Improvised Hollywood roundtable podcast featuring raw, honest, and very pretentious conversations between the film industry's most unhinged personalities. Becau... More
Actors with Side Jobs
All actors know about the "side hustle", and today, we sit down with four famous actors with very famous side jobs: from crypto, to whiskey, to construction. You'll be wondering how you can make al little extra cash on the side after this one. This episode of Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is a Sugar23 production, executive produced by Mike Mayer and Michael Sugar, and produced by Liam Billingham. Production support by Angelo Restaino and Anthony Defranchesco. Theme Music is by Gabriel PontonHollywood's talking. Make sure you're listening. Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Youtube! Please rate us five stars!
3/9/2023
51:15
Food Stylists (w/ Bridger Winegar)
Nothing brings a film together like food. We sit down with some of the best food stylists in tinsel town to talk all about the art of grub on cameraFeaturing Bridger Winegar! You can follow him at @bridger_w on twitter and listen to his podcast, I Said No Gifts!This episode of Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is a Sugar23 production, executive produced by Mike Mayer and Michael Sugar, and produced by Liam Billingham. Production support by Angelo Restaino and Anthony Defranchesco. Theme Music is by Gabriel PontonHollywood's talking. Make sure you're listening. Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Youtube! Please rate us five stars!
3/2/2023
54:15
Trailer Editors (w/ Jon Millstein)
What is a movie without the trailers? How would you even know what to go see? In this episode we sit down with 5 of the top trailer editors to unveil the magic behind the minute-thirty cut.Our guest this week is Jon Millstein. YOu can check him out at @jmillstein on twitter. Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is an improvised Hollywood roundtable podcast by Kylie Brakeman, Jeremy Culhane, Angela Giarratana, and Patrick McDonald. This episode of Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is a Sugar23 production, executive produced by Mike Mayer and Michael Sugar, and produced by Liam Billingham. Production support by Angelo Restaino and Anthony Defranchesco. Theme Music is by Gabriel PontonHollywood's talking. Make sure you're listening. Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Youtube! Please rate us five stars!
2/23/2023
51:47
Highschool Theatre Techies (w/ James Mannion)
Nothing holds highschool theatre quite like the tech weirdos. Today we sit down with some of the best Techs from a highschool so they can tell all. Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is an improvised Hollywood roundtable podcast by Kylie Brakeman, Jeremy Culhane, Angela Giarratana, and Patrick McDonald. Our guest today is James Mannion. You can check him out at @pizzamannion This episode of Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is a Sugar23 production, executive produced by Mike Mayer and Michael Sugar, and produced by Liam Billingham. Production support by Angelo Restaino and Anthony Defranchesco. Theme Music is by Gabriel PontonHollywood's talking. Make sure you're listening. Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Youtube! Please rate us five stars!
2/16/2023
48:59
In-Flight Safety Video Directors
Put your tray tables up, fasten your seatbelts, and stow that bag--we talked to four of the greatest flight safety video directors in the business! Before watching movies in the sky, you watch these works of art, and a lot more goes into them than you think. Join these visionaries as they discuss techniques, setbacks, and why flight attendants just don't do it right. Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is an improvised Hollywood roundtable podcast by Kylie Brakeman, Jeremy Culhane, Angela Giarratana, and Patrick McDonald. This episode of Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists is a Sugar23 production, executive produced by Mike Mayer and Michael Sugar, and produced by Liam Billingham. Production support by Angelo Restaino and Anthony Defranchesco. Theme Music is by Gabriel PontonHollywood's talking. Make sure you're listening. Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Youtube! Please rate us five stars!
