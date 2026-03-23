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On The Box: The BritBox Podcast

Britbox
ComedyComedy Interviews
On The Box: The BritBox Podcast
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • On The Box: The BritBox Podcast

    Mia McKenna-Bruce ON Really Wanting A Perm

    03/23/2026 | 36 mins.
    Strap in for a must-listen episode of On The Box, as Edith and Michelle are joined by BAFTA® Rising Star winner Mia McKenna-Bruce for an unfiltered and laughter-filled chat about all things telly.
    Mia shares all about her role in BritBox's new gripping drama The Lady and a very exciting glimpse into the set of The Beatles film, as well as hilarious stories about getting outwitted by a toddler, getting a therapist who understands the industry and how the best way to get into character is hypnotizing yourself.

    Hosts: Edith Bowman and Michelle Collins
    Producer: Rajiv Karia
    Production Co-ordinator: Caroline Barlow
    Mix Engineer: Arlie Adlington
    Theme music by Dario Forzato and Canio Claudio Tristano, courtesy of 411 Music

    Production Manager: Mabel Finnegan-Wright
    Production Executive: Ian Heydon.

    Executive Producers for BritBox: Alana McGaughey and Diane Robina
    Executive Producers for BBC Studios: Pete Strauss

    A BBC Studios Production for Britbox
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • On The Box: The BritBox Podcast

    Sally Wainwright and Rosalie Craig ON They’re All Wankers

    03/16/2026 | 49 mins.
    Edith and Michelle sit down with award-winning writer and creator Sally Wainwright and actor Rosalie Craig for an unfiltered breakdown of BritBox’s new punk-rock drama Riot Women — and nothing is off limits. They share backstage stories, unpack Sally’s uncompromising attention to detail, and discuss how to properly smash up a car.

    Hosts: Edith Bowman and Michelle Collins
    Producer: Rajiv Karia
    Production Co-ordinator: Caroline Barlow
    Mix Engineer: Arlie Adlington
    Theme music by Dario Forzato and Canio Claudio Tristano, courtesy of 411 Music

    Production Manager: Mabel Finnegan-Wright
    Production Executive: Ian Heydon.

    Executive Producers for BritBox: Alana McGaughey and Diane Robina
    Executive Producers for BBC Studios: Pete Strauss

    A BBC Studios Production for Britbox
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • On The Box: The BritBox Podcast

    Matthew Rhys ON Why Leach is 100 Times Hotter Than Columbo

    03/09/2026 | 42 mins.
    Edith and Michelle sit down with Emmy® winner Matthew Rhys for a candid, career-spanning conversation. He shares his take on the sexiness of Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero, behind-the-scenes stories from Brothers & Sisters, the challenge of balancing comedy and horror in Widow’s Bay, and his favorite on-screen portrayals of his native Wales.

    Hosts: Edith Bowman and Michelle Collins
    Producer: Rajiv Karia
    Production Co-ordinator: Caroline Barlow
    Mix Engineer: Arlie Adlington
    Theme music by Dario Forzato and Canio Claudio Tristano, courtesy of 411 Music

    Production Manager: Mabel Finnegan-Wright
    Production Executive: Ian Heydon.

    Executive Producers for BritBox: Alana McGaughey and Diane Robina
    Executive Producers for BBC Studios: Pete Strauss

    A BBC Studios Production for Britbox
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • On The Box: The BritBox Podcast

    On The Box... coming soon

    02/20/2026 | 1 mins.
    TV obsessives, this is your backstage pass to the best of BritBox and beyond.
    On The Box: The BritBox Podcast is your weekly deep dive into the very best of BritBox and the TV pop culture shaping screens on both sides of the Atlantic.
    Hosted by broadcasting legend Edith Bowman (BBC Radio 1, Soundtracking) and US comedian Michelle Collins (The View, Sirius XM), this podcast gives you the inside track on the programmes, people and pop‑culture moments we can’t stop talking about.
    Join Edith and Michelle for a weekly chat, with exclusive cast interviews, behind‑the‑scenes stories, and smart, insightful commentary. Dive into your favourite BritBox titles, from new releases to beloved classics, and get the behind-the-scenes gossip from the actors, writers and creatives who made it happen.
    Whether you’re hunting for hidden gems, craving insider access, or just love great television, On The Box is your essential weekly companion to the BritBox universe.
    Program availability discussed in On The Box reflects the BritBox US and Canada service. Programming may vary in other regions.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • On The Box: The BritBox Podcast

    On The Box - Coming soon....

    02/13/2026 | 0 mins.
    More information coming soon
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

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About On The Box: The BritBox Podcast

TV obsessives, this is your backstage pass to the best of BritBox and beyond. On The Box: The BritBox Podcast is your weekly deep dive into the very best of BritBox and the TV pop culture shaping screens on both sides of the Atlantic. Hosted by broadcasting legend Edith Bowman (BBC Radio 1, Soundtracking) and US comedian Michelle Collins (The View, Sirius XM), this podcast gives you the inside track on the programmes, people and pop‑culture moments we can’t stop talking about. Join Edith and Michelle for a weekly chat, with exclusive cast interviews, behind‑the‑scenes stories, and smart, insightful commentary. Dive into your favourite BritBox titles, from new releases to beloved classics, and get the behind-the-scenes gossip from the actors, writers and creatives who made it happen. Whether you’re hunting for hidden gems, craving insider access, or just love great television, On The Box is your essential weekly companion to the BritBox universe. Program availability discussed in On The Box reflects the BritBox US and Canada service. Programming may vary in other regions.
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