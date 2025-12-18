How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Scenecraft Holiday Special!)
12/18/2025 | 1h 5 mins.
In another Scenecraft holiday special, we deep-dive into How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) – directed by Ron Howard, and starring Jim Carrey – for its 25th anniversary!
Cast Away (Nightcap) Pro Take: William Broyles Jr. - Writer
12/04/2025 | 23 mins.
In this "Nightcap" bonus episode, we are joined for a "Pro Take" by writer William Broyles Jr. to discuss his screenplay for Cast Away, in celebration of its 25th anniversary!
Cast Away [25th Anniversary] (Scene: The Island)
11/27/2025 | 1h 20 mins.
In this episode of Scenecraft, we are joined by friend of the show, Ren, as we break down the entirety of Chuck Noland's time on "The Island" in Cast Away (2000), directed by Robert Zemeckis. — Show Notes — Quick Takes ~ 00:01:23 The Human Condition (1959-1961), Frankenstein (2025), Eternity (2003), Predator: Badlands (2025) Cast Away (General Review) ~ 00:15:37 Scene Selection ("The Island") ~ 00:30:14 Thanks for listening!
One Battle After Another (Scene: River of Hills)
10/23/2025 | 1h 13 mins.
In this episode of Scenecraft, we break down the "River of Hills" chase sequence from One Battle After Another (2025), directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. — Show Notes — Quick Takes ~ 00:00:39 Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (2025), M3gan 2.0 (2025), Mystic River (2003), Bugonia (2025), The Matrix (in Cosm) (1999), Wake Up Dead Man (2025) One Battle After Another (General Review) ~ 00:19:47 Scene Selection ("River of Hills") ~ 00:28:30 Thanks for listening!
Toy Story [30th Anniversary] (Scene: Falling with Style)
9/25/2025 | 1h 13 mins.
In this episode of Scenecraft, we break down the "Falling with Style" rocket sequence from Pixar's Toy Story (1995), directed by John Lasseter. — Show Notes — Quick Takes ~ 00:00:38 Caught Stealing (2025), The Fountain (2006), Materialists (2025), Task (2025), KPop Demon Hunters (2025), The Paper (2025) Toy Story (General Review) ~ 00:23:13 Scene Selection ("Falling with Style") ~ 00:34:26 Thanks for listening!
