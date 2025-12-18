Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTV & FilmScenecraft
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Scenecraft
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Scenecraft

Triple Take LLC
TV & FilmFilm Reviews
Scenecraft
Latest episode

50 episodes

  • Scenecraft

    How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Scenecraft Holiday Special!)

    12/18/2025 | 1h 5 mins.

    In another Scenecraft holiday special, we deep-dive into How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) – directed by Ron Howard, and starring Jim Carrey – for its 25th anniversary! Drop us a line at [email protected] or follow us on Instagram, YouTube, Threads, TikTok, and Bluesky @scenecraftpodcast for the latest releases and news on the show. Thanks for listening, and Happy Holidays!

  • Scenecraft

    Cast Away (Nightcap) Pro Take: William Broyles Jr. - Writer

    12/04/2025 | 23 mins.

    In this "Nightcap" bonus episode, we are joined for a "Pro Take" by writer William Broyles Jr. to discuss his screenplay for Cast Away, in celebration of its 25th anniversary! Drop us a line at [email protected], or follow us on Instagram, YouTube, Threads, TikTok, and Bluesky @scenecraftpodcast for the latest news on the show.

  • Scenecraft

    Cast Away [25th Anniversary] (Scene: The Island)

    11/27/2025 | 1h 20 mins.

    In this episode of Scenecraft, we are joined by friend of the show, Ren, as we break down the entirety of Chuck Noland's time on "The Island" in Cast Away (2000), directed by Robert Zemeckis. Drop us a line at [email protected], or follow us on Instagram, Threads, TikTok, and Bluesky @scenecraftpodcast for the latest news on the show. Also – we are now on YouTube! Come check out our new channel, and please "like and subscribe"! — Show Notes — Quick Takes ~ 00:01:23 The Human Condition (1959-1961), Frankenstein (2025), Eternity (2003), Predator: Badlands (2025) Cast Away (General Review) ~ 00:15:37 Scene Selection ("The Island") ~ 00:30:14 Thanks for listening!

  • Scenecraft

    One Battle After Another (Scene: River of Hills)

    10/23/2025 | 1h 13 mins.

    In this episode of Scenecraft, we break down the "River of Hills" chase sequence from One Battle After Another (2025), directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Drop us a line at [email protected], or follow us on Instagram, Threads, TikTok, and Bluesky @scenecraftpodcast for the latest news on the show. — Show Notes — Quick Takes ~ 00:00:39 Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (2025), M3gan 2.0 (2025), Mystic River (2003), Bugonia (2025), The Matrix (in Cosm) (1999), Wake Up Dead Man (2025) One Battle After Another (General Review) ~ 00:19:47 Scene Selection ("River of Hills") ~ 00:28:30 Thanks for listening!

  • Scenecraft

    Toy Story [30th Anniversary] (Scene: Falling with Style)

    9/25/2025 | 1h 13 mins.

    In this episode of Scenecraft, we break down the "Falling with Style" rocket sequence from Pixar's Toy Story (1995), directed by John Lasseter. Drop us a line at [email protected], or follow us on Instagram, Threads, TikTok, and Bluesky @scenecraftpodcast for the latest news on the show. — Show Notes — Quick Takes ~ 00:00:38 Caught Stealing (2025), The Fountain (2006), Materialists (2025), Task (2025), KPop Demon Hunters (2025), The Paper (2025) Toy Story (General Review) ~ 00:23:13 Scene Selection ("Falling with Style") ~ 00:34:26 Thanks for listening!

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Scenecraft

From opening shots, to long takes and epilogues – we explore our favorite scenes and sequences from cinema. Drop us a line at [email protected] or follow us on Instagram, YouTube, Threads, TikTok, and Bluesky @scenecraftpodcast!
Podcast website
TV & FilmFilm Reviews

Listen to Scenecraft, The Watch and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/14/2026 - 1:08:47 PM