The Catacombs of Paris stand as the world's largest underground ossuary, holding the macabre and meticulously arranged remains of over six million people. Located 20 meters beneath the streets of the 14th arrondissement, this 1.5-kilometer subterranean labyrinth was adapted from former medieval limestone quarries to resolve a critical public health crisis in the late 18th century. Following a multi-million euro renovation, the site features modern soundscapes and enhanced historical exhibitions, including a temporary showcase on legendary photographer Nadar.



In the late 1700s, Paris's city cemeteries—most notably the Cemetery of the Innocents—grew so severely overcrowded that they caused toxic odors and structural collapses, threatening public health. To resolve this, King Louis XVI's government orchestrated a massive, nightly effort to exhume millions of skeletons and transfer them into the city's abandoned network of stone mines.



While initially a chaotic repository, the tunnels were later transformed by quarry inspector Louis-Étienne Héricart de Thury into an orderly, public exhibition. He had the bones carefully stacked into walls of skulls and tibias. Prominent French historical figures, including Maximilien Robespierre, Georges Danton, and scientist Antoine Lavoisier, were among those moved to the ossuary during the chaotic heights of the French Revolution.



If you are planning to experience the Catacombs firsthand, the entry system is highly rigid and requires strict preparation.



• Mandatory Reservations: Tickets are only available online via the Official Catacombs Ticket Portal. They are released on a rolling 7-day window and sell out almost instantly. Spontaneous, walk-up entry is not possible.



• 2026 Ticket Pricing: Full-fare tickets cost 31€, reduced entry is 25€, and youth tickets (ages 8–17) are 15€. Children under 7 enter for free. All paid rates include an updated, highly rated multilingual audio guide.



• Physical Demands: The tour requires descending 131 spiral stairs and climbing 112 stairs back up to the street. There are no elevators, making the site entirely inaccessible to wheelchairs and strollers.



• Environment & Restrictions: The tunnels maintain a constant, damp chill of 14°C (57°F) year-round. You must bring a jacket and wear sturdy walking shoes. Luggage and large backpacks are banned, as bags must be smaller than 40x30x20cm.



⚠️ The Catacombes Extérieures (The Illegal Underground)



The official tourist route represents less than 1% of the estimated 200+ miles of total tunnels twisting under Paris. The vast majority of the network is completely closed to the general public, illegal to enter, and patrolled by a specialized police force.



A tight-knit local subculture of urban explorers, known as cataphiles, frequently navigate these illegal sectors through hidden utility shafts. However, trying to explore these unofficial zones is incredibly dangerous. The maze-like network has no cell phone service, parts are completely flooded, and deceptive navigation markers left by bad actors can easily leave unauthorized explorers permanently trapped or lost in the dark.