstory and why honoring the land’s spirit was essential to telling this tale right. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    56:53
  • Ep. 3: “Now You See It” with Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, and Kimberly Guerrero
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:05:15
  • Ep.2: “The Thing in the Dark” with Andy and Barbara Muschietti and Vincent Proce
    Andy Muschietti (Executive Producer, Director) and Barbara Muschietti (Executive Producer) return to unpack Episode Two, from Charlotte Hanlon’s introduction, to the show’s evolving themes of fear, family, and belonging. And, of course, we break down those two unforgettable scare sequences, Juniper Hill, and Dick Hallorann’s importance to Derry. Then, one of the series concept artists, Vincent Proce, joins Marc and Princess to reveal how some of Derry’s nightmarish monsters take shape. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:01:14

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About IT: Welcome to Derry The Official Podcast

The Official IT: Welcome to Derry Podcast takes fans behind the scenes of the new HBO Original series IT: Welcome to Derry. Join hosts Marc Bernardin and Princess Weekes as they break down the series episode-by-episode and speak with the creators, cast, and crew, uncovering the origins of Derry’s terror and the creative process that brings it to life.
Podcast website
TV & Film

Listen to IT: Welcome to Derry The Official Podcast, The Rewatchables and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

IT: Welcome to Derry The Official Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/7/2025 - 2:00:49 AM