"Revenge is Best Served in Coach" Seth produces evidence for the biatches; Todd leaves us questioning his marriage and his commitment to making reality television; Bronwyn makes Lisa regret not leaving early.
--------
1:15:53
Ep 25: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City S5:E8
"The Desert and the Deserted" Bronwyn hosts a tubless couples trip to Palm Springs; Lisa FaceTimes Heather and fails to avoid the drama; the Toddfather loses his patience 3 hours into the trip.
--------
41:53
Ep 24: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City S5:E7
"The Huzzbands" SLC's water supply is polluted with Vida tequila; Lisa threatens to send an op-ed about Whitney to the New York Times; Heather loses her appetite during a visit to Bronwyn's house.
--------
57:45
Ep 23: BONUS - Love is Blind S7 + Reunion
"Season 7 Recap" Shame on the Lacheys for this entire season! Hear our thoughts about all of the couples, and specifically: why we don't like Hannah; how Tim and Ramses have the exact same delusion; and how cleavage has changed in our lifetime.
--------
1:10:24
Ep 22: Real Housewives of Salt Lake City S5:E6
"Mafia Wives and Bad Vibes" Angie leans into the rumors about her "family;" Mary is involved in a case of mistaken identity; Lisa proves she's got associates on speed dial.
The snarky podcast where a husband and wife sarcastically recap the best (and worst) reality TV shows. Join Corey and Carly from Surviving Sister Wives for a new episode every week! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.