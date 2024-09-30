Congratulations with Chris D'Elia

😮 Holler price drop! Get a shoutout on Congratulations for $40 for the next week: holler.baby/chrisdelia
🎤 MY SPECIAL: GROW OR DIE is here: chrisdelia.com/god
😏 Wondering where the missing episodes are? they're on Patreon: patreon.com/chrisdelia - Extended episodes + 1 whole extra episode every month. Also no ads.
This week's Congratulations we're talking about Ellen leaving America! and Arnold Schwarzenegger's ability to smoke stogies wherever he wants, Rogan v. Behar and the Hung Barista.
Spread the love using the hashtag #congratulationspod on Instagram, X, and everywhere else, and don't forget to rate, review, listen on iTunes, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, or your favorite podcast app.
📸 Instagram: instagram.com/chrisdelia
🕺 TikTok: tiktok.com/@chrisdelia
🎮 Twitch: twitch.tv/chrisdelialive
𝕏 X: x.com/chrisdelia
👤 Facebook: facebook.com/chrisdeliaofficial
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
58:46
413. Sore Winners
😮 Holler price drop! Get a shoutout on Congratulations for $40 for the next week: holler.baby/chrisdelia
🎤 MY SPECIAL: GROW OR DIE is here: chrisdelia.com/god
😏 Wondering where the missing episodes are? they're on Patreon: patreon.com/chrisdelia - Extended episodes + 1 whole extra episode every month. Also no ads.
📦 Get a 60-day free trial at shipstation.com/congrats. Thanks to ShipStation for sponsoring the show!
This week's Congratulations has a fresh new look with the same great content. Tyson, parliamentary hakas, the Dakotas, Danny Trejo, and much much more!
Spread the love using the hashtag #congratulationspod on Instagram, X, and everywhere else, and don't forget to rate, review, listen on iTunes, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, or your favorite podcast app.
📸 Instagram: instagram.com/chrisdelia
🕺 TikTok: tiktok.com/@chrisdelia
🎮 Twitch: twitch.tv/chrisdelialive
𝕏 X: x.com/chrisdelia
👤 Facebook: facebook.com/chrisdeliaofficial
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:05:54
412. Givin' Gawk
😮 Holler price drop! Get a shoutout on Congratulations for $40 for the next week: holler.baby/chrisdelia
🎤 MY SPECIAL: GROW OR DIE is here: chrisdelia.com/god
😏 Wondering where the missing episodes are? they're on Patreon: patreon.com/chrisdelia - Extended episodes + 1 whole extra episode every month. Also no ads.
📦 Get a 60-day free trial at shipstation.com/congrats. Thanks to ShipStation for sponsoring the show!
In this week's episode Chris obtains Global Entry, has some shows in Canada, and really wishes Kristin would stop using his toothbrush.
Spread the love using the hashtag #congratulationspod on Instagram, X, and everywhere else, and don't forget to rate, review, listen on iTunes, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, or your favorite podcast app.
📸 Instagram: instagram.com/chrisdelia
🕺 TikTok: tiktok.com/@chrisdelia
🎮 Twitch: twitch.tv/chrisdelialive
𝕏 X: x.com/chrisdelia
👤 Facebook: facebook.com/chrisdeliaofficial
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:00:26
411. Knocking Dingers
😮 Holler price drop! Get a shoutout on Congratulations for $40 for the next week: holler.baby/chrisdelia
🎤 MY SPECIAL: GROW OR DIE is here: chrisdelia.com/god
😏 Wondering where the missing episodes are? they're on Patreon: patreon.com/chrisdelia - Extended episodes + 1 whole extra episode every month. Also no ads.
This week we've got the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers, meeting people while driving, trick or treating, and saying no to Sweetgreens. Plus no election discussion!
Spread the love using the hashtag #congratulationspod on Instagram, X, and everywhere else, and don't forget to rate, review, listen on iTunes, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, or your favorite podcast app.
📸 Instagram: instagram.com/chrisdelia
🕺 TikTok: tiktok.com/@chrisdelia
🎮 Twitch: twitch.tv/chrisdelialive
𝕏 X: x.com/chrisdelia
👤 Facebook: facebook.com/chrisdeliaofficial
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:05:10
410. Bust In The 11th Hour
😮 Holler price drop! Get a shoutout on Congratulations for $40 for the next week: holler.baby/chrisdelia
🎤 MY SPECIAL: GROW OR DIE is here: chrisdelia.com/god
😏 Wondering where the missing episodes are? they're on Patreon: patreon.com/chrisdelia - Extended episodes + 1 whole extra episode every month. Also no ads.
This week Chris has thoughts on the new Red Sox documentary, Hinchcliffe at the Trump rally, blackface on Halloween (spoiler: you're racist), and a documentary on assisted suicide in Oregon.
Spread the love using the hashtag #congratulationspod on Instagram and everywhere else, and don't forget to rate, review, listen on iTunes, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, or your favorite podcast app.
📸 Instagram: instagram.com/chrisdelia
🕺 TikTok: tiktok.com/@chrisdelia
🎮 Twitch: twitch.tv/chrisdelialive
🐥 Twitter: twitter.com/chrisdelia
👤 Facebook: facebook.com/chrisdeliaofficial
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Chris D'Elia (comedian: Grow or Die (available on chrisdelia.com), No Pain, Comedians of the World, Man on Fire, Incorrigible on Netflix, White Male Black Comic on Comedy Central) sits down every week to talk about what's on his mind.