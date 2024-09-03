Powered by RND
  • Scott Aukerman
    Scott Aukerman gets to be Ego's dad for the day and they talk unfortunate dates, growing up in a religious household, being a young dad vs. an old dad, and Ego asks Scott house renovation advice.Guest: Scott AukermanSubscribe and Rate Thanks Dad on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review to read on a future episode!Follow Scott on Instagram.Follow Ego on Instagram and Twitter.Follow Headgum on Instagram.Advertise on Thanks Dad via gumball.fmSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    57:35
  • Tim Meadows
    Tim Meadows joins Ego as her dad for the day a discuss family dynamics as an adult, showing up in the world and not letting people disrespect you, and Ego asks advice about what to do as a veteran on SNL when you feel like you have run out of ideas.Subscribe and Rate Thanks Dad on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review to read on a future episode!Follow Ego on Instagram and Twitter.Follow Headgum on Instagram.Advertise on Thanks Dad via gumball.fmSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:03:45
  • Kyle Mooney
    Kyle Mooney (SNL) is Ego's dad for the day as they discuss the sports to theatre to improv pipeline, learning lessons of being a new dad, and Ego seeks advice on how to find a good Primary Care Physician.Guest: Kyle MooneySubscribe and Rate Thanks Dad on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review to read on a future episode!Follow Ego on Instagram and Twitter.Follow Headgum on Instagram.Advertise on Thanks Dad via gumball.fmSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    58:34
  • Kenan Thompson
    Kenan Thompson joins Ego to discuss their respective experiences at SNL, finding a good therapist, and Ego gets some advice on knowing when to walk away. Guest: Kenan Thompson Subscribe and Rate Thanks Dad on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review to read on a future episode!Follow Ego on Instagram and Twitter.Follow Headgum on Instagram.Advertise on Thanks Dad via gumball.fmSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    57:29
  • Harry Shum Jr.
    Harry Shum Jr. (Glee, Grey's Anatomy) joins Ego as her dad for the day to discuss parental expectations as the children of immigrants, the importance of kids seeing that their parents aren’t perfect, and what it was like growing up learning not to cry. Later on, they break down orange flags in dating. Guest: Harry Shum Jr.Subscribe and Rate Thanks Dad on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave us a review to read on a future episode!Follow Ego on Instagram and Twitter.Follow Headgum on Instagram.Advertise on Thanks Dad via gumball.fmSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:03:06

About Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim

Raised by a single mom, Ego Nwodim may have daddy issues, but she suspects you might, too. On Thanks Dad, she invites guests to be her “Dad for the Day” and has funny, heartfelt conversations with them about their experiences with their own dads and as parents themselves. Each episode wraps up with her getting practical advice from her guests such as how to get the best deal when buying a house, how to know you’ve found “the one,” and how to perfect your jump shot.
