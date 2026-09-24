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Aliens, Vulcans, and Krylons, oh my! From Star Wars to Star Trek and beyond, every generation loves to watch scrappy space voyagers explore new planets and blast their way out of intergalactic challenges, and this year’s hottest new show Space Spaceship is no exception. This week on the pod we are so lucky to have the cast of Space Spaceship with us after shooting their spinoff of the iconic Space Ship franchise. The cast takes us through their creative process, how they have approached the unique challenges of this world and these characters (especially the non-human ones), the drama behind the scenes, and more. So beam up into the studio with us and listen in, this episode is sure to be a *blast*!

Eugene Cordero had us doubled over in laughter on this episode and we were so lucky to have him! Find him in literally all your favorite TV shows and films including Star Trek Lower Decks and his new movie Bolio, and on socials at @eugcordero!

This episode was filmed in the beautiful Dynasty Typewriter Theater, and tech-produced by Samuel Curtis. For live shows and events you can find more about them at dynastytypewriter.com.

To learn more about the BTS of this episode and to find a world of challenges, games, inside scoop, and the Artists being themselves, subscribe to our Patreon! You won't be disappointed with what you find. Check out patreon.com/aoaoaoapod

Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is an improvised Hollywood roundtable podcast Created and Hosted by Kylie Brakeman, Jeremy Culhane, Angela Giarratana and Patrick McDonald. It is a production of Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players and iHeartMedia Podcasts. Executive Produced by Matt Apodaca and produced by Alexandra Dennis and Laservision Productions. Music By Gabriel Ponton, editing by Conner McCabe, and social media editing by Adam Keller. Thumbnails by Josh Fleury and logo design by Lucy Tomkiewicz.

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