Elvis Duran and the Morning Show ON DEMAND

Stevey First Flights: Episode 85 with Joe Gatto and Steve Byrne

Heat up the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers, the moms are back! Steve caught the first flight to New York City and tests Joe on his sports knowledge (or lack there of). Find out the sporting event that almost turned Joe into a hockey fan and his surprise appearance on Monday Night Football. Plus, Steve tells of the Jumbotron joke that went to far at a NHL game… This week the moms help listener questions and queries ranging from handling relationship jealously to patience with a first job. Also, Steve and Joe share instances of rude audience members and strange occurrences at shows. All on this brand new episode of Two Cool Moms!