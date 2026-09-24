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255 episodes
- What’s up bros! This week on the pod we have… actually no one famous or who you would probably recognize. These guys are 1 step away from fame though since they are each dating a famous and influential woman! The guys get vulnerable and open up, sharing the realities of their day-to-day lives, their life goals, and their approaches to dating their ladies. So grab your popcorn, hold in your farts, and get ready to take some notes so you too could land a Hollywood baddie. It’s time to listen in!
Lisa Gilroy is an epic, iconic, gut-busting guest and we were so thrilled to have her bring her bad guy energy to the pod. She has been taking over Hollywood on Dropout, Jury Duty, and recently as your favorite HR rep on Season 2 of The Paper Store (out now on Peacock) and on Brothers which just dropped on Apple TV on September 23rd. So find her there and on socials @thelisagilroy.
MERCH HERE! https://artistsonartistsonartistsonartists.com/shop
This episode was filmed in the beautiful Dynasty Typewriter Theater, and tech-produced by Samuel Curtis. For live shows and events you can find more about them at dynastytypewriter.com.
To learn more about the BTS of this episode and to find a world of challenges, games, inside scoop, and the Artists being themselves, subscribe to our Patreon! You won't be disappointed with what you find. Check out patreon.com/aoaoaoapod
Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is an improvised Hollywood roundtable podcast Created and Hosted by Kylie Brakeman, Jeremy Culhane, Angela Giarratana and Patrick McDonald. It is a production of Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players and iHeartMedia Podcasts. Executive Produced by Matt Apodaca and produced by Alexandra Dennis and Laservision Productions. Music By Gabriel Ponton, editing by Conner McCabe, and social media editing by Adam Keller. Thumbnails by Josh Fleury and logo design by Lucy Tomkiewicz.
Hollywood's talking. Make sure you're listening. Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube! Please rate us five stars!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Get your spurs on and your pistols ready to duel - it’s time for a four-way showdown from your favorite movie cowboys! From spaghetti westerns to singing westerns and beyond, the Wild West and its stories of adventure, bandits, saloons full of revelry, and of course cowboys on their trusty steeds have captivated the hearts of the American public. This week on the pod, we sit down with 4 of the most influential modern movie cowboys to hear what they love about the work, how they tap into the soul of the American West, and the unique challenges of being a fake cowboy. So put on your cowboy hat, have Alexa play “Old West Song” from the Good, the Bad, and The Ugly, and listen in!
MERCH HERE! https://artistsonartistsonartistsonartists.com/shop
This episode was filmed in the beautiful Dynasty Typewriter Theater, and tech-produced by Samuel Curtis. For live shows and events you can find more about them at dynastytypewriter.com.
To learn more about the BTS of this episode and to find a world of challenges, games, inside scoop, and the Artists being themselves, subscribe to our Patreon! You won't be disappointed with what you find. Check out patreon.com/aoaoaoapod
Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is an improvised Hollywood roundtable podcast Created and Hosted by Kylie Brakeman, Jeremy Culhane, Angela Giarratana and Patrick McDonald. It is a production of Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players and iHeartMedia Podcasts. Executive Produced by Matt Apodaca and produced by Alexandra Dennis and Laservision Productions. Music By Gabriel Ponton, editing by Conner McCabe, and social media editing by Adam Keller. Thumbnails by Josh Fleury and logo design by Lucy Tomkiewicz.
Hollywood's talking. Make sure you're listening. Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube! Please rate us five stars!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- THE LOOK MERCH: https://artistsonartistsonartistsonartists.com/
Aliens, Vulcans, and Krylons, oh my! From Star Wars to Star Trek and beyond, every generation loves to watch scrappy space voyagers explore new planets and blast their way out of intergalactic challenges, and this year’s hottest new show Space Spaceship is no exception. This week on the pod we are so lucky to have the cast of Space Spaceship with us after shooting their spinoff of the iconic Space Ship franchise. The cast takes us through their creative process, how they have approached the unique challenges of this world and these characters (especially the non-human ones), the drama behind the scenes, and more. So beam up into the studio with us and listen in, this episode is sure to be a *blast*!
Eugene Cordero had us doubled over in laughter on this episode and we were so lucky to have him! Find him in literally all your favorite TV shows and films including Star Trek Lower Decks and his new movie Bolio, and on socials at @eugcordero!
This episode was filmed in the beautiful Dynasty Typewriter Theater, and tech-produced by Samuel Curtis. For live shows and events you can find more about them at dynastytypewriter.com.
To learn more about the BTS of this episode and to find a world of challenges, games, inside scoop, and the Artists being themselves, subscribe to our Patreon! You won't be disappointed with what you find. Check out patreon.com/aoaoaoapod
Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is an improvised Hollywood roundtable podcast Created and Hosted by Kylie Brakeman, Jeremy Culhane, Angela Giarratana and Patrick McDonald. It is a production of Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players and iHeartMedia Podcasts. Executive Produced by Matt Apodaca and produced by Alexandra Dennis and Laservision Productions. Music By Gabriel Ponton, editing by Conner McCabe, and social media editing by Adam Keller. Thumbnails by Josh Fleury and logo design by Lucy Tomkiewicz.
Hollywood's talking. Make sure you're listening. Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube! Please rate us five stars!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- NEW MERCH ALERT! And this time it’s Back to School / The Look inspired. Get your The Look mug in 2 sizes to start your morning with us and sport your allegiance to your favorite The Look Lady on the first week of school with one of our new t shirts - or collect all four!
https://artistsonartistsonartistsonartists.com/shop
The Look is back y’all, and this time they have a special episode for a special time of year - back to school. This new school year, Barbara Anne Delight, Michaela Lynn Romney, Deena Marie LongSilver and Luann Bumpkins jump right into discussing the hard hitting questions, get political, and are forced to truly examine their relationships with one another. It’s an episode like no other so grab your 3 best frenemies, head to Staples for your back to school supplies, and listen in
This episode was filmed in the beautiful Dynasty Typewriter Theater, and tech-produced by Samuel Curtis. For live shows and events you can find more about them at dynastytypewriter.com.
To learn more about the BTS of this episode and to find a world of challenges, games, inside scoop, and the Artists being themselves, subscribe to our Patreon! You won't be disappointed with what you find. Check out patreon.com/aoaoaoapod
Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is an improvised Hollywood roundtable podcast Created and Hosted by Kylie Brakeman, Jeremy Culhane, Angela Giarratana and Patrick McDonald. It is a production of Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players and iHeartMedia Podcasts. Executive Produced by Matt Apodaca and produced by Alexandra Dennis and Laservision Productions. Music By Gabriel Ponton, editing by Conner McCabe, and social media editing by Adam Keller. Thumbnails by Josh Fleury and logo design by Lucy Tomkiewicz.
Hollywood's talking. Make sure you're listening. Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube! Please rate us five stars!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Have you heard the rumors? Well they’re true - today on the pod we’re talking with the hot new cast of Food Court Summer, the spicy YA movie that has taken the internet by storm. All the buzz is not necessarily because of the movie itself though, as rumors about what really happened behind the scenes are all anyone’s talking about on social media. Did someone have an affair? Did the love interests secretly hate each other? Did someone have crazy requests for their dressing room? There’s only one way to tell which of the rumors are true, so pop open that bottle of wine, pull up your group chat, and listen in!
MERCH HERE! https://artistsonartistsonartistsonartists.com/shop
This episode was filmed in the beautiful Dynasty Typewriter Theater, and tech-produced by Samuel Curtis. For live shows and events you can find more about them at dynastytypewriter.com.
To learn more about the BTS of this episode and to find a world of challenges, games, inside scoop, and the Artists being themselves, subscribe to our Patreon! You won't be disappointed with what you find. Check out patreon.com/aoaoaoapod
Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is an improvised Hollywood roundtable podcast Created and Hosted by Kylie Brakeman, Jeremy Culhane, Angela Giarratana and Patrick McDonald. It is a production of Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players and iHeartMedia Podcasts. Executive Produced by Matt Apodaca and produced by Alexandra Dennis and Laservision Productions. Music By Gabriel Ponton, editing by Conner McCabe, and social media editing by Adam Keller. Thumbnails by Josh Fleury and logo design by Lucy Tomkiewicz.
Hollywood's talking. Make sure you're listening. Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube! Please rate us five stars!
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists
Improvised Hollywood roundtable podcast featuring raw, honest, and very pretentious conversations between the film industry's most unhinged personalities. Because to be the best, you have to listen to the best talk about how they are the best. Hosted by Kylie Brakeman, Jeremy Culhane, Angela Giarratana, and Patrick McDonald.Podcast website
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