Mystery Boys w/ Kurt Metzger & Duncan Trussell

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Neil deGrasse Tyson vs. the moon landing. Welcome to Mystery Boys, the podcast from YMH Studios hosted by Kurt Metzger and Duncan Trussell. This week, Expert to Expert convenes and the astrophysicist and StarTalk host calls in to answer the only questions that matter: what exactly is the universe expanding into, would aliens find us hopelessly ugly, and how big does your ego have to be to think an alien crossed the galaxy just to probe you. Duncan pitches him Wet Goddess, the novel about a man who dated a dolphin, and Neil writes the title down. The investigation runs through his new book Lost In Space: 5,000 Facts for Navigating the Universe, neutrinos arriving at IceCube from the wrong direction, whether there is any real difference between top secret science and published science, Barbenheimer, the sea rising to the Statue of Liberty's left elbow, the James Webb Space Telescope finding galaxies that formed too early, rods from God, micronovas and lost civilizations, and the elephant nobody would believe in either.Then it turns adversarial. Kurt tells Neil deGrasse Tyson that "NASA doesn't lie" is a false premise, Duncan reads him the part about the Apollo 11 telemetry tapes being erased and reused, and Neil explains why he does not argue with conspiracy theorists and asks the boys to stay in their lane. He signs off. The Mystery Boys award him the Official Mystery Voice Science Award anyway, in absentia, and then the episode leaves the atmosphere: Devon Galore's mirror song, Kurt Debus and the rocket men who built the American space program, a Florida man and his flock camera, pre-trigger as a new medical condition, how to summon a succubus, the diaries of Marvin Minsky and Erwin Schrödinger, and a full descent into PSL scores, looksmaxxing, bone smashing, blackpill mathematics and Low Tier Normie.



Also: UAP hearings and why nobody will just bring out the alien, Take Me to Your Leader as toilet reading, whether Neil deGrasse Tyson would take acid, why you can only kiss yourself on the lips, the interview gets graded by the two people who conducted it, and Buster ruins the outro.



This is not a conspiracy podcast. This is a mystery appreciation podcast.



Mystery Boys File_017



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Chapters



00:00:00 - Intro



00:00:22 - Welcome Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson (not Mike)



00:01:09 - What is the universe expanding into?



00:02:59 - Lost in Space + Take Me To Your Leader



00:09:45 - The abduction/probing theory



00:11:54 - Science communicators vs. witch burners



00:19:52 - Neutrinos, IceCube and the wrong direction



00:23:12 - Top secret vs. published science



00:26:46 - Barbenheimer



00:27:27 - NASA doesn't lie' — Kurt vs. Neil



00:32:07 - The missing moon landing footage



00:34:35 - Why Neil won't argue with conspiracy theorists



00:39:56 - Micronovas, solar dust and lost civilizations



00:42:46 - James Webb's too-early galaxies



00:45:52 - Rods from God



00:48:35 - Are earthquakes speeding up?



00:50:13 - How does the world not end in five years?'



00:52:09 - The surveillance state



01:02:41 - Neil signs off



01:03:19 - The award we forgot to give him



01:07:42 - Kurt Debus, the first head of NASA



01:08:42 - The Florida flock camera guy



01:11:01 - Pre-trigger — a new condition



01:21:05 - Marvin Minsky and Schrödinger's diaries



01:24:03 - PSL scores and looksmaxxing



01:30:29 - Blackpill, bone smashing and the Clavicular doc



01:34:34 - Personality still counts



01:35:07 - Low Tier Normie



01:39:19 - We converted Neil deGrasse Tyson'



01:40:58 - Outro / Buster



01:43:34 - Sign-off + credits

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