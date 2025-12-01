IT: Welcome to Derry The Official Podcast

Ep.6: “In the Name of the Father” with Stephen Rider and Luis Sequeira
Stephen Rider (Hank Grogan) joins Marc and Princess to unpack Episode 6, exploring courage, loneliness, and the complicated love between fathers and children. Together, they trace Hank’s journey through Derry’s darkness and the quiet strength behind his performance. Then, Oscar-nominated costume designer Luis Sequeira (The Shape of Water, Nightmare Alley) steps in to reveal how silhouettes, textures, and stains make Welcome to Derry feel timeless and just a little off.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
53:18
--------
53:18
Ep.5: “29 Neibolt Street” with Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, and Rudy Mancuso
Taylour Paige (Charlotte Hanlon) joins Princess to unpack Episode Five, exploring Charlotte’s strength, grief, and the impossible choices she faces as Derry descends into chaos. Then, Marc sits down with Jovan Adepo (Leroy Hanlon) and Princess with Rudy Mancuso (Pauly Russo) to talk about brotherhood, bravery, and the sacrifices made in the tunnels beneath Derry. Together, they reflect on the heart at the center of the horror and what it means to face the darkness—and each other—head-on.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:05:05
--------
1:05:05
Ep.4: “The Great Swirling Apparatus of Our Planet’s Function” with Chris Chalk and John Bear Mitchell
Chris Chalk (Dick Hallorann) joins Marc and Princess to unpack Episode Four, diving deep into Hallorann’s evolution as a reluctant seer and what it was like to step into such an iconic role. Then, John Bear Mitchell (Historical Consultant) shares how the creative team built the world of Derry on authentic Indigenous history, weaving the land’s real ancestral stories into the show’s mythology. We learn how themes of colonization, encroachment, and memory shaped Episode Four’s haunting backstory and why honoring the land’s spirit was essential to telling this tale right.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
56:53
--------
56:53
Ep. 3: “Now You See It” with Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, and Kimberly Guerrero
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:05:15
--------
1:05:15
Ep.2: “The Thing in the Dark” with Andy and Barbara Muschietti and Vincent Proce
Andy Muschietti (Executive Producer, Director) and Barbara Muschietti (Executive Producer) return to unpack Episode Two, from Charlotte Hanlon’s introduction, to the show’s evolving themes of fear, family, and belonging. And, of course, we break down those two unforgettable scare sequences, Juniper Hill, and Dick Hallorann’s importance to Derry. Then, one of the series concept artists, Vincent Proce, joins Marc and Princess to reveal how some of Derry’s nightmarish monsters take shape.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Official IT: Welcome to Derry Podcast takes fans behind the scenes of the new HBO Original series IT: Welcome to Derry. Join hosts Marc Bernardin and Princess Weekes as they break down the series episode-by-episode and speak with the creators, cast, and crew, uncovering the origins of Derry’s terror and the creative process that brings it to life.