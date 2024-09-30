Elvis Duran and the Morning Show ON DEMAND

Powered by RND
Elvis Duran Podcast Network and iHeartPodcasts
From our First Caller of the Day to Danielle's last Entertainment Report, listen to the entirety of each day's Elvis Duran and the Morning Show from start to finish without having to set your alarm!
Comedy

  • Stevey First Flights: Episode 85 with Joe Gatto and Steve Byrne
    Heat up the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers, the moms are back! Steve caught the first flight to New York City and tests Joe on his sports knowledge (or lack there of). Find out the sporting event that almost turned Joe into a hockey fan and his surprise appearance on Monday Night Football. Plus, Steve tells of the Jumbotron joke that went to far at a NHL game… This week the moms help listener questions and queries ranging from handling relationship jealously to patience with a first job. Also, Steve and Joe share instances of rude audience members and strange occurrences at shows. All on this brand new episode of Two Cool Moms! See Joe on Tour - www.joegattoofficial.com See Steve on Tour - https://punchup.live/steve-byrne  Follow Two Cool Moms: Instagram: @twocoolmomspod Twitter: @twocoolmomspod TikTok: twocoolmomspod Youtube: joe_gatto Subscribe to Two Cool Moms: Subscribe Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/781ttQe... Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... Follow Joe Gatto: Instagram: @joe_gatto​​ TikTok: @the_joe_gatto​​ Twitter: @joe_gatto​​ Follow Steve Byrne: Instagram: @stevebyrnelive YouTube: stevebyrnec TikTok: @stevebyrnecomedy Twitter: @stevebyrneliveSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    49:22
  • FULL SHOW: The Day We Argued About Holiday Movies
    Danielle and Gandhi argue over good holiday movie suggestions. What's your favorite holiday movie? Elvis is in the mood for a good meatloaf. Where do you find a banging meatloaf?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    1:50:51
  • Our Parisian Radio Friend Visits
    We all learn some french too!  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    9:13
  • Daily Highlight: Andrew Has A Car Problem
    Andrew discusses his issue parking his car in the garage since every time he gets it back it smells like farts.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    8:16
  • Daily Game: Guess The Holiday Song In First Beat
    Caller Melissa guesses the name of the holiday song based on the first beat. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7:44

From our First Caller of the Day to Danielle’s last Entertainment Report, listen to the entirety of each day's Elvis Duran and the Morning Show from start to finish without having to set your alarm!
