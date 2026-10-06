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Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Daily
Comedy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Latest episode

85 episodes

  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler

    Marcello Hernández

    10/06/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Marcello Hernández is going to tell us what his deal is. Amy hangs with the 'SNL' star and talks about being a bad texter, why working is bad and weird, and being really good at taking compliments. Host: Amy PoehlerGuests: Sarah Sherman and Marcello HernándezExecutive Producers: Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-BermanFor Paper Kite Productions: Executive producer Jenna Weiss-Berman, coordinator Sam Green, and supervising producer Joel LovellFor The Ringer: Supervising producers Juliet Litman, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin; video producers Jack Wilson, Belle Roman, and Aleya Zenieris; lighting director Caroline Jannace; audio producer Kaya McMullen; social producer Bridget Geerlings; video editor Drew van Steenbergen; and bookers Kat Spillane and Paige GarbariniOriginal Music: Amy Miles Brought to you by PayPal. Learn more at https://paypal.com/payin4 Switch today at https://www.Visible.com for just 25/mo. Or get the premium Visible+ pro plan and save $10 on your first month with code HANG. 

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/good-hang-with-amy-poehler--6766523/support.

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  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler

    Andrew Garfield

    09/29/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    Andrew Garfield is a real tenderoni. Amy hangs with the movie star and talks about why Munich has the best felt, getting too intense while playing Werewolf, and whether or not he has long arms.Host: Amy PoehlerGuests: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew GarfieldExecutive Producers: Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-BermanFor Paper Kite Productions: Executive producer Jenna Weiss-Berman, coordinator Sam Green, and supervising producer Joel LovellFor The Ringer: Supervising producers Juliet Litman, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin; video producers Jack Wilson, Belle Roman, and Aleya Zenieris; lighting director Caroline Jannace; audio producer Kaya McMullen; social producer Bridget Geerlings; video editor Drew van Steenbergen; and bookers Kat Spillane and Paige GarbariniOriginal Music: Amy Miles Visit uber.com/safety to learn more. Check Allstate first for a quote that could save you hundreds: https://Allstate.com

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/good-hang-with-amy-poehler--6766523/support.

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  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler

    Ashley Padilla

    09/22/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Ashley Padilla is so good at impressions. Amy hangs with the 'SNL' star and talks about hiding from the cops in a rose bush, running Diane Keaton's Instagram, and the best ways to play a fart. Host: Amy PoehlerGuests: Andrew Dismukes and Ashley PadillaExecutive Producers: Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-BermanFor Paper Kite Productions: Executive producer Jenna Weiss-Berman, coordinator Sam Green, and supervising producer Joel LovellFor The Ringer: Supervising producers Juliet Litman, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin; video producers Jack Wilson, Belle Roman, and Aleya Zenieris; lighting director Caroline Jannace; audio producer Kaya McMullen; social producer Bridget Geerlings; video editor Drew van Steenbergen; and bookers Kat Spillane and Paige GarbariniOriginal Music: Amy Miles Visit uber.com/safety to learn more. Switch today at https://www.Visible.com for just 25/mo. Or get the premium Visible+ pro plan and save $10 on your first month with code HANG. 

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/good-hang-with-amy-poehler--6766523/support.

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  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler

    Robert De Niro

    09/15/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    Robert De Niro said that we can call him Bob. Amy hangs with the movie star and talks about being the subject of thirst traps, his favorite thing to order at Nobu, and 'Tribeca 25,' his new documentary celebrating 25 years of the Tribeca Festival, out on Netflix now.Host: Amy PoehlerGuests: Rachel Dratch, Seth Meyers, Jane Rosenthal, and Robert De NiroExecutive Producers: Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-BermanFor Paper Kite Productions: Executive producer Jenna Weiss-Berman, coordinator Sam Green, and supervising producer Joel LovellFor The Ringer: Supervising producers Juliet Litman, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin; video producers Jack Wilson, Belle Roman, and Aleya Zenieris; lighting director Caroline Jannace; audio producer Kaya McMullen; social producer Bridget Geerlings; video editor Drew van Steenbergen; and bookers Kat Spillane and Paige GarbariniOriginal Music: Amy Miles Visit uber.com/safety to learn more. Check Allstate first for a quote that could save you hundreds: https://Allstate.com

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/good-hang-with-amy-poehler--6766523/support.

    Powered by Firstory Hosting
  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler

    Sandra Bullock

    09/08/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    Sandra Bullock spoke the perfect amount on this podcast. Amy hangs with the actress and star of 'Practical Magic 2' and talks about her favorite German word, working with Señor Cloones, and how she takes her protein.Host: Amy PoehlerGuests: Maisie Williams, Joey King, and Sandra BullockExecutive producers: Bill Simmons, Amy Poehler, and Jenna Weiss-BermanFor Paper Kite Productions: Executive producer Jenna Weiss-Berman, coordinator Sam Green, and supervising producer Joel LovellFor The Ringer: Supervising producers Juliet Litman, Sean Fennessey, and Mallory Rubin; video producers Jack Wilson, Aleya Zenieris, and Chris Wholers; audio producer Kaya McMullen; social producer Bridget Geerlings; video editor Drew van Steenbergen; and bookers Kat Spillane and Paige GarbariniOriginal music: Amy Miles Visit uber.com/safety to learn more. Switch today at https://www.Visible.com for just 25/mo. Or get premium Visible+ pro plan and save $10 on your first month with code HANG. 

    Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/good-hang-with-amy-poehler--6766523/support.

    Powered by Firstory Hosting
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About Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Come hang with Amy Poehler. Each week on her podcast, she'll welcome celebrities and fun people to her studio. They'll share stories about their careers, mutual friends, shared enthusiasms, and most importantly, what's been making them laugh. This podcast is not about trying to make you better or giving advice. Amy just wants to have a good time.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/good-hang-with-amy-poehler--6766523/support. Powered by Firstory Hosting
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