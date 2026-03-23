TV obsessives, this is your backstage pass to the best of BritBox and beyond.

On The Box: The BritBox Podcast is your weekly deep dive into the very best of BritBox and the TV pop culture shaping screens on both sides of the Atlantic.

Hosted by broadcasting legend Edith Bowman (BBC Radio 1, Soundtracking) and US comedian Michelle Collins (The View, Sirius XM), this podcast gives you the inside track on the programmes, people and pop‑culture moments we can’t stop talking about.

Join Edith and Michelle for a weekly chat, with exclusive cast interviews, behind‑the‑scenes stories, and smart, insightful commentary. Dive into your favourite BritBox titles, from new releases to beloved classics, and get the behind-the-scenes gossip from the actors, writers and creatives who made it happen.

Whether you’re hunting for hidden gems, craving insider access, or just love great television, On The Box is your essential weekly companion to the BritBox universe.

Program availability discussed in On The Box reflects the BritBox US and Canada service. Programming may vary in other regions.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.