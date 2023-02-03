In-Flight Safety Video Directors

Put your tray tables up, fasten your seatbelts, and stow that bag--we talked to four of the greatest flight safety video directors in the business! Before watching movies in the sky, you watch these works of art, and a lot more goes into them than you think. Join these visionaries as they discuss techniques, setbacks, and why flight attendants just don't do it right. Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is an improvised Hollywood roundtable podcast by Kylie Brakeman, Jeremy Culhane, Angela Giarratana, and Patrick McDonald. This episode of Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is a Sugar23 production, executive produced by Mike Mayer and Michael Sugar, and produced by Liam Billingham. Production support by Angelo Restaino and Anthony Defranchesco. Theme Music is by Gabriel Ponton