In this episode of Scenecraft, we are joined by friend of the show, Ren, as we break down the entirety of Chuck Noland's time on "The Island" in Cast Away (2000), directed by Robert Zemeckis. Drop us a line at [email protected], or follow us on Instagram, Threads, TikTok, and Bluesky @scenecraftpodcast for the latest news on the show. Also – we are now on YouTube! Come check out our new channel, and please "like and subscribe"! — Show Notes — Quick Takes ~ 00:01:23 The Human Condition (1959-1961), Frankenstein (2025), Eternity (2003), Predator: Badlands (2025) Cast Away (General Review) ~ 00:15:37 Scene Selection ("The Island") ~ 00:30:14 Thanks for listening!